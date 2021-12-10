Australia fights bushfires in west, floods in east

You are here

This handout photo taken on December 8, 2021 and obtained on December 10 from the Western Australian Department of Fire and Emergency Services shows a bush fire near Margaret River. (AFP)
Updated 10 December 2021
AFP

  • After weeks of high temperatures, fires flanked the western tourist hotspot of Margaret River
  • Emergency warnings are in effect, and some residents have been told to flee to safety or shelter in place
AFP

MARGARET RIVER, Australia: Australia battled twin natural disasters Friday, with bushfires cutting through a picturesque west coast region, while serious flooding and heavy rains lashed the country’s east.
After weeks of high temperatures, fires flanked the western tourist hotspot of Margaret River — famed for its fine wine and big surf.
No homes have been damaged or injuries reported, but flames have been seen over a wide area, sending smoke billowing high into the sky.
Emergency warnings are in effect, and some residents have been told to flee to safety or shelter in place.
“Act immediately to survive,” the state’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services said.
While Australia’s Indian Ocean coast has sizzled under temperatures that have reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), on the other side of the continent its Pacific Coast has been pummelled by rain for months.
“A low pressure center has formed off the southern New South Wales coast bringing heavy rainfall and major flooding,” the Bureau of Meteorology said.
Some rural regions south of Sydney — engulfed in the country’s worst-ever bushfires exactly two years ago — have received 21 centimeters (eight inches) of rain in the last 24 hours alone.
November was the wettest in 122 years of records and among the coolest, as a La Nina weather phenomenon took hold.
Scientists believe Australia’s extreme weather has been made worse by man-made climate change.
In recent years the continent has experienced a litany of climate-worsened droughts, bushfires and floods.
arb/reb

Topics: Australia bushfires

UK authorities urge public vigilance in face of Christmas terror threat

Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

  • Britain witnessed 2 attacks in quick succession, prompting rise in official threat level
  • 32 late-stage terror plots foiled in last 4 years
Arab News

LONDON: British authorities have foiled seven late-stage terror plots over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show, prompting police to urge public vigilance during the holiday season.

A total of 32 late-stage terror plots have been foiled in the last four years, Counter Terrorism Policing told Sky News.

Since March 2017, 18 attacks related to Islamist extremism have been disrupted, 12 linked to right-wing extremism and two to left-wing, anarchist or “single-issue terrorism.”

The UK has been rocked by two high-profile incidents in the last few months: One in which MP David Amess was murdered by an Islamist, and another in which a suicide bomber detonated his vest outside a Liverpool children’s hospital, killing himself only.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for the CTP, said the public would be “well aware of the fact that the UK has suffered two terror attacks in quick succession, with the national threat level raising to severe — meaning an attack is highly likely.

“All of this combines to paint a picture of a sustained and high-tempo threat, which our world-class police, security and intelligence services are doing everything in their power to combat.”

He said people “need to be vigilant” and “alert,” and cooperation between the police and the public is “vital.”

Police have also sounded the alarm over the rising number of children being arrested for terror offenses.

Home Office figures showed that the number of people committing terror offenses fell across the board for all groups, whether right-wing, Islamist or other — apart from children.

In the 12 months leading up to Sept. 30, 2021, a total of 25 children were detained for terror crimes — eight more than the preceding year. Children accounted for 13 percent of all terror-related arrests.

Haydon expressed concern that children are “becoming an increasing proportion of our arrests” in light of the figures, “but it doesn’t have to be this way. Ideally, we would identify when a young person is being led down the path towards terrorism activity and use the Prevent program to try and put them on a different path.”

Indonesian Muslims hold Friday prayers in shadow of deadly volcano

Updated 10 December 2021
Reuters

  • At least 43 people have died and hundreds have been injured since the eruption
Reuters

PENANGGAL: Indonesian Muslims gathered for Friday prayers in an evacuation center on the slopes of Mount Semeru, where thousands of people remain in limbo after a series of eruptions in the past week by the volcano left thousands homeless.
The 3,676-meter (12,060 foot) volcano erupted spectacularly on Saturday, sending a towering cloud of ash into the sky and dangerous pyroclastic flows into villages below.
In the Penanggal evacuation center, Abdul Ghofar joined several hundred others displaced by the disaster for Friday prayers in a makeshift mosque set up using a tent in a field.
“I usually pray at my village ... I can’t believe this is what has happened to me,” said Ghofar, 47, who recounted hearing a loud boom on the day of the eruption before a black cloud of ash turned everything dark in his village of Curah Kobokan.
Ghofar, who was working as a food vendor, thought he and his mother might die, but then some light appeared in the sky and they managed to flee without any possessions.
He said his cousin, who worked as a sand miner near the volcano, was still missing and he was now waiting to be relocated.
At least 43 people have died and hundreds have been injured since the eruption, while more than 6,000 people were evacuated, with many now uncertain whether they will ever be able to live in the area again.
In a field kitchen set up at the evacuation center, volunteers chopped vegetables and cooked rice and eggs, to place in around 2,000 food parcels a day for the people sheltering in the area.
Sukur, 70, who uses one name, was among a number of the displaced sheltering in a tent at the center this week.
“In this situation we feel happy as well as sad. Happy because we are gathered with many people, but sad because we remember now we don’t have a house,” said Sukur, who despite the difficult conditions was dressed immaculately in a blue batik shirt and a traditional Indonesian peci hat.

‘Silent strike’ against junta empties Myanmar streets

Updated 10 December 2021
AFP

  • The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the February coup, with the economy in tatters
AFP

YANGON: Myanmar anti-coup demonstrators staged a “silent strike” Friday, closing businesses and emptying the streets of cities and towns across the country to protest against military rule.
The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the February coup, with the economy in tatters and more than 1,300 people killed by security forces, according to a local monitoring group.
The streets of downtown Yangon — Myanmar’s commercial hub — were deserted, with no street vendors and little traffic, AFP correspondents said.
The famous Shwedagon pagoda, a Buddhist site usually bustling with visitors and pilgrims, was also quiet.
“Restaurants, shops, and the main market are all closed,” a resident of second city Mandalay SAID on condition of anonymity.
“There have been no street vendors since this morning, no early morning walkers.”
Pictures in local media also showed empty streets in the southeastern city of Mawlamyine and in towns across northern Sagaing region.
The US embassy in Yangon advised its citizens to stay off the streets Friday, citing a heightened risk of violence by security forces against any gatherings or protests.
Mass demonstrations that rocked Myanmar’s cities and towns immediately after the coup were met by a brutal and indiscriminate crackdown by the military.
Those still taking to the streets to protest now do so in smaller flashmobs lasting just minutes in order to avoid arrest.
Myanmar soldiers rammed a car into one such rally in Yangon last Sunday, killing five people, according to local media.
The junta said only three protesters were injured.

WikiLeaks founder Assange one step closer to extradition to United States

Updated 14 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

  • Assange, 50, is currently being held at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison
Reuters

LONDON: WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange on Friday moved a step closer to facing criminal charges in the United States for breaking spying law and conspiring to hack government computers after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in an English court.
US authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 50, of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.
His supporters cast Assange as an anti-establishment hero who has been victimized by the United States for exposing US wrongdoing in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The United States won an appeal against a ruling by a London District Judge that Assange should not be extradited because he would likely commit suicide in a US prison.
“The court allows the appeal,” Judge Timothy Holroyde said.
The judge said he was satisfied with a package of assurances given by the United States about the conditions of Assange’s detention including a pledge not to hold him in a so-called “ADX” maximum-security prison in Colorado and that he would be transferred to Australia to serve his sentence if convicted.
But further hurdles remain before Assange can be sent to the United States: the legal wrangling is likely to go to the Supreme Court, the final court of appeal.
Assange’s fiancée, Stella Moris, said his legal team would appeal the decision.
“How can it be fair, how can it be right, how can it be possible, to extradite Julian to the very country which plotted to kill him?” she said. “We will appeal this decision at the earliest possible moment.”
Judge Holroyde said the case must now be remitted to Westminster Magistrates’ Court with the direction judges send it to the British government to decide whether or not Assange should be extradited.
Assange, who denies any wrongdoing, was not in court. He remains in London’s high-security Belmarsh prison, where he has been for more than two and a half years.
WikiLeaks came to prominence when it published a US military video in 2010 showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff. It then released thousands of secret classified files and diplomatic cables.
US prosecutors and Western security officials regard Assange as a reckless and dangerous enemy of the state whose actions imperiled the lives of agents named in the leaked material.
His admirers have hailed Assange as a hero for exposing what they describe as abuse of power by modern states and for championing free speech. 

Solomon Islands lifts curfew as unrest subsides

Updated 10 December 2021
AFP

  • Nighttime curfew entered into force on November 26 as police struggled to bring three days of deadly rioting under control
AFP

HONIARA: The Solomon Islands abruptly lifted a two-week-old curfew on the capital of Honiara Friday, as political tensions eased in the Pacific nation
Royal Solomon Islands Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau announced the lifting of restrictions, which included a ban on vessels entering the port of Honiara from neighboring islands.
“I would like to thank those living in the Emergency Zone for your cooperation during the curfew period and to my hard-working officers for the job well done,” he said.
The nighttime curfew entered into force on November 26 as police struggled to bring three days of deadly rioting under control.
Anti-government protests late last month brought widespread looting and left at least three people dead.
The country’s central bank has put the damage caused by the riots at $67 million, saying 63 buildings in the capital were burned and looted.
Around 200 foreign peacekeepers from Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea have been deployed around the capital.
Life has slowly returned to normal, even as political tensions linger.
The protests were sparked by opposition to veteran Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, who is keen to forge closer ties with Beijing.
The 66-year-old four-time leader sailed through a vote of no confidence in parliament this week, blunting the attacks of his opponents.
His rule is opposed by the leaders of Malaita — the Solomons’ most populous island.
They continue to call for more autonomy and hint at a push for statehood, but so far have not returned to the streets in protest.
The international peacekeeping mission was expected to last just “weeks” according to Australian officials, although no end date has yet been announced.

