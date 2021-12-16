Suez Canal achieves its highest monthly revenues ever during November

The Suez Canal recorded its highest ever revenue in November, pulling in $571.3 million according to the head of the waterway’s ruling body.

Osama Rabie said in a statement that the canal also achieved the largest monthly net tonnage with 113.5 million tonnes.

The Suez Canal Authority head stressed that the support of the political leadership had a great impact towards achieving the goals of the strategic vision for the development of the authority.

He added the Authority is considering incentives for ships that run on liquefied natural gas, and discussing ways to use renewable energy in operating pilot stations and a number of marine units.

The Suez Canal is almost 200 kilometers long, and about 12 percent of global trade — including 1 million barrels of oil — pass through the waterway every day.

About 12% of global trade, around one million barrels of oil and roughly 8 percent of liquefied natural gas pass through the canal each day.