Lakum Artspace opens in Riyadh with solo show by Ahmed Mater

Lakum Artspace opens in Riyadh with solo show by Ahmed Mater
An interesting artwork from revered Saudi artist Ahmed Mater’s ‘Magnetism’ series. (Supplied)
Updated 17 December 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Lakum Artspace opens in Riyadh with solo show by Ahmed Mater

Lakum Artspace opens in Riyadh with solo show by Ahmed Mater
  Capital gets a new gallery dedicated to fostering emerging and established artists and designers from the Kingdom
Updated 17 December 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor

RIYADH: The opening of Lakum Artspace took place on Dec. 8 during one of the busiest weeks for art and entertainment in the history of the Kingdom.

Located in Umm Al-Hamam Al-Gharbi in Riyadh, the new space prides itself on being what it calls a “multifunctional hub,” which includes an art gallery on the ground floor as well as a library, and a concept store selling abayas, perfumes, design objects and stationary with a café on the second floor.

Its founder, Neama Al-Sudairi, who also sits on the board of the Misk Art Institute, wanted to establish a space that would complement the rapidly developing Saudi art scene. 




Guests at the inaugural show of the new Lakum Art Space presenting ‘Prognosis: 1979-2019’ by Ahmed Mater. (Supplied)

“Lakum is dedicated to nurturing emerging and established artists and designers from Saudi Arabia, the greater Middle East and globally, providing them with exhibition opportunities and a creative business accelerator program, as well as organizing education programs for the general public,” she told Arab News.

Its opening exhibition features the work of revered Saudi artist Ahmed Mater. Titled “Prognosis: 1979-2019,” it draws inspiration from the artist’s forthcoming book, which explores his personal biography alongside historical events that occurred in the Kingdom and the wider Middle East during those years. 




An exhibition view of ‘Prognosis: 1979-2019’ by Ahmed Mater. (Supplied)

It features seminal works by the artist, originally a physician from Abha in the southern part of the country, made over the past several decades, notably from his “Evolution of Man” series (2010), presenting X-rays that mutate from a petrol pump into a skeleton and then to a man holding a gun to his head, exploring the environmental and social risks of oil and its ability to spiral into destruction. There is also a work from his “Magnetism” series (2009), showcasing a crisp black and white miniature diagram of the Kaaba in Makkah. 




Desert Meeting_2021_Motion photographs on cathode-ray tube TV's. (Supplied)

The exhibition was curated by Sara Raza, formerly the Guggenheim UBS map curator for the Middle East and North Africa. 

“Ahmed and I have worked over the last year and half in extremely complex conditions to create a narrative that not only functions as a semi mid-career retrospective slice into his practice but that also intertwines with Saudi history,” Raza told Arab News. “As such the works on view cross between histories and new and older works.” 




The Concept Store upstairs. (Supplied)

She said that a hybrid program of talks will augment the exhibition, featuring historians, architects and cultural practitioners from around the world.

Through Mater’s work, incorporating used objects such as cassettes and VHS tapes, as well as television, CCTV footage and social media, the exhibition, on view until Feb. 8, 2022, documents the past 40 years in the Kingdom — taking visitors from the analog period to the digital era.

First batch of Saudi aid airlift arrives in Afghanistan

First batch of Saudi aid airlift arrives in Afghanistan
Updated 17 December 2021
SPA

First batch of Saudi aid airlift arrives in Afghanistan

First batch of Saudi aid airlift arrives in Afghanistan
  The aid operation, involving a total of six relief planes laden with 197 tons of food and shelter packages, was being carried out under the directives of King Salman and the crown prince
Updated 17 December 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The first planes taking part in a Saudi aid airlift mission to support the people of Afghanistan arrived in Kabul on Thursday.

The two aircraft sent by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center carried 1,647 food baskets and 192 shelter bags.

KSrelief General Supervisor Abdullah Al-Rabeeah said the aid operation, involving a total of six relief planes laden with 197 tons of food and shelter packages, was being carried out under the directives of King Salman and the crown prince.

He said that the center would also be dispatching a land convoy of 200 trucks for needy Afghans from Pakistan. 

Who's Who: Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai, researcher at King Salman Center for Historical Studies

Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai, researcher at King Salman Center for Historical Studies
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai, researcher at King Salman Center for Historical Studies

Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai, researcher at King Salman Center for Historical Studies
  Al-Baqai was awarded the King Abdullah International Prize for Translation in 2018
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai, a researcher, scholar and translator, was recently granted Saudi citizenship. The move came after the government decided to bestow the honor on a number of foreign nationals with specialist skills.

Al-Baqai currently works at the King Salman Center for Historical Studies of the Arabian Peninsula, where he is furthering a long legacy of investigating publications related to the history of the Arabian Peninsula and Saudi Arabia. In 2018, he was awarded the King Abdullah International Prize for Translation.

Al-Baqai was a teaching assistant at Homs University in Syria from 1982 to 1983, and a lecturer at Marseille Academy in France between 1998 and 2000. He was a part-time lecturer in pedagogy and research methodology at the French Stendhal University, in Grenoble for one year from 1990, a lecturer in literary criticism and linguistics at Homs University between 1992 and 1995, a lecturer in verbal and artistic translation and problems of translation at Jinan University, in Tripoli, Lebanon, and has been a professor of literary studies and criticism at King Saud University in Riyadh since 1996.

From 1995 to 1996, he was the vice dean for academic affairs at Homs University’s faculty of arts.

He was also a publication consultant for the Al-Faisal Journal of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, in Riyadh, and is chairman of the literature and criticism committee, and a member of the higher studies committee in the department of Arabic language, at King Saud University. He was an academic committee rapporteur in King Saud University’s Arabic language department and supervised a number of master’s degree and Ph.D. theses.

Al-Baqai gained a bachelor’s degree in Arabic language from Damascus University (1976-1980), a higher studies diploma in linguistics from the same institution in 1981, and an in-depth studies diploma (master’s degree), and Ph.D. in linguistics with honors, both from the University of Lyon II (1983-1992).

 

 

 

Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi Arabia reports 85 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
  More than 22.9 million people have been fully vaccinated. 
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 85 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, increasing the total number of recorded infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 550,542.

It also confirmed one new coronavirus-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,858.

The Ministry of Health said that, of the current cases, 30 remained in critical condition.

It also said that 81 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 539,793. More than 48.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started, with more than 22.9 million people fully vaccinated. 

KSA launches Tourism Entrepreneurs Bootcamp

KSA launches Tourism Entrepreneurs Bootcamp
Updated 17 December 2021
Mai Almarzoogi

KSA launches Tourism Entrepreneurs Bootcamp

KSA launches Tourism Entrepreneurs Bootcamp
  The program which will run across 15 regions in the Kingdom offers participants the chance to present innovative and creative ideas, focusing on the different sectors and sub-sectors needed to develop tourism in Saudi Arabia
Updated 17 December 2021
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has launched the second phase of the “Tourism Entrepreneurs Bootcamp,” an intensive program targeting entrepreneurs to transform their innovative ideas into sustainable businesses.

The program, which is divided into three phases, aims to give aspiring entrepreneurs in the sectors of food and beverages, cultural activities, travel and tourism agencies, sports activities and transportation the opportunity and tools to grow their creative ideas to build a strong foundation of competencies.

Anas Al-Shaaer, innovators and entrepreneurs support general manager at the Ministry of Tourism, told Arab News: “We have a great opportunity to work in a sector that pursues and contributes to multiple areas of development. This pertains to the development of the regions in the Kingdom that present immense opportunities for entrepreneurs and innovators; it pertains to the entrepreneurship culture in the Kingdom and, last but not least, we develop the tourism sector.”

“The bootcamps, in this context, specifically are an opportunity for soon-to-be entrepreneurs and those with initial business ideas to start positioning their businesses, develop ideas further, build prototypes and network with like-minded innovators and entrepreneurs.

“As such, our bootcamps provide a platform for exchange, multiplication and skills development that will establish a broader foundation and visibility for us from MT to understand where the talent is, how we can continue to nurture it, and how business activities become a strong viable option for youth to be thriving on a new sector and the opportunities it presents.”

HIGHLIGHT

The program, which is divided into three phases, aims to give aspiring entrepreneurs in the sectors of food and beverages, cultural activities, travel and tourism agencies, sports activities and transportation the opportunity and tools to grow their creative ideas to build a strong foundation of competencies.

The program which will run across 15 regions in the Kingdom — among them Hail, Jazan, Qassim, Jouf and Madinah — offers participants the chance to present innovative and creative ideas, focusing on the different sectors and sub-sectors needed to develop tourism in Saudi Arabia. 

The top 10 creative and innovative entrepreneurial ideas in the different sectors of tourism will be announced at the closing ceremony of the bootcamp.

“All participants of our programs are considered winners — all of them progress and gain experience, they win new contacts, friends, colleagues and connections of great value. As we work closely with our partners in the ecosystem, the benefits of the highest-scoring companies/entrepreneurs are manifold. From our own program perspective, we offer seamless support into our program family for those who qualify with our accelerator programs, our destination challenges, our IE-accredited and UNWTO co-branded online training and the other exciting things in the pipeline for 2022 and beyond,” said Al-Shaaer.

To continue providing support for the participants, the ministry will also provide a follow-up program with 30 chosen entrepreneurs to guide them in turning their ideas into a profitable business that will help the Saudi tourism sector.

Saudi Arabia celebrates its dates at the International Dates Fair

Saudi Arabia celebrates its dates at the International Dates Fair
Updated 16 December 2021
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi Arabia celebrates its dates at the International Dates Fair

Saudi Arabia celebrates its dates at the International Dates Fair
  The five-day fair, which includes workshops, presentations, and educational events, aims to improve agricultural and industrial practices to raise efficiency and boost profits
  Saudi has more than 33 million palm trees, more than 123,000 agricultural holdings and 157 date factories, which make products for the medical, cosmetic and building materials industries
Updated 16 December 2021
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The second International Date Fair was launched today at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre, with the participation of Saudi producers and others involved in the date industry, under the supervision of the National Centre for Palms and Dates.

Dates are one of the most important cultural foods in the Arabian Peninsula, and have always been an important source of nutrition on the breakfast table in the region.

Nowadays, people around the world can enjoy them as Saudi Arabia exports dates to 107 international destinations.

The five-day fair, which includes workshops, presentations, and educational events, aims to improve agricultural and industrial practices to raise efficiency and boost profits. It also looks to support small and medium businesses and open up new marketing opportunities.

The Kingdom has more than 33 million palm trees, more than 123,000 agricultural holdings and 157 date factories, which also make products for the medical, cosmetic and building materials industries.

The value of Saudi date exports grew by 7.1 percent in 2021, to reach a value of SR927 million ($247 million), while shipments by weight rose to 215,00 tons, a rise of 17 percent.

