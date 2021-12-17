Meta targets ‘cyber mercenaries’ using Facebook to spy

Sony Music Middle East and Anghami partner to launch Vibe Music Arabia

LONDON: Sony Music Entertainment Middle East and music-streaming platform Anghami announced on Thursday the launch of Vibe Music Arabia, a joint venture record label that will support the independent Arabic artist community in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf and the Levant.

It aims to showcase the richness of Arabic music and will act as a creative, accelerator and educational hub to empower musicians, songwriters, producers and other content creators to tell their stories regionally and globally.

Original music is at the core of the initiative, according to Vibe, and will be released on all streaming platforms and services worldwide to maximize its reach and shine a spotlight on emerging music from the region.

The new independent record label will be managed by Rami Zeidan, formerly the head of TikTok MENA’s Video and Creative division, who brings more than 15 years of experience in cultural marketing, music and entertainment.

Rami Zeidan

“At Vibe, our approach is simple: To be a creative and enabling hub, and to build a dialogue within the community to teach, learn and help young talent grow,” Zeidan said.

“I am feeling super inspired by the region’s enabling ecosystem and the young talent that is coming from every corner. With the impact of digital streaming on the rise, our commitment is to foster this talent, and work hand in hand towards shaping a new era for Arabic music.”

Shridhar Subramaniam, Sony Music Entertainment’s president of strategy and market development for Asia and the Middle East, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Vibe Music Arabia as a new label for independent Arabic artists — combining Sony Music Entertainment’s unrivaled regional teams with dedicated resources and Anghami’s best-in-class services and technology to help foster long-term partnerships and deliver global success for the next generation of Arabic artist talent.

Shridhar Subramaniam

“Vibe Music Arabia continues Sony Music Entertainment’s global focus and commitment to local language, domestic repertoire and communities. We believe the creative, community-first leadership team led by Rami …, are perfectly placed to nurture and develop more artist stories and music and I wish him all the best as he leads this new, independent label in one of the fastest-growing regions.”

One of the first projects launched by Vibe Music Arabia will feature producer Abdul Aziz Louise, who is known for reshaping the sound of Khaleeji music through his latest work with the singer Balqees on “Entaha.”

Rising Saudi talent Zena Emad, known for her medleys, will also join Vibe Music Arabia to work on her upcoming single.

Eddy Maroun

“At Anghami we are proud of our deep-rooted Arabic origins,” said Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of the streaming service. “We see so many talented artists and songs emerge daily from this region and believe there is a real opportunity for a boutique label to foster these fast-growing music communities and help develop their craft.

“Now is the perfect time for Vibe Music Arabia. The team is young and passionate, with a wealth of experience and creativity that will unlock the potential in the Middle East, enrich the independent music scene and, most importantly, create original tracks for the whole world to enjoy.”