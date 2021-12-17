You are here

  • Home
  • Meta targets ‘cyber mercenaries’ using Facebook to spy

Meta targets ‘cyber mercenaries’ using Facebook to spy

Meta has taken down 1,500 Facebook and Instagram pages linked to “cyber mercenary” groups. (AFP)
Meta has taken down 1,500 Facebook and Instagram pages linked to “cyber mercenary” groups. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ncy6u

Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

Meta targets ‘cyber mercenaries’ using Facebook to spy

Meta targets ‘cyber mercenaries’ using Facebook to spy
  • The social media giant also started warning about 50,000 people it believes may have been targeted by hackers
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, USA: Facebook parent Meta on Thursday banned a series of “cyber mercenary” groups, and began alerting some 50,000 people likely targeted by the firms accused of spying on activists, dissidents and journalists worldwide.
Meta took down 1,500 Facebook and Instagram pages linked to groups with services allegedly ranging from scooping up public information online to using fake personas to build trust with targets or digital snooping via hack attacks.
The social media giant also started warning about 50,000 people it believes may have been targeted in more than 100 nations by firms that include several from Israel, which is a leading player in the cybersurveillance business.
“The surveillance-for-hire industry... looks like indiscriminate targeting on behalf of the highest bidder,” Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Meta, told a press briefing.
The Facebook parent said it deleted accounts tied to Cobwebs Technologies, Cognyte, Black Cube and Bluehawk CI — all of which were based or founded in Israel.
India-based BellTroX, North Macedonian firm Cytrox and an unidentified entity in China also saw accounts linked to them removed from Meta platforms.
Cytrox was also accused Thursday by researchers at Canadian cybersecurity organization Citizen Lab of developing and selling spyware used to hack Egyptian opposition figure Ayman Nour’s phone.

“These cyber mercenaries often claim that their services only target criminals and terrorists,” said a Meta statement.
“Targeting is in fact indiscriminate and includes journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition members and human rights activists,” it added. “We have banned them from our services.”
Black Cube, in a statement to AFP, denied wrongdoing or even operating in the “cyber world.”
“Black Cube works with the world’s leading law firms in proving bribery, uncovering corruption, and recovering hundreds of millions in stolen assets,” it said, adding the firm ensures it complies with local laws.
Firms selling “web intelligence services” start the surveillance process by gathering information from publicly available online sources such as news reports and Wikipedia.
Cyber mercenaries then set up fake accounts on social media sites to glean information from people’s profiles and even join groups or conversations to learn more, Meta investigators said.
Another tactic is to win a target’s trust on a social network and then trick the person into clicking on a booby-trapped link or file that installs software that can then steal information from whatever device they use to go online.
With that kind of access, the mercenary can steal data from a target’s phone or computer, as well as silently activate microphones, cameras and tracking, according to the Meta team.
Bluehawk, one the targeted firms, sells a wide range of surveillance activities, including managing fake accounts to install malicious code, the Meta report said.
Some fake accounts linked to Bluehawk posed as journalists from media outlets such as Fox News in the United States and La Stampa in Italy, according to Meta.
While Meta was not able to pinpoint who was running the unnamed Chinese operation, it traced “command and control” of the surveillance tool involved to servers that appeared to be used by law enforcement officials in China.

Topics: Meta Facebook social media cyberhackers

Related

Facebook parent company Meta makes it easier to run cryptocurrency ads
Business & Economy
Facebook parent company Meta makes it easier to run cryptocurrency ads
Meta launches new campaign to fight online child abuse
Media
Meta launches new campaign to fight online child abuse

Sony Music Middle East and Anghami partner to launch Vibe Music Arabia

Sony Music Middle East and Anghami partner to launch Vibe Music Arabia
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

Sony Music Middle East and Anghami partner to launch Vibe Music Arabia

Sony Music Middle East and Anghami partner to launch Vibe Music Arabia
  • Joint venture aims to provide a creative home for Arabic artists, whose music will be released on streaming platforms worldwide
  • Former TikTok executive Rami Zeidan, Vibe’s general manager, has more than 15 years of experience in cultural marketing, music and entertainment
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Sony Music Entertainment Middle East and music-streaming platform Anghami announced on Thursday the launch of Vibe Music Arabia, a joint venture record label that will support the independent Arabic artist community in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf and the Levant.

It aims to showcase the richness of Arabic music and will act as a creative, accelerator and educational hub to empower musicians, songwriters, producers and other content creators to tell their stories regionally and globally.

Original music is at the core of the initiative, according to Vibe, and will be released on all streaming platforms and services worldwide to maximize its reach and shine a spotlight on emerging music from the region.

The new independent record label will be managed by Rami Zeidan, formerly the head of TikTok MENA’s Video and Creative division, who brings more than 15 years of experience in cultural marketing, music and entertainment.

Rami Zeidan

“At Vibe, our approach is simple: To be a creative and enabling hub, and to build a dialogue within the community to teach, learn and help young talent grow,” Zeidan said.

“I am feeling super inspired by the region’s enabling ecosystem and the young talent that is coming from every corner. With the impact of digital streaming on the rise, our commitment is to foster this talent, and work hand in hand towards shaping a new era for Arabic music.”

Shridhar Subramaniam, Sony Music Entertainment’s president of strategy and market development for Asia and the Middle East, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Vibe Music Arabia as a new label for independent Arabic artists — combining Sony Music Entertainment’s unrivaled regional teams with dedicated resources and Anghami’s best-in-class services and technology to help foster long-term partnerships and deliver global success for the next generation of Arabic artist talent.

Shridhar Subramaniam

“Vibe Music Arabia continues Sony Music Entertainment’s global focus and commitment to local language, domestic repertoire and communities. We believe the creative, community-first leadership team led by Rami …, are perfectly placed to nurture and develop more artist stories and music and I wish him all the best as he leads this new, independent label in one of the fastest-growing regions.”

One of the first projects launched by Vibe Music Arabia will feature producer Abdul Aziz Louise, who is known for reshaping the sound of Khaleeji music through his latest work with the singer Balqees on “Entaha.”

Rising Saudi talent Zena Emad, known for her medleys, will also join Vibe Music Arabia to work on her upcoming single.

Eddy Maroun

“At Anghami we are proud of our deep-rooted Arabic origins,” said Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of the streaming service. “We see so many talented artists and songs emerge daily from this region and believe there is a real opportunity for a boutique label to foster these fast-growing music communities and help develop their craft.

“Now is the perfect time for Vibe Music Arabia. The team is young and passionate, with a wealth of experience and creativity that will unlock the potential in the Middle East, enrich the independent music scene and, most importantly, create original tracks for the whole world to enjoy.”

Topics: Vibe Music Arabia Sony Music Entertainment TikTok MENA

Related

Danish DJ Morten has performed around the world. (Supplied)
Lifestyle
‘I love music from the Middle East:’ Danish DJ Morten says before SOUNDSTORM show in Riyadh
Riyadh feels the beat with region’s biggest music festival
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh feels the beat with region’s biggest music festival

Moonbug Entertainment adds new international shows for children on Shahid VIP

Moonbug Entertainment adds new international shows for children on Shahid VIP
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

Moonbug Entertainment adds new international shows for children on Shahid VIP

Moonbug Entertainment adds new international shows for children on Shahid VIP
  • The extra shows are aimed at providing families with a wider variety of entertainment and educational hybrid TV programs
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: London-based media company Moonbug Entertainment on Wednesday announced an expansion to its partnership with MBC Group.

Under the new cooperation agreement, Moonbug will add more television shows and programs dedicated to children on Shahid VIP, the Arabic content streaming platform.

Starting this month, youngsters will be able to watch a variety of new Moonbug productions, including the “CoComelon” songs program, “The Sharksons” educational series, “Mia’s Magic Playground” imaginary learning show, and the games and adventure program “Blippi.”

The extra shows are aimed at providing families with a wider variety of entertainment and educational hybrid TV programs.

On the expanded merger, Shahid general manager, Tariq Ibrahim, said: “The family viewing experience and programs for children are of paramount importance to us at MBC Group.

“We are keen to present a unique and distinct experience that provides a rich, useful, and safe viewing experience for children and families, and allows them to enjoy a wide range of Arabic and international options on Shahid VIP, in addition to a selection of children’s channels available through the live broadcast service of Shahid, including Shahid Originals for children and young audiences.

“The addition of these new shows to the children’s library on Shahid VIP comes as the school holiday approaches, providing children and their families with an added entertainment and educational value through enjoyable, useful, and safe programs,” Ibrahim added.

Managing director of Moonbug Entertainment, Nicolas Eglau, said: “MBC Group has a wide fan base of loyal viewers and users, so we are pleased to deepen our partnership with this huge media organization given the respect and wide popularity it enjoys throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

“We have witnessed a great deal of interaction with our productions available to watch on Shahid platform so far, as such we intend to add more shows, including ‘CoComelon,’ one of the largest children’s brands in the world, providing viewers with an enjoyable and enriching family viewing experience,” he added.

Topics: Moonbug Entertainment Shahid VIP MBC Group

Related

OSN to launch first Moonbug Kids channel in MENA
Media
OSN to launch first Moonbug Kids channel in MENA
MBC Group-backed Al Arabia retail offering 1,480% oversubscribed
Business & Economy
MBC Group-backed Al Arabia retail offering 1,480% oversubscribed

Zoom has joined tech industry counterterrorism group

Zoom has joined tech industry counterterrorism group
Updated 15 December 2021
Reuters

Zoom has joined tech industry counterterrorism group

Zoom has joined tech industry counterterrorism group
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc has come under scrutiny over how to police content and abuses on its platform
  • Tech companies have long been criticized for failing to curb violent extremist activity on their platforms
Updated 15 December 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Video-conferencing platform Zoom has joined a counterterrorism organization formed by major US tech companies including Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, and Microsoft Corp, the group said on Wednesday.
The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) is an independent group through which member companies share information to combat terrorism and violent extremism on their sites.
Zoom Video Communications Inc, which saw usage explode during the COVID-19 pandemic but has faced slowing growth in recent months, has come under scrutiny over how to police content and abuses on its platform.
GIFCT’s founding members were Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and Alphabet’s YouTube.
Its membership has risen to 18 companies with five new platforms joining this year including home-rental firm Airbnb, social network Tumblr and online publishing platform WordPress. It said it plans for more in 2022.
Tech companies have long been criticized for failing to curb violent extremist activity on their platforms, though they also face concerns over free expression.
GIFCT was created in 2017 under pressure from US and European governments after a series of deadly attacks in Paris and Brussels.
It manages a hash-sharing database, where member companies can share “hashes,” unique numerical representations of original pieces of content that have been removed from their services. Other companies can use these hashes to identify the same content on their sites and review or remove the material.
“It is our responsibility to support our users and protect them against online threats,” Josh Parecki, Zoom’s associate general counsel for trust and safety, said in a statement.
“By collaborating with other leaders across the industry, sharing key learnings and advancing research, we aspire to make the digital world a safer place for all.”
As individuals and companies turned to video-conferencing apps during COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, Zoom faced high-profile content moderation issues.
These ranged from abuses like “zoombombing,” where uninvited users crashed others’ calls to share hate speech and racist, violent or pornographic content, to decisions like its cancelation of a virtual event featuring Leila Khaled, a member of a Palestinian group on the US State Department’s list of terrorist organizations.
GIFCT Executive Director Nicholas Rasmussen said in a statement it was delighted to add Zoom as its mission “requires we work with a diverse range of companies ...to develop cross-platform solutions that render terrorists and violent extremists ineffective across the Internet.”
GIFCT has faced criticism from some human and digital rights advocates over centralized or over-broad censorship, and calls for greater transparency.
In July, the organization expanded the scope of its hash-sharing database to include attacker manifestos and other publications and URLs flagged by the United Nations initiative Tech Against Terrorism. It also said it would continue to broaden the database to include hashes of audio files or certain symbols.
GIFCT also said on Wednesday it has designed a new membership structure based on company revenue, with suggested annual contributions ranging from $0 to $1 million. It said membership was not contingent on a company’s revenue.
Other members include Meta’s Instagram and WhatsApp, Pinterest, Amazon.com, chat platform Discord and file-sharing service Dropbox. Other companies such as Reddit and Snapchat-owner Snap can also access the hash-sharing database.

Topics: ZOOM Facebook counterterrorism

Related

Zoom loses $100bn of its market value
Business & Economy
Zoom loses $100bn of its market value
Shares of the company fell by the most in more than nine months to close at $289.50. (AFP)
Media
Zoom shares record worst day in 9 months as searing growth tapers off

SRMG announced as official media partner for Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale in JAX Riyadh

SRMG announced as official media partner for Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale in JAX Riyadh
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

SRMG announced as official media partner for Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale in JAX Riyadh

SRMG announced as official media partner for Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale in JAX Riyadh
  • Partnership showcases the socio-cultural impact of the first Biennale hosted by Saudi Arabia and organized by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation
  • Reflects Saudi media group’s commitment to enhancing the cultural, artistic and societal aspects of the Biennale
Updated 15 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) announced today its partnership with the first edition of the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale – in the capacity of Official Media Partner, for this unique cultural, artistic and creative event in Saudi Arabia, organized by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, a catalyst for global dialogue between the growing, diverse art communities in Saudi and across the world.

The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale – which hosts its discerning public from 11 December 2021 to 11 March 2022 in the JAX District Riyadh – is gaining momentum as the first international biennale exhibition in Saudi Arabia that reveals the essence of contemporary art in its various forms. The exhibition offers a creative platform that contributes to raising the awareness and keeping pace with the flourishing cultural scene in the Kingdom. It also celebrates the historical moment around the cultural-artistic dialogue – thus reinforcing the bonds between the cultural and creative communities in the Kingdom, on one hand; and the international art world, on the other.

Developed by a team of international curators, led by Philip Tinari, Director and CEO of the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art (UCCA) in Beijing, the Diriyah Biennale includes six sections rich with artworks created by nearly 60 global and local artists. These sections fall under the inaugural theme: Feeling the Stones, as part of a dialogue revolving around contemporary arts with a group of artists and visitors.

This partnership seeks to enhance the media exposure and impact of the first Biennale in the Kingdom. It also reflects the keenness of SRMG to highlight the cultural, artistic and societal aspects of this unique event. The extensive coverage – which will last for three months, until March 11, 2022 - targets a wide audience of nearly 165 million individuals across the MENA region and the world, through the group's media outlets, digital platforms and social media networks, namely: Asharq Al-Awsat, Arab News, Asharq News network, Hia magazine, Sayidaty, and others.

In this context, Jomana Alrashid, SRMG CEO, said: “The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale emphasizes Riyadh’s position as a prominent capital in the global cultural scene. SRMG has a proven track record of highlighting major cultural, artistic and creative events, regionally and globally. We’re proud of our partnership with this pioneering event in order to showcase the innovative and inspiring work of local and international artists; and creators.” Alrashid further added: “The cultural and creative industries provide tremendous socio-economic and knowledge-based opportunities, especially in terms of building bridges between different cultures and peoples in the region and around the world; in addition to their contribution to creating new job opportunities for the young, talented and creative generation of Saudi and Arab youth.”

On her part, Aya Al-Bakri, Diriyah Biennale Foundation CEO, said: “We are delighted with our partnership with SRMG, the most capable of introducing this historical moment in the development and growth of the artistic and cultural scenes in Saudi Arabia to a new, large and diverse audience. The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale is the embodiment of our commitment to fostering the local talent in the Kingdom - thus encouraging it to provide more artistic value to the public.”

It’s worth noting that the Diriyah Biennale Foundation was established in 2020 by the Saudi Ministry of Culture; it plays a pivotal role in supporting all forms of creative practices, as well as contributing to instilling the values ​​of culture and arts, while emphasizing their role in the development and prosperity of our societies. For the first time in the Kingdom, the Foundation is organizing two Biennale exhibitions, namely: the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale, currently underway until March 11, 2022; and the Diriyah Islamic Arts Biennale in 2022.

Topics: Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale Jomana Alrashid JAX Riyadh Aya Al-Bakri

Related

Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale opens in Riyadh photos
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale opens in Riyadh
Inaugural Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale announces participating artists
Lifestyle
Inaugural Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale announces participating artists

Google says employees flouting vaccination rules will eventually be fired

Employees who have not complied with the vaccination rules by Jan. 18 will be placed on “paid administrative leave.” (File/AFP)
Employees who have not complied with the vaccination rules by Jan. 18 will be placed on “paid administrative leave.” (File/AFP)
Updated 15 December 2021
Reuters

Google says employees flouting vaccination rules will eventually be fired

Employees who have not complied with the vaccination rules by Jan. 18 will be placed on “paid administrative leave.” (File/AFP)
  • Google announces that employees flouting COVID-19 vaccination rules may lose pay and could eventually be fired
Updated 15 December 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Alphabet Inc’s Google told its employees they would lose pay and eventually be fired if they do not follow its COVID-19 vaccination rules, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing internal documents.
A memo circulated by Google’s leadership said employees had until Dec. 3 to declare their vaccination status and upload documentation showing proof, or to apply for a medical or religious exemption, according to the report.
After that date, Google said it would start contacting employees who had not uploaded their status or were unvaccinated and those whose exemption requests were not approved, CNBC reported.
Employees who have not complied with the vaccination rules by Jan. 18 will be placed on “paid administrative leave” for 30 days, CNBC reported, followed by “unpaid personal leave” for up to six months and termination.
When contacted by Reuters, Google did not directly comment on the CNBC report, but said, “we’re committed to doing everything possible to help our employees who can get vaccinated do so, and firmly stand behind our vaccination policy.”
Earlier this month, Google delayed its return-to-office plan indefinitely amid omicron variant fears and some resistance from its employees to company-mandated vaccinations. It earlier expected staff to return to office for about three days a week from Jan. 10.

Topics: Google Covid vaccine

Related

Google in August had said it would expect workers to come in about three days a week from Jan. 10. (File/AFP)
Media
Google delays mandatory return to office beyond Jan. 10
People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica. (REUTERS file photo)
Media
Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 million devices

Latest updates

Meta targets ‘cyber mercenaries’ using Facebook to spy
Meta targets ‘cyber mercenaries’ using Facebook to spy
EU hopes fresh talks, not sanctions, will avert Ukraine war
EU hopes fresh talks, not sanctions, will avert Ukraine war
Organizers of FIBA 3x3 World Tour Finals thank their Saudi hosts
Organizers of FIBA 3x3 World Tour Finals thank their Saudi hosts
Is the Middle East moving into pole position as a new global sporting hub?
Is the Middle East moving into pole position as a new global sporting hub?
Lakum Artspace opens in Riyadh with solo show by Ahmed Mater
Lakum Artspace opens in Riyadh with solo show by Ahmed Mater

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.