Arab billionaire businessman Majid Al Futtaim dies

Arab billionaire businessman Majid Al Futtaim dies
Majid Al Futtaim, left, with Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed. (Wikimedia Commons)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Arab billionaire businessman Majid Al Futtaim dies

Arab billionaire businessman Majid Al Futtaim dies
  • Al Futtaim established Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) in 1992, a conglomerate that develops shopping malls across the Middle East and North Africa
  • He was ranked the third-richest Arab businessman by Forbes Magazine this year with a family fortune of $3.6 billion
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Prominent UAE businessman Majid Al Futtaim, who founded retailing and entertainment giant MAF, has died, Dubai’s ruler said on Friday in a Twitter post paying tribute to one of the emirate’s pioneers “who gave back to the nation.”
Al Futtaim, who was born in the 1930s according to local media, in 1992 established Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), a conglomerate that develops shopping malls across the Middle East and North Africa.
He was ranked the third-richest Arab businessman by Forbes Magazine this year with a family fortune of $3.6 billion.
“May God have mercy on our brother Majid Al Futtaim, a pioneering businessman and one of the most important in Dubai and among its greatest men who gave back to the nation,” Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum tweeted.
He referenced MAF’s decision this year to hire 3,000 Emiratis over the next five years.

Saudi Arabia merges Olympic and Paralympic committees 

Saudi Arabia merges Olympic and Paralympic committees 
Updated 9 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia merges Olympic and Paralympic committees 

Saudi Arabia merges Olympic and Paralympic committees 
  • Mutual agreement between the two bodies to create a unified platform of services for both Olympic and Paralympic athletes and staff
  • The general assembly also welcomed three new entities as members of the SAOC: The Falcons Club, the Saudi Aviation Club, and the Saudi Royal Guards
Updated 9 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) will merge with its sister organization, the Saudi Arabian Paralympic Committee (SAPC), it was announced on Thursday at the 25th SAOC general assembly in Riyadh.

In a statement from SAOC president Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, read by Prince Fahad bin Jalawi, the merger was explained to be the result of a mutual agreement between the two bodies to create a unified platform of services for both Olympic and Paralympic athletes and staff.

“Today, we are writing a new chapter in Saudi Olympic and Paralympic history. We plan to fill this chapter with remarkable Saudi achievements,” Prince Abdulaziz said in his statement. “The goal of this merger is to develop the sporting sector through our collaboration.” 

He continued: “We want to create and unify strategies for both entities to obtain a high level of performance from all athletes, in addition to creating a link between athletes of different capabilities to communicate with, learn from, and motivate one another.”

The assembly also featured the presentation of several awards. The Olympic Excellence award was given to Dr Mohammed Saleh Al-Konbaz, president of the Saudi Anti-Doping Committee (SAADC), while the Sports Development Award went to the Quality of Life Program for co-creating three successful initiatives alongside the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee: Development of Elite Athletes, Saudi Olympic Training Center, and Sports Federations Support.

The general assembly also welcomed three new entities as members of the SAOC: The Falcons Club, the Saudi Aviation Club, and the Saudi Royal Guards, all of whom, according to a press release, “will significantly contribute to the Saudi sports sector.”

Iran nuclear talks adjourn, seen resuming before year's end

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and delegations wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna. (Reuters)
Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and delegations wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna. (Reuters)
Updated 32 min 36 sec ago
AP

Iran nuclear talks adjourn, seen resuming before year’s end

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and delegations wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna. (Reuters)
  • The US has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump
Updated 32 min 36 sec ago
AP

VIENNA: Talks aimed at salvaging Iran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were adjourned Friday, following a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran.

China’s lead negotiator, Wan Qun, said the talks will “resume hopefully before the end of the year.” He said that “we haven’t firmed up a date yet.” Enrique Mora, the European Union diplomat who chaired the talks, said that “we will resume soon.”

The current talks in Vienna between the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — opened on Nov. 29, after a gap of more than five months caused by the arrival of a new hard-line government in Iran. There was a short break last week as delegations returned home to consult with their governments.

The US has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal.

The accord was meant to rein in Iran’s nuclear program in return for loosened economic sanctions. Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China are still part of the agreement.

Following the U.S. decision to withdraw from the deal and reimpose sanctions on Iran, Tehran has ramped up its nuclear program again by enriching uranium well beyond the thresholds allowed in the agreement. Iran has also restricted monitors from the U.N. atomic watchdog from accessing its nuclear facilities, raising concerns about what the country is doing out of view.

Diplomats from the three European nations have voiced frustration with Iran's stance during the current talks, saying earlier this week that they were "losing precious time dealing with new Iranian positions inconsistent with the JCPOA or that go beyond it.”

They warned that “without swift progress, in light of Iran’s fast-forwarding of its nuclear program, the JCPOA will very soon become an empty shell.”

Still, there was one sign of progress on a related issue when Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency reached a deal Wednesday to reinstall cameras damaged at an Iranian site that manufactures centrifuge parts, though inspectors remain limited on what footage they can access.

British sports minister urges reluctant players to get COVID-19 vaccine

British sports minister urges reluctant players to get COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 42 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

British sports minister urges reluctant players to get COVID-19 vaccine

British sports minister urges reluctant players to get COVID-19 vaccine
  • English Football League said on Thursday that a quarter of players from its 72 clubs don’t intend to get vaccinated
  • Premier League's most recent data on vaccination levels in mid-October found that 81% of players had received one vaccination dose
Updated 42 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: British sports minister Nigel Huddleston has urged footballers who do not intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine to “overcome their reluctance” because it is their social responsibility.
With games being postponed due to COVID outbreaks at several clubs, the English Football League (EFL), which governs the lower divisions of the sport, said on Thursday that a quarter of players from its 72 clubs do not intend to get vaccinated.
“I recognize that some people can’t get vaccinated, but we all need to encourage those who aren’t vaccinated to overcome their reluctance,” Huddleston was quoted as saying by the BBC.
“The overwhelming majority of those seriously ill from COVID in hospital are unvaccinated. The most important thing anyone — including footballers — can do to protect themselves, co-workers and loved ones is to get vaccinated and get a booster.”
The Premier League’s most recent data on vaccination levels in mid-October found that 81 percent of players had received at least one vaccination dose with 68 percent double vaccinated.
“Getting the jab is the socially responsible thing to do. Many footballers and sports stars have used their profile and social media to encourage people to get vaccinated. I am very grateful to them, they can reach people that ministers can’t,” Huddleston added.
EFL medical adviser Richard Higgins has urged players to get fully vaccinated and obtain the booster jab if eligible as the omicron variant takes hold.
European soccer’s governing body UEFA has also launched an information campaign nL1N2T11FP to encourage players to get their vaccinations.
“I know the football authorities are also working with players to understand why some are vaccine hesitant,” Huddleston said.
Member of Parliament Jeff Smith also urged footballers to get the vaccine, describing them as “important role models for millions of people.
“Vaccines are safe, effective and the best protection we have against COVID,” he said.
“COVID can affect everyone, including fit young people. Getting vaccinated is not only about protecting yourself — it’s about protecting everyone around you.”

