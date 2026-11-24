RIYADH: Information from Saudi Arabia helped Omani authorities foil an attempt to smuggle 500,000 controlled medical pills, the Saudi Ministry of Interior said.

Ministry security spokesman Brig. Gen. Talal bin Shalhoub said the information came from the ministry’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control, which passed it to its counterpart in Oman as part of efforts to track criminal networks specializing in drug smuggling.

He said the operation reflected the level of security coordination between the two countries in confronting cross-border criminal networks.

The Kingdom would continue to pursue criminal activities that target its security and youth with drugs, and arrest those involved, to protect society from the scourge of drugs, he added.