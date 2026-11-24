An Israeli airstrike killed Naeem Abu Nahel, the director of Hamas’ internal security ‌apparatus ‌in Gaza, in ‌western Gaza City on Tuesday, Hamas sources said.

The Israeli military and the ‌Shin Bet ‌domestic security service ‌said ‌in a joint statement they had ‌struck a senior Hamas member, without identifying him, adding that further details would be provided later.

Israeli airstrikes also killed six people including a teenager in Gaza on Tuesday, the civil defence agency in the strip told AFP.

Israel's military said it had carried out at least one airstrike in Gaza Tuesday, and was looking into reports of another.

Mahmoud Bassal, the spokesman for Gaza's civil defence agency, told AFP that three people including a 17-year-old were killed in an Israeli airstrike near Gaza City.



Bassal said that another three people were killed in a separate airstrike on a police station in the Al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza.

Gaza's police force, which operates under Hamas, said that two policemen aged 23 and 33 were among those killed, and condemned the incident as "part of an ongoing campaign targeting the police apparatus" in the Palestinian territory.

Israel's military said it "struck terrorists in the area" of the police station.

Israel and Hamas regularly accuse each other of violating the ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025, after two years of war triggered by the Palestinian movement's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.