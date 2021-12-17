You are here

Iran nuclear talks adjourn, seen resuming before year’s end

Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora and Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and delegations wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna. (Reuters)
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

  • The US has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump
VIENNA: Talks aimed at salvaging Iran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were adjourned Friday, following a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran.

China’s lead negotiator, Wan Qun, said the talks will “resume hopefully before the end of the year.” He said that “we haven’t firmed up a date yet.” Enrique Mora, the European Union diplomat who chaired the talks, said that “we will resume soon.”

The current talks in Vienna between the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — opened on Nov. 29, after a gap of more than five months caused by the arrival of a new hard-line government in Iran. There was a short break last week as delegations returned home to consult with their governments.

The US has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal.

The accord was meant to rein in Iran’s nuclear program in return for loosened economic sanctions. Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China are still part of the agreement.

Following the U.S. decision to withdraw from the deal and reimpose sanctions on Iran, Tehran has ramped up its nuclear program again by enriching uranium well beyond the thresholds allowed in the agreement. Iran has also restricted monitors from the U.N. atomic watchdog from accessing its nuclear facilities, raising concerns about what the country is doing out of view.

Diplomats from the three European nations have voiced frustration with Iran's stance during the current talks, saying earlier this week that they were "losing precious time dealing with new Iranian positions inconsistent with the JCPOA or that go beyond it.”

They warned that “without swift progress, in light of Iran’s fast-forwarding of its nuclear program, the JCPOA will very soon become an empty shell.”

Still, there was one sign of progress on a related issue when Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency reached a deal Wednesday to reinstall cameras damaged at an Iranian site that manufactures centrifuge parts, though inspectors remain limited on what footage they can access.

Topics: Middle East Iran Iran nuclear talks Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

Arab News

  • UK hostages were tortured and used as human shields during the 1990 Baathist aggression against Kuwait
  • British troops subjected to treatment designed to ‘break soldiers’ spirits’
LONDON: The regime of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein committed 2,000 war crimes against Britons following his 1990 invasion of Kuwait, a newly released report has revealed.

Kept secret for three decades, records released Friday by the UK’s National Archives show the extent to which the Baathist dictator’s forces murdered, raped, and tortured thousands, mostly civilians, during the Gulf War.

The 1992 report, compiled by Royal Military Police investigators, found “compelling evidence of systematic breaches” of the Geneva Convention by Iraq, including the taking of 1,373 British hostages by Iraqi forces, and the use of 556 of them as “human shields.”

Investigators from Operation Sand Castle interviewed 1,868 witnesses and took a further 725 statements in order to compile the report.

More than 300 of those Britons were on a British Airways flight that landed in Kuwait just as Iraqi forces crossed the border.

Ravaged by the Iran-Iraq war and desperate for cash, Saddam Hussein ordered the 1990 invasion following financial disputes with his country’s tiny southern neighbor.

Eight Britons held as human shields died as a result of their treatment, from heart attacks or suicide, after being released.

The report said: “the gratuitous use of violence by the Iraqi authorities and their collaborators to achieve their ends appears to have known no bounds.”

Four Britons were subjected to “inhuman treatment,” including former Royal Marine Douglas Brand and his associate Patrick Trigg, who were captured when they tried to leave Kuwait.

The pair said they were routinely beaten and had electric shocks applied to their heads and testicles.

Five captured special forces operatives were subject to “severe beatings,” added the report. They were “randomly and gratuitously assaulted by their guards,” who used “canes, pieces of wood or improvised whips” to carry out the torture.

“Although such assaults sometimes took place during interrogation, it is clear that the beatings were aimed at breaking the soldiers’ spirits and will to resist, rather than by way of torture to extract specific information,” the Operation Sand Castle memo said.

Topics: Iraq

LONDON: “Insecure” detention centers holding tens of thousands of Daesh members in northern Syria have created a “mini-caliphate” that poses a “growing security threat” to the region and Western nations, a new report has warned.

Researchers at the Royal United Services Institute think tank in London said the international community needed to find a way to resolve the situation, suggesting creating a “hybrid court,” similar to systems set up in Kosovo, Cambodia and East Timor.

“The current international response is one of containment, but this is not sustainable,” wrote Sabin Khan and Imogen Parsons, authors of the RUSI report. “As well as denying justice to those who have suffered abuses, there is a growing security threat.”

The report added that local authorities could not hold detainees “indefinitely,” saying that the international community, through the UN or Global Counterterrorism Forum, needed to prioritize trying and imprisoning those accused of human rights violations, removing those convicted from Syria to their countries of origin, and repatriating children and the vulnerable.

Failure to do so, it added, would have “far-reaching and generational” security and political consequences.

There are thought to be around 70,000 people, including Daesh fighters, women and 27,500 foreign children, currently being held by the Syrian Democratic Forces at camps in Syria, with detainees originating from at least 60 different countries.

They include 1,000 people from the UK and EU, with many Western states refusing to repatriate their citizens, including London-born Shamima Begum, who had her citizenship stripped by the British government in 2019.

The report has gained the backing of significant counterterrorism figures in the UK. Sir Mark Rowley, former Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner, told the Times that the current situation in Syria posed a “dangerous long-term threat,” adding: “The deceased victims and widely scattered survivors are surely entitled to this resolution.”

Suzanne Raine, the former head of the UK’s Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, added that it was important to be seen to impose justice on members of Daesh. She told the Guardian: “A stalemate which includes impunity for perpetrators should be unacceptable.”

Topics: Daesh Syria

TUNIS: Hundreds rallied for and against Tunisian President Kais Saied in central Tunis on Friday, on the eleventh anniversary of the start of a revolution that sparked the Arab Spring uprisings.
Saied in July this year sacked the government, froze parliament and seized far-reaching powers.
Parliamentarians and his Islamist-inspired opponents Ennahdha have bitterly opposed the moves, but many Tunisians tired of a system seen as corrupt and ineffective have welcomed them.
Several hundred anti-Saied protesters gathered near the city center on Friday, shouting, “the people want the coup d’etat to fall,” referring to Saied’s power grab, as dozens of police looked on.
Some demonstrators held signs in support of the North African country’s 2014 constitution, which Saied said earlier this week he wants to revise and put to a new referendum.
A few hundred meters along Habib Bourguiba Avenue — the epicenter of demonstrations over a decade ago — and past hundreds of police officers and metal barriers, a smaller number of Saied supporters rallied as speakers blared out the national anthem.
“We are with you to the end in the fight against corruption,” read a banner bearing a picture of Saied and a Tunisian flag.
On December 17, 2010, street vendor Mohammed Bouazizi set himself alight in the marginalized town of Sidi Bouzid, sparking a four-week revolt that forced veteran dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali from power and sparked a string of uprisings in other Arab countries.
Saied earlier this month moved the official anniversary of the revolution from January 14 — the date Ben Ali fled into exile — to December 17.
On Monday, the former constitutional law lecturer prolonged his suspension of parliament, dominated by Ennahdha, until new elections in December next year.
He also announced a nationwide public consultation to draw up a new constitution, with a referendum set for July 25.
The president sees the revolution as having been hijacked by politicians branded as corrupt and has repeatedly voiced his desire to change the 2014 constitution, which had brought in a hybrid parliamentary-presidential system.
The constitution was seen as a historic compromise between Ennahdha and its secular opponents.

JERUSALEM: Israeli soldiers carried out a manhunt Friday in the occupied West Bank, a day after the army blamed Palestinians for shooting dead an Israeli settler and wounding two others.
The army, which said Palestinian “terrorists” carried out the attack, has deployed three extra battalions as well as special forces.
“We are in a physical, technological, intelligence hunt,” Israeli army spokesman Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav told 103FM radio.
“We arrested last night a number of suspects... sooner or later we will find the perpetrators.”
Thursday’s shooting followed high tensions after Palestinian attacks on Israelis, and the killing of Palestinians by Israeli troops during clashes.
Army radio identified the victim as religious student Yehuda Dimentman, 25, a married father.
He studied at Homesh, an outpost that is illegal under Israeli law.
Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. Since then nearly 700,000 Jewish Israelis have moved into West Bank and east Jerusalem settlements that much of the international community regards as illegal.
Dimentman was shot while in the back seat of a car leaving Homesh on Thursday evening, and died en route to hospital, the Israeli army and medics said.
The car’s driver and another passenger were injured by shattered glass and taken to hospital, but their wounds were not reported to be serious.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
However, multiple Palestinian organizations — including Hamas, the militant Islamist group which controls the Gaza Strip — praised the shooting.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington condemned the attack on Thursday as a “terrorist attack... that killed an Israeli citizen and wounded two others.”
On Friday, mourners gathered at the site of the attack, army radio reported.
Dimentman’s brother Shlomi described him as “a beloved uncle.” Speaking on Israeli public radio, he said Dimentman was devoted to “strengthening the hold on the community of Homesh.”
Last week Israeli police arrested a 14-year-old Palestinian girl suspected of stabbing her Israeli neighbor — a 26-year-old mother walking with her children — in annexed east Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.
Tensions have also been rising within Israel’s ideologically divided coalition government over reports of violence inflicted by settlers on Palestinians.

Topics: West Bank Israel

ROME: An Egyptian educator has been appointed rector of the United World College of the Adriatic in Duino, Italy.

Khalid El-Metaal, currently deputy headteacher of the Toronto French School in Canada, will be in charge of the highly regarded international school, attended by around 200 students aged 16-19 from around different 90 countries, who study the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, a two-year internationally recognized pre-university course.

Twenty percent of the students attending UWC Adriatic come from Middle Eastern countries.

The school is situated in the small village of Duino, in Italy’s northeastern province of Trieste, less than 5km from the Slovenian border. It was founded in 1982 by the Friuli-Venezia Giulia regional authorities and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with its courses focused on international and intercultural understanding.

Originally from Egypt, El-Metaal was raised in the UK.

Prior to his role in Toronto, he was deputy headteacher at the Modern English School of Cairo for five years, having been the head of modern languages there for the previous three years. Before that, he held a range of different positions at a variety of educational centers in the UK. 
“Finding a head … was not always going to be easy and it took a very thorough process,” said Ambassador Cristina Ravaglia, president of UWC Adriatic. “Articulate, with a deep passion for education, Khalid is purposeful, innovative and energetic. His cultural heritage and Mediterranean roots will enrich UWC Adriatic, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming him to Duino.”

