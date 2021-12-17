You are here

Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle

Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle
Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy and Fabian Schar after Newcastle United’s defeat at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Dec. 16, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 17 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle

Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle
  • Rising COVID-19 case numbers, and record positive test results among top flight players, have seen talks behind the scenes point towards a circuit-breaker stoppage
  • Last night’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, just four days after a 4-0 hammering at Leicester City, drilled Newcastle further into the relegation mire
Updated 17 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Premier League football feels like it is on the verge of yet another coronavirus disease pandemic curtailment — and there’s a suspicion brewing among Newcastle United fans that this may be no bad thing for their club.

Rising COVID-19 case numbers, and record positive test results among top flight players, have seen talks behind the scenes point towards a circuit-breaker stoppage in the UK as soon as next week.

While the health and safety of players, officials and fans alike is the priority, the timing of this latest pause would be no disaster for the Magpies’ on-field ambitions.

Last night’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, just four days after a 4-0 hammering at Leicester City, drilled Newcastle further into the relegation mire.

Their 37 goals conceded is the worst in the division; they sit in 19th place on 10 points, with just one win in 17 games and a run of very tough fixtures on the horizon.

Things are so bleak, a new coronavirus variant sweeping the nation almost feels like a silver lining to an otherwise dire situation.

Should the league be set aside for a fortnight it would allow cases to drop inside the Premier League secure bubbles. It would also likely see the visit of Manchester United to St James’ Park, the trip to Rafa Benitez’s Everton, and a traditionally hard game at Southampton kicked to the long grass.

Should the circuit-breaker be deployed, it is likely United will not see Premier League action again until Watford at home on Jan. 15. That would give the club’s new owners 15 days to strengthen Manager Eddie Howe’s hand in the transfer market — nearly half the window, in fact.

And while January is unlikely to see the transformation many Newcastle fans have dreamed of for years, it does not need to. Pragmatism, and staying in the division, is the order of the day on Tyneside.

While fixture backlog is an issue for everyone, it is surely better for Howe to have a stronger hand to play, with new recruits bedded in, than take on Everton and Man United with this group.

Watching the Magpies at Anfield on Thursday evening, there was a lot to like about them. Howe has them disciplined in shape without the ball, and able to break and transition at speed with it. It is a long way from the disorganised chaos served up week-in, week-out under former boss Steve Bruce.

But it is also fair to say that they are running on close to empty.

The core of this team — Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchie and others — were either signed to get United promoted in 2015/16 or were retained to keep them up.

Nearly six years on from that triumphant day in May 2016, when the Magpies beat Brighton and Hove Albion to the Championship title on the final day of the campaign, much of the same core remains, being asked to do the same job year after year with little to no plan or investment around them.

Whilst the investment part of this issue changes next month, sadly, so too will many of the players.

United’s plight remains real, though to a man they can barely be criticised for their spirited show at Anfield.

There were plenty of positives despite the 3-1 scoreline; like Sunday’s defeat, this was no one-sided encounter, when all had predicted the Magpies would be swept aside by Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Instead, after Shelvey’s shock opening goal, the game was turned on its head with Diogo Jota’s equalizer, when referee Mike Dean refused to stop play despite Isaac Hayden going down in the penalty area with a head injury.

“I couldn’t believe the game wasn’t stopped. For me, that’s a key moment in the match,” said Howe. “The priority has to be the safety of the player. We talk a lot at the moment about head injuries and I felt it was a wrong decision.

“There was no acting from the player. He was down. He couldn’t continue and we paid the price for it. We’ve been really harshly treated today and it follows a similar pattern, really, of other games where we’ve not had the rub of the green or the decisions are going against us for whatever reason,” he added.

Mohamed Salah added a second soon after, before Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long-distance cracker made it three late on.

Seven goals conceded in a week, no signs of a push to get out of the Premier League bottom three, and still just one win in their opening 17 of the top flight campaign. Yet still, a sense of hope remains.

That hope, born in early October, overrides any feeling of frustration at a situation that is looking more dire with every top flight encounter.

There is an acceptance now, even if it presents an incredible paradox, that this United is much better than the one presented for near 15 years under Mike Ashley.

In Eddie Howe they have a young manager of unparalleled promise and in the Public Investment Fund, RB Sports and Media and PCP Capital Partners, they have owners who finally care about the club. For the first time in a long time, every strand of the football club is pulling in the right direction.

That direction next month must be to sign players, and lots of them. Even those who will likely be replaced are owed at least that, as they’ve strained every sinew day after day, season after season.

While January represents opportunity, and omicron a welcome break of sorts, the window is also the first major test of the new owners’ muscle, expertise and intentions.

Get it right and the world is their oyster, unlocking the door to future success. Get it wrong, and Newcastle United will look like an investment error, with trips to Old Trafford and Anfield swapped for cold, rainy nights in Stoke.

Topics: Newcastle United Premier league Eddie Howe

Updated 19 December 2021
AP

Premier League leader Man City beats Newcastle 4-0

Premier League leader Man City beats Newcastle 4-0
  • Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo scored before the break, and Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling netted in the second half
Updated 19 December 2021
AP

MANCHESTER: Premier League leader Manchester City made it 11 goals in two games by sweeping aside Newcastle 4-0 on Sunday.
Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo scored before the break, and Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling netted in the second half.
Newcastle has now won just one of its 18 league games this season and is only above last-place Norwich on goal difference.
Having been repeatedly punished for their own mistakes in recent games, the Magpies set out with a makeshift back four and knowing there was no margin for error against the reigning champions, but capitulated in depressing fashion within five minutes.
Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka needlessly conceded a corner after dwelling on Jamaal Lascelles’ back pass. After Kevin De Bruyne’s initial delivery had been half cleared, Ciaran Clark failed to intervene when Cancelo played the ball back across the six-yard box and Dias headed into the unguarded net.
Newcastle looked vulnerable with Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne picking holes in the defense.
Cancelo combined with De Bruyne and Mahrez before leaving Joe Willock and Isaac Hayden in his wake and smashing a 27th-minute shot past the helpless Dubravka.
Ryan Fraser, much to his astonishment, saw appeals for a penalty waved away by referee Martin Atkinson after he had been wiped out by sliding City goalkeeper Ederson.
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe sent on Allan Saint-Maximin for Willock at the break and the Frenchman’s pace immediately presented City with a different problem, although it took a brilliant reaction save by Dubravka to deny Gabriel Jesus after Silva had headed Cancelo’s cross back across goal.
City added a third in the 63rd minute when Mahrez converted Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross with a VAR review correcting an initial offside decision, and Sterling’s strike from Gabriel Jesus’ 86th-minute cross deepened the gloom on Tyneside.

Topics: Manchester city English Premier League (EPL) Newcastle

Here to stay: 5 things we learned from successful 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Here to stay: 5 things we learned from successful 2021 FIFA Arab Cup
Updated 19 December 2021
John Duerden

Here to stay: 5 things we learned from successful 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

Here to stay: 5 things we learned from successful 2021 FIFA Arab Cup
  • A dress rehearsal for Qatar 2022, and a chance for teams to prepare for continental competitions and World Cup qualifiers ended up being an outstanding tournament in its own right
Updated 19 December 2021
John Duerden

The 2021 Arab Cup ended on Saturday with Algeria defeating Tunisia 2-0 after extra time to lift the trophy. Here are five things we learned from what turned out to be hugely successful 16-team tournament.

1. FIFA Arab Cup is here to stay

With no Confederations Cup, it was always a good idea to have some sort of tournament a year out from the World Cup, and the resurrection of the Arab Cup seemed like a natural thing to do. It is no surprise that it has worked out well, but just how well was somewhat unexpected.

The tournament started with the big African nations shorn of their European stars and talking of using it as preparation for bigger challenges to follow in 2022. It ended with fans watching the game on big screens in Algeria and Tunisia, and wild celebrations in the former.

As entertainment, it was memorable. There were some great games, superb goals and the correct amount of controversy — the 19 minutes of added time in Algeria’s semifinal win over Qatar was stunning, as was the action it contained.

Attendances were healthy, especially in the knockout stages, and the atmosphere in the stadiums added the big-match feeling that such tournaments need. In short, this felt like a real tournament, one that should become part of the football calendar in different countries in the region for a long time to come. 

2. Africa triumphs in Asia

Ten Asian nations started out last month, but only one, Qatar, made the last four and none made the final. While the African entrants had to leave their big stars in Europe, they still proved to be too good for Asia.

The likes of Oman and Jordan reached the quarterfinals and showed that they could be competitive internationally, and it was an excellent experience for them to play teams from outside Asia as they rarely get the chance. 

Overall, though, it was not quite good enough from the AFC representatives, and it shows that the West Asian teams need, among other things, to send more players overseas to play. That is the striking difference between the nations of North Africa and West Asia. One region exports talent to play around the world and gain international experience, the other does not.

3. Saudi Arabia’s approach was right

There was debate back in Riyadh as to whether it was the correct decision to send U-23 team to Qatar instead of a more senior side. After all, with World Cup qualification resuming in January, it would have been easy to give Herve Renard more time to work with his players, especially as the Saudi Pro League has been suspended for the duration of the tournament.

But to go with the rookies was the right decision. Giving young players experience at regional tournaments is what Japan and South Korea have been doing for years — they started doing so at the Asian Games before it became compulsory — and they have an enviable World Cup qualification record.

While perhaps the league did not need to be paused (no more than two players could have been called from one club to spread the burden), the decision to use young players was a far-sighted one. It did mean that Saudi Arabia were never going to go too far in the tournament, but the benefits should become apparent in the years to come.

4. Egypt can also be satisfied

Egypt’s approach was slightly different to Saudi Arabia’s as they took plenty of young and inexperienced players, though there were a few older heads to help out, too. It also resulted in a satisfying outcome.

The Pharaohs could easily have been in the final, but were defeated by Tunisia in the semifinal with the last action of the game. In the end, a fourth-placed finish with a largely inexperienced team was a decent performance from Egypt under new coach Carlos Queiroz, who will now have a much better idea of the general level of the players pushing to be in the senior squad after six competitive games.

“It was a good opportunity to discover new players and new blood,” said Queiroz. “The average age of the team is less than 25, and many players wore the Egypt shirt for the first time. This was the reason we came here, to gain experience, and indeed we won four times and were unlucky the last time.”

It sets Egypt up nicely for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next month and, of course, the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

5. Encouraging for the World Cup

With games in the English Premier League canceled on a regular basis and COVID-19 surging in many countries, it was a credit to organizers and the host nation that the Arab Cup went ahead seemingly without a major outbreak. The players were kept safe and despite the substantial attendances, so far there has not been an issue.

With much of the world reimposing restrictions as cases rise once again, the success of the Arab Cup offers hope. It means that even if we are still living in the midst of the global pandemic this time next year, it is possible to hold a festival of football.

The World Cup is, of course, on a different scale and is the biggest sporting event on the planet, but the Arab Cup suggests that there can be cause for optimism and much to look forward to next year.

Topics: FIFA Arab Cup

Liman claim FIBA’s 3x3 World Tour title in Jeddah

Liman claim FIBA’s 3x3 World Tour title in Jeddah
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

Liman claim FIBA’s 3x3 World Tour title in Jeddah

Liman claim FIBA’s 3x3 World Tour title in Jeddah
  • 21-14 win over Gagarin of Russia sealed championship for Serbian club
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Serbia’s Liman club have been crowned champions of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final held at the King Abdullah Economic City that was organized by the Saudi Ministry of Sport in cooperation with the Saudi Arabian Basketball Federation.

The Deputy Minister of Sport Badr bin Abdulrahman Alkadi was present to award the prizes at the 12-team event, which was overseen by the International Basketball Federation.

Liman claimed the title after beating Russian team Gagarin 21-14 in the final of the two-day event, pocketing the prize money of $60,000, while the second-placed team received $40,000.

The other teams that took part were Riga (Latvia), Ub (Serbia), Amsterdam Talent & Pro (Netherlands), Antwerp (Belgium), San Juan PCI Group (Puerto Rico), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Sakiai Gulbele (Lithuania), Princeton (US), Graz (Austria) and Lausanne Sport (Switzerland).

Also present at the event was the President of FIBA Hamani Niang, the President of the Saudi Arabian Basketball Federation Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi, and the head of the FIBA 3x3 Activities Department, Ignacio Serrano.

This tournament is part of initiatives set out under the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program and is the third time that it has been held in Saudi Arabia.

 

Topics: FIBA

Saudi MMA fighter defeats opponent at BRAVE CF Global Stage in Serbia

Saudi MMA fighter defeats opponent at BRAVE CF Global Stage in Serbia
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi MMA fighter defeats opponent at BRAVE CF Global Stage in Serbia

Saudi MMA fighter defeats opponent at BRAVE CF Global Stage in Serbia
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi MMA fighter Abdullah Al-Qahtani defeated his opponent at the BRAVE Combat Federation in Belgrade, Serbia after two years of inactivity.

Squaring off against Serbia’s Nejc Preložnik in a Featherweight bout at BRAVE CF's last event of the year, Al-Qahtani defeated his opponent who held the fastest KO in the Slovenian boxing league.

After a grueling back and forth, Al-Qahtani’s managed to take out Preložnik with a few minutes left on the clock. 

Known as “The Ripper” for his aggressive fighting style, Al-Qahtani extended his undefeated record to for 4-0 via a third round TKO with his punching strikes.

BRAVE CF, under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, continues to help Arab fighters reach the global stage and elevate their achievements. 

Baniyas Club confirm UAE dominance with second straight Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup

Baniyas Club confirm UAE dominance with second straight Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

Baniyas Club confirm UAE dominance with second straight Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup

Baniyas Club confirm UAE dominance with second straight Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup
  • Palm Sports Academy Team 777 make history with victory in first-ever women’s championship
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Baniyas Club claimed the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup men’s title for a second successive year, with Palm Sports Academy Team 777 making history as winners of the first-ever women’s championship in front of a large crowd at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The season’s end in the UAE had the five best-performing clubs and academies — Al-Ain, Al-Wahda, Baniyas, Palm Sports Academy Team 777 and Sharjah Self-Defense Club — competing in an open belt competition across under-16s, under-18s and adult categories.

Baniyas clinched the final round of the men’s championship to take the title, ahead of Al-Wahda in second and Al-Ain in third.

Salem Nayef Al-Kathiri, executive director of Baniyas Club, said: “The President’s Cup is the most valued local title and one of the most prominent championships that contribute to highlighting new talent and providing the national team with stars who are able to compete globally.”

Baniyas made it a double with victory in the under-18 competition, with Al-Ain and Al-Wahda second and third, respectively, while in the under-16s, Sharjah Self-Defense Club won the title, with Al-Ain runners-up and Palms Sports Academy Team 777 in third.

In the women’s division, Palms Sports Academy Team 777 made history with victory in the first edition of the competition. Al-Wahda showed its strength to finish second, with Sharjah Self-Defense Club in third.

Sharjah took victory in the women’s under-18 event, with Al-Ain Club second and Palm Sports Academy Team 777 third. In the under-16 women’s category, Al-Wahda won the title, Palms Sports were runners-up and Al-Ain third.

Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi, president of the UAE and Asian federations, said: “The level of the championship has progressed and the performance has risen considerably over the years.”

He added: “The standard this year was on par with international championships and the real winner is the sport of jiu-jitsu in the country. Championships such as this are crucial in finding a distinguished group of talents capable of representing the national teams in upcoming competitions.”

Al-Hashemi said: “This has been a year of achievements for UAE jiu-Jitsu, with our competitors amassing 71 medals across continental and world championships. We also organized 24 local and international championships in the UAE, the most ever, and I thank the commitment of everybody in the jiu-jitsu family.”

On the introduction of the women’s championship, he said: “This is a landmark moment for the sport. It is important and shows how female participation is growing. The achievements of UAE female athletes are commendable and this championship will only help their development.”

Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, president of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, said: “The joy that I saw on the faces of players and coaches and their celebrations after the competition show how much they enjoy the sport of jiu-jitsu.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu

