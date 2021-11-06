Graeme Jones backs Eddie Howe to be ‘innovative’ new manager Newcastle United needs

NEWCASTLE: Graeme Jones has backed Eddie Howe to be the 'elite', 'pragmatic' and 'innovative' new manager Newcastle United need - if he is appointed at St James' Park.

Arab News understands Howe is on the verge of signing a two-and-a-half year contract with the Magpies, having impressed the consortium during interviews last week. This appointment is set to come just days after the owners' pursuit of No.1 target Unai Emery fell flat.

However, Jones will take the team at Brighton and Hove Albion's Amex Stadium tomorrow. It is hoped Howe will be in the stands on the south coast of England, even if his appointment is yet to be rubber-stamped.

Interim boss Jones confirmed: "I am taking the team. I have prepared them all week on that proviso.

"The owners have communicated with me so I know where we are with things. But I have not lost focus, the lads have never lost focus. If you get involved with speculation, you will.

"We know we have got a big game tomorrow. I feel like the team is well-prepared and they're looking forward to the game."

Jones has never worked with Howe directly but admits to locking horns with him and his coaches, then of Bournemouth, while he was at Wigan Athletic with now Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

Former England assistant Jones does have some first-hand working experience with Howe's coaching team, though - Jason Tindall, Simon Weatherstone and Stephen Purches - all of whom are expected to be added to Newcastle's backroom team.

In fact, Jones left Bournemouth to join the Magpies, having been appointed to the staff there under United assistant-in-waiting Tindall.

Jones said: "Me and Roberto clashed with Eddie and Jason all through the years. I worked with Jason, Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone down at Bournemouth. I know their method of work, I know who they are. Eddie has managed 550 games, 200 in the Premier League and is 43 years old. He comes with a wealth of experience, knows the league.

"His teams play high tempo, attacking football with a momentum. He is very pragmatic, paying attention to the off the ball aspect. You are only as good as how you defend. Sessions were innovative, different, stimulating and detailed.







Interim Newcastle boss Graeme Jones. (AFP)



"A method of work is built up over a period of time. When I went to work for Jason, I got an inside view of what their method of work was. It was impressive. It was elite. I would imagine that method of work came together when Eddie was there.

"I have a good idea on what they stand for."

Is Howe the right fit for relegation-threatened Newcastle United at the start of their Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia-funded journey? Jones certainly thinks so.

He said: "If it is Eddie, then yes I do (think he is right to manage the club). He lives for the game, it is his whole life.

"And if you think you can come to Newcastle United and do it part-time, you are mistaken. It requires every ounce you've got.

"He is intense and has exceptional Premier League experience. He is more than capable."

Three weeks after the removal of Steve Bruce from the dugout, finally, after a false dawn with Villarreal man Emery, United look to have tied down their man.

And while some fans have criticised the time taken to come to a final decision by PCP Capital Partners' Amanda Staveley and the club's other board members, including PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Jones is fully on board with it, even though it's meant him outstretching his original two-game remit.

"I know the owners have done their due diligence, that's why it has taken some time," said Jones.

"If you rush into something with any information you might not get it 100% right. The more information you receive and time you take, the closer you are going to get to making the right decision. That's where we are.

"The owners could have walked through the door and appointed anyone, but it was about appointing the right manager. At this football club you have to get a flavour of this juggernaut Newcastle United, you need to know how to manage it, you need to know what goes on internally, this process could not have been avoided and eventually it will be worth it."