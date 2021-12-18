You are here

Algeria and Tunisia clash in intriguing all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup final in Doha

Algeria and Tunisia clash in intriguing all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup final in Doha
Algeria's players celebrate their victory in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup semi-final football match between Qatar and Algeria at the Al-Thumama stadium in the Qatari capital Doha on 15 December 2021. (AFP)
Liliane Tannoury

Algeria and Tunisia clash in intriguing all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup final in Doha

Algeria and Tunisia clash in intriguing all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup final in Doha
  • Both teams reached the final in dramatic circumstances with winners deep into stoppage time
Liliane Tannoury

A fascinating final between neighbors Tunisia and Algeria awaits us today in a special final of the Arab Cup.

It has been a wonderful tournament, with 10th Arab Cup preserving the traditions and characteristics that have long defined the competition.

Algeria ensured the final will be a historic one when they qualified for the first time by beating Qatar 2-1. Thus they set a date with Tunisia, who defeated Egypt 1-0, in the first all-African final since the establishment of the tournament.

Last-minute goals were a prominent feature in the group stages, and this continued in the dramatic semi-finals, both confrontations being decided very late with the help of friendly fire and a penalty kick.

In the first half of the match against Egypt, Tunisian coach Munther Al-Kabeer adopted a 5-4-1 formation, which enabled his team to put pressure on their opponents. Despite the setback of an injury to Yassin Meriah, it proved successful in stopping their opponents from scoring, setting the stage for that late dramatic win thanks to Egyptian captain Amr El-Solia’s 95th minute own goal.

It was Egypt’s first defeat in 19 games since their elimination from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

How much the void left by Meriah will affect the Tunisians in the final remains to be seen. Muhammad Ali bin Ramadan will again replace him, as he did against Egypt.

Throughout the tournament Tunisia have presented a significant aerial threat from set pieces. Against Egypt, the Carthage Eagles played eight balls from free kicks into the penalty area — including the one that set up the winner. According to their coach, they should focus on repeating this in the final against Algeria.

The second semi-final between Algeria and Qatar was in danger of being overshadowed by the refereeing and VAR, which prompted the Saharawis to celebrate their win in front of the officials, who they deemed had almost cost them a win with the 19 minutes of stoppage time added at the end of the 90 minutes.

It was the second match in row that had ended in high drama for the Algerians. They had put on an excellent performance in the quarter-final against neighbors Morocco, the match providing everything we love about football and ending with a tense penalty shootout.

The semi-final against Qatar proved even more dramatic, with the hosts equalizing in the sixth minute of stoppage time and Algeria’s winner, incredibly, coming in the 17th minute.

The final is an intriguing one between two nations with a long history in continental competitions and World Cup qualifiers. Their last match was a friendly in June which Algeria won 2-1. Their previous match was another friendly in 2019, which Algeria also won. Tunisia’s last victory in this fixture came at the 2017 African Nations.

Algeria have a formidable squad full of players of high quality and physical prowess. As pointed out by coach Majid Bougherra, his players have endured difficult matches and played more minutes than any other team. He stressed the difficulty of playing six matches in 17 days with a team made up mostly of home players and missing some Europe-based players such as Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

I was particularly drawn to the performances of veteran Algerian goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi, especially in the semi-final win, while for Tunisia Mohamed Drager, who plays for Nottingham Forest, has stood out in the three matches he has taken part in.

At the start, the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup looked like a dress rehearsal for Qatar 2022, with many teams treating it as warm-up for continental tournaments and World Cup qualifiers in the coming months.

But with every match, culminating in those two semi-finals, it has proved itself a competition worthy of its name. On Saturday evening, we await another titanic battle between Algeria and Tunisia.

Andy Murray beats Rafa Nadal on Abu Dhabi return to set up shot at third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title

Andy Murray beats Rafa Nadal on Abu Dhabi return to set up shot at third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title
Updated 18 December 2021
Arab News

Andy Murray beats Rafa Nadal on Abu Dhabi return to set up shot at third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title

Andy Murray beats Rafa Nadal on Abu Dhabi return to set up shot at third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title
  • The 2009 and 2015 MWTC champion will face Andrey Rublev in Saturday’s final after the Russian world No.5 beat Denis Shapovalov in the first semi-final
Updated 18 December 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Andy Murray continued his march towards a possible third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title with an impressive display to end Rafa Nadal’s MWTC reign. He won their semi-final clash 6-3, 7-5, to set a final showdown with world No.5 Andrey Rublev on Saturday at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City.

Murray has looked sharp on his return to Abu Dhabi at the 13th MWTC and showed great determination to see off long-time rival Nadal. Murray broke the reigning MWTC champion’s serve in game six and never looked back, taking out the first set 6-3.

Nadal saved a break point in the first game of the second set and had Murray on the backfoot in game four, but Murray held serve to square the set at 2-2. Nadal produced a huge forehand to save break point in game five and roared back from 0-30 in game nine to hold serve and take a 5-4 lead.

However, in his next service game, the Spanish star put a volley into the net and then went long with a backhand, handing Murray a 6-5 lead and a chance to serve for the match.

And the Scot obliged, holding serve to see out the match and set up an intriguing final clash with Rublev, who had earlier beaten Denis Shapovalov in the first semi-final.

“There were definitely some things I did really well out there. It was very special for me to be back out on the court playing against Rafa and playing in front of a big crowd,” said Murray after an impressive performance.

“I served better today, I was more comfortable and was able to dictate a lot more of the rallies and that will be important for me against Rublev, who is one of the best attacking players.”

“It makes a massive difference to playing in front of the fans. Fans are what makes sport special, and it makes it easier for players. Events such as this are great for the players. It gives us the chance to work on a lot of things and I think players look to play the right way when they come here because it sets you up for a big start of the year.”

Nadal chose to look at the positives in defeat despite not being able to make it to another final in front of his adoring Abu Dhabi fans.

“It’s been a long time since I played, and this was a tough opponent to face in my first match for a while. I did a lot of things well. It was a positive match in a lot of ways. Well done to Andy, I’m happy for him, but I will take the positives and we will continue learning,” said Nadal after his defeat. “This is just the beginning. It feels good to be back playing some good tennis.”

French Cup game abandoned because of crowd violence

French anti-riot police officers intervene in the stand as supporters light flares at half-time during the French Cup round of 64 football match between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais at the Charlety stadium in Paris, on December 17, 2021. (AFP)
French anti-riot police officers intervene in the stand as supporters light flares at half-time during the French Cup round of 64 football match between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais at the Charlety stadium in Paris, on December 17, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

French Cup game abandoned because of crowd violence

French anti-riot police officers intervene in the stand as supporters light flares at half-time during the French Cup round of 64 football match between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais at the Charlety stadium in Paris, on December 17, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

PARIS: Crowd violence forced the French Cup game between Lyon and Paris FC to be abandoned at 1-1 on Friday.
At halftime, supporters threw flares around, the field was invaded, and fights broke out in the stands.
The start of the second half at Stade Charlety was delayed for about 50 minutes when stadium authorities announced the game was abandoned.
Paris FC president Pierre Ferracci pointed the finger of blame at Lyon.
“There’s a bunch of idiots who ruined everything, as usual.” Ferracci told RMC. “And that bunch of idiots, it’s the Lyon ultras. (...) It’s obvious that the ultras came to make a mess, as usual.”
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas sought to downplay the culpability of his club’s supporters.
“There are obviously shared responsibilities,” Aulas told a news conference. “I don’t think that we are responsible for the incidents.”
Second-division side Paris FC opened the scoring against the run of play in the eighth minute. Gaetan Laura sprinted from his own half to lead a counterattack and shot through the legs of goalkeeper Anthony Lopes from a tight angle.
Lyon striker Moussa Dembele equalized on the stroke of halftime, picking his spot from the edge of the box to fire into the top corner.
A spectator named Louis gave his account of the violence to RMC: “At halftime, there were guys behind who climbed up the fence and started fighting. There were a lot of people wearing balaclavas, they had belts, they wanted to smash as many faces as they could. I don’t know if they can be called supporters, but it’s a part of the Lyon section that caused a huge crowd rush. There was a panic reaction. They are nuts.
“Frankly, I was scared for my safety. It’s mind-boggling after everything that happened those past few months, especially with Lyon. The security, that was zero. The riot police came 10 minutes later.”
Lyon supporters are under increasing scrutiny after a French league home game was abandoned in November because Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a bottle of water thrown from the stands. Lyon was docked a point by the disciplinary commission while Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas was handed a 10-game ban for intimidating comments made to the referee who decided to abandon the game.
Crowd violence has been a recurring issue for French football this season.
In August, a French league match between Nice and Marseille was abandoned after fans threw projectiles and ran onto the field. Payet was also hit by a bottle in that game and threw it back at the fans. Players and staff members were even involved in a brawl. Nice was handed a two-point penalty, including a suspended point.
Also in August, Montpellier fans threw projectiles at Marseille players and play was suspended for more than 10 minutes. Marseille midfielder Valentin Rongier’s lip was cut by a projectile.
In September, fans invaded the pitch in Angers as Marseille and Angers supporters fought each other.
In September, fans ran onto the field in Lens and fought each other in the stands in the northern derby with Lille. Also that month, a teenager was injured by a seat thrown in a game between PSG and Lyon.
In October, a match between Saint-Etienne and Angers was delayed for about an hour because of a pitch invasion and flares thrown onto the field before kickoff.
On Saturday, Rennes hosts Lorient in in the only last-64 clash between top-division teams, while Lille plays second-division Auxerre, and Clermont visits seventh-division Nimes Chemin Bas in the most uneven matchup of the round.
Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain visits fifth-division Feignies Aulnoye on Sunday.

Lewandowski bags record as Bayern go nine points clear in Germany

Lewandowski bags record as Bayern go nine points clear in Germany
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

Lewandowski bags record as Bayern go nine points clear in Germany

Lewandowski bags record as Bayern go nine points clear in Germany
  • Mueller marked his 400th Bundesliga appearance by opening the scoring with his 222nd league goal
  • Lewandowski, who on Tuesday equalled Gerd Mueller's record of 42 German league goals in a calendar year, capped a gala night with Bayern's fourth to claim the new record outright
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich opened a nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table Friday with a 4-0 home win over Wolfsburg as goal-scorers Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Mueller and Dayot Upamecano all celebrated milestones.
Mueller marked his 400th Bundesliga appearance by opening the scoring with his 222nd league goal before defender Dayot Upamecano, signed from Leipzig for this season, headed in his first goal in the famous red Bayern shirt.
Leroy Sane then planted a shot into the left corner on the hour mark.
Lewandowski, who on Tuesday equalled Gerd Mueller’s record of 42 German league goals in a calendar year, capped a gala night with Bayern’s fourth to claim the new record outright.
This was Bayern’s final match before the Bundesliga winter break.
Their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table can be trimmed on Saturday by second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who are away to Hertha Berlin.
This was Wolfsburg’s seventh straight loss, piling the pressure on new head coach Florian Kohfeldt who only took charge at the end of October after the sacking of predecessor Mark van Bommel.
In contrast, this was Bayern’s seventh straight victory in all competitions.
Bayern were ahead after only seven minutes behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena when Serge Gnabry’s thunderbolt shot from distance was parried into the path of Mueller, who tapped home.
It stayed 1-0 at the break, but Mueller’s deft chip gave him a 15th assist in the Bundesliga this season as Upamecano steered his header into the net.
Just three minutes later, Sane grabbed Bayern’s third when he unleashed a superb shot which gave Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels no chance.
Lewandowski finally got the goal to break another of Gerd Mueller’s records with some deadly finishing.
Before kick-off, Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic ruled out any new signings in the forthcoming January transfer window.
“We are really well-staffed, that’s a fact,” he stressed, “we will continue as things are this season.”

Related

Gnabry hat-trick sees Bayern go nine-points clear in Bundesliga
Sport
Gnabry hat-trick sees Bayern go nine-points clear in Bundesliga
Bayern star Kimmich ‘must be patient’ with covid recovery
Sport
Bayern star Kimmich ‘must be patient’ with covid recovery

Tiger Woods said to be ‘crazy good’ as he prepares for golf return

Tiger Woods said to be ‘crazy good’ as he prepares for golf return
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

Tiger Woods said to be ‘crazy good’ as he prepares for golf return

Tiger Woods said to be ‘crazy good’ as he prepares for golf return
  • “It’s crazy how good he’s hitting — and far he’s hitting — for what he’s been through,” Mike Thomas said Thursday at the PNC Championship. “It’s impressive where he’s at”
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

ORLANDO, Fla.: The father of Justin Thomas got the first look at Tiger Woods playing a round of golf since his car crash 10 months ago and saw more than he expected.

“It’s crazy how good he’s hitting — and far he’s hitting — for what he’s been through,” Mike Thomas said Thursday at the PNC Championship. “It’s impressive where he’s at.”

Next up for Woods is playing in front of an audience.

It’s one thing for the 15-time major champion to play with 12-year-old son Charlie, with Mike Thomas along for the ride, last week near his home in south Florida. It’s another to tee it up in front of thousands of spectators and on network TV.

Only 10 months ago, Woods shattered bones in his right leg, ankle and foot when the SUV he was driving along a winding suburban road in Los Angeles crashed through a median and down a hill. Woods was immobilized for three months in a makeshift hospital bed in his house.

He went from crutches to slowly walking. He was hitting balls on the back end of the range at Albany during his Hero World Challenge two weeks ago in the Bahamas.

And while the PNC Championship — 20 teams of parents and children, one of them a major champion or Players Championship winner — is a family affair, the score counts. Woods will be able to ride a cart if he chooses.

“My excitement level is high just for him being out here and being somewhere other than his house and getting to see a lot of familiar faces,” said Justin Thomas, one of his closest friends on tour who won the PNC Challenge last year with his father, a longtime club pro. “And I know spending time with Charlie is a huge deal to him.

“In terms of competing, I think his expectations are very low,” Thomas said. “But at the same time, he is who is for a reason. So I’m sure he’ll be (ticked) off if he didn’t play well.”

Woods was not expected until the Friday pro-am.

Among the teams is a pair of major champions — Nelly Korda (Women’s PGA Championship) and her father, Petr (Australian Open tennis in 1998). Korda said she hardly ever watches golf except when Woods is playing, and now she’ll be playing in the group ahead of him at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

Korda said it would be a chance to create memories with her father, but that’s not all.

“Playing right in front of Tiger Woods is pretty cool, too,” she said. “I’m not going to lie. I’m being a little selfish here, but that’s pretty cool.”

Woods and son will be playing in the final group with the Thomas duo, a pair of familiar faces. Thomas was among the players from the next generation who often stopped by his house to encourage Woods when he was recovering from fusion surgery in 2017.

Now it’s a family affair. Mike Thomas specialized in working with juniors when he was at Harmony Landing outside Louisville, Kentucky. While technically not his coach, he has been a second set of eyes for Charlie, and the 12-year-old has taken to Justin Thomas.

Thomas, meanwhile, has turned to Woods as a mentor. He said Woods has shared plenty of nuances about golf and competition, which he doesn’t plan on sharing because he considers it to be an advantage. And there is a lot that Woods doesn’t tell him.

“Because he knows that he still likes golf and wants to beat me when we’re playing,” Thomas said with a laugh. “But I think just being there as a friend is most important as a mentor, kind of pushing each other along the way.”

Such is the friendship that the words can be on the sharp side.

Thomas shared one story in which he had played with Woods in competition for the first time — he couldn’t recall if it was the Hero World Challenge in December 2017 or at Riviera that following February — and asked Woods what part of his game needed work.

This was after Thomas had won his first major and qualified for his first U.S. team.

“Immediately, he’s like, ‘You don’t have near enough shots. You can work it, but you don’t have enough shots to be as dominant as I was’ kind of thing,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he has noticed similar qualities about younger players on the verge of going to the next level — not enough shots — that “I can see why he saw it in me now.”

“I also wouldn’t want it to be like, ‘No, man, everything is great, you’re doing awesome.’ That would have been like, ‘Now you’re lying to me,’” Thomas said. “You want to hear the harsh stuff. I think that’s what makes a good mentor.”

UEFA human rights, environmental strategy meets challenges

UEFA human rights, environmental strategy meets challenges
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

UEFA human rights, environmental strategy meets challenges

UEFA human rights, environmental strategy meets challenges
  • “It’s an ambitious target but we are looking to do it,” Michele Uva, director of the UEFA sustainability project, said of the headline goal on racism
  • The challenges were clear even as UEFA formally launched its “Strength Through Unity” document
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

GENEVA: UEFA set itself a goal of ending racism in European soccer by 2030 as part of a human rights and environmental strategy that had an uneasy launch on Friday.
Other long-term targets include “zero episodes” of child abuse, embedding rights principles into all strategic decisions, reach “net zero carbon by 2040 … collaboratively across European football,” and eliminating plastic waste.
“It’s an ambitious target but we are looking to do it,” Michele Uva, director of the UEFA sustainability project, said of the headline goal on racism.
The challenges were clear even as UEFA formally launched its “Strength Through Unity” document.
The Sports & Rights Alliance group distanced itself from involvement with a project it said “places human rights solely as a public relations matter.”
“No matter what UEFA claims, the development of its human rights strategy did not entail a legitimate consultation process and it does not meet any international or European standards,” said Minky Worden of Human Rights Watch.
UEFA’s anti-racism work also must repair the relationship with a long-time partner, the Fare network, which helps identify high-risk games and gathers evidence. Fare experts have not worked at UEFA games this season.
“We want to drive our actions, we don’t want others to drive our action,” Uva said, adding UEFA talked with Fare and other organizations and was close to finalizing a new agreement.
The commitment to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 was stressed on the day UEFA acknowledged plans to add 10 South American national teams to its second-tier European competition in 2024, causing more inter-continental travel.
UEFA said it was “working on a number of projects with (South American soccer body) CONMEBOL, including a joint Nations League,” though no decisions have been taken.
It would be the latest tournament expansion for European teams, which often travel by private charter flight to UEFA-organized international games.
Hundreds of extra club games have been created this year by launching the Europa Conference League and agreeing to expand the Champions League and Europa League with more teams and more games starting in 2024.
“We know that every changing of the (competition) formats can have an impact in what we are planning,” Uva said, pointing to a “need to see the full picture” of the soccer industry and tourism economy.
“If we talk about only gas emissions, we are monitoring and we will set up something to mitigate the impact,” the former UEFA executive committee member said.
The UEFA plan seeks to “inspire, activate and accelerate collective action” across national federations, leagues and clubs to “respect human rights and the environment within the context of European football.”
UEFA’s own European Championship this year saw repeated incidents of anti-gay and racist incidents involving Hungary fans.
The same stadium in Budapest hosts the Europa League final in 2023, and the Sport & Rights Alliance pointed to issues with “press freedom and journalists’ protection” there and also in Russia and Turkey, which host the next two Champions League finals.
Child protection is prioritized by UEFA’s 55 member federations, who seek a risk analysis next year and a safeguarding protocol by 2024.
UEFA also wants more access and opportunities for people with disabilities by 2030, increasing the number of players three-fold and doubling the number of employees in the organization and at its events.
UEFA tournaments and events should also have zero plastic waste and food waste by 2030, the 60-page document said.

