You are here

  • Home
  • Algeria beat Tunisia 2-0 to claim 2021 FIFA Arab Cup title in Qatar

Algeria beat Tunisia 2-0 to claim 2021 FIFA Arab Cup title in Qatar

Algeria’s goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Arab Cup Final against Tunisia at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Saturday. (Reuters)
Algeria’s goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Arab Cup Final against Tunisia at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Saturday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/55jy8

Updated 9 sec ago
John Duerden

Algeria beat Tunisia 2-0 to claim 2021 FIFA Arab Cup title in Qatar

Algeria’s goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Arab Cup Final against Tunisia at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Saturday. (Reuters)
  • Goals come in extra time after tense 90 minutes ended goalless at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor
Updated 9 sec ago
John Duerden

DOHA: Algeria defeated Tunisia 2-0 to lift the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup trophy in Qatar on Saturday, in a hard-fought final between the two North African giants.

It took a spectacular strike from Amir Sayoud after 99 minutes to break the deadlock in a tight game that had been goalless at the end of normal time. Yacine Brahimi then sealed the win with the final kick.

To lose by two goals was harsh on Tunisia. Either team could have ended up winning this clash at Al-Bayt Stadium in the city of Al-Khor. It was a fine end to what has been an exciting, enthralling competition. 

As the African champions, who had defeated Morocco and Qatar in the knockout stages, celebrated in front of their fans, the start of the game already seemed like ancient history despite an exciting opening. 

Tunisia, who had not lost a competitive match against Algeria for 34 years, started brightly and came close to taking the lead after 13 minutes. A long free-kick made its way to the far post with Bilel Ifa waiting, and while his header beat the goalkeeper, it bounced back off the crossbar. Soon after, Hocine Benayada was not far away from putting the ball into his own net when trying to clear a Tunisian attack.

Then suddenly, with 20 minutes on the clock, Algeria should have scored on the break. Baghdad Bounedjah broke free on the right and it seemed Tayeb Meziani just had to tap the ball home from close range, but somehow the 25-year-old shot wide. Ten minutes later, Brahimi also looked set to score from close range after great work on the left from Mohamed Belaili, but his shot was blocked. 

It all became a little bad-tempered for the rest of the half as referee Daniel Siebert showed the yellow card four times in the final few minutes. 

The second-half started brightly as the first with both teams getting into dangerous positions without creating the clear cut chances needed to break the deadlock. It was end-to-end football but there were usually defenders there to get in a last-ditch tackle or block. That was summed up with 10 minutes remaining, when Tunisia’s Mohamed Drager was about to pull the trigger inside the area, only for Ilyes Cheti to clear the danger.

Neither coach wanted to ring changes and Tunisia’s approach looked likely to be vindicated as they started to fire more set pieces into the Algerian area, but without much return. Extra time had looked likely for much of the second-half, but this has been a tournament of late goals, and Seifeddine Jaziri had the best chance of the half in the last minute. The tournament’s top scorer burst through on goal but, after being forced wider than he would have liked by the Algerian defence, he fired into the side netting.

It was always going to take something special to break this tightest of deadlocks, and it came in the 99th minute. Amir Sayoud had the ball 25 meters from goal and, for once, there was a clear sight of goal, with the substitute letting fly with his left foot, and the ball soaring into the top corner to give goalkeeper Mouez Hassen no chance.

As expected, Tunisia came back and in the final seconds of the first period of extra time, Raiss M’Bolhi had to make a smart save from a fierce Mohamed Ali Ben Rhomdane shot. Early in the second period, Mohamed Firas Ben Larbi came close, shooting inches wide from the edge of the area.

The Carthage Eagles continued to push forward with increasing desperation and had a corner in stoppage time with ‘keeper Hassen going into the opposition box. Algeria cleared and there was Brahimi to run into an empty Tunisian half, and roll the ball home from close range to start the celebrations.

Earlier on Saturday, Qatar took third place ahead of Egypt, winning a penalty shootout 5-4 after 120 minutes of football ended goalless. Mohamed Sherif was the one to miss the target for Egypt.

Topics: Qatar 2021 FIFA Arab Cup Algeria Tunisia football soccer

Related

Algeria and Tunisia clash in intriguing all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup final in Doha
Sport
Algeria and Tunisia clash in intriguing all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup final in Doha
Algeria edge Qatar in eternal match: 5 things learned from astonishing FIFA Arab Cup semi-final in Doha
Sport
Algeria edge Qatar in eternal match: 5 things learned from astonishing FIFA Arab Cup semi-final in Doha

Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear

Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear
Updated 13 min 56 sec ago
AFP

Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear

Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear
  • Julian Brandt gave Dortmund a first-half lead, but Hertha roared back with three unanswered goals
  • Haaland barely had one shot on goal and showed his frustration at Dortmund's poor display as Hertha fought hard from the first whistle
Updated 13 min 56 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Marco Richter scored twice as hosts Hertha Berlin earned a shock 3-2 win over second-placed Borussia Dortmund Saturday to leave Bayern Munich nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
Julian Brandt gave Dortmund a first-half lead, but Hertha roared back with three unanswered goals as Ishak Belfodil equalized before Richter scored twice.
Dortmund substitute striker Steffen Tigges pulled one back shortly after he replaced Brandt, but the visitors head into the winter break having won just once in their past four league games.
Bayern thrashed Wolfsburg 4-0 on Friday and will start the new year as overwhelming favorites for a 10th straight Bundesliga title.
Just four days after losing 4-0 at mid-table Mainz, Hertha bossed Dortmund and crucially kept Erling Haaland quiet after the Norwegian had scored four goals in a 5-2 romp in the same fixture last season.
Haaland barely had one shot on goal and showed his frustration at Dortmund’s poor display as Hertha fought hard from the first whistle.
Forward Myziane Maolida tapped an early shot past Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz, but the goal was disallowed with Belfodil marginally offside.
Dortmund took the lead when Haaland spotted a run by Brandt, who chipped in with half an hour gone.
It was 1-0 at the break, but Hertha stamped their authority with two goals within six minutes.
Belfodil beat Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel and tucked his shot under Hitz to claim his first Bundesliga goal for three years.
Moments later Brandt lost the ball and Maolida laid it off to his right for Richter to hammer in.
He then grabbed his second with 21 minutes to go after getting in behind the defense following Brandt’s loose pass before Tigges gave Dortmund late hope.
Earlier, Eintracht Frankfurt continued their rise up the table with a sixth win in seven games as Danish forward Jesper Lindstrom scored for the third match in succession to seal a 1-0 victory over Mainz.
Frankfurt broke into the top five, having started last weekend 12th, as Lindstrom added to goals he scored in wins against Moenchengladbach and Leverkusen over the past week.
When Rafael Borre snuck in behind the defense, the Colombia striker chipped the on-rushing goalkeeper straight into the path of Lindstrom who tapped in the winner on 35 minutes.
The clubs passed each other in the table as Mainz dropped to eighth.
Union Berlin went sixth — and level with Frankfurt on 27 points — thanks to former Germany striker Max Kruse, who scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Bochum two days after getting married.
Fourth-placed Hoffenheim snatched a 1-1 draw at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach after defender Kevin Akpoguma tapped in a last-gasp equalizer.
Gladbach, who had lost their four previous league games, took a first-half lead when Swiss striker Breel Embolo scored from close range.
Domenico Tedesco suffered his first loss in three games as coach of RB Leipzig after his side lost 2-0 at home to 10-man Arminia Bielefeld.
After forward Janni Serra put the visitors 1-0 up, Bielefeld substitute Fabian Klos was shown a red card for fouling Leipzig defender Willi Orban soon after coming on.
Despite being a man down, Bielefeld clinched the win when Japan midfielder Masaya Okugawa hit the bottom corner with 15 minutes left.
Second-from-bottom Bielefeld have won their last two games after Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Bochum.
Greuther Fuerth are now 11 points adrift at the foot of the table after their goalless draw at home to Augsburg.

Topics: Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund Hertha Berlin

Related

Gnabry hat-trick sees Bayern go nine-points clear in Bundesliga
Sport
Gnabry hat-trick sees Bayern go nine-points clear in Bundesliga
Leipzig in empty stadium as virus bites back in Bundesliga
Sport
Leipzig in empty stadium as virus bites back in Bundesliga

Murray falls at final hurdle as Rublev seals Abu Dhabi victory

First-place winner Andrey Rublev of Russia holds up his trophy alongside second-place winner Andy Murray of Britain during the awards ceremony after the final match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. (AFP)
First-place winner Andrey Rublev of Russia holds up his trophy alongside second-place winner Andy Murray of Britain during the awards ceremony after the final match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. (AFP)
Updated 19 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Murray falls at final hurdle as Rublev seals Abu Dhabi victory

First-place winner Andrey Rublev of Russia holds up his trophy alongside second-place winner Andy Murray of Britain during the awards ceremony after the final match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. (AFP)
  • Despite the defeat, the former world No. 1 remains optimistic with his progress and his tennis going into 2022
Updated 19 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Andy Murray fell at the final hurdle in his quest to end the year with a tournament victory afer losing the Mubadala World Tennis Championship final in straight sets to Russian Andrey Rublev.

The world No. 5 won 6-4 7-6 (7-2) to seal the title at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi. Murray had battled back in the second set, but was unable to force a third set and lost in the tie-break.

He had beaten fellow Briton Dan Evans and 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal on his way to reaching the final.

Despite the defeat, the former world No. 1 remains optimistic with his progress and his tennis going into 2022.

“I have been pretty healthy over the last three months, I've got to play a lot of matches,” he said.

“I just need to find a way of turning some of these matches against the top players around and hopefully I can have some big runs in the biggest tournaments again, that's my goal, I'm trying as hard as I can to do that,” he added.

Murray is scheduled to play in the Australian Open for the first time since 2018, which starts in Melbourne on Jan.

Topics: tennis Mubadala World Tennis Championship Abu Dhabi UAE Andy Murray

Related

Andy Murray beats Rafa Nadal on Abu Dhabi return to set up shot at third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title
Sport
Andy Murray beats Rafa Nadal on Abu Dhabi return to set up shot at third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title
Two-time champion Andy Murray completes line-up for Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Two-time champion Andy Murray completes line-up for Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi

Injury-hit Leeds thrashed again in Premier League, 4-1 by Arsenal

Injury-hit Leeds thrashed again in Premier League, 4-1 by Arsenal
Updated 28 min 34 sec ago
AP

Injury-hit Leeds thrashed again in Premier League, 4-1 by Arsenal

Injury-hit Leeds thrashed again in Premier League, 4-1 by Arsenal
  • Leeds were down to nine senior players and with a 15-year-old on the bench amid an injury crisis
  • Leeds even lost another player, Jack Harrison, to injury before halftime
Updated 28 min 34 sec ago
AP

LEEDS: Injury-hit Leeds slumped to their second alarming loss in five days, 4-1 at home to Arsenal in the only English Premier League match to take place on Saturday because of a wave of pandemic-affected postponements.
Coming off a 7-0 thrashing at Manchester City on Tuesday, Leeds — down to nine senior players and with a 15-year-old on the bench amid an injury crisis — were ripped apart in the first half as Gabriel Martinelli scored twice and Bukayo Saka added another.
Leeds even lost another player, Jack Harrison, to injury before halftime and manager Marcelo Bielsa had his head bowed as he walked back to the dressing rooms, with his team having allowed 15 shots on goal in a chaotic display.
The home side were better organized in the second half and managed a consolation when Raphinha converted a penalty after 19-year-old striker Joe Gelhardt was tripped by Ben White, Arsenal’s former Leeds center back.
Substitute Emile Smith Rowe’s 84th-minute goal, after he was played through by Martin Odegaard, piled on the misery for Leeds, who are five points above the relegation zone having played three games more than third-from-bottom Burnley.
Arsenal consolidated fourth place in the race for Champions League qualification and are four points above fifth-placed West Ham having played 18 of 38 games.
Burnley’s game at Aston Villa was postponed earlier Saturday because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Villa squad, trimming the latest round of the Premier League to four games. The other three games are on Sunday.

Topics: Arsenal leeds united Premier league

Related

Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy, dropped for game
Sport
Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy, dropped for game
Premier League loses another game to a coronavirus outbreak
Sport
Premier League loses another game to a coronavirus outbreak

Newcastle United boss says leadership needed from Premier League over COVID postponements

Newcastle United boss says leadership needed from Premier League over COVID postponements
Updated 18 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle United boss says leadership needed from Premier League over COVID postponements

Newcastle United boss says leadership needed from Premier League over COVID postponements
  • Magpies face champions Man City this weekend amid festive fixture cancelations
Updated 18 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has called for strong leadership amid a series of postponements of Premier League games due to a coronavirus disease outbreak.

Newcastle take on Manchester City at St James’ Park on Sunday, and at present, the game will go ahead, though six other fixtures have been canceled.

While Howe is understanding of the situation, despite United not reporting any positive tests this week, he does not think it is best for the integrity of the competition for some teams to play and others not to.

“This is just my opinion — I don’t think we want half the games played and half the games not played,” he said. “I think the league really loses something if it becomes disjointed in terms of the number of games played.  

“A decision needs to be made for the benefit of the league and to make sure there is integrity through the competition. That would be my view on it — they either all go ahead or don’t.”

Premier League chiefs and clubs are set to meet on Monday to consider a response to the most recent outbreak, as the omicron variant sweeps through the UK.

A circuit-breaking postponement of all matches is the most likely outcome, possibly until mid-January, in the hope that clubs can reduce the risk and spread of infection inside their COVID-19 bubbles.

Meanwhile, Howe has explained his decision to leave out top scorer Callum Wilson at Anfield after his side were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool on Thursday night.

“We felt it was the moment where we could give Callum a rest and protect him,” said Howe. “I know the player very well, I know his history. I know how important he is for the team and the club, so it was a case of just trying to manage his minutes.

“There are no guarantees if you do manage minutes that you’ll keep everybody fit but I think we’ve got to be intelligent and make the right call on the player’s behalf and obviously the team. Today was that moment for Callum.”

The player who led the line in his absence was Allan Saint-Maximin, although his involvement on Sunday remains in doubt due to injury.

Howe said: “With Maxi, I think he took a really nasty tackle, I don’t know if his injury is related to that tackle or more muscular — I’ve got no idea.

“I did try and speak to him as he came off but didn’t manage to get clear communication on what that was so fingers crossed for him.

“He’s such a big player for us. We don’t want to lose him for any amount of time.”

Another player who has impressed under Howe, but also looks set for a spell on the sidelines, is Jamal Lewis.

The former Norwich City defender has endured a difficult time since arriving on Tyneside in the summer of 2020, but looked to be finding his feet under Howe until he pulled up with a hamstring injury this week.

Howe admits the injury is bad but hopes Lewis will not be out too long into 2022.

“It looks bad. It looks like a hamstring problem,” said the head coach. “It’s a surprise with Jamal because he’s so athletic. He’s been excellent in terms of his athletic work for us so far.

“So early in the game, it was a surprise and obviously it was damaging to us to lose a sub so early in the match,” he added.

“Matt Ritchie came on and was fantastic in his place but certainly, it’s not the time of year for us to lose players and fingers crossed it’s only Jamal that will probably go into the Christmas period in doubt.”

Premier League loses another game to a coronavirus outbreak

Premier League loses another game to a coronavirus outbreak
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

Premier League loses another game to a coronavirus outbreak

Premier League loses another game to a coronavirus outbreak
  • Villa said it did not have enough players to field a team following more positive tests
Updated 18 December 2021
AP

LONDON: The Premier League lost another match to a COVID-19 outbreak in a squad when Aston Villa’s home game against Burnley was postponed around two hours before kickoff Saturday.
Villa said it did not have enough players to field a team following more positive tests in its squad that were reported early Saturday. The league approved Villa’s request to postpone the match “based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness.”
Five matches scheduled for this weekend had already been called off because of coronavirus outbreaks in squads.
The league said the remaining four games — Leeds-Arsenal on Saturday and Newcastle-Manchester City, Wolverhampton-Chelsea and Tottenham-Liverpool on Sunday — “are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.”

Topics: Premier league COVID-19 Aston Villa Burnley

Related

Special Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle
Sport
Coronavirus stoppage to Premier League would benefit beleaguered Newcastle
Tottenham’s Brighton clash postponed after Covid outbreak
Sport
Tottenham’s Brighton clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Latest updates

Saudi labor reforms protect workers, preserve dignity: HRSD deputy
Saudi labor reforms protect workers, preserve dignity: HRSD deputy
Meet the Saudi entrepreneur pursuing her passion of gaming
Noor Alkhadra opened her own video games event company in 2016 that focused on testing, competitions, showcasing indie game developers’ work, and lightsaber shows among others. (Supplied)
Algeria beat Tunisia 2-0 to claim 2021 FIFA Arab Cup title in Qatar
Algeria’s goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Arab Cup Final against Tunisia at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Saturday. (Reuters)
Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear
Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear
Murray falls at final hurdle as Rublev seals Abu Dhabi victory
First-place winner Andrey Rublev of Russia holds up his trophy alongside second-place winner Andy Murray of Britain during the awards ceremony after the final match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.