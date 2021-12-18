You are here

Thousands of labor, residency, border violators arrrested in Saudi Arabia

15,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
15,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

Thousands of labor, residency, border violators arrrested in Saudi Arabia

15,000 held for labor, residency, border violations in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
  • The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested more than 15,000 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, an official report has revealed.
From Dec. 9 to 15, a total of 7,508 people were arrested for violations of residency rules, while 5,730 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 1,850 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that among the 454 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 34 percent were Yemeni, 59 percent Ethiopian and 7 percent other nationalities.
A further 21 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 16 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom, including transporting and providing shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property. Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Saudi labor laws Saudi police

Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear

Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear
Updated 3 min 10 sec ago
AFP

Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear

Dortmund loss at Hertha leaves Bayern nine points clear
  • Julian Brandt gave Dortmund a first-half lead, but Hertha roared back with three unanswered goals
  • Haaland barely had one shot on goal and showed his frustration at Dortmund's poor display as Hertha fought hard from the first whistle
Updated 3 min 10 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Marco Richter scored twice as hosts Hertha Berlin earned a shock 3-2 win over second-placed Borussia Dortmund Saturday to leave Bayern Munich nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
Julian Brandt gave Dortmund a first-half lead, but Hertha roared back with three unanswered goals as Ishak Belfodil equalized before Richter scored twice.
Dortmund substitute striker Steffen Tigges pulled one back shortly after he replaced Brandt, but the visitors head into the winter break having won just once in their past four league games.
Bayern thrashed Wolfsburg 4-0 on Friday and will start the new year as overwhelming favorites for a 10th straight Bundesliga title.
Just four days after losing 4-0 at mid-table Mainz, Hertha bossed Dortmund and crucially kept Erling Haaland quiet after the Norwegian had scored four goals in a 5-2 romp in the same fixture last season.
Haaland barely had one shot on goal and showed his frustration at Dortmund’s poor display as Hertha fought hard from the first whistle.
Forward Myziane Maolida tapped an early shot past Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz, but the goal was disallowed with Belfodil marginally offside.
Dortmund took the lead when Haaland spotted a run by Brandt, who chipped in with half an hour gone.
It was 1-0 at the break, but Hertha stamped their authority with two goals within six minutes.
Belfodil beat Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel and tucked his shot under Hitz to claim his first Bundesliga goal for three years.
Moments later Brandt lost the ball and Maolida laid it off to his right for Richter to hammer in.
He then grabbed his second with 21 minutes to go after getting in behind the defense following Brandt’s loose pass before Tigges gave Dortmund late hope.
Earlier, Eintracht Frankfurt continued their rise up the table with a sixth win in seven games as Danish forward Jesper Lindstrom scored for the third match in succession to seal a 1-0 victory over Mainz.
Frankfurt broke into the top five, having started last weekend 12th, as Lindstrom added to goals he scored in wins against Moenchengladbach and Leverkusen over the past week.
When Rafael Borre snuck in behind the defense, the Colombia striker chipped the on-rushing goalkeeper straight into the path of Lindstrom who tapped in the winner on 35 minutes.
The clubs passed each other in the table as Mainz dropped to eighth.
Union Berlin went sixth — and level with Frankfurt on 27 points — thanks to former Germany striker Max Kruse, who scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Bochum two days after getting married.
Fourth-placed Hoffenheim snatched a 1-1 draw at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach after defender Kevin Akpoguma tapped in a last-gasp equalizer.
Gladbach, who had lost their four previous league games, took a first-half lead when Swiss striker Breel Embolo scored from close range.
Domenico Tedesco suffered his first loss in three games as coach of RB Leipzig after his side lost 2-0 at home to 10-man Arminia Bielefeld.
After forward Janni Serra put the visitors 1-0 up, Bielefeld substitute Fabian Klos was shown a red card for fouling Leipzig defender Willi Orban soon after coming on.
Despite being a man down, Bielefeld clinched the win when Japan midfielder Masaya Okugawa hit the bottom corner with 15 minutes left.
Second-from-bottom Bielefeld have won their last two games after Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Bochum.
Greuther Fuerth are now 11 points adrift at the foot of the table after their goalless draw at home to Augsburg.

Topics: Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund Hertha Berlin

Murray falls at final hurdle as Rublev seals Abu Dhabi victory

First-place winner Andrey Rublev of Russia holds up his trophy alongside second-place winner Andy Murray of Britain during the awards ceremony after the final match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. (AFP)
First-place winner Andrey Rublev of Russia holds up his trophy alongside second-place winner Andy Murray of Britain during the awards ceremony after the final match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. (AFP)
Updated 8 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Murray falls at final hurdle as Rublev seals Abu Dhabi victory

First-place winner Andrey Rublev of Russia holds up his trophy alongside second-place winner Andy Murray of Britain during the awards ceremony after the final match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. (AFP)
  • Despite the defeat, the former world No. 1 remains optimistic with his progress and his tennis going into 2022
Updated 8 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Andy Murray fell at the final hurdle in his quest to end the year with a tournament victory afer losing the Mubadala World Tennis Championship final in straight sets to Russian Andrey Rublev.

The world No. 5 won 6-4 7-6 (7-2) to seal the title at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi. Murray had battled back in the second set, but was unable to force a third set and lost in the tie-break.

He had beaten fellow Briton Dan Evans and 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal on his way to reaching the final.

Despite the defeat, the former world No. 1 remains optimistic with his progress and his tennis going into 2022.

“I have been pretty healthy over the last three months, I've got to play a lot of matches,” he said.

“I just need to find a way of turning some of these matches against the top players around and hopefully I can have some big runs in the biggest tournaments again, that's my goal, I'm trying as hard as I can to do that,” he added.

Murray is scheduled to play in the Australian Open for the first time since 2018, which starts in Melbourne on Jan.

Topics: tennis Mubadala World Tennis Championship Abu Dhabi UAE Andy Murray

Saudi labor reforms protect workers, preserve dignity: HRSD deputy

Sattam Amer Alharbi. (Supplied)
Sattam Amer Alharbi. (Supplied)
Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Saudi labor reforms protect workers, preserve dignity: HRSD deputy

Sattam Amer Alharbi. (Supplied)
  • Saudi Arabia launched numerous laws, programs to bolster workers’ rights under Labor Reform Initiative, says Sattam Amer Alharbi
Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s governing authorities continue to enhance its labor reforms to improve the working environment and enhance the laws to protect workers’ rights and establish an attractive working environment.

Last year, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development launched a Labor Reform Initiative that streamlines labor market procedure, defines precise mechanisms, improves career mobility, and protects the rights of employers and employees. In March of this year, the LRI announced further reforms by offering expats working in the private sector more freedoms concerning employment, including domestic helpers.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Deputy Minister for Control and Development of work Environment at the HRSD, Sattam Amer Alharbi, said that the ministry, alongside other authoritative bodies in the Kingdom, has a clear framework to address workforce and employment issues, combat human trafficking, its challenges, preserving the rights of domestic workers and other matters of concern for both the employer and employee.

Human trafficking is recognized as a growing international phenomenon, but a uniform definition has yet to be adopted. The United Nations defines human trafficking as a crime that trades in people and exploits them for profit. Traffickers using fraudulent employment agencies coerce and deceive their victims take advantage of some of the most vulnerable groups who seek a better life.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The deputy minister said that human trafficking is a global problem and targets some of the most vulnerable groups, and many don’t comprehend the complexity of the term ‘human trafficking.’ In the Kingdom, the laws are clear, and authorities continue to raise awareness of defining this crime through campaigns.

• He said that the Kingdom has given this a top priority and taken concrete steps to counter human trafficking and Saudi Arabia’s leading role in preserving worker’s rights revolve around four main axes: Prevention, protection, assistance, protection through national and regional cooperation. Relevant authorities cooperate based on this strategy which is a clear indication of the Kingdom’s efforts to counter the crime.

The UN’s adopted the Convention against Transnational Organized Crime in 2000 and entered into force in 2003. The Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, especially Women and Children, is the first global legally binding instrument with an agreed definition on trafficking in persons. The Kingdom, alongside 173 countries, signed the protocol and has since reaffirmed its firm rejection of all forms of human trafficking and has made significant efforts to eliminate it.

“Human trafficking is a global problem and targets some of the most vulnerable groups, and many don’t comprehend the complexity of the term “human trafficking.” In the Kingdom, the laws are clear, and authorities continue to raise awareness of defining this crime through campaigns,” said the deputy minister.

Article 3 in Saudi Arabia’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons Law has stipulated that any person who commits an act of trafficking in persons shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding fifteen years or a fine not exceeding SR1 million or by both.

“The Kingdom has given this a top priority and taken concrete steps to counter human trafficking and Saudi Arabia’s leading role in preserving worker’s rights revolve around four main axes; prevention, protection, assistance, protection through national and regional cooperation. Relevant authorities cooperate based on this strategy which is a clear indication of the Kingdom’s efforts to counter the crime,” said Alharbi.

“The HRSD’s role is not simply to issue work permits, employee conflicts, Saudization for example, it plays a significant role in combating this crime as well. As a member of the national committee, the ministry, alongside other cooperative bodies, oversaw strategies that fight this crime which is very much related to labor market such as forcing employment of a labor worker, delaying domestic worker’s salaries, force labor of minors or children, working under difficult conditions, insufficient housing and more. We deal with many issues across the spectrum that degrade their dignity,” he added.

As many as 9-10 million foreign workers live and work in the Kingdom. The deputy minister stressed that the ministry had taken significant steps to protect the rights of labor workers, such as digitizing their contracts and the wages protection system.

“The most common offense is the refusal or continuous delay of wages. If a company delays the issuance of any worker’s salary, the ministery is immediately notified and actions are taken to ensure workers’ wages are paid,” adding that other common offenses include forcing a labor worker to pay their permit renewal fees or additional fees that the employer is responsible for that are escalated to the Public Prosecutor’s office to investigate.

The ministry’s ongoing field inspections monitor institutions and provide information to the workers as many of them might not know their labor rights or the means of filing a complaint. These inspections are essential as they can identify cases of human trafficking.”

The ministry has established a special division and committee to deal with the varied issues of human trafficking. Their services are numerous, from protection units to follow-up cases to providing health care and hiring lawyers to defend expat workers and working closely with several authorities, including foreign envoys.

“There are many issues that are unclear to many employers and employees still. Acts can land them in trouble with the law, and it’s essential to understand the laws. Each case brought to our attention can go two ways; for example, if wages are delayed by a month or two, a penalty is issued but won’t go beyond. Still, if an employee hasn’t received it in 3-4 months, it reaches a point where it falls under human trafficking crime, and the case is escalated to the Public Prosector’s office.

In nearly 40 years, over 20 million expat workers have passed through Saudi Arabia; many can still be found living in the Kingdom today, making it their home.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began last March, Saudi Arabia’s governing authorities have made it a priority to ensure the protection of every resident in the Kingdom, legal or illegal resident, providing them with free healthcare if needed, issue tickets for those who want to return to their countries, automated renewal of exit and entry visas and offering the COVID-19 vaccine free for all.

Topics: SAUDI LABOR LAW Saudi expats Saudi expats levy

Philanthropist covers bills for thousands of poor families in Turkey

Ilhami Isik, a Kurdish intellectual and writer originally from the southeastern province of Batman, has lent a helping hand to 14,000 families. (Twitter: İlhami Işık/@dunya20101)
Ilhami Isik, a Kurdish intellectual and writer originally from the southeastern province of Batman, has lent a helping hand to 14,000 families. (Twitter: İlhami Işık/@dunya20101)
Updated 27 min 8 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Philanthropist covers bills for thousands of poor families in Turkey

Ilhami Isik, a Kurdish intellectual and writer originally from the southeastern province of Batman, has lent a helping hand to 14,000 families. (Twitter: İlhami Işık/@dunya20101)
  • His social responsibility projects began in 2014, when he spontaneously initiated a countrywide campaign dubbed “Let’s Prevent Children From Feeling Cold” 
Updated 27 min 8 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Long queues in major cities for cheap bread are not the only sign of the financial pains that Turkish households are experiencing after prices skyrocketed in recent months.

Ilhami Isik, a Kurdish intellectual and writer originally from the southeastern province of Batman, has lent a helping hand to 14,000 families by helping clear around 40,000 bills worth TRY6.1 million ($0.3 million) over the last three years.

“The number of bills keeps growing over years and they come from all over the country, especially from the middle-income and low-income families of Istanbul and southeastern province of Diyarbakir,” Isik told Arab News.

People reach out to him through social media and he shares photos of the bills, requesting philanthropists to come forward and help the poor clear their bills. It is mostly medium-income families and a small number of businessmen who come forward to help.

“Amid rising price of utilities, the bill is not just a bill. It is something that sometimes triggers a divorce, a suicide or causes a child to sleep with an empty stomach. The ability to pay the bill is the main indicator for a family to keep its members alive and healthy for that month,” he said.

Due to the country’s serious economic problems and rising living costs of living in the country, where official inflation rates have reached 21.3 percent, more and more families are calling him for help.  

“Sometimes I’m having trouble to find necessary financial means to pay them, but I’ll keep my project going on. We are receiving at least 30 requests per day. It sometimes reaches 50 bills. Families are tearing apart. Children are facing unbelievable traumas due to poverty. Sometimes a bill that I pay discourages a dad from committing suicide when he sees his child freezing in the house after the electricity or natural gas is cut.”

To some, helping people pay their bills may not sound like a sustainable project because, as the saying goes, if they give a man a fish, they have to feed him for a day, but if they teach a man how to fish, they will feed him for a lifetime.

“But my only concern right now is to keep these people alive,” Isik explains. “Finding them jobs is part of a political mechanism. It is the duty of the public welfare authorities to do that. I just want to make sure that these children keep healthy and happy without being under the stress of financial strains. Sometimes a mother calls me and says that they all slept well the day before because they don't have to be concerned about their bills. It is my only concern.”

It is mostly women who reach out to Isik, as men will not take the initiative out of shame.

His social responsibility projects began in 2014, when he spontaneously initiated a countrywide campaign dubbed “Let’s Prevent Children From Feeling Cold.” 

The project lasted two years and Isik provided about 84,000 children, including refugees, with new and clean coats. Several well-known Turkish brands sent him truckloads of clothes in the eastern and southeastern provinces.

Sky-high bills have been on the agenda of households for some time. Over the last two years, electricity prices have increased by 47 percent and gas prices by 42 percent. Electricity prices have increased by 21.9 percent so far this year.

Istanbul and Ankara municipalities have launched social solidarity campaigns, such as “Bill Pending,” to help thousands of needy families who are having difficulties in paying their utility bills.

This year, Ankara municipality helped several families to clear their electricity bills. Official sources from the municipality told Arab News that, in 2021, more than 98,000 bills worth TRY4.7 million were paid with contributions from the city’s philanthropists.

Topics: Turkey

Morocco arrests 25 ‘terrorism’ suspects linked to Daesh: security source

Morocco arrests 25 ‘terrorism’ suspects linked to Daesh: security source
Updated 29 min 13 sec ago
AFP

Morocco arrests 25 ‘terrorism’ suspects linked to Daesh: security source

Morocco arrests 25 ‘terrorism’ suspects linked to Daesh: security source
  • Arrests took place in several cities on December 8 as part of "ongoing efforts to fight terrorist dangers"
  • Authorities seized weapons including firearms and ammunition, as well as documents on bomb-making and material "glorifying the Daesh group"
Updated 29 min 13 sec ago
AFP

RABAT: Moroccan security forces arrested 25 people this month on suspicion of supporting Daesh group and planning “terrorist” attacks in the kingdom, a security source told AFP on Saturday.
The arrests took place in several cities on December 8 as part of “ongoing efforts to fight terrorist dangers,” the source said on condition of anonymity.
Some of the suspects have already been referred to the judiciary, the source added.
Moroccan news outlets had reported a nationwide counter-terror operation on December 8 — the largest of its kind in recent years — but official sources had not confirmed the crackdown.
Reports on Saturday said that during the operations, authorities seized weapons including firearms and ammunition, as well as documents on bomb-making and material “glorifying the Daesh group.”
They said investigations revealed the suspects were planning to carry out “specific” terrorist attacks inside Morocco.
Counter-terrorism police said Friday that they had thwarted a suspected Daesh bomb plot and arrested an alleged supporter of the group, in cooperation with US intelligence services.
The security source told AFP the operation had “no connection” to the arrests earlier this month.
On October 6, counter-terrorism police announced the dismantling of a “terror cell” in the northern city of Tangiers and the arrest of five suspects accused of plotting bomb attacks.
Since 2002, Moroccan police say they have dismantled 2,000 “terror cells” and arrested 3,500 people in cases linked to terror, according to figures published in February.

Topics: Morocco Daesh terrorist

