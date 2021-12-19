You are here

Bella Hadid gets charitable and urges fans to donate to those in need
Hadid teamed up with Food Bank of NYC to provide hot and fresh meals. Instagram
Bella Hadid gets charitable and urges fans to donate to those in need
RIYADH: Bella Hadid has issued a plea to her 47.8 million Instagram followers to support New York City’s food banks.

The part-Palestinian model took to the photo-sharing platform this week to post a carousel of images that showed her volunteering at a soup kitchen.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

In a lengthy message, she also asked fans to support Food Bank of NYC through donations to help provide meals for the city’s disadvantaged during the holiday season.

Hadid began her post by praising Chef Sherri, “a powerhouse and angel sent from heaven,” who provides thousands of hot meals for the food bank.

The 25-year-old is one of many New York-based celebrities taking part in the food bank’s 5 Borough Challenge, a social media and crowdfunding campaign to raise money to provide 1 million meals to New Yorkers in need by the end of the year.

“@foodbank4nyc has been a longtime friend and an organization that I highly respect and will always support. Although our #5BoroughChallenge — (a friendly competition to see which borough can raise the most meals for their neighbors in need) is still happening right now, I believe we’ve gotta stick together, no matter what borough you’re in,” Hadid wrote on Instagram.

“As it’s an overwhelming time for everyone , If you’re not able to lend your time to show up, I want you to know that when you donate to @foodbank4nyc’s #5BoroughChallenge, you’re not only standing up for Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Manhattan and the Bronx but for every New Yorker facing hunger. Donate just $1 and you can provide 10 meals for our NYC neighbors,” she added.

Hadid, who was born to Palestinian real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid and Dutch reality television star Yolanda Hadid, said that volunteering at kitchens and donating food to the less privileged have brought her joy since she discovered food distribution in Los Angeles for the first time.

“Every Thursday we would make hundreds of plates and (before COVID) we were able to all sit together and break bread, no matter who you are or where you are from,” she said.

“Remember, you can make a difference in your town/city with a dollar, a meal or just a smile. There’s so much for all of us to do, especially now before winter hits.”

Topics: Bella Hadid

Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman is mesmerizing in ‘The Lost Daughter’  

Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman is mesmerizing in ‘The Lost Daughter’  
Updated 19 December 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman is mesmerizing in ‘The Lost Daughter’  

Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman is mesmerizing in ‘The Lost Daughter’  
Updated 19 December 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: A great actor will light up even a dull story, though Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter,” is not dull by any means. However, Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman (who won for her role in 2018’s “The Favorite”) brings her usual powerful presence to the film in which she plays a mother who pines for her grown-up daughters.

The film screened as part of the recent Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah and although it does not flow smoothly from start to finish, it is a brutally uncompromising look at motherhood that is unflinching and attention-grabbing.

The director turns Elena Ferrante’s 2008 novel into a warm, almost sensual, narrative with enrapturing details, but despite an array of fantastic actors like Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Paul Mescal and Peter Sarsgaard (in a brief but memorable appearance), it is Coleman who keeps us mesmerized, pushing the plot from one frame to another.

The film stars oscar-winner Olivia Coleman. (YouTube)

We see middle-aged Leda (Coleman) holidaying on a glorious sun-kissed Greek island. She is alone and polite, but so introverted that she hates when someone appears on the beach. One day she gets sucked into drama on the shoreline — a little girl is lost and Leda finds her. She at once becomes a hero, especially to the girl's mother, Nina (Dakota Johnson).

In a flashback, which is equally fascinating as the present-day, a young Leda (essayed by Jessie Buckley) is a bright scholar, whose work is beginning to be noticed in academic circles. But she has two small daughters who force her to make difficult choices when it comes to her career.

“The Lost Daughter” plays out like a chapter in remorse and regret of a woman who had lost out on her motherhood. The film is all the more arresting because Gyllenhaal relies on closeups that keep us glued to the screen. Such frames add to the tension and the anguishing sense of isolation that Leda has pushed herself into. Gyllenhaal works on Coleman to bring out her character's inwardness, and the actress does not fail, imbuing Leda with compelling mannerisms that hint at a turbulent past and traces of hostility. Nuanced direction by Gyllenhaal has ensured that despite her status as a celebrity actress in her own right, this is Coleman's drama through and through. It is a magnificent performance, with Johnson and Sarsgaard paling in comparison.  

Topics: The Lost Daughter Olivia Coleman

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival screening was ‘huge honor,’ says director of award-winning movie

‘You Resemble Me’ aims to change attitude about Islam. (Supplied)
‘You Resemble Me’ aims to change attitude about Islam. (Supplied)
Updated 19 December 2021
Nada Hameed

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival screening was ‘huge honor,’ says director of award-winning movie

‘You Resemble Me’ aims to change attitude about Islam. (Supplied)
  • Dina Amer’s film ‘You Resemble Me,’ which won the Audience Award at the festival, aims to change attitudes about Islam and how we should confront extremism
  • It was inspired by the true story of Hasna Ait Boulahcen who, after the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015, was named as Europe’s ‘first female suicide bomber.’
Updated 19 December 2021
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: “It was a huge honor for the film to come here in particular, because this is the heartland of Islamic tradition,” Egyptian-American filmmaker and journalist Dina Amer said of having her film “You Resemble Me” screen during the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, where it won the Audience Award.

“My film, which I have made as a practicing Muslim woman, is to show that Islam is a beautiful religion and that these actions that have been done in the name of Islam have nothing to do with our beautiful faith. And so I felt like this was the perfect place for the film to be embraced.”

The Arab premiere of the film at the festival followed its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and screenings at several other international festivals, including in Brazil, Germany and Spain, where it picked up four awards.

The film, directed and co-written by Amer, is inspired by the true story of Hasna Ait Boulahcen, a young woman who, in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks in Paris in November 2015, was named as Europe’s “first female suicide bomber.”

Several actors portray Boulahcen during the course of this experimental film, including Amer herself, reflecting the character’s sense of fractured identity as she searches for something she can do to make her feel that she belongs. Renowned American filmmakers Spike Lee and Spike Jonze are credited as executive producers on the film.

Speaking about winning the Audience Award, Amer told Arab News: “I felt so proud to be on stage and to say those words. It is time for us, as Muslims, to reclaim the narrative on our faith. The West doesn’t get to say what Islam is, we get to say what Islam is, and Islam is a beautiful religion

“To see the film celebrated here, in the womb of Islam, was like a dream come true.”

She added that she hopes her film will help to change attitudes and make people think about the ways in which the world tackles extremism and terrorism.

“This film is intended to offer solutions that are more human-based, other than policing or militarization, because that’s how France, or the rest of the world in the West, has dealt with it,” Amer said.

“But we need to look at it from a human perspective and see that at the core, these are people that need psychological support and help.”

Amer said that she hopes that the inaugural RSIFF, which concluded on Wednesday, will serve as a springboard for Saudi talent.

“The whole world should be celebrating this festival,” she said. “It is an artistic opening in Saudi Arabia and I am happy that Saudi voices and Saudi talent can be elevated and able to have a spotlight on them and to create and produce their work on a global level.

“This is something that everyone should be celebrating. I feel like I’m witnessing something historic, and I feel like this is just the beginning.”

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival RSIFF

Meet the Saudi entrepreneur pursuing her passion of gaming

Noor Alkhadra opened her own video games event company in 2016 that focused on testing, competitions, showcasing indie game developers’ work, and lightsaber shows among others. (Supplied)
Noor Alkhadra opened her own video games event company in 2016 that focused on testing, competitions, showcasing indie game developers’ work, and lightsaber shows among others. (Supplied)
Updated 19 December 2021
Nada Hameed

Meet the Saudi entrepreneur pursuing her passion of gaming

Noor Alkhadra opened her own video games event company in 2016 that focused on testing, competitions, showcasing indie game developers’ work, and lightsaber shows among others. (Supplied)
  • Noor Alkhadra shatters glass ceiling about gamers’ gender specifications; lets her work speak for itself
Updated 19 December 2021
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Women in Saudi Arabia have recently been venturing into new industries, making good headway with added support from their communities, including the exclusive club of indie game developers.

An ambitious dreamer and a gamer, Saudi entrepreneur Noor Alkhadra paved her way into the games development sector after years of playing games. She started gaming as a six-year-old thanks to her older brother and his treasure trove of games, and her passion grew after her brother left home to study abroad. Alkhadra was left with a goldmine of games and has not stopped since.

“Games help you believe in winning and never giving up. As gamers, the process of always finding a solution becomes ingrained in you,” Alkhadra told Arab News, adding: “Challenges become opportunities. A game is never made for you to lose no matter how difficult it is, it is meant for you to win and find creative and clever ways to do so. That habit is carried on with you throughout life.”

FASTFACTS

• In 2018, Noor Alkhadra paved another path and joined forces with Roborace, the first autonomous car racing vehicle, which became WeGeek’s partnership manager.

• In 2019, she launched “Robonetica,” a platform that teaches teenagers how to code robots through video games in Saudi Arabia.

Her journey into game development began while studying for her bachelor’s degree in fine arts, specializing in video game design at the Academy of Art University. She continued her education, obtaining a master’s in technology entrepreneurship at the University of Central Lancashire in England, and kick-started her company WeGeek, a video game events company.

Tapping into an underdeveloped and underscored field, she launched her video games event company in 2016, where public engagement was an integral part of the company’s vision. The unique community-focused gaming events company included testing, competitions, showcasing indie game developers’ work, lightsaber shows, and more.

With over 20 events launched across London that focused on esports, gaming communities, and indie developers, Alkhadra partnered with companies such as Nintendo, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, and Konami to further boost public engagement and give a better understanding of a game.

She initially wanted to start her company in Saudi Arabia. However, at the time, men and women were separated in events, and given that there are more male gamers than female gamers, it didn’t make sense for the young entrepreneur, so she opted for Britain instead until the time was right.

Games help you believe in winning and never giving up. As gamers, the process of always finding a solution becomes ingrained in you.

Noor Alkhadra

“I look to myself and say wow, these are companies to be respected and appreciated for what they provided to the gaming community over the years, and I’m lucky to have partnered with them,” she added.

In 2018, Alkhadra paved another path and joined forces with Roborace, the first autonomous car racing vehicle, which became WeGeek’s partnership manager.

She said that Roborace’s work is not far from the gaming industry. “They wanted to gamify the experience by having the car race with obstacles like in a racing video game, which is where I would come in. The CEO at the time was hired from one of the biggest gaming companies, Bandai Namco.”

In 2019, another avenue of development was starting, when she launched “Robonetica,” a platform that teaches teenagers how to code robots through video games in Saudi Arabia.

“I have developed a few video games when I was in university and later moved on to leading and overlooking the development of our Robonetica game: ‘The Red Planet Project’,” Alkhadra said.

“I was working on Robonetica in the period before COVID-19 emerged, it was closely related to artificial intelligence as the point of it was to teach the next generation how to code autonomous robots.

“We were aiming to give people access, enabling them to create their future rather than just being in the hands of the Zuckerburgs and Musks.”

To further her mark in the gaming industry, she launched a YouTube channel at the start of the year where she reviews games and tech devices, as well as providing educational tips on entering the sector, gaming news, and funny moments in the industry.

“I usually review the latest games when they come out. I focus on everything that makes a game good, such as character development, game mechanics, and storyline,” she added.

Being a woman involved in the indie gamer development industry helped her break an entrenched stereotype about gamers’ gender specifications.

“I’ve always loved video games, being in the gaming industry for over seven years in multiple disciplines from business to entertainment. But being a woman in the video game development industry was very uncommon, even in the US,” she said.

“I remember being the only girl in class, sometimes feeling uncomfortable in the beginning, but then I got used to it.

“Initially, I did feel like I had to work three times harder to prove myself. Then I stopped caring about proving myself and let my work speak for itself. Even on YouTube, I refuse to be called a girl gamer, I’m just a gamer.”

 

Topics: Noor Alkhadra Saudi entrepreneur

Local talent on display at Saudi 100 Brands exhibition in Riyadh

Local talent on display at Saudi 100 Brands exhibition in Riyadh
Updated 18 December 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

Local talent on display at Saudi 100 Brands exhibition in Riyadh

Local talent on display at Saudi 100 Brands exhibition in Riyadh
Updated 18 December 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

RIYADH: Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture set up 11 new cultural authorities to drive the development of sectors such as film, fashion, music, heritage and the arts. 

The Fashion Commission was one of the 11, to help develop the country’s burgeoning fashion industry, and among the first initiatives it launched is “Saudi 100 Brands,” an extensive mentorship program that sees 100 Saudi designers shortlisted from over 1,300 people selected to take part in a rigorous year-long scheme curated by subject-matter experts.

The week-long exhibition was staged at King Abdullah Financial District.

On Friday, the commission opened a week-long heritage exhibition as part of the program, which is underway at King Abdullah Financial District.

The carefully-curated exhibition is showcasing clothing and accessories from the shortlisted designers, which includes 2D2C2M, Daneh, Nadine Jewelry, Alaa Hashim, Torba Studio, By Sadeem, Abadia and more.

The exhibition is split into eight categories: Modesty, conceptual, ready-to-wear, premiere, demi-couture, bridal, bags and jewelry.

The exhibition was divided into eight categories.

The participating designers were tasked with creating a piece or a look that reflects elements of Saudi heritage.

“Saudi 100 Brands opens multiple opportunities for us; not only creative opportunities, but business opportunities as well,” said Ahmad Alwohaibi, the creative director of 2D2C2M (Too Dark To See Tomorrow). “Before, everyone was doing it on their own. Now, there is a unified platform and also an acknowledgement for us fashion designers as creatives,” he added.

Alwohaibi is showcasing a black leather coat with a high neck and a skirt.

Ahmed Alwohaibi designed a leather coat with a high neck and skirt.

The designer flew to Florence last month to produce the piece, creating about ten items before he ultimately settled on the final design.

“I wanted to create something that is very conceptual and at the same time functional,” he explained.

“The high neck expresses the fragility of our bodies exposed to the instability brought on by the threat of war, economic crisis and the current health pandemic. I wanted to do something with a post-apocalyptic theme using leather.”

For the skirt, the designer says that he drew inspiration from the tanoura, the full skirt worn by Sufi dervish dancers.

Alwohaibi was encouraged to apply for the Saudi 100 Brands mentorship by Princess Noura bint Faisal Al-Saud, adviser to the Ministry of Culture and founder of the Saudi Fashion Community. “She told me, ‘it’s going to be valuable for you as a fashion designer,’” he recalled.

A palm tree embroidered gown by designer Tima Abid.

Other standout designs on display include a stunning golden palm tree embroidered gown by Tima Abid. Inspired by several elements existing within the Kingdom’s natural landscape, the velvet features Swarovski crystals and golden thread embroidery.


A shimmering, asymmetrical fringed gown designed by Glidah is an effortless bohemian piece that transcends eras, and Razan Alazzouni’s heavily-embellished wedding gown featuring embroidery inspired by the flowers that bloom in the Kingdom is also impressive.

Topics: Saudi 100 Brands

Warchief and Chindy are not your average DJs

Warchief and Chindy are not your average DJs
Updated 18 December 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

Warchief and Chindy are not your average DJs

Warchief and Chindy are not your average DJs
Updated 18 December 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

RIYADH: Warchief and Chindy are not your regular DJs. The pseudonymous pair, who hail from Saudi Arabia and Oman, make up the musical duo Jazzy Spa Sounds, which Chindy describes as “a place where we explore music and sounds.”

The friends, whose real names are Mohammed Alhamdan and Mohammed Al-Kindi, first met in 2014 and have worked together on several projects ever since. Though they have never envisioned a full-time career in DJing, music has always been important to the longtime friends. Warchief is a singer and a producer — his first music video that he directed has over 30 million YouTube views — while Chindy counts music as one of his earliest passions.

“We’ve always been involved around music creatively, but I think we’ve been for the past, everything we’ve been doing is visual or experience-based. So we wanted to express more music through this platform,” said Warchief, who is also known by his moniker Abu Hamdan.

The idea for the platform was conceived in 2017 after a quick Google search for a massage parlor in Dubai, where they stumbled across a place called Jazzy Spa, which ultimately inspired the musical duo’s stage name.

But it wasn’t until the initial COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and the subsequent lockdowns that the friends decided to explore music more seriously.

“We were stuck together in Riyadh and we launched a whole show on Twitch where we did everything from DJing live to hosting,” said Chindy. “We would go live daily for an hour, two or three hours. We were always performing.”

In addition to being a musician and producer, Alhamdan is also an actor and comedian. Meanwhile, Chindy is one of the designers behind cult streetwear label Shabab as well as a photographer and artist.

The multi-talented creatives note that music is a way to merge all of their interests and build on all of their different skills under one umbrella.

“In music, you can produce merch, which is the fashion aspect of it. You can create music videos, which is equivelant to directing shorts,” said Chindy.

“Music is a nice gateway to build a small world and explore it and let the audience imagine it. With music, you can develop and explore all of your skills,” he added.

Jazzy Spa Sounds recently played at the second edition of MDLBeast’s Soundstorm festival in Riyadh, as well as during the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah last week.

The friends said that they plan to use Jazzy Spa Sounds as a larger musical platform that goes beyond just DJing.

“There are no rules to it,” Warchief said.

Topics: Warchief Chindy MDL Beast

