You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi FM: We must ensure Afghanistan is not used as a shelter for terrorists

Saudi FM: We must ensure Afghanistan is not used as a shelter for terrorists

Saudi FM: We must ensure Afghanistan is not used as a shelter for terrorists
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a news conference in Saudi Arabia, last January. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yc3wp

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM: We must ensure Afghanistan is not used as a shelter for terrorists

Saudi FM: We must ensure Afghanistan is not used as a shelter for terrorists
  • Since the Taliban took over in mid-August, no country has recognized its government as of yet
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stressed Sunday the need to ensure that Afghanistan does not turn into a shelter for terrorist and extremist groups, stressing that the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country will affect regional stability.

Speaking during the emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation hosted in Islamabad, the Saudi foreign minister denounced the Daesh terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. He said that the collapse of Afghanistan would lead to chaos that will have regional and international ramifications.

In a bid to alleviate the crisis, Saudi Arabia will begin transporting humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, he said, expressing his hope to create mechanisms to provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

According to the United Nations, Afghanistan faces “one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world”,, while the United Nations World Food Program warns of serious famine in the future.

Since the Taliban took over in mid-August, no country has recognized its government as of yet.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghanistan
World
Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghanistan

Saudi forces destroy two Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushayt 

Saudi forces destroy two Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushayt 
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi forces destroy two Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushayt 

Saudi forces destroy two Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushayt 
  • Coalition says the drones were launched from Sanaa International Airport
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi air defenses have destroyed two armed drones launched by Houthi militants toward Saudi Arabia's southwestern city of Khamis Mushayt, state TV reported early Sunday.

The drones were launched from the Sanaa International Airport, Al-Ekhbariya TV said, quoting a statement by the Arab Coalition defending Yemen's legitimate government.

Both aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed before they could hit their targets, the report said.

The Iran-backed Houthis had repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks toward Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom threw its support behind Yemen's UN-recognized government in 2015. 

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Arab countries have organized a fighting force to help restore the Yemeni government, which was ousted by the Houthis in 2014.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militia drone attacks Khamis Mushayt

Related

A police trooper ahead of funerals of Houthi fighters in Sanaa on December 6, 2021. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Houthi move to send home Iranian diplomat sparks debate in Yemen
Arab coalition strikes kill 80 Houthis in Marib and Al-Jawf
Middle-East
Arab coalition strikes kill 80 Houthis in Marib and Al-Jawf

INTERVIEW: Saudi labor reforms protect workers, preserve dignity: HRSD deputy

Sattam Amer Alharbi. (Supplied)
Sattam Amer Alharbi. (Supplied)
Updated 19 December 2021
Rawan Radwan

INTERVIEW: Saudi labor reforms protect workers, preserve dignity: HRSD deputy

Sattam Amer Alharbi. (Supplied)
  • Saudi Arabia launched numerous laws, programs to bolster workers’ rights under Labor Reform Initiative, says Sattam Amer Alharbi
  • Protections for expat workers were enhanced after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 December 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s governing authorities continue to enhance its labor reforms to improve the working environment and enhance the laws to protect workers’ rights and establish an attractive working environment.

Last year, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development launched a Labor Reform Initiative that streamlines labor market procedure, defines precise mechanisms, improves career mobility, and protects the rights of employers and employees. In March of this year, the LRI announced further reforms by offering expats working in the private sector more freedoms concerning employment, including domestic helpers.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Sattam Amer Alharbi, deputy minister for control and development of work environment at the HRSD, said that the ministry, alongside other authoritative bodies in the Kingdom, has a clear framework to address workforce and employment issues, combat human trafficking, its challenges, preserving the rights of domestic workers and other matters of concern for both the employer and employee.

Human trafficking is recognized as a growing international phenomenon, but a uniform definition has yet to be adopted. The United Nations defines human trafficking as a crime that trades in people and exploits them for profit. Traffickers using fraudulent employment agencies coerce and deceive their victims take advantage of some of the most vulnerable groups who seek a better life.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The deputy minister said that human trafficking is a global problem and targets some of the most vulnerable groups, and many don’t comprehend the complexity of the term ‘human trafficking.’ In the Kingdom, the laws are clear, and authorities continue to raise awareness of defining this crime through campaigns.

• He said that the Kingdom has given this a top priority and taken concrete steps to counter human trafficking and Saudi Arabia’s leading role in preserving worker’s rights revolve around four main axes: Prevention, protection, assistance, protection through national and regional cooperation. Relevant authorities cooperate based on this strategy which is a clear indication of the Kingdom’s efforts to counter the crime.

The UN’s adopted the Convention against Transnational Organized Crime in 2000 and entered into force in 2003. The Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, especially Women and Children, is the first global legally binding instrument with an agreed definition on trafficking in persons. The Kingdom, alongside 173 countries, signed the protocol and has since reaffirmed its firm rejection of all forms of human trafficking and has made significant efforts to eliminate it.

“Human trafficking is a global problem and targets some of the most vulnerable groups, and many don’t comprehend the complexity of the term “human trafficking.” In the Kingdom, the laws are clear, and authorities continue to raise awareness of defining this crime through campaigns,” said the deputy minister.

Article 3 in Saudi Arabia’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons Law has stipulated that any person who commits an act of trafficking in persons shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding fifteen years or a fine not exceeding SR1 million or by both.

“The Kingdom has given this a top priority and taken concrete steps to counter human trafficking and Saudi Arabia’s leading role in preserving worker’s rights revolve around four main axes; prevention, protection, assistance, protection through national and regional cooperation. Relevant authorities cooperate based on this strategy which is a clear indication of the Kingdom’s efforts to counter the crime,” said Alharbi.

“The HRSD’s role is not simply to issue work permits, employee conflicts, Saudization for example, it plays a significant role in combating this crime as well. As a member of the national committee, the ministry, alongside other cooperative bodies, oversaw strategies that fight this crime which is very much related to labor market such as forcing employment of a labor worker, delaying domestic worker’s salaries, force labor of minors or children, working under difficult conditions, insufficient housing and more. We deal with many issues across the spectrum that degrade their dignity,” he added.

As many as 9-10 million foreign workers live and work in the Kingdom. The deputy minister stressed that the ministry had taken significant steps to protect the rights of labor workers, such as digitizing their contracts and the wages protection system.

“The most common offense is the refusal or continuous delay of wages. If a company delays the issuance of any worker’s salary, the ministery is immediately notified and actions are taken to ensure workers’ wages are paid,” adding that other common offenses include forcing a labor worker to pay their permit renewal fees or additional fees that the employer is responsible for that are escalated to the Public Prosecutor’s office to investigate.

The ministry’s ongoing field inspections monitor institutions and provide information to the workers as many of them might not know their labor rights or the means of filing a complaint. These inspections are essential as they can identify cases of human trafficking.”

The ministry has established a special division and committee to deal with the varied issues of human trafficking. Their services are numerous, from protection units to follow-up cases to providing health care and hiring lawyers to defend expat workers and working closely with several authorities, including foreign envoys.

“There are many issues that are unclear to many employers and employees still. Acts can land them in trouble with the law, and it’s essential to understand the laws. Each case brought to our attention can go two ways; for example, if wages are delayed by a month or two, a penalty is issued but won’t go beyond. Still, if an employee hasn’t received it in 3-4 months, it reaches a point where it falls under human trafficking crime, and the case is escalated to the Public Prosector’s office.

In nearly 40 years, over 20 million expat workers have passed through Saudi Arabia; many can still be found living in the Kingdom today, making it their home.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began last March, Saudi Arabia’s governing authorities have made it a priority to ensure the protection of every resident in the Kingdom, legal or illegal resident, providing them with free healthcare if needed, issue tickets for those who want to return to their countries, automated renewal of exit and entry visas and offering the COVID-19 vaccine free for all.

Topics: Saudi labor laws Sattam Amer Alharbi Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development human trafficking

Related

Saudi labor courts issued over 110k rulings in 2 years. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi labor courts issued more than 110,000 rulings in two years
257,000 expats leave the Saudi labor market in Q3 2020: Official figures
Business & Economy
257,000 expats leave the Saudi labor market in Q3 2020: Official figures

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival screening was ‘huge honor,’ says director of award-winning movie

‘You Resemble Me’ aims to change attitude about Islam. (Supplied)
‘You Resemble Me’ aims to change attitude about Islam. (Supplied)
Updated 19 December 2021
Nada Hameed

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival screening was ‘huge honor,’ says director of award-winning movie

‘You Resemble Me’ aims to change attitude about Islam. (Supplied)
  • Dina Amer’s film ‘You Resemble Me,’ which won the Audience Award at the festival, aims to change attitudes about Islam and how we should confront extremism
  • It was inspired by the true story of Hasna Ait Boulahcen who, after the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015, was named as Europe’s ‘first female suicide bomber.’
Updated 19 December 2021
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: “It was a huge honor for the film to come here in particular, because this is the heartland of Islamic tradition,” Egyptian-American filmmaker and journalist Dina Amer said of having her film “You Resemble Me” screen during the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, where it won the Audience Award.

“My film, which I have made as a practicing Muslim woman, is to show that Islam is a beautiful religion and that these actions that have been done in the name of Islam have nothing to do with our beautiful faith. And so I felt like this was the perfect place for the film to be embraced.”

The Arab premiere of the film at the festival followed its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and screenings at several other international festivals, including in Brazil, Germany and Spain, where it picked up four awards.

The film, directed and co-written by Amer, is inspired by the true story of Hasna Ait Boulahcen, a young woman who, in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks in Paris in November 2015, was named as Europe’s “first female suicide bomber.”

Several actors portray Boulahcen during the course of this experimental film, including Amer herself, reflecting the character’s sense of fractured identity as she searches for something she can do to make her feel that she belongs. Renowned American filmmakers Spike Lee and Spike Jonze are credited as executive producers on the film.

Speaking about winning the Audience Award, Amer told Arab News: “I felt so proud to be on stage and to say those words. It is time for us, as Muslims, to reclaim the narrative on our faith. The West doesn’t get to say what Islam is, we get to say what Islam is, and Islam is a beautiful religion

“To see the film celebrated here, in the womb of Islam, was like a dream come true.”

She added that she hopes her film will help to change attitudes and make people think about the ways in which the world tackles extremism and terrorism.

“This film is intended to offer solutions that are more human-based, other than policing or militarization, because that’s how France, or the rest of the world in the West, has dealt with it,” Amer said.

“But we need to look at it from a human perspective and see that at the core, these are people that need psychological support and help.”

Amer said that she hopes that the inaugural RSIFF, which concluded on Wednesday, will serve as a springboard for Saudi talent.

“The whole world should be celebrating this festival,” she said. “It is an artistic opening in Saudi Arabia and I am happy that Saudi voices and Saudi talent can be elevated and able to have a spotlight on them and to create and produce their work on a global level.

“This is something that everyone should be celebrating. I feel like I’m witnessing something historic, and I feel like this is just the beginning.”

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival RSIFF

Related

Red carpet glamor from Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival closing night
Lifestyle
Red carpet glamor from Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival closing night
Mohammed Al-Turki, chairman of the Festival Committee, with British model Naomi Campbell. (AFP) video
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival concludes with red carpet and gala awards ceremony

Meet the Saudi entrepreneur pursuing her passion of gaming

Noor Alkhadra opened her own video games event company in 2016 that focused on testing, competitions, showcasing indie game developers’ work, and lightsaber shows among others. (Supplied)
Noor Alkhadra opened her own video games event company in 2016 that focused on testing, competitions, showcasing indie game developers’ work, and lightsaber shows among others. (Supplied)
Updated 19 December 2021
Nada Hameed

Meet the Saudi entrepreneur pursuing her passion of gaming

Noor Alkhadra opened her own video games event company in 2016 that focused on testing, competitions, showcasing indie game developers’ work, and lightsaber shows among others. (Supplied)
  • Noor Alkhadra shatters glass ceiling about gamers’ gender specifications; lets her work speak for itself
Updated 19 December 2021
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Women in Saudi Arabia have recently been venturing into new industries, making good headway with added support from their communities, including the exclusive club of indie game developers.

An ambitious dreamer and a gamer, Saudi entrepreneur Noor Alkhadra paved her way into the games development sector after years of playing games. She started gaming as a six-year-old thanks to her older brother and his treasure trove of games, and her passion grew after her brother left home to study abroad. Alkhadra was left with a goldmine of games and has not stopped since.

“Games help you believe in winning and never giving up. As gamers, the process of always finding a solution becomes ingrained in you,” Alkhadra told Arab News, adding: “Challenges become opportunities. A game is never made for you to lose no matter how difficult it is, it is meant for you to win and find creative and clever ways to do so. That habit is carried on with you throughout life.”

FASTFACTS

• In 2018, Noor Alkhadra paved another path and joined forces with Roborace, the first autonomous car racing vehicle, which became WeGeek’s partnership manager.

• In 2019, she launched “Robonetica,” a platform that teaches teenagers how to code robots through video games in Saudi Arabia.

Her journey into game development began while studying for her bachelor’s degree in fine arts, specializing in video game design at the Academy of Art University. She continued her education, obtaining a master’s in technology entrepreneurship at the University of Central Lancashire in England, and kick-started her company WeGeek, a video game events company.

Tapping into an underdeveloped and underscored field, she launched her video games event company in 2016, where public engagement was an integral part of the company’s vision. The unique community-focused gaming events company included testing, competitions, showcasing indie game developers’ work, lightsaber shows, and more.

With over 20 events launched across London that focused on esports, gaming communities, and indie developers, Alkhadra partnered with companies such as Nintendo, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, and Konami to further boost public engagement and give a better understanding of a game.

She initially wanted to start her company in Saudi Arabia. However, at the time, men and women were separated in events, and given that there are more male gamers than female gamers, it didn’t make sense for the young entrepreneur, so she opted for Britain instead until the time was right.

Games help you believe in winning and never giving up. As gamers, the process of always finding a solution becomes ingrained in you.

Noor Alkhadra

“I look to myself and say wow, these are companies to be respected and appreciated for what they provided to the gaming community over the years, and I’m lucky to have partnered with them,” she added.

In 2018, Alkhadra paved another path and joined forces with Roborace, the first autonomous car racing vehicle, which became WeGeek’s partnership manager.

She said that Roborace’s work is not far from the gaming industry. “They wanted to gamify the experience by having the car race with obstacles like in a racing video game, which is where I would come in. The CEO at the time was hired from one of the biggest gaming companies, Bandai Namco.”

In 2019, another avenue of development was starting, when she launched “Robonetica,” a platform that teaches teenagers how to code robots through video games in Saudi Arabia.

“I have developed a few video games when I was in university and later moved on to leading and overlooking the development of our Robonetica game: ‘The Red Planet Project’,” Alkhadra said.

“I was working on Robonetica in the period before COVID-19 emerged, it was closely related to artificial intelligence as the point of it was to teach the next generation how to code autonomous robots.

“We were aiming to give people access, enabling them to create their future rather than just being in the hands of the Zuckerburgs and Musks.”

To further her mark in the gaming industry, she launched a YouTube channel at the start of the year where she reviews games and tech devices, as well as providing educational tips on entering the sector, gaming news, and funny moments in the industry.

“I usually review the latest games when they come out. I focus on everything that makes a game good, such as character development, game mechanics, and storyline,” she added.

Being a woman involved in the indie gamer development industry helped her break an entrenched stereotype about gamers’ gender specifications.

“I’ve always loved video games, being in the gaming industry for over seven years in multiple disciplines from business to entertainment. But being a woman in the video game development industry was very uncommon, even in the US,” she said.

“I remember being the only girl in class, sometimes feeling uncomfortable in the beginning, but then I got used to it.

“Initially, I did feel like I had to work three times harder to prove myself. Then I stopped caring about proving myself and let my work speak for itself. Even on YouTube, I refuse to be called a girl gamer, I’m just a gamer.”

 

Topics: Noor Alkhadra Saudi entrepreneur

Related

Survey shows Saudi entrepreneurs ‘most optimistic in the world’
Business & Economy
Survey shows Saudi entrepreneurs ‘most optimistic in the world’
Saudi entrepreneurs confident of adapting businesses in response to COVID-19, survey finds
Saudi Arabia
Saudi entrepreneurs confident of adapting businesses in response to COVID-19, survey finds

Who’s Who: Ali Abdullah Allafi, deputy minister at Saudi Health Ministry

Who’s Who: Ali Abdullah Allafi, deputy minister at Saudi Health Ministry
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Ali Abdullah Allafi, deputy minister at Saudi Health Ministry

Who’s Who: Ali Abdullah Allafi, deputy minister at Saudi Health Ministry
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

Ali Abdullah Allafi has been the deputy minister for administrative and financial affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Health since 2019.

His main role is to ensure that the ministry’s financial system is in line with international best practices, the directives of the Ministry of Finance and the strategies of health authorities.

Allafi, who has also been an adviser to the health minister since 2015, is also responsible for strengthening the ministry’s cooperation with its finance counterpart. He sets plans to ensure the optimal use of resources and the maintenance of an efficient, reliable and accurate financial system.

For two years beginning in 2008, Allafi worked for Aramco Services in Houston, US, where he managed the repercussions of the global financial crisis, and provided support to Saudi Aramco and its business and subsidiaries in the US.

For a one-year mission in 2011, he was assigned to manage the financial sector at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. From 2012 to 2014, he worked as chief financial officer at Saudi Aramco.

Before that, he was a financial representative at Aramco for more than 22 years, beginning in 1981. During that endeavor, he was assigned to a two-year overseas mission in Los Angeles, US, as a financial representative of the Ras Tanura Refinery Development Project. He has held many positions in the financial, treasury and internal auditing departments, as well as other administrative positions.

He also served as head of operational budget and financial planning programs at Aramco, beginning in 2005.

Allafi also served as a member of the board of directors for three Aramco subsidiaries.

He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Indiana State University, US, in 1987. Eight years later, he completed an accounting MBA from Colorado State University, US.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi ministry of health

Related

Who’s Who: Fahad Al-Thenayan, adviser at KSA’s Water Regulator agency
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Fahad Al-Thenayan, adviser at KSA’s Water Regulator agency
Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai, researcher at King Salman Center for Historical Studies
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed Al-Baqai, researcher at King Salman Center for Historical Studies

Latest updates

Saudi FM: We must ensure Afghanistan is not used as a shelter for terrorists
Saudi FM: We must ensure Afghanistan is not used as a shelter for terrorists
Three world records broken on third day of FINA World Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi
Three world records broken on third day of FINA World Swimming Championship in Abu Dhabi
Sudanese plan anti-coup protests on uprising anniversary
Sudanese plan anti-coup protests on uprising anniversary
ACWA Power signs a $108m agreement for a 100 MW wind farm in Uzbekistan
ACWA Power signs a $108m agreement for a 100 MW wind farm in Uzbekistan
Bella Hadid gets charitable and urges fans to donate to those in need
Bella Hadid gets charitable and urges fans to donate to those in need

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.