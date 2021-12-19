You are here

UN adopts Riyadh initiative 'GlobE Network' to enhance efforts in fighting corruption
The President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority of Saudi Arabia and the Dean and Executive Secretary of IACA at the Conference of State Parties to UN Convention against Corruption. (Twitter:@nazaha_gov_sa)
Updated 19 December 2021
SPA

UN adopts Riyadh initiative 'GlobE Network' to enhance efforts in fighting corruption
Updated 19 December 2021
SPA

The Kingdom’s delegation, headed by the President of Control and Anti-Corruption Commission (NAZAHA) Mazen bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous has succeeded in leading negotiations with all the participating countries in the meetings of the 9th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, held in Egypt to adopt UN draft resolution to adopt Riyadh Global Initiative network for enforcement authorities in charge of Anti-Corruption Law called (GlobE Network).
On the occasion, Al-Kahmous extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince for their permanent support of Riyadh Initiative (GlobE) due to belief of the Kingdom’s leadership in the importance of strengthening anti-corruption efforts locally and internationally in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the United Nations Convention against Corruption, in a manner that enhances the efforts of the international community in combating corruption.
The UN resolution stipulates the adoption of Riyadh Initiative network (GlobE) on several matters, most notably; the establishment of the global operations network for law enforcement authorities concerned with combating corruption within the framework of "Riyadh Initiative", inviting the states party to the agreement to join the network and participate actively in it, exchanging information relevant to criminal investigations and procedures and supporting the goals of the network by providing it with financial resources.

Saudi foreign minister meets Pakistani PM Imran Khan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Islamabad. (SPA)
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Islamabad. (SPA)
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Islamabad. (SPA)
  • The two sides also discussed aspects of joint coordination to support security and stability in Afghanistan
  • Prince Faisal also held talks with his Pakistani and Indonesian counterparts on the sidelines of the OIC meeting
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Sunday.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of an extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan called on the international community to support Afghanistan in combating terrorism and extremism, and the Afghan economy from collapse, which may affect the region and the world.
During the meeting, Prince Faisal conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the prime minister and the Pakistani government and people.
The two sides reviewed the results of the extraordinary OIC session, which was called for by Saudi Arabia in its capacity as the head of the organization’s current summit. 
The two sides also discussed aspects of joint coordination to support security and stability in Afghanistan and to provide humanitarian and relief assistance to the Afghan people through the OIC and international organizations.
They also discussed aspects of the historical and well-established relations between the two countries and ways of strengthening them in all fields, in addition to intensifying bilateral coordination on issues of common interest, the foreign ministry said.
Prince Faisal also held talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on the sidelines of the OIC meeting.

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 104 new cases
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 104 new cases
  • The health ministry says 98 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
  • Ministry of Interior records 1,792 violations against precautionary measures in past week
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19 related death on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,862.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 104 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 550,842 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 33 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 36, followed by Jeddah with 20, Makkah with 11, Dammam and Hofuf confirmed seven cases each, and Madinah recorded five.
The health ministry also announced that 98 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 540,079
Over 48.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 22.9 million people have been fully vaccinated.


The Ministry of Interior reported 1,792 violations in the past week, with the highest number of breaches recorded in Riyadh with 734, followed by Madinah with 466, Makkah with 345, and Al-Baha with 67. Asir region recorded the lowest number of violations with one.
The ministry called on citizens and residents to abide by the preventive protocols and the instructions issued by authorities.
Saudi municipalities have also ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The municipality of Eastern Province carried out 8,718 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the last week. Authorities recorded 512 violations and closed four businesses for not adhering to the precautionary measures.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 274 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.36 million.

Saudi culture office in Japan celebrates World Arabic Language Day
Updated 19 December 2021
Khaldon Azhari

Saudi culture office in Japan celebrates World Arabic Language Day
  • UN General Assembly approved Arabic as official language in the organization on Dec. 18, 1973
Updated 19 December 2021
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: The Saudi Cultural office in Tokyo organized a celebration on Saturday on the occasion of World Arabic Language Day.

Dr. Ali Al-Aanazi, Saudi Cultural Attaché in Tokyo, gave the opening speech emphasizing the importance of the Arabic language in bridging the cultural understanding and scientific cooperation with Japan. He said the event this year is held under the theme: “Arabic Language, a bridge between civilizations.”

Dec. 18 was chosen as the date for the annual celebration of the Arabic language as it is the day in 1973 when the UN General Assembly approved Arabic as an official language in the international organization. 

The Saudi culture office invited Professor Hiroyuki Aoyama of Tokyo University for Foreign Studies, and Hussain Khaldoun, a lecturer at the same university, who gave speeches outlining their programs and welcoming the rule by the Saudi culture office in promoting such exchanges.

The event also included a stage play,  “Al-Hodoud” (“The Borders”), in Arabic, by Japanese Students of Tokyo University for Foreign Studies.  

Dr. El-Momen Abdullah, a professor at Tokai University, gave a lecture in which he suggested three factors that should be provided for successful translation activities between Japanese and Arabic. These were: first, an organized approach and institutional work; second, educating and preparing cadres of translators; and third, conducting joint studies and research between the two languages. 

Arabic calligrapher Nobuko Sagawa, who is a lecturer in Wako University, talked about the history of Arabic calligraphy and gave a demonstration.

The celebration was concluded by Saudi culture office’s Adel Al-Otaibi, who handed out certificates of recognition to the participants.  

A traditional Saudi Arabian meal, kabsah, dates and coffee were also served.

Saudi FM: We must ensure Afghanistan is not used as a shelter for terrorists
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi FM: We must ensure Afghanistan is not used as a shelter for terrorists
  • OIC foreign ministers agreed to establish a humanitarian trust fund to address Afghanistan’s economic crisis
  • The fund will be set up under the Islamic Development Bank to channel aid to Afghanistan
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stressed Sunday the need to ensure that Afghanistan does not turn into a shelter for terrorist and extremist groups, stressing that the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country will affect regional stability.

Speaking during an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation hosted in Islamabad, the Saudi foreign minister denounced Daesh terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. He said that the collapse of Afghanistan would lead to chaos that will have regional and international ramifications.

In a bid to alleviate the crisis, Saudi Arabia will begin transporting humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, he said, expressing his hope to create mechanisms to provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.

A final statement from the meeting said foreign ministers had agreed to establish a humanitarian trust fund to address the growing economic crisis in Afghanistan.

The fund will be set up under the Islamic Development Bank to channel aid to Afghanistan in coordination with other groups, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a news conference.

The statement said that allowing Afghanistan access to its financial resources would be pivotal to preventing economic collapse and said realistic pathways to unfreezing billions of dollars in frozen central bank reserves should be explored.

According to the United Nations, Afghanistan faces “one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world,” while the United Nations World Food Program warns of serious famine in the future.

Since the Taliban took over in mid-August, no country has recognized its government as of yet.

Saudi forces destroy Houthi drones targeting Abha airport, Khamis Mushayt 
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi forces destroy Houthi drones targeting Abha airport, Khamis Mushayt 
  • Coalition says the drones were launched from Sanaa International Airport
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi air defenses destroyed two Houthi drones that were launched towards Abha International Airport, the Saudi-led Arab coalition said on Sunday.

The coalition said that the Houthi militia also attempted to target the airport at dawn on Sunday with three drones that they claim were launched from Sanaa airport.

Saudi defenses also destroyed a drone that was launched towards Khamis Mushait earlier on Sunday.

 

 

The Iran-backed Houthis had repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks toward Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom threw its support behind Yemen's UN-recognized government in 2015. 

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Arab countries have organized a fighting force to help restore the Yemeni government, which was ousted by the Houthis in 2014.

