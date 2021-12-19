The Kingdom’s delegation, headed by the President of Control and Anti-Corruption Commission (NAZAHA) Mazen bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous has succeeded in leading negotiations with all the participating countries in the meetings of the 9th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, held in Egypt to adopt UN draft resolution to adopt Riyadh Global Initiative network for enforcement authorities in charge of Anti-Corruption Law called (GlobE Network).
On the occasion, Al-Kahmous extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince for their permanent support of Riyadh Initiative (GlobE) due to belief of the Kingdom’s leadership in the importance of strengthening anti-corruption efforts locally and internationally in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the United Nations Convention against Corruption, in a manner that enhances the efforts of the international community in combating corruption.
The UN resolution stipulates the adoption of Riyadh Initiative network (GlobE) on several matters, most notably; the establishment of the global operations network for law enforcement authorities concerned with combating corruption within the framework of "Riyadh Initiative", inviting the states party to the agreement to join the network and participate actively in it, exchanging information relevant to criminal investigations and procedures and supporting the goals of the network by providing it with financial resources.
UN adopts Riyadh initiative ‘GlobE Network’ to enhance efforts in fighting corruption
