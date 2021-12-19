UN adopts Riyadh initiative ‘GlobE Network’ to enhance efforts in fighting corruption

Saudi culture office in Japan celebrates World Arabic Language Day

TOKYO: The Saudi Cultural office in Tokyo organized a celebration on Saturday on the occasion of World Arabic Language Day.

Dr. Ali Al-Aanazi, Saudi Cultural Attaché in Tokyo, gave the opening speech emphasizing the importance of the Arabic language in bridging the cultural understanding and scientific cooperation with Japan. He said the event this year is held under the theme: “Arabic Language, a bridge between civilizations.”

Dec. 18 was chosen as the date for the annual celebration of the Arabic language as it is the day in 1973 when the UN General Assembly approved Arabic as an official language in the international organization.

The Saudi culture office invited Professor Hiroyuki Aoyama of Tokyo University for Foreign Studies, and Hussain Khaldoun, a lecturer at the same university, who gave speeches outlining their programs and welcoming the rule by the Saudi culture office in promoting such exchanges.

The event also included a stage play, “Al-Hodoud” (“The Borders”), in Arabic, by Japanese Students of Tokyo University for Foreign Studies.

Dr. El-Momen Abdullah, a professor at Tokai University, gave a lecture in which he suggested three factors that should be provided for successful translation activities between Japanese and Arabic. These were: first, an organized approach and institutional work; second, educating and preparing cadres of translators; and third, conducting joint studies and research between the two languages.

Arabic calligrapher Nobuko Sagawa, who is a lecturer in Wako University, talked about the history of Arabic calligraphy and gave a demonstration.

The celebration was concluded by Saudi culture office’s Adel Al-Otaibi, who handed out certificates of recognition to the participants.

A traditional Saudi Arabian meal, kabsah, dates and coffee were also served.