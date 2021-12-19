Thousands of runners turn out for Jeddah Moves

JEDDAH: Thousands of people hit the ground running on Saturday afternoon to take part in a citywide day of sport, Jeddah Moves, to raise awareness about the benefits of running to promote public health as part of the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program.

The initiative aims to improve people’s quality of life by creating the environment required to support and provide new options to reinforce the participation of nationals, expats, and visitors in cultural, entertainment, sports, tourism, and other activities.

It was organized with Jeddah Municipality, public and private sector organizations, and voluntary associations.

It spread across the city in areas including the main walkways in Lulu Square and those in the Al-Yamama, Al-Hamdaniya, Al-Rehab, and Al-Nakhil districts.

The waterfront was transformed into a giant running track, where participants of all ages and abilities ran and walked on 5km and 10km routes at their own pace.

The shorter route attracted families and fun runners as young as kindergarten age, with students running alongside their teachers and parents.

The longer route was completed not just by amateur runners, but by some professional runners, and there was also a 1km race for children aged 5 to 12.

Khalid Al-Damak, a 56-year-old man from Jeddah, told Arab News he was happy to participate in such a great initiative.

“It was an exciting experience, and I look forward to participating in more such events.”

It was a family affair for Lebanese expat Ibrahim Nasser Aldain, who participated with his wife Dania and their 10-year old daughter Maria and 13-year-old son Nadeem.

“We’re proud of our son and daughter who insisted on coming and walking with us,” Aldain said. The family was joined by a dozen friends and colleagues during the 5km run.

“This has been a good bonding opportunity for our family,” said his wife Dania.

With an incredible display of enthusiasm and determination, paraplegic Mahmoud Halawani joined in on his wheelchair and rolled his way to the finish line as flocks of spectators cheered on the sidelines to show their support.

Arab News caught up with Dr. Waleed Fitihi, chairman of the board of directors and CEO at the International Medical Center.

He praised the initiative and stressed that people needed to be more physically active and make it into a habit for a healthier lifestyle.

“It is inspiring to see the commitment of those citizens, residents and visitors to their health and wellbeing. Running alongside all these people who took part in the Jeddah Moves initiative, I was moved by the strength of our community and seeing what we can achieve when we work together.”

Mohammed Al-Bugami, a spokesperson for Jeddah Municipality, said: “Seeing the happiness and determination on every one of the smiling faces of those who took part today is amazing. I would like to thank everyone who helped make today happen – the organizers, the Ministry of Sports, partners and volunteers who joined Jeddah Moves – it is very impressive and we hope we make it an annual event for all to take part in.”