Six killed by Daesh in Syria’s Al-Hol camp this month

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces patrol inside the Al-Hol camp. (AFP)
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces patrol inside the Al-Hol camp. (AFP)
Updated 20 December 2021
AFP

  • War monitor warns that ‘chaos and insecurity persist’ within camp, which is controlled by Kurdish authorities
Updated 20 December 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: Six people, including four women, were killed in Syria’s Al-Hol camp for displaced people by Daesh in December, a Britain-based war monitor group said on Sunday.

The camp, which is controlled by the Kurdish-led autonomous administration in northeastern Syria, houses about 62,000 displaced people, including relatives of Daesh terrorists.
About 93 percent are women and children, and about half come from Iraq.
According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a wide network of sources in Syria, “six assassinations were committed” in the camp by Daesh cells since the start of December.
The last victim to date was shot dead on Saturday.
The victims include three Iraqis — two men and one woman — as well as two Syrian women and one woman whose identity is unknown, the observatory said.
Since the start of the year, the number of killings in the camp has been on the rise.
Some 86 people were killed, including 63 Iraqi refugees who resided in Al-Hol, according to the monitor’s toll.
Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman warned that “chaos and insecurity persist within the camp,” labelling it a “ticking time bomb” in comments to AFP.
In March, the Kurdish-led authorities launched a major operation in the camp during which they arrested 125 alleged Daesh members.
The UN has repeatedly warned of the deteriorating security conditions in Al-Hol, which has also seen breakout attempts in recent months.
The overcrowded camp hosts about 10,000 foreign women, children and relatives of terrorists.
Since the fall of Daesh’s self-styled “caliphate” in March 2019, Syria’s Kurds and the UN have repeatedly urged foreign countries to repatriate their nationals held in northeast Syria.
But most Western countries have refused to repatriate their nationals from the camp.
Calls by the Kurdish administration for the formation of international tribunals for the fighters have also been overlooked.
Meanwhile, the New York Times, citing newly obtained Pentagon documents, reported that the US air wars in the Middle East had been marked by “deeply flawed intelligence” and resulted in thousands of civilian deaths, including many children,
It said a trove of confidential documents covering more than 1,300 reports of civilian casualties undercuts the government’s portrayal of a war fought with precision bombs.
Pledges of transparency and accountability, it said, had regularly fallen short.
“Not a single record provided includes a finding of wrongdoing or disciplinary action,” the paper reported in what it said was the first of a two-part series.
Asked for comment, Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for the US Central Command, told the Times that “even with the best technology in the world, mistakes do happen, whether based on incomplete information or misinterpretation of the information available. And we try to learn from those mistakes.
“We work diligently to avoid such harm. We investigate each credible instance. And we regret each loss of innocent life.”
While several of the cases mentioned by the Times have been previously reported, it said its investigation showed that the number of civilian deaths had been “drastically undercounted,” by at least several hundred.

Updated 20 December 2021
AP

  • The announcement comes as the variant spreads around the globe less than a month after scientists alerted the World Health Organization to the concerning-looking version
Updated 20 December 2021
AP

TEHRAN: Iran has detected its first case of infection by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, state TV reported Sunday.

The announcement comes as the variant spreads around the globe less than a month after scientists alerted the World Health Organization to the concerning-looking version. Iran has vaccinated some 60 percent of its population of roughly 85 million people with two doses of coronavirus vaccines.

The coronavirus has killed more than 131,000 people in Iran, the worst fatality rate in the Middle East. On Aug. 24 alone, 709 people died of the illness. The number of deaths has decreased in recent months due to the vaccination, experts say.

Iran accelerated vaccinations in recent weeks. More than 50 million Iranians have received their second shots, and 3.5 million have received the third shots.

Only 7 million Iranians had received vaccinations when President Ebrahin Raisi formed his administration in late August.

Iran generally uses the China-made Sinopharm vaccine, though the Russian Sputnik-V and the vaccine made by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca are also in use.

Iranian officials urged people who got two doses of vaccine to get their third dose as soon as possible.

Topics: Iran omicron COVID-19

Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

  • The Light-1 nanosatellite will take off onboard a SpaceX CRS-24 flight on board of a Falcon 9 rocket
  • It was built and designed in collaboration between the UAE Space Agency and Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE and Bahrain are set to launch a joint nanosatellite to the International Space Station on Tuesday, representing a major milestone of cooperation in space science, technology and engineering between the two countries.
“Light-1 will take off onboard a SpaceX CRS-24 flight on board of a Falcon 9 rocket after undergoing rigorous safety and environmental tests for thermal and vibration, communication systems and more,” said a statement on Emirati state news agency WAM.
The nanosatellite will be deployed from the Japanese Experiment Module in the ISS into orbit, supervised by the Japanese Aerospace Space Agency.
It was built and designed in collaboration between the UAE Space Agency and Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency.
The nanosatellite’s name was inspired by a book written by Bahrain’s King Hamad called “The First Light,” which recounts key points in the kingdom’s history and symbolizes the country’s growth and scientific progress.
The research spacecraft was developed by a team of leading Bahraini and Emirati engineers and scientists in the UAE, made up of 23 students, including nine Bahrainis and 14 Emiratis from Khalifa University and New York University Abu Dhabi.
“After reaching its orbit around Earth, Light-1 will monitor and study terrestrial gamma ray flashes from thunderstorms and cumulus clouds,” the statement said, adding that it will be the first study of its kind in the region and New York University will lead the science data analysis aspect of the mission.

Topics: UAE Bahrain International Space Station (ISS) nanosatellite space UAE Space Agency Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency SpaceX Falcon 9 Light-1 nanosatellite

Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

  • Hundreds of thousand rally in Khartoum to demand downfall of military coup leaders
  • Demonstrators are demanding no military involvement at all in government
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News

KHARTOUM/JEDDAH: Sudanese security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades on Sunday at hundreds of thousands of protesters who held a rally in Khartoum to demand a civilian-led transition to democracy.

The protests came on the third anniversary of demonstrations that led to a popular uprising and the overthrow of dictator Omar Bashir.

Demonstrators at the presidential palace in Khartoum chanted slogans against military chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who led a coup on Oct. 25. “The people want the downfall of Burhan,” they shouted as additional security forces were deployed to surround the swelling crowd.

Protesters blocked roads around the area where the rally took place. Many carried Sudanese flags and photos of protesters who were killed in demonstrations in the past few months.

Some protesters managed to reach the gates of the palace and the protest's organisers called on more to join a planned sit-in there after sundown.

The outpouring of protest, the ninth major demonstration since the coup and one of the largest, marked the 2018 burning of a ruling party building which touched off a popular uprising that led to the overthrow of long-ruling Islamist autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.

Sudan’s generals in the post-Bashir transition government launched their coup almost two months ago. They held civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok under effective house arrest, but reinstated him on Nov. 21.

The move alienated many of Hamdok’s pro-democracy supporters, who dismissed it as providing a cloak of legitimacy for Burhan’s coup. “Any coup, even after the reinstatement of Hamdok, is unacceptable,” one protester said on Sunday.

“Our glorious December revolution is seeking civil institutions, not particular individuals.”

Hamdok, who has argued he wants to avoid further bloodshed, warned of “the country’s slide toward the abyss,”  and urged restraint. “We’re facing today a sizeable regression in the path of our revolution that threatens the security of the nation, its unity and its stability,” he said.

But protest organizers have said they want “no negotiation, no partnership and no legitimacy” for the current leadership. One protester draped in a Sudanese flag said: “I came out today in complete refusal of the political agreement. This deal doesn’t represent the people. We have one demand and that’s a civilian government, not one that ends up being under military control.”

Previous protests against the military takeover have been forcibly dispersed. Nationwide, at least 45 people have been killed and scores more wounded, according to the independent Doctors’ Committee.

On Sunday, authorities shut off bridges linking the capital with its twin city Omdurman, but large crowds still gathered. “The numbers are huge and security forces can’t control them,” said one witness to the protests in Omdurman.

Khaled Omer, a minister in the ousted government, said the coup was a “catastrophe” but also “an opportunity to rectify the deficiencies” of the previous political arrangement with the army.

He warned that anything could happen over the next few months with the military still firmly in power. “If the main political actors don’t get their act together and the miliary establishment doesn’t distance itself from politics ... then all scenarios are on the table,” he said.

 

Topics: Sudan Protests Anti-coup protests

Yemen: 100 Houthis killed, vehicles destroyed in coalition air raids in Marib

Yemeni army reinforcements arrive on the southern front of Marib to join fighters loyal to Yemen’s government. (AFP file photo)
Yemeni army reinforcements arrive on the southern front of Marib to join fighters loyal to Yemen’s government. (AFP file photo)
Updated 20 December 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen: 100 Houthis killed, vehicles destroyed in coalition air raids in Marib

Yemeni army reinforcements arrive on the southern front of Marib to join fighters loyal to Yemen’s government. (AFP file photo)
  • Iran’s ambassador in the Yemeni capital Sanaa departed the city on Saturday onboard an Iraqi medical aircraft
  • Movement’s spokesman said successful Iraqi mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia led to the evacuation
Updated 20 December 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Arab coalition announced on Sunday that it had carried out 19 air raids over the past day, killing 100 Houthi fighters and destroying 14 military vehicles in Marib province.

On the ground, heavy fighting between government troops and Houthis broke out on Saturday and Sunday outside the city of Marib, local official and media reports said.

The heaviest fighting was recorded in Juba district, south of Marib, where the Houthis intensified attacks in a bid to overwhelm the government’s defenses on a strategic mountain range that overlooks parts of the city.

The Houthis failed to register any territorial gains on Sunday and were forced to retreat after suffering heavy losses, officials said.

Thousands of combatants and civilians have been killed since February when the Houthis renewed an offensive to seize control of the energy-rich city, the government’s last bastion in the north.

Separately, Iran’s ambassador in the Houthi-held Yemeni capital, Sanaa, departed the city on Saturday onboard an Iraqi medical aircraft, the movement’s spokesperson and local media said.

Mohammed Abdul Salam said that a successful Iraqi mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia led to the medical evacuation of Hassan Erlo through Sanaa airport, denying media reports about tensions between the movement and Iran and rumors that he was wounded in airstrikes by the Arab coalition.

“An Iranian-Saudi understanding through Baghdad led to the evacuation of the the Iranian ambassador to Sanaa on an Iraqi plane due to his health condition,” Salam said on Twitter.

FASTFACT

The Houthis failed to register any territorial gains on Sunday and were forced to retreat after suffering heavy losses.

In Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that its ambassador was flown back home after contracting COVID-19 during his stay in the capital.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the Houthis sent a request to the Arab coalition to permit the evacuation of the Iranian ambassador, a move that was interpreted as suggesting a possible rift between the Yemeni rebels and Iran.

Hassan Erlo, an officer in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, traveled to Yemen in October last year and was later named as Iran’s ambassador to the Houthis.

Yemeni officials and experts believe that Erlo orchestrated the militia’s deadly offensive to capture the central city of Marib and also commanded other Iranian, Iraqi and Lebanese officers who provided the rebels with military guidance.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Arab Coalition Marib

UAE restricts entry of government buildings to COVID-19 vaccinated from Jan. 3

UAE restricts entry of government buildings to COVID-19 vaccinated from Jan. 3
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

UAE restricts entry of government buildings to COVID-19 vaccinated from Jan. 3

UAE restricts entry of government buildings to COVID-19 vaccinated from Jan. 3
  • A negative PCR test every 14 days is needed to maintain the green status in Al Hosn app
  • Unvaccinated individuals and those with ‘grey status’ on the Al Hosn app will not be allowed access to federal government entities
Updated 19 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE said it will restrict entry into all government institutions to people vaccinated against coronavirus and those who are exempted from getting the vaccine, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday. 
The Ministry of Health and Prevention, in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, made the announcement in line with the UAE’s COVID-19 recovery drive and efforts to ensure public safety. 
“All federal government employees and the public seeking federal government services nationwide are required to follow the Green Pass Protocol on Al Hosn app effective Jan. 3, to have access to federal entities,” the statement on WAM said.
Employees and individuals requiring entry into government buildings must take a PCR test every 14 days, to maintain the “green status” in the app. Those who have been exempt from receiving the vaccine must take a PCR test every seven days, while children aged under 16 will not be required to undergo any COVID tests.
The ministry said “unvaccinated individuals and those with ‘grey status’ on the Al Hosn app will not be allowed access to federal government entities.”
It also called on the public to obtain the booster shot to ensure raising societal immunity in light of the spread of new COVID-19 variants.

Topics: UAE COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Prevention National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA)

