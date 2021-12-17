Think tank warns of ‘threat’ of leaving Daesh members in ‘insecure’ Syrian camps

You are here

There are thought to be around 70,000 people, including Daesh fighters, women and 27,500 foreign children, currently being held by the Syrian Democratic Forces at camps in Syria. (AFP)
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

  • New report suggests establishing international ‘hybrid court’ to try members, repatriate children
  • UK counterterrorism expert says victims of group deserve to have justice
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: “Insecure” detention centers holding tens of thousands of Daesh members in northern Syria have created a “mini-caliphate” that poses a “growing security threat” to the region and Western nations, a new report has warned.

Researchers at the Royal United Services Institute think tank in London said the international community needed to find a way to resolve the situation, suggesting creating a “hybrid court,” similar to systems set up in Kosovo, Cambodia and East Timor.

“The current international response is one of containment, but this is not sustainable,” wrote Sabin Khan and Imogen Parsons, authors of the RUSI report. “As well as denying justice to those who have suffered abuses, there is a growing security threat.”

The report added that local authorities could not hold detainees “indefinitely,” saying that the international community, through the UN or Global Counterterrorism Forum, needed to prioritize trying and imprisoning those accused of human rights violations, removing those convicted from Syria to their countries of origin, and repatriating children and the vulnerable.

Failure to do so, it added, would have “far-reaching and generational” security and political consequences.

There are thought to be around 70,000 people, including Daesh fighters, women and 27,500 foreign children, currently being held by the Syrian Democratic Forces at camps in Syria, with detainees originating from at least 60 different countries.

They include 1,000 people from the UK and EU, with many Western states refusing to repatriate their citizens, including London-born Shamima Begum, who had her citizenship stripped by the British government in 2019.

The report has gained the backing of significant counterterrorism figures in the UK. Sir Mark Rowley, former Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner, told the Times that the current situation in Syria posed a “dangerous long-term threat,” adding: “The deceased victims and widely scattered survivors are surely entitled to this resolution.”

Suzanne Raine, the former head of the UK’s Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, added that it was important to be seen to impose justice on members of Daesh. She told the Guardian: “A stalemate which includes impunity for perpetrators should be unacceptable.”

Topics: Daesh Syria

Updated 19 min 53 sec ago
AP

  • The death of Yehuda Dimentman, killed when gunmen opened fire on his car near a West Bank settlement outpost, threatens to ignite further violence between Palestinians and settlers
  • Groups of settlers entered several Palestinian villages near the northern city of Nablus early Friday, smashing up cars and homes — two Palestinians required hospital treatment
Updated 19 min 53 sec ago
AP

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Jewish settlers burst into several villages in the occupied West Bank on Friday, smashing homes and cars and beating up at least two people, Palestinian officials said. The attacks came a day after Palestinian gunmen killed an Israeli man in a shooting ambush in the territory.
The death of settler Yehuda Dimentman, killed when gunmen opened fire on his car near a West Bank settlement outpost late Thursday, threatened to ignite further violence between Palestinian residents and Israeli settlers. Two other passengers in Dimentman’s vehicle were lightly wounded.
Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority official who monitors settlement activities, said groups of settlers entered several Palestinian villages near the northern city of Nablus early Friday, smashing up cars and homes. Two Palestinians required hospital treatment.
In the Palestinian village of Qaryout, settlers broke into one house and tried to abduct a local resident, Wael Miqbel, according to Daghlas.
Photos later shared on social media showed Miqbel with bruises and swelling across his face, while other videos and photos published online showed confrontations between armed settlers and Palestinian residents.
Israeli leaders have vowed to find the assailants behind Thursday’s shooting and the army deployed additional forces to the area. According to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, at least three men from the northern village of Burqa were arrested in overnight raids.
The army said Friday the manhunt for the Palestinian gunmen was still ongoing, but gave no further details.
Dimentman’s car came under fire after leaving a Jewish seminary in the outpost of Homesh, a former settlement evacuated as part of Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005. In recent years, settlers have re-established an unauthorized outpost at the site, one of dozens of outposts in the West Bank that are considered illegal but often tolerated by the Israeli government.
No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting, although the Hamas militant group, which rules the Gaza Strip, praised the attack.
Hundreds gathered for Dimentman’s funeral services in Homesh on Friday morning, before the body was taken to Jerusalem for burial.
The latest attacks come amid an uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence across the West Bank and in east Jerusalem. Earlier this month, an ultra-Orthodox Jew was left seriously injured after being stabbed by a Palestinian attacker outside the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City. A week before, a Hamas militant opened fire in the Old City, killing an Israeli man. Both attackers were killed by Israeli forces.
Settler violence against Palestinians has seen a similar uptick during the olive harvest. In mid-November, Jewish settlers attacked a group of Palestinian farmers with pepper spray and clubs in the farmland surrounding Homesh, injuring four people.
Israel captured east Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. The territories are now home to more than 700,000 Jewish settlers, although Palestinians seek both areas as parts of their future independent state. Palestinians, along with most of the international community, consider settlements to be illegal and the major obstacle to peace.

Topics: Palestinians Jewish settlers Yehuda Dimentman

Updated 17 December 2021
AP

  • “I think we can’t really use the excuse for political and financial crisis to justify this violation of rights,” said the UN special representative on violence against children
  • UNICEF estimates that one in every eight families in Lebanon send their children to work
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

BEIRUT: The UN children’s agency said Friday the number of cases of child abuse and exploitation it has handled in Lebanon has nearly doubled in the past year amid the Mideast country’s economic meltdown.
Lebanese are under enormous pressure as their country struggles with an unprecedented economic crisis, the worst in its history, with inflation and unemployment soaring and more than 80 percent percent of its population plunged into poverty.
That has pushed parents to send their children to work and force their daughters into early marriage. Babies are increasingly being abandoned on the streets.
“I think it is not acceptable and it is preventable, and I think we can’t really use the excuse for political and financial crisis to justify this violation of rights,” said Najat Maala M’jid, the UN special representative on violence against children, who is currently visiting Lebanon.
“Despite ... the financial crisis, this is not to be seen as additional expenses but as an investment, and no, not (one for) tomorrow because the children are the present,” she told The Associated Press.
M’jid urged for laws to be reviewed to ensure protection, such as penalizing child marriage, and for social welfare to be extended to children and institutionalized.
“We all know what to do. So, the question is why we are not doing it,” she said, adding that she is meeting with Lebanese officials to press the urgency of the matter.
UNICEF estimates that one in every eight families in Lebanon send their children to work. Figures by UNICEF and national agencies show that 4 percent of Lebanese girls between the ages of 15 and 19 are married.
The situation is even more dire for the Syrian refugee communities living in Lebanon, estimated to be over 16 percent of Lebanon’s population of 6 million.
The number of Syrian refugee children who are working doubled between 2019 and 2021 to about 28,000, mostly boys, exposing them to abuse, exploitation and harsh working conditions. One in five Syrian girls between the ages of 15-19 in Lebanon is married.
These numbers are likely an underestimation of the growing phenomenon, according to UNICEF.
The number of cases of child abuse and exploitation handled by UNICEF and its partners increased from 3,913 to 5,621 between October 2020 and October 2021.
Meanwhile, over 1.8 million children — up from 900,000 in 2019 — live in what is termed multidimensional poverty, which includes lack of access to basic services. Many have dropped out of school and others are increasingly living on the streets.
“This is an unprecedented crisis for children,” said UNICEF’s representative in Lebanon, Yukie Mokuo, urging action. “Otherwise, we will lose the generation. We will lose the future of Lebanon.”

Topics: UN Lebanon Child abuse UNICEF

Updated 17 December 2021
AP

  • The US has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump
Updated 17 December 2021
AP

VIENNA: Talks aimed at salvaging Iran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers were adjourned Friday, following a round marked by tensions over new demands from Tehran.

China’s lead negotiator, Wan Qun, said the talks will “resume hopefully before the end of the year.” He said that “we haven’t firmed up a date yet.” Enrique Mora, the European Union diplomat who chaired the talks, said that “we will resume soon.”

The current talks in Vienna between the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — opened on Nov. 29, after a gap of more than five months caused by the arrival of a new hard-line government in Iran. There was a short break last week as delegations returned home to consult with their governments.

The US has participated indirectly in the ongoing talks because it withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal.

The accord was meant to rein in Iran’s nuclear program in return for loosened economic sanctions. Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China are still part of the agreement.

Following the U.S. decision to withdraw from the deal and reimpose sanctions on Iran, Tehran has ramped up its nuclear program again by enriching uranium well beyond the thresholds allowed in the agreement. Iran has also restricted monitors from the U.N. atomic watchdog from accessing its nuclear facilities, raising concerns about what the country is doing out of view.

Diplomats from the three European nations have voiced frustration with Iran's stance during the current talks, saying earlier this week that they were "losing precious time dealing with new Iranian positions inconsistent with the JCPOA or that go beyond it.”

They warned that “without swift progress, in light of Iran’s fast-forwarding of its nuclear program, the JCPOA will very soon become an empty shell.”

Still, there was one sign of progress on a related issue when Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency reached a deal Wednesday to reinstall cameras damaged at an Iranian site that manufactures centrifuge parts, though inspectors remain limited on what footage they can access.

Topics: Middle East Iran Iran nuclear talks Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

  • UK hostages were tortured and used as human shields during the 1990 Baathist aggression against Kuwait
  • British troops subjected to treatment designed to ‘break soldiers’ spirits’
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The regime of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein committed 2,000 war crimes against Britons following his 1990 invasion of Kuwait, a newly released report has revealed.

Kept secret for three decades, records released Friday by the UK’s National Archives show the extent to which the Baathist dictator’s forces murdered, raped, and tortured thousands, mostly civilians, during the Gulf War.

The 1992 report, compiled by Royal Military Police investigators, found “compelling evidence of systematic breaches” of the Geneva Convention by Iraq, including the taking of 1,373 British hostages by Iraqi forces, and the use of 556 of them as “human shields.”

Investigators from Operation Sand Castle interviewed 1,868 witnesses and took a further 725 statements in order to compile the report.

More than 300 of those Britons were on a British Airways flight that landed in Kuwait just as Iraqi forces crossed the border.

Ravaged by the Iran-Iraq war and desperate for cash, Saddam Hussein ordered the 1990 invasion following financial disputes with his country’s tiny southern neighbor.

Eight Britons held as human shields died as a result of their treatment, from heart attacks or suicide, after being released.

The report said: “the gratuitous use of violence by the Iraqi authorities and their collaborators to achieve their ends appears to have known no bounds.”

Four Britons were subjected to “inhuman treatment,” including former Royal Marine Douglas Brand and his associate Patrick Trigg, who were captured when they tried to leave Kuwait.

The pair said they were routinely beaten and had electric shocks applied to their heads and testicles.

Five captured special forces operatives were subject to “severe beatings,” added the report. They were “randomly and gratuitously assaulted by their guards,” who used “canes, pieces of wood or improvised whips” to carry out the torture.

“Although such assaults sometimes took place during interrogation, it is clear that the beatings were aimed at breaking the soldiers’ spirits and will to resist, rather than by way of torture to extract specific information,” the Operation Sand Castle memo said.

Topics: Iraq

Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

  • Saied in July this year sacked the government, froze parliament and seized far-reaching powers
  • Some demonstrators held signs in support of the North African country’s 2014 constitution
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP
TUNIS: Hundreds rallied for and against Tunisian President Kais Saied in central Tunis on Friday, on the eleventh anniversary of the start of a revolution that sparked the Arab Spring uprisings.
Saied in July this year sacked the government, froze parliament and seized far-reaching powers.
Parliamentarians and his Islamist-inspired opponents Ennahdha have bitterly opposed the moves, but many Tunisians tired of a system seen as corrupt and ineffective have welcomed them.
Several hundred anti-Saied protesters gathered near the city center on Friday, shouting, “the people want the coup d’etat to fall,” referring to Saied’s power grab, as dozens of police looked on.
Some demonstrators held signs in support of the North African country’s 2014 constitution, which Saied said earlier this week he wants to revise and put to a new referendum.
A few hundred meters along Habib Bourguiba Avenue — the epicenter of demonstrations over a decade ago — and past hundreds of police officers and metal barriers, a smaller number of Saied supporters rallied as speakers blared out the national anthem.
“We are with you to the end in the fight against corruption,” read a banner bearing a picture of Saied and a Tunisian flag.
On December 17, 2010, street vendor Mohammed Bouazizi set himself alight in the marginalized town of Sidi Bouzid, sparking a four-week revolt that forced veteran dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali from power and sparked a string of uprisings in other Arab countries.
Saied earlier this month moved the official anniversary of the revolution from January 14 — the date Ben Ali fled into exile — to December 17.
On Monday, the former constitutional law lecturer prolonged his suspension of parliament, dominated by Ennahdha, until new elections in December next year.
He also announced a nationwide public consultation to draw up a new constitution, with a referendum set for July 25.
The president sees the revolution as having been hijacked by politicians branded as corrupt and has repeatedly voiced his desire to change the 2014 constitution, which had brought in a hybrid parliamentary-presidential system.
The constitution was seen as a historic compromise between Ennahdha and its secular opponents.

