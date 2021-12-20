You are here

Advertising veteran Raja Trad to retire after 40 years

He will continue working with Publicis Groupe in an advisory role
In June 2018, Trad was appointed to the newly created role of executive chairman for Publicis Groupe Middle East and Turkey. (Supplied)
Arab News

  • He will continue working with Publicis Groupe in an advisory role
DUBAI: Raja Trad, executive chairman for the Middle East and Turkey at Publicis Groupe, has decided to retire after over four decades with the company in the region. He will step down from his role on Jan 1.

He will continue working with the group in a new capacity as senior advisor to CEO Bassel Kakish, who was appointed to the role earlier this year.

Trad started his career with Leo Burnett in 1981, rising to the role of CEO for the Middle East and North Africa of the agency in 2003. He was named CEO of Publicis Communications ME, heading the creative agencies Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, and Publicis Middle East, in 2016. He was also on the executive management team for Publicis Sapient Middle East.

In June 2018, Trad was appointed to the newly created role of executive chairman for Publicis Groupe Middle East and Turkey. The appointment was the next step in the implementation of Publicis Groupe’s country model, launched in April 2017.

Throughout his career, Trad has been an active member of the advertising and communications industry in the region. During this time, he has received many accolades including the Lebanese Order of the Cedar (Knighthood).

He was appointed to the advisory board of the Dubai International Chamber in 2021 and the Dubai Design and Fashion Council by the Dubai government in 2014.

“Amongst the very good assets that were brought to us during the acquisition of Bcom3, there was Raja Trad with whom I have developed a strong professional relationship,” said Maurice Lévy, chairman of the supervisory board of Publicis Groupe.

“Under his leadership, we have grown regularly and steadily with some of the best work produced in the region. Loved by teams and clients, Raja has always felt a genuine responsibility towards both. This, combined with his human and moral values, has made Raja so special,” he added.

Trad said: “During the course of my over four decades-long career, we have witnessed the transformation of countries, companies, and spawning of new industries and technologies that have immeasurably changed the way we look at the world and do business.”

He added: “I have always believed that my success was driven by the opportunity to work in a great company amongst truly talented colleagues, a leadership team that believed in the mission, and wonderful clients who entrusted us with working on brands that transformed people’s lives.”

 

SRMG launches the inaugural issue of ‘Manga Arabia Youth’ Magazine, inspired by Arab culture and values

SRMG launches the inaugural issue of ‘Manga Arabia Youth’ Magazine, inspired by Arab culture and values
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

SRMG launches the inaugural issue of ‘Manga Arabia Youth’ Magazine, inspired by Arab culture and values

SRMG launches the inaugural issue of ‘Manga Arabia Youth’ Magazine, inspired by Arab culture and values
  • The new magazine will introduce Arab youth - aged 15 years and above, to original Saudi and Arabic Manga characters along with adaptations of Japanese characters
  • The magazine aims to spread the culture of reading and writing fiction amongst Arab youth and ignite their creativity
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Research & Media Group (SRMG) today announced the launch of Manga Arabia Youth magazine, specifically curated for readers aged 15 years and above. Manga Arabia Youth magazine features original Saudi and Arabic creative content, newly developed concepts and characters, as well as Japanese characters in an innovative and localized Middle Eastern setting.

Jomana R. Al-Rashid, CEO of Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) said: “The launch of Manga Arabia Youth magazine marks the second phase in the Manga Arabia project, following the successful launch of Manga Arabia Kids magazine. This is yet another step in our group’s transformation, growth and expansion strategy. We believe in empowering Arab content creators and spreading the culture of reading and writing fiction. The launch of Manga Arabia Youth is indicative of our commitment to sparking creativity among the region’s youth, helping to develop their skills through training and workshops. It is a strategic investment in a brighter future.”

Dr. Essam Bukhary, Editor-in-Chief of Manga Arabia, said: “Manga Arabia Youth is an ambitious cultural project, through which we strive to inspire our youth, foster their imagination, and empower them with the unique characters and storylines of Manga. Ultimately, our magazine works to sharpen this generation’s skills and capabilities, provide them with innovative tools to overcome challenges, and stimulate their creative thinking with dynamic storytelling. The potential for this generation to create is incredible and we aim to nurture it through a variety of public programs led by Manga Arabia”

Dr. Bukhary added: “Manga Arabia Youth features relatable topics and moral tales, communicating the power of patience, courage, endurance, the value of friendship, trust, and more. The magazine is unique, as it provides both adapted popular Japanese stories and original local creative content - all produced to the highest international standards. We are excited for our audiences to get to know the beloved characters of Manga Arabia Youth.”

The inaugural issue debuts with original stories like Long Live the Dead, an Arabic illustration that delivers meaningful messages such as the importance of searching for the truth, as well as courage, strength, persistence, and forging ahead. Another Arab original concept, entitled Wanderers, showcases the importance of finding your true self, in addition to values like courage, friendship, and cooperation. Juxtaposed with the original Arabic content, the magazine features adapted famous Japanese stories, through content licensing partnerships with Japanese companies and publishing houses, including Kodansha and Shueisha. Among those translated works are fan-favorites Ajin, Vinland Saga, The Promised Neverland, Haikyuu, and Attack on Titan.

Manga Arabia Youth will be available through a monthly print issue and a weekly digital version that can be accessed and downloaded for free via the mobile application, providing the readers a seamless and pleasant experience. As part of the Manga Arabia project, both Manga Arabia Kids and Manga Arabia Youth will be distinguished from each other through content developed to target the relevant age group for each title.

Meta targets ‘cyber mercenaries’ using Facebook to spy

Meta targets ‘cyber mercenaries’ using Facebook to spy
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

Meta targets ‘cyber mercenaries’ using Facebook to spy

Meta targets ‘cyber mercenaries’ using Facebook to spy
  • The social media giant also started warning about 50,000 people it believes may have been targeted by hackers
Updated 17 December 2021
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, USA: Facebook parent Meta on Thursday banned a series of “cyber mercenary” groups, and began alerting some 50,000 people likely targeted by the firms accused of spying on activists, dissidents and journalists worldwide.
Meta took down 1,500 Facebook and Instagram pages linked to groups with services allegedly ranging from scooping up public information online to using fake personas to build trust with targets or digital snooping via hack attacks.
The social media giant also started warning about 50,000 people it believes may have been targeted in more than 100 nations by firms that include several from Israel, which is a leading player in the cybersurveillance business.
“The surveillance-for-hire industry... looks like indiscriminate targeting on behalf of the highest bidder,” Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Meta, told a press briefing.
The Facebook parent said it deleted accounts tied to Cobwebs Technologies, Cognyte, Black Cube and Bluehawk CI — all of which were based or founded in Israel.
India-based BellTroX, North Macedonian firm Cytrox and an unidentified entity in China also saw accounts linked to them removed from Meta platforms.
Cytrox was also accused Thursday by researchers at Canadian cybersecurity organization Citizen Lab of developing and selling spyware used to hack Egyptian opposition figure Ayman Nour’s phone.

“These cyber mercenaries often claim that their services only target criminals and terrorists,” said a Meta statement.
“Targeting is in fact indiscriminate and includes journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition members and human rights activists,” it added. “We have banned them from our services.”
Black Cube, in a statement to AFP, denied wrongdoing or even operating in the “cyber world.”
“Black Cube works with the world’s leading law firms in proving bribery, uncovering corruption, and recovering hundreds of millions in stolen assets,” it said, adding the firm ensures it complies with local laws.
Firms selling “web intelligence services” start the surveillance process by gathering information from publicly available online sources such as news reports and Wikipedia.
Cyber mercenaries then set up fake accounts on social media sites to glean information from people’s profiles and even join groups or conversations to learn more, Meta investigators said.
Another tactic is to win a target’s trust on a social network and then trick the person into clicking on a booby-trapped link or file that installs software that can then steal information from whatever device they use to go online.
With that kind of access, the mercenary can steal data from a target’s phone or computer, as well as silently activate microphones, cameras and tracking, according to the Meta team.
Bluehawk, one the targeted firms, sells a wide range of surveillance activities, including managing fake accounts to install malicious code, the Meta report said.
Some fake accounts linked to Bluehawk posed as journalists from media outlets such as Fox News in the United States and La Stampa in Italy, according to Meta.
While Meta was not able to pinpoint who was running the unnamed Chinese operation, it traced “command and control” of the surveillance tool involved to servers that appeared to be used by law enforcement officials in China.

Sony Music Middle East and Anghami partner to launch Vibe Music Arabia

Sony Music Middle East and Anghami partner to launch Vibe Music Arabia
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

Sony Music Middle East and Anghami partner to launch Vibe Music Arabia

Sony Music Middle East and Anghami partner to launch Vibe Music Arabia
  • Joint venture aims to provide a creative home for Arabic artists, whose music will be released on streaming platforms worldwide
  • Former TikTok executive Rami Zeidan, Vibe’s general manager, has more than 15 years of experience in cultural marketing, music and entertainment
Updated 17 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Sony Music Entertainment Middle East and music-streaming platform Anghami announced on Thursday the launch of Vibe Music Arabia, a joint venture record label that will support the independent Arabic artist community in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf and the Levant.

It aims to showcase the richness of Arabic music and will act as a creative, accelerator and educational hub to empower musicians, songwriters, producers and other content creators to tell their stories regionally and globally.

Original music is at the core of the initiative, according to Vibe, and will be released on all streaming platforms and services worldwide to maximize its reach and shine a spotlight on emerging music from the region.

The new independent record label will be managed by Rami Zeidan, formerly the head of TikTok MENA’s Video and Creative division, who brings more than 15 years of experience in cultural marketing, music and entertainment.

Rami Zeidan

“At Vibe, our approach is simple: To be a creative and enabling hub, and to build a dialogue within the community to teach, learn and help young talent grow,” Zeidan said.

“I am feeling super inspired by the region’s enabling ecosystem and the young talent that is coming from every corner. With the impact of digital streaming on the rise, our commitment is to foster this talent, and work hand in hand towards shaping a new era for Arabic music.”

Shridhar Subramaniam, Sony Music Entertainment’s president of strategy and market development for Asia and the Middle East, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Vibe Music Arabia as a new label for independent Arabic artists — combining Sony Music Entertainment’s unrivaled regional teams with dedicated resources and Anghami’s best-in-class services and technology to help foster long-term partnerships and deliver global success for the next generation of Arabic artist talent.

Shridhar Subramaniam

“Vibe Music Arabia continues Sony Music Entertainment’s global focus and commitment to local language, domestic repertoire and communities. We believe the creative, community-first leadership team led by Rami …, are perfectly placed to nurture and develop more artist stories and music and I wish him all the best as he leads this new, independent label in one of the fastest-growing regions.”

One of the first projects launched by Vibe Music Arabia will feature producer Abdul Aziz Louise, who is known for reshaping the sound of Khaleeji music through his latest work with the singer Balqees on “Entaha.”

Rising Saudi talent Zena Emad, known for her medleys, will also join Vibe Music Arabia to work on her upcoming single.

Eddy Maroun

“At Anghami we are proud of our deep-rooted Arabic origins,” said Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of the streaming service. “We see so many talented artists and songs emerge daily from this region and believe there is a real opportunity for a boutique label to foster these fast-growing music communities and help develop their craft.

“Now is the perfect time for Vibe Music Arabia. The team is young and passionate, with a wealth of experience and creativity that will unlock the potential in the Middle East, enrich the independent music scene and, most importantly, create original tracks for the whole world to enjoy.”

Moonbug Entertainment adds new international shows for children on Shahid VIP

Moonbug Entertainment adds new international shows for children on Shahid VIP
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

Moonbug Entertainment adds new international shows for children on Shahid VIP

Moonbug Entertainment adds new international shows for children on Shahid VIP
  • The extra shows are aimed at providing families with a wider variety of entertainment and educational hybrid TV programs
Updated 16 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: London-based media company Moonbug Entertainment on Wednesday announced an expansion to its partnership with MBC Group.

Under the new cooperation agreement, Moonbug will add more television shows and programs dedicated to children on Shahid VIP, the Arabic content streaming platform.

Starting this month, youngsters will be able to watch a variety of new Moonbug productions, including the “CoComelon” songs program, “The Sharksons” educational series, “Mia’s Magic Playground” imaginary learning show, and the games and adventure program “Blippi.”

The extra shows are aimed at providing families with a wider variety of entertainment and educational hybrid TV programs.

On the expanded merger, Shahid general manager, Tariq Ibrahim, said: “The family viewing experience and programs for children are of paramount importance to us at MBC Group.

“We are keen to present a unique and distinct experience that provides a rich, useful, and safe viewing experience for children and families, and allows them to enjoy a wide range of Arabic and international options on Shahid VIP, in addition to a selection of children’s channels available through the live broadcast service of Shahid, including Shahid Originals for children and young audiences.

“The addition of these new shows to the children’s library on Shahid VIP comes as the school holiday approaches, providing children and their families with an added entertainment and educational value through enjoyable, useful, and safe programs,” Ibrahim added.

Managing director of Moonbug Entertainment, Nicolas Eglau, said: “MBC Group has a wide fan base of loyal viewers and users, so we are pleased to deepen our partnership with this huge media organization given the respect and wide popularity it enjoys throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

“We have witnessed a great deal of interaction with our productions available to watch on Shahid platform so far, as such we intend to add more shows, including ‘CoComelon,’ one of the largest children’s brands in the world, providing viewers with an enjoyable and enriching family viewing experience,” he added.

