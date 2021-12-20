Saudi rally world champ Yazeed Al-Rajhi honored at FIA prize ceremony in France

RIYADH: Saudi rally champion Yazeed Al-Rajhi has been honored for winning the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas title for the first time in his career.
The 40-year-old racer received his award during a prize-giving ceremony at the Carrousel du Louvre, in Paris, after becoming the first driver from the Kingdom to achieve the title in the highest rallying class, along with co-driver Michael Orr of Ireland.
Al-Rajhi said: “It is great to be here tonight among various motorsports category winners such as Formula 1, WRC (World Rally Championship), and others.
“It was a wonderful year for us, as Michael and I faced many challenges, both psychologically and physically, especially after we had an accident at the beginning of the year,” he added.
The ceremony in France was attended by 800 driving champions, rising stars, and guests from around the world who saw Jean Todt, ex-president of the International Automobile Federation, hand Al-Rajhi the trophy.
Having claimed the title with Toyota Hilux, Al-Rajhi also thanked official sponsor Abdul Latif Jameel Motors for its unlimited support throughout the season.
His achievement was not only a personal one but also a landmark for Saudi motorsport, as he became the first driver from the country to be honored at the level by the FIA.
On the challenges that he and Orr had faced on their way to victory, Al-Rajhi said: “We overcame aches and pains to win the title and did not give up because we were striving for this historic moment and this honor did not come from a vacuum but as a result of a great effort throughout the season. Here we are today, achieving our goals for the country.
“What my team has done this year is fantastic and legendary with my co-driver Michael Orr in our Toyota Hilux fully supported by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors. I would like to thank all the team members for their support and hard work throughout the season,” he added.
Al-Rajhi dedicated his win to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unlimited support to the sports and all Saudi athletes and drivers inside and outside the country.
He also thanked Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation Chairman Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, the Saudi people, and motorsport fans globally for their support.
Rosberg X Racing crowned first Extreme E champions with X44 winners of season-ending Jurassic X Prix
First season of electric SUV series started in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, and ends with a fifth event in UK
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News
DORSET: Rosberg X Racing (RXR) are the champions of the first-ever season of Extreme E, securing the title after finishing fourth in the season-ending Jurassic X Prix in Dorset, UK.
Despite finishing level on 155 points with Jurassic X Prix winners X44, RXR’s Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor claimed the championship of the electric SUV series due to having more X Prix victories over the course of the campaign — which kicked off with the Desert X Prix in AlUla, Saudi Arbaia — with three wins from five events.
Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez finally took their first Extreme E win at their fifth attempt, as well as five extra points for being fastest through the Continental Traction Challenge at the Jurassic X Prix, but it was not enough for Lewis Hamilton’s X44 to wrestle the championship lead from RXR.
Jenson Button’s JBXE and Andretti United Extreme E completed the podium places in the final by finishing second and third, respectively, while ACCIONA | Sainz finished behind the newly crowned champions RXR in fifth.
“It’s fantastic; this has been a new racing series, new team, and new locations, but we’ve worked so hard to get here, and to be champions really feels amazing,” said Kristoffersson. “Molly (Taylor) drove excellently today, managing the challenging conditions and I knew that all that remained for me was to not make any mistakes and bring the car home safely. We’re delighted to be champions and look forward to celebrating with the team.”
Meanwhile, his team-mate Taylor said: “It feels amazing to be the first-ever championship winners of Extreme E. This season has been brutal, racing in some of the most remote parts of the world in truly extreme conditions, but we’ve worked together as a team and we’re delighted with this result. The nerves were definitely there today but Johan and I kept our eyes on the final prize, and the whole team effort across many months has brought us to this point today.”
Former Formula One champion Nico Rosberg, RXR founder and CEO, said: “We are so delighted to be crowned the inaugural Extreme E Champions and I am really proud of the entire RXR team. The team has worked so hard all season and performed consistently, racing in some of the world’s most remote locations. To be champions is such an honor.”
He added: “A massive congratulations to our drivers, Molly Taylor and Johan Kristoffersson, who have been excellent all season. We came into Extreme E to raise awareness of climate change, and promote sustainability, but also as a racing team, we want to win and so we will remember this feeling forever.”
Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, was happy with the way the first season of Extreme E panned out in the middle of pandemic, saying the season had seen some “incredible moments” since its launch in Saudi Arabia.
“Congratulations to RXR — they did a great job in winning the first-ever Extreme E Championship,” he said. “I must also say well done to X44 who were the victors at the Jurassic X Prix today and really deserved the win after being the fastest qualifiers at every X Prix this season. We are now looking forward to what we hope will be a fantastic season two.”
Final championship standings
1. Rosberg X Racing (155 points, three X Prix wins)
Syrian refugee Alaa Maso relishing the chance to compete at FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi
Courageous 21-year-old left his homeland in 2015 and has continued to pursue his dreams in Germany
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News
From unexploded bombs crashing into his home to competing at the FINA World Swimming World Championships (25m) in Abu Dhabi, Syrian refugee Alaa Maso has gone through an emotional and extraordinary journey.
The 21-year-old is among more than 1,100 athletes competing at the global event at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena this week. It is an opportunity Maso never dreamed was possible when he left war-torn Syria in 2015 in order to build a better life and continue his swimming ambitions, but he has demonstrated remarkable courage and determination to reach his goals.
“It wasn’t an easy decision at all. Two bombs landed on my house when I was just 13, but thankfully they didn’t explode,” said Maso, who is representing the FINA Refugee Team in Abu Dhabi.
“But it came to a certain point where you have to rethink what you’re going to do,” he said. “You need to be careful with your choices because even if you leave the house, you never know if you will come back or not. With the war getting worse, I had no option but to leave Syria along with my brother Mohammed.’’
The pair embarked on a gruelling 12-day journey to Europe that involved crowded boat crossings, buses, trains and hiking as they joined thousands of Syrians fleeing the country.
Little did Maso know that he would be separated from his brother for three days due to the large number of Syrians that were escaping.
“We lost each other a few times as there was so many of us going to the same place,” he said. “I remember I had walked 26 km with a group of 300 people for seven hours and we were all wet. We were crossing roads, fields, and mountains in very cold and rainy conditions. It wasn’t pleasant at all and still today, it is one of the worst days of my life.”
He added: “But I didn’t give up hope and although I was missing my brother, I knew we would meet at some point.”
That moment came at the border between Slovenia and Austria, where the two stuck together, navigating their way through 10 countries, including Turkey, Greece and Serbia. They now live in Germany.
“The first couple of months in Germany was very hard as it was completely different to what I had experienced in Syria,” said Maso. “It was a new culture, a new way of living, and I knew that I had challenges that I had to overcome, but I adapted,” he said.
He can now speak German, Dutch and English, as well as his native Arabic, after continuing his education, but has never lost his passion for swimming. He joined a local club in Hanover and after a four-year hiatus on the competitive stage, was soon making a big splash in Germany.
“Swimming is very special to me. I have sacrificed a lot to reach where I am and I have put in a lot of hard work in training to be the best that I can be,” he said.
It was only a matter of time before Maso got his big break on the global stage, and it was the biggest one of them all as he was part of the IOC Refugee Olympic Team for the 2020 Tokyo Games.
The event was even more memorable given Mohammed, his brother, was also competing in the triathlon for Syria, joining a list of siblings taking part in an Olympics. Although neither won a medal, they won the hearts of the entire world when a picture of them embracing each other at the opening ceremony went viral on social media.
“My brother and I always dreamed about going to the Olympics, but we never thought that we were going to be there together because we always aimed for Paris 2024, so it really was a dream come true,” said Maso.
“We both went through a tough time with all the struggles, so that was emotional, and we hadn’t seen each other for eight months as he was training in the Netherlands. To see hundreds of thousands of people retweet our picture is something that we will always remember,” he added.
For now, Maso’s focus is on the FINA World Swimming Championships, and he hopes his story can inspire the next generation of Arab swimmers.
“It’s very special to be competing in Abu Dhabi,” he said. “Swimming is not so popular compared with other sports, but I believe it will grow rapidly, and we are already seeing some talented swimmers coming up through the ranks. It will be great if we see more Arab swimmers winning medals on the global stage in coming years.”
He added: “As I haven’t seen my parents since I left, winning a medal here would make them happy. I miss them a lot, but I still keep in touch through video calls. I know they are proud of what I’ve achieved so far.”
Saudi junior Sultan Al-Qahtani wins gold at Asian Karate Championship in Kazakhstan
Saudi Arabian national team claims four medals on day two of Almaty tournament
Updated 20 December 2021
Arab News
The Saudi Arabian national team has claimed four medals on day two of the Asian Karate Championship 2021 in Kazakhstan, with junior Sultan Al-Qahtani leading the way with gold in the kumite under 55 kg combat competition.
The 19th edition of the championship for juniors — and 17th for under-21s and adults — is taking place in Almaty from Dec. 18-22.
Other triumphant Saudis were Abdul Rahman Hajjrassi, who won a bronze in the kumite under 76 kg; Omar Al-Bakhit, who won bronze in the kumite over 76 kg; and Ali Makri, who completed the team’s trio of bronze medals in the kumite competitions in the under 61 kg category.
Eddie Howe laments Newcastle's defensive mistakes and costly refereeing decisions
At 2-0 down Magpies coach thought his team deserved a penalty after Ryan Fraser was brought down by Ederson
Updated 20 December 2021
Liam Kennedy
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe admits Newcastle United need to cut out their individual errors if they are to retain their Premier League status.
However, the manager also believes the Magpies are being hampered by some questionable refereeing decisions, after another close spot-kick call went against them on Tyneside.
Howe’s United were beaten 4-0 at St. James’ Park by Pep Guardiola’s purring City side, who broke a Premier League record while claiming their 34th win of the calendar year.
With the game at 2-0, and United in the ascendency, Ryan Fraser was chopped down in the area by Ederson. Referee Martin Atkinson gave nothing though — and Howe was incensed by the call.
Howe said: “I am not the type of manager who looks for excuses or looks to blame officials, but for me this is another big moment in the game that has gone against us.
“I am shaking my head at it because the keeper is out of control and he has wiped Ryan out. It is a stonewall penalty for me and how VAR hasn’t come to that decision on it is a strange one.”
United have been on the back of some poor calls in recent weeks, with James Maddison’s dive, a refusal to stop play for an Isaac Hayden head injury at Anfield and another tackle on Fraser in the area against Liverpool proving costly.
Despite Howe’s anger, it was all too familiar defensive errors that again left United with a mountain to climb, with a fifth-minute defensive mix-up between Martin Dubravka and Ciaran Clark, leading to Ruben Dias’ opener, the worst of them.
“They are the one team in the world I don’t think you want to be chasing a game against. They are so good with the ball,” said Howe, whose side are 19th in the top-flight table with just one win in the opening 18 games.
“The first goal was a disappointing moment. It is something that we need to address — and we need to look at very quickly.”
He added: “It may sound strange, but for the rest of the first half bar the second goal, which I know you can’t take away, our defensive structures were good. We minimized their threat. In the second half they played very well and showed control in the game. We were trying to get the ball back and they countered us. It was a difficult balance to strike in the second half.”
Eyebrows were raised at Howe’s team selection before kick-off, with wideman Jacob Murphy paired with fellow winger Matt Ritchie in a make-shift back four.
Explaining the decision, Howe said: “(Javier) Manquillo was a very late drop out due to illness — that was a big problem for us. Emil Krafth took his place on the bench but hadn’t trained for a week — again that was with illness.
“Jonjo (Shelvey) has played a lot of football in a short period of time, having missed a long period, and we felt we had to be careful with him. We hope he will be back soon, we don’t think he has got a long-term injury.”
He added: “The players who have played have put in a huge effort in a very intense period and we are counting the cost of that. Tomorrow clubs and top flight chiefs meet to discuss a response to rises in cases of COVID-19 among players and staff in recent weeks.”
The situation saw six of the 10 top flight games postponed this weekend. Howe has revealed that no Newcastle player has returned a positive test in recent rounds of testing, while admitting he is in the dark about what United’s position will be at the meeting on Monday.
“I am led to believe we have no COVID-19 cases. In terms of our stance that’s not something I have been asked to give an opinion on,” said Howe.
“We are being told what to do, following the guidelines and concentrating on the football that is in front of us.”
Newcastle fans remain defiant after 4-0 loss to Manchester City
A single win all season leaves Newcastle three points from safety as relegation battle intensifies
Updated 20 December 2021
Liam Kennedy
NEWCASTLE: Flags are flying high at Newcastle United, but there is no sign of the white kind just yet.
There is a strange air of defiance on Tyneside, and it is one that makes little sense given recent Newcastle United results.
United suffered a third defeat on the bounce at St. James’ Park as Newcastle’s backline crumbled for the third time in little over a week.
Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling scored for the visitors to make it 11 goals conceded in eight days against Leicester City, Liverpool and City.
However, despite the challenging on-field offerings, United’s fans, players and head coach are in unison, all pulling in the right direction. It is easy to forget it has been a long time since that has been the case.
Nothing typifies that change in mood more than the end-of-game flag display, sparked by fan group Wor Flags. Black and white waves washed over the famous Gallowgate End in resistance to each City goal, chance and attack. It was a scene more akin with a side in front than one closing up a four-goal loss, their 10th of an awfully challenging campaign to date.
Eddie Howe hinted at it last week and again he decided to shuffle his United pack against last season’s Premier League champions.
Five changes were made from the side that lost stoically at Liverpool in midweek, with Callum Wilson, Matt Ritchie, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock and Ciaran Clark coming into the team to replace injured Jamal Lewis, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey and Javier Manquillo.
This may be the season of goodwill, but Manchester City do not need any goals gift-wrapped for them. Their opener was the full works — bows, glitter, the lot.
A hopeful ball out to the United left saw Cancelo loop one back across goal, and with danger easily preventable Clark and Martin Dubravka, in his shakiest performance since returning to the side, contrived to create chaos where there was none.
Irishman Clark ducked his head to leave the ball and Dubravka remained rooted to his line. Dias made no mistake, though, and swept in to nod home from close range. Not the start a clearly frustrated Howe wanted.
Mountains to climb with a ball barely kicked.
To their credit, Newcastle kept City at arm’s length for large periods of the opening 45 — but their defensive fragility was all too obvious.
And they were again made to pay for some amateurish defending on 27 when provider for the first turned goalscorer.
Cancelo easily side-stepped Joe Willock on the halfway line and strode unchallenged toward the edge of the area. An untimely Isaac Hayden slip then left the path to goal a little clearer as Jamaal Lascelles and Clark parted ways to give the Portuguese an angle, and he delivered with aplomb, smashing in from 25 yards. As poor as it was defensively, it was sublime stuff from arguably one of the form defenders on the planet right now.
There was some resistance, and yet more VAR controversy in store. It would not be a Newcastle United game without it this season.
Ryan Fraser, in one of his brightest shows since arriving at the club, was scythed down in the area by Ederson, but Martin Atkinson was not interested, nor were the VAR officials. The crowd were incensed and the sense of injustice rumbles on.
Into the second-half, City looked to up the ante, given they had largely been in first gear in the opening 45 minutes, it was not going to take much.
And while United looked capable of weathering the storm, the dam opened up again around the hour mark.
Jesus’ point-blank range header was brilliantly tipped over by Dubravka, but he could do nothing about the third goal, converted at the back post by Mahrez, with a little help from VAR. The goal, not given in real time, was rightly called as a City third when looked at by the camera watchers back at Stockley Park.
Again, an undercurrent of resistance remained.
Refusing to go down, despite the bruising City blows, Wilson went close to reducing the arrears, drawing Ederson into action while substitute Allan Saint-Maximin fizzed one over as time ticked toward the close.
With United tiring and pushing on for a goal of their own, the obvious gaps at the other end opened up and forward Sterling added a fourth late on as Jacob Murphy was bamboozled by Jesus down the right.
Another four goals, another defeat on home soil and another game ticked off with nothing to show for it. This one was very much expected, mind.
While uncertainty remains around the immediate future of football in England due to the exponential rise of omicron variant cases, little is also assured in United’s campaign, even though it feels like it should be.
Just one win in 18 games should really see them cut adrift, yet they are not. And with January around the corner there is hope.
That hope was expressed no bounds on the terraces, with the closing stanza of this encounter drowned out with chants of “Eddie Howe’s black and white army,” and Wor Flags calling supporters to arms to show their love for the players and head coach.
All is not yet lost on Tyneside. Safety remains within United’s reach, just three points away. People say it is the hope that kills you, United’s supporters are taking strength from it. Now it is time for the players to deliver.