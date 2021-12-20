You are here

  • Home
  • Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs

Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs

Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs
1 / 10
STAR provides shelter to nearly 2,000 cats and dogs in southern Syria. (@syrianteamanimalrescue)
Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs
2 / 10
STAR provides shelter to nearly 2,000 cats and dogs in southern Syria. (@syrianteamanimalrescue)
Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs
3 / 10
STAR provides shelter to nearly 2,000 cats and dogs in southern Syria. (@syrianteamanimalrescue)
Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs
4 / 10
STAR provides shelter to nearly 2,000 cats and dogs in southern Syria. (@syrianteamanimalrescue)
Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs
5 / 10
STAR provides shelter to nearly 2,000 cats and dogs in southern Syria. (@syrianteamanimalrescue)
Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs
6 / 10
STAR provides shelter to nearly 2,000 cats and dogs in southern Syria. (@syrianteamanimalrescue)
Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs
7 / 10
STAR provides shelter to nearly 2,000 cats and dogs in southern Syria. (@syrianteamanimalrescue)
Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs
8 / 10
STAR provides shelter to nearly 2,000 cats and dogs in southern Syria. (@syrianteamanimalrescue)
Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs
9 / 10
STAR provides shelter to nearly 2,000 cats and dogs in southern Syria. (@syrianteamanimalrescue)
Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs
10 / 10
Dutch student Celine de Jong with her two-legged cats Zaina and Holly. (@syrianteamanimalrescue)
Short Url

https://arab.news/26uhe

Updated 45 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs

Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs
  • Syrian Team for Animal Rescue cares for almost 2,000 animals, many of them seriously injured
  • Group says some of its former charges are now living in Europe, US
Updated 45 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Syria might not be the first place people think of when looking to adopt a stray dog or cat, but Dutch student Celine de Jong recently did just that and she could not be more pleased.

It all started with an internet search that led De Jong, who volunteers at an animal ambulance service, to the Facebook page of the Syrian Team for Animal Rescue.

Established five years ago, the nonprofit organization provides shelter for nearly 2,000 cats and dogs in southern Syria. Its Facebook page has more than 100,000 followers.

“They’re having a hard time in Syria, also the animals,” De Jong told Arab News from Assendelft, about 15 km northwest of Amsterdam.




Dutch student Celine de Jong with her two-legged cats Zaina and Holly. (@syrianteamanimalrescue)

“Star has a lot of cats and dogs that have been hit by cars or shot at. Many have missing legs. We have disabled cats in Holland, but not stray animals. I wanted to adopt a stray cat.”

De Jong contacted the Star team and this month her new pets — two-legged cats Zaina and Holly — arrived at their new home in the Netherlands.

Although the adoption process took almost six months to complete, as the animals had to have a rabies shot and a blood test, which then had to be approved by a laboratory in Europe, De Jong said it was worth the wait.

“You’re really saving their lives,” she said, adding that she hopes one day Zaina and Holly will be able to be fitted with prosthetic legs.

De Jong and her mother Petra traveled to Beirut to collect the animals, where they were taken after leaving Syria.

The pair also met representatives from Star and donated food, medicine and toys to help other sick animals.

The De Jongs are not the only foreign family to come to Star’s aid. Its founder Hanadi Al-Mouhtaseb said other animals once cared for by Star are now living in Belgium, Germany and the US. “They’re very cooperative, there’s great humanity,” she told Arab News of the foreign adopters.

Al-Mouhtaseb began looking after injured animals at her home before setting up an open-air shelter in the Sahnaya area outside Damascus. Today, Star is run by volunteers and funded by public donations, but it is not easy.

The shelter struggles to get the veterinary equipment and medication it needs to treat its animals, many of which have serious injuries when they arrive.

While the war and political unrest in Syria has made it difficult to get support for Star, Al-Mouhtaseb said she was also trying to educate people, especially children, about the need to care about animals and not abuse them.

“If you walk up to a child and tell them what they’re doing is bad, they say, ‘Does an animal feel anything anyway?’” she said. “But if there wasn’t all this harm, we wouldn’t need an association.”

Topics: Syria cats dogs

Related

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces patrol inside the Al-Hol camp. (AFP)
Middle-East
Six killed by Daesh in Syria’s Al-Hol camp this month
Western coalition in Syria shoots down menacing drone
Middle-East
Western coalition in Syria shoots down menacing drone

Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory

Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory
Updated 15 sec ago

Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory

Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory
Updated 15 sec ago
KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait will require anyone who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for nine months to get a booster shot, the government communication center tweeted on Monday.
Kuwait will also require incoming travelers to quarantine at home for 10 days unless they receive a negative PCR test for the coronavirus within 72 hours of their arrival.

Italian UNIFIL troops distribute aid in south Lebanon

A file photo of Italy-led UNIFIL Sector West Command working with three hospitals within their area of responsibility in south Lebanon. (UNIFIL/File Photo)
A file photo of Italy-led UNIFIL Sector West Command working with three hospitals within their area of responsibility in south Lebanon. (UNIFIL/File Photo)
Updated 33 min 49 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian UNIFIL troops distribute aid in south Lebanon

A file photo of Italy-led UNIFIL Sector West Command working with three hospitals within their area of responsibility in south Lebanon. (UNIFIL/File Photo)
  • UNIFIL operates in Lebanon under UN Security Council resolution 1701, constantly monitoring the cessation of hostilities in southern Lebanon
Updated 33 min 49 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Food and sanitary aids, along with materials for schools and sports equipment, were distributed by Italian soldiers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon to residents of southern Lebanon on the occasion of Christmas.

Sanitary materials and personal protection tools and detergents were offered by the soldiers of the Lancieri di Novara Regiment to the residents of the city of Tyre.

The Kana Technical School received medical supplies such as face masks and hand detergents to fight COVID-19, in addition to educational equipment such as chairs, desks, blackboards and maps.

These were donated by the municipality of Trieste, a city in the northeast of Italy, following a round of fundraising.

“The Kana Technical School represents a point of reference for the community as here lots of local students gain mechanical, technical and commercial skills, which will be an asset for the economic relaunch of the area,” Col. Marco Licari from the Italian Army told Arab News.

“This is why we’re trying to do our best to help this school along with many other educational institutions in the area,” he added.

“We try to be close in a concrete way to the population, especially to the young people who are the future of this country.” 

The school’s principal, Farid Shaaban, expressed his thanks to the Italian Army for its active contribution in the light of a centuries-old cultural link binding Italy and Lebanon.

More personal protective equipment and school furniture were given by Italian soldiers in the town of Al-Mansouri, where the director of the local public primary school Mohammed Shoueikh remarked on how the material offered by the Italians “is essential to allow young students to follow their lessons regularly and safely.”

Gen. Stefano Lagorio, commander of the Italian contingent of UNIFIL, said: “The situation here is not easy. It got even worse with the political and financial crisis, which has been affecting this country and the population for so long. We are soldiers, but we try to do our best so that people can live this Christmas with a little bit more serenity.”

UNIFIL operates in Lebanon under UN Security Council resolution 1701, constantly monitoring the cessation of hostilities in southern Lebanon and providing support to the Lebanese Armed Forces and people.

The Italian blue helmets of UNIFIL gave sports material to children and young people of needy families from the municipalities of Abbasyiah and Bidyas.

In a small ceremony held in a local football field, sweatpants, soccer balls and shoes were donated for Christmas to the Lebanese population by companies based in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy.

Topics: Italy Lebanon UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)

Related

Ninety Lebanon peacekeepers contract coronavirus: UNIFIL
Middle-East
Ninety Lebanon peacekeepers contract coronavirus: UNIFIL
Special UNIFIL urges Israeli, Lebanese ‘restraint’
Middle-East
UNIFIL urges Israeli, Lebanese ‘restraint’

Egypt offers long-term support in redevelopment of Yemen

Egypt offers long-term support in redevelopment of Yemen
Updated 20 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt offers long-term support in redevelopment of Yemen

Egypt offers long-term support in redevelopment of Yemen
  • Al-Terras: President El-Sisi is committed to boosting cooperation with Yemen
  • Kalashat expressed Yemen’s desire to work more closely with Egypt, praised AOI’s manufacturing capabilities
Updated 20 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egypt-based Arab Organization for Industrialization has held talks with Yemen on ways to support its reconstruction and development.

Abdel Moneim Al-Terras, head of the AOI, and Anwar Muhammad Kalashat, the Yemeni minister of electricity and energy, discussed the possibility of long-term partnerships in the fields of industry, training and development, digital transformation and information transfer.

Al-Terras said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was committed to boosting cooperation with Yemen, adding that the partnerships would help to get Yemeni factories back up and running.

Kalashat expressed his country’s desire to work more closely with Egypt, and praised the AOI’s manufacturing and technical capabilities.

The organization, which is owned by the Egyptian government, has nine factories that produce goods for civilian and military use.

Kalashat added that Yemen was keen to benefit from the AOI’s expertise in the field of solar power, and welcomed Egyptian investors in all fields.

Topics: Egypt Yemen Arab Organization for Industrialization

Related

Stormy weather prompts Egypt to close some classes, ports
Middle-East
Stormy weather prompts Egypt to close some classes, ports
KSrelief distributed more than 10 tons of food baskets in Sudan. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency helps Yemen, Sudan with food aid

Stormy weather prompts Egypt to close some classes, ports

Stormy weather prompts Egypt to close some classes, ports
Updated 20 December 2021
AP

Stormy weather prompts Egypt to close some classes, ports

Stormy weather prompts Egypt to close some classes, ports
Updated 20 December 2021
AP

CAIRO: Stormy weather has prompted Egyptian authorities to suspend classes Monday in the capital of Cairo and a handful of other provinces as a precautionary measure.
Authorities also closed the ports in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria and the Suez Canal cities of Port Said and Suez.
The country’s meteorological agency said moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over the northern coast and the Nile Delta region. The agency also said dusty storms are expected to hit northern and southern parts of country, and limit visibility.
The Environment Ministry also urged old people and those suffering from chest and respiratory diseases to stay at home Monday to avoid weather-related complications.
The Health Ministry said it deployed more ambulance crews in remote areas and on highways as a precautionary measure in case of road accidents.
Moderate rains overnight have partly flooded streets in some neighborhoods in Cairo and other parts of the country. Local media reported snowfall over Alexandria, partly covering roads and rooftops across the coastal city.
The seasonal rainfall has raised questions about the country’s ability to deal with flooding which usually leaves parts of Cairo and other major cities impassable. Flooding and heavy rain were also deadly in previous years, especially in rural areas.
Infrastructure, sewage and drainage systems have all suffered from a lack of investment and years of poor maintenance. Scenes of trucks fanning out to drain water from flooded areas have been common in recent years.
Last month heavy rain and flooding forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the southern province of Aswan. State-run media reported at the time that three people were dead and over 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings in Aswan.

Topics: Egypt flooding Storm

Related

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Friday due to Cyclone Shaheen
Saudi Arabia
Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Friday due to Cyclone Shaheen
Saudi leading electronics retailer chooses Egypt for first expansion outside GCC
Business & Economy
Saudi leading electronics retailer chooses Egypt for first expansion outside GCC

Sudan doctors’ committee says one shot dead in protests on Sunday

Sudan doctors’ committee says one shot dead in protests on Sunday
Updated 20 December 2021
Reuters

Sudan doctors’ committee says one shot dead in protests on Sunday

Sudan doctors’ committee says one shot dead in protests on Sunday
  • A military coup took place on Oct. 25
Updated 20 December 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: A Sudanese doctors’ committee said on Monday that one person had been shot dead in protests the day before in the Sharg Al-Nile area, across the river from the capital Khartoum.
Hundreds of thousands of people staged protests in Khartoum on Sunday against a military coup that took place on Oct. 25, drawing volleys of tear gas and stun grenades from security forces.

Related

Protesters march during a rally from Khartoum North to Omdurman against military rule following last month's coup, in Khartoum, Sudan. December 13,2021. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Tear gas fired at opposition supporters in Sudan’s capital
KSrelief distributed more than 10 tons of food baskets in Sudan. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency helps Yemen, Sudan with food aid

Latest updates

Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs
Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs
Oil prices slide more than 5% over omicron concerns
Oil prices slide more than 5% over omicron concerns
Saudi rally world champ Yazeed Al-Rajhi honored at FIA prize ceremony in France
Saudi rally world champ Yazeed Al-Rajhi honored at FIA prize ceremony in France
Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory
Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory
Elon Musk to pay highest tax in history
Elon Musk to pay highest tax in history

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.