Saudi Shoura Council Speaker receives Japanese envoy to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh on Monday received the Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Iwai Fumio, in Riyadh.
During their meeting, Al-Asheikh said he was looking forward to further strengthening relations between the two countries in various fields, especially Shoura Council and Japanese Parliament links.
The council’s role in the legislative system of the Kingdom and its contribution toward achieving the goals of Vision 2030 were explained to the envoy who highlighted the commonalities in outlook between Japan and Saudi Arabia.
Lauding the transformations taking place in the Kingdom, Iwai wished the country and its people further development, progress, and prosperity.
