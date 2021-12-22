Perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo was preparing to hatch like a bird

You are here

This undated illustration shows a redition of a close-to-hatching oviraptorosaur dinosaur embryo, which is based on the new specimen ‘Baby Yingliang’ found in the Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province, southern China. (AFP)
AFP

  • Researchers believe the creature is between 72 and 66 million years old, and was probably preserved by a sudden mudslide that buried the egg, protecting it from scavengers for eons
AFP

WASHINGTON: Scientists on Tuesday announced the discovery of an exquisitely preserved dinosaur embryo from at least 66 million years ago that was preparing to hatch from its egg just like a chicken.
The fossil was discovered in Ganzhou, southern China and belonged to a toothless theropod dinosaur, or oviraptorosaur, which the researchers dubbed “Baby Yingliang.”
“It is one of the best dinosaur embryos ever found in history,” University of Birmingham researcher Fion Waisum Ma, who co-authored a paper in the journal iScience, told AFP.
Ma and colleagues found Baby Yingliang’s head lay below its body, with the feet on either side and back curled — a posture that was previously unseen in dinosaurs, but similar to modern birds.
In birds, the behavior is controlled by the central nervous system and called “tucking.” Chicks preparing to hatch tuck their head under their right wing in order to stabilize the head while they crack the shell with their beak.




This undated photo courtesy of Lida Xing and the University of Birmingham shows the oviraptorosaur embryo ‘Baby Yingliang’ found in the Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province, southern China. (AFP)

Embryos that fail to tuck have a higher chance of death from an unsuccessful hatching.
“This indicates that such behavior in modern birds first evolved and originated among their dinosaur ancestors,” said Ma.
An alternative to tucking might have been something closer to what is seen in modern crocodiles, which instead assume a sitting posture with the head bending upon the chest up to hatching.

Oviraptorosaurs, which means “egg thief lizards,” were feathered dinosaurs that lived in what is now Asia and North America during the Late Cretaceous period.
They had variable beak shapes and diets, and ranged in size from modern turkeys at the lower end to massive Gigantoraptors, that were eight meters (26 feet) long.
Baby Yingliang measures around 27 centimeters (10.6 inches) long from head to tail, and lies inside a 17 centimeter-long egg at the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum.
Researchers believe the creature is between 72 and 66 million years old, and was probably preserved by a sudden mudslide that buried the egg, protecting it from scavengers for eons.
It would have grown two to three meters long if it had lived to be an adult, and would have likely fed on plants.
The specimen was one of several egg fossils that were forgotten in storage for decades.
The research team suspected they might contain unborn dinosaurs, and scraped off part of Baby Yingliang’s egg shell to uncover the embryo hidden within.
“This dinosaur embryo inside its egg is one of the most beautiful fossils I have ever seen,” said Professor Steve Brusatte of the University of Edinburgh, part of the research team, in a statement.
“This little prenatal dinosaur looks just like a baby bird curled in its egg, which is yet more evidence that many features characteristic of today’s birds first evolved in their dinosaur ancestors.”
The team hopes to study Baby Yingliang in greater detail using advanced scanning techniques to image its full skeleton, including its skull bones, because part of the body is still covered by rock.

Topics: Dinosaurs embryo

Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

  • Alesi will be tried at court "for damaging the property of others by a means dangerous to people,"
  • The incident occurred in Villeneuve-les-Avignon where the 57-year-old former Ferrari driver resides
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

MONTPELLIER, France: Ex-Formula 1 driver Jean Alesi faces a 2023 court appearance after blowing up his brother-in-law’s window with a firecracker in what the former driver called a “bad joke,” AFP learned from the prosecutor’s office on Tuesday.
Alesi, 57, will be tried at the Nimes magistrate’s court “for damaging the property of others by a means dangerous to people, committed in the context of a family conflict,” the local public prosecutor Eric Maurel told AFP.
Maurel added that Alesi’s son will also be prosecuted for complicity in the incident.
The two were allowed to leave Avignon police station where they had been held in custody since Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred in Villeneuve-les-Avignon where the 57-year-old former Ferrari driver resides.
The police had been called Sunday around 10pm local time by neighbors, concerned about the sound of an explosion.
A vehicle which was spotted by a neighbor at the site leaving with its lights off was traced to Alesi’s brother Jose who was arrested.
Jean Alesi went to the police station on Monday to clear his brother, explaining that he had been the one in the car with his son and a friend.
Alesi said he had stuck a “large firework bought in Italy” into the frame of a window of his brother-in-law’s architect’s office “without imagining causing such damage,” said the deputy prosecutor Antoine Wolff.
Alesi, who scored one victory in his 13-year career in F1, explained that he only wanted to play a “bad joke” on his brother-in-law, who is currently separated from Alesi’s sister.
The brother-in-law, who says he has “no problem” with Alesi, nonetheless filed a complaint for the damage to the windowframe, said Wolff.
“I am quite skeptical about the notion of a ‘joke’ carried out at 10pm without the person concerned knowing who it is,” added Wolff.

Topics: Formula 1 Jean Alesi France court

Libyan students attend a class at the al-Bashayer school in the eastern coastal city of Benghazi. (AFP file photo)
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

  • Many pupils had still not been supplied with their books by mid-December
Updated 21 December 2021
AFP

TRIPOLI: Libya’s education minister was arrested on Monday as part of an enquiry into a lack of schoolbooks, the prosecution service said.
Moussa Al-Megarief “was placed in preventative detention pending an investigation into (possible) negligence,” it said in a statement.
“The Public Prosecution has launched an enquiry to determine the circumstances around contractual procedures for the printing of textbooks and the reasons for a shortfall,” it said.
A number of other officials are wanted for questioning, including the minister for planning, it added.
Since the times of dictator Muammar Qaddafi, Libyan authorities have had a budget earmarked to provide free textbooks to each student at the start of the school year in September.
However many of this year’s books have yet to be delivered, forcing students to make full photocopies from just a handful of books per class.
Many pupils had still not been supplied with their books by mid-December.
“I’ve got three children in primary school and copying each book for several classes costs us hundreds of dinars,” a major expense for cash-strapped Libyans, said Zakiya Abdelsamad, a secretary at a medical clinic in Tripoli.
Several stationary and office supplies shops have profited from the situation, selling overpriced copies of the books.
Before Megarief was arrested, the education ministry had blamed the delay on the complex process of reunifying Libya’s curriculum after a key east-west schism in 2014 produced different versions.
Eastern and western camps signed a landmark cease-fire in October 2020 and have been working to align school curricula across the country.
The ministry has also posted the books on its website in PDF format.
The minister’s arrest comes just four days ahead of presidential elections meant to cap a transition phase, but widely expected to be delayed.

Topics: Libya minister arrested over lack of school books

Updated 20 December 2021
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: A man was arrested in Colorado on suspicion of killing a teenage girl in San Francisco more than four decades ago and detectives say he may be a suspect in other unsolved homicides.
Mark Stanley Personette, 76, was arrested in suburban Denver on Thursday following a joint operation by San Francisco police, the FBI and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office, authorities announced Sunday. He was booked for investigation of homicide in connection with the 1978 death of Marissa Harvey.
It’s not known whether he has an attorney who can speak in his behalf.
The 15-year-old New York girl was visiting family in San Francisco when she didn’t return from a day trip to Golden Gate Park. Her body was found a day later, in nearby Sutro Heights Park.
The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that investigators used the best available technology at the time and exhausted every lead, but the case went cold. In October 2020, they reopened the investigation and determined Personette to be a suspect using “advanced investigative methods,” the statement said without specifying the methods.
“For more than four decades, Marissa Harvey’s family members have been relentless advocates to bring her killer to justice, and we hope this development in the case begins to bring a measure of healing and closure they’ve been too long denied,” Police Chief Bill Scott said. He thanked forensic scientists and “other unsung heroes” who helped solve the case.
Police released booking photos of Personette taken over several decades, including a 1979 arrest in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, and urged law enforcement agencies nationwide to review their unsolved sexual assault-related homicides involving young women to determine if there is a connection to Personette.
Information about his criminal history was not released.

Topics: San Francisco

Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

  • "At this time, we have 1,120 people registered and in a position to bid in the auction," Adrian Mercado, the sale's organizer, told AFP on Saturday
  • The sale was ordered by Argentine authorities in agreement with the heirs to the 1986 world champion's estate
Updated 18 December 2021
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: From a necktie to two BMW cars to a box of Cuban cigars — not to mention his parents’ home — nearly 90 items once belonging to late Argentine football superstar Diego Maradona.
All will go on the virtual auction block on Sunday in an international sale run from Buenos Aires.
“At this time, we have 1,120 people registered and in a position to bid in the auction,” Adrian Mercado, the sale’s organizer, told AFP on Saturday.
The 87 lots to be offered will have minimum bids ranging from $50 to $900,000, he said. The sale was ordered by Argentine authorities in agreement with the heirs to the 1986 world champion’s estate.
“The children made a great selection of his things,” Mercado said. “The most emotional, items with great memories, of great passion, will be kept by the family.”
The house being auctioned, in Buenos Aires’ Villa Devoto neighborhood, is the one Maradona gave to his parents in the 1980s when “Number 10” was playing for professional team Boca Juniors.
“The years passed by, the clubs, the stories and the World Cups, but the house on Cantilo (street) was always Maradona’s place,” reads a message on the website promoting the auction.
Far from the modest home in a poor neighborhood where Maradona was born in 1960, the villa he gave his parents and where they lived until his death on November 25, 2020, is comfortable if not luxurious and includes a swimming pool. A minimum bid of $900,000 has been set for it.
Also on offer are two BMW automobiles, 2017 and 2016 models, with respective minimum bids of $225,000 and $165,000.
There is also a Hyundai van, with a $38,000 minimum, and a two-bedroom apartment in the resort town of Mar del Plata (250 miles, or 400 kilometers, south of Buenos Aires), with a base price of $65,000.
Also for sale are a treadmill Maradona used when he lived in Dubai while coaching a team there ($3,500 minimum), a photo of the football star with late Cuban leader Fidel Castro ($400), and a humidor of Cuban cigars ($300).
A handwritten letter signed by Castro, however, will not be sold despite earlier expectations it would be.
Neckties, caps, boots and sports gear, as well as six televisions, furniture, gym equipment, paintings and photos round out the items being auctioned by order of Judge Luciana Tedesco.
The auction begins Sunday at 11:00 am (14H00 GMT) and will last two hours, Mercado said.
Proceeds will go to pay the estate’s debts and expenses, but not to Maradona’s heirs. The courts will decide how to dispose of any unsold items.

Topics: Diego Maradona Argentina auction

Updated 18 December 2021
Reuters

  • Nurses wearing Rudolph the reindeer headbands or the red nose said they were trying to ease the children's anxieties
  • As children left the site to head home, staff handed out candy and gave them colourful stickers saying: "I've been vaccinated!"
Updated 18 December 2021
Reuters

LISBON: Nurses wearing reindeer antler headbands danced to festive music and Santa Claus showed up at a Lisbon vaccination center on Saturday as young children started to receive their COVID-19 shots.
Martim Sobral, 10, and his dad Paulo were among the first to arrive at the large vaccination site after Portugal’s health authority last week approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those aged five to 11.
“If I don’t get vaccinated I have more chances of getting COVID-19, and I don’t want that,” Martim said. His father added: “It is important for everyone, for the world, for the country, that the vaccine exists so people can be protected.”
Nurses wearing Rudolph the reindeer headbands or the red nose said they were trying to ease the children’s anxieties.
“It is a mass vaccination campaign in an unwelcoming building so we tried to create a more relaxed environment so children are less anxious,” said nurse Paula Ramos.
As children left the site to head home, staff handed out candy and gave them colorful stickers saying: “I’ve been vaccinated!“
Portugal, which has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against COVID-19 with around 87 percent of its 10 million population fully inoculated, is now facing a surge in infections, in part due to the omicron variant.
Rita Oliveira and her 11-year-old son Afonso, also showed up at the vaccination center, both previously infected with COVID-19. She took the opportunity to leave a message to parents still in doubt about whether to vaccinate their children or not.
“Trust those that know more than we do ... so this (pandemic) finally ends and we can have our lives back,” she said.

Topics: Portugal COVID-19 children vaccination Santa Claus

