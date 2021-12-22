Arab coalition says more than 280 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib, Al-Jouf

You are here

Smoke billows at the Al-Jawba frontline in Yemen’s northeastern province of Marib. (File/AFP)
  • Four operations targeting Yemen’s western coast were also carried out to support coastal forces and protect civilians
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Wednesday that more than 280 Houthis were killed in strikes on the Yemeni provinces of Al-Jouf and Marib.

The coalition added that 25 military vehicles and air defenses were also destroyed during the strikes over the last 24 hours. 

Four operations targeting Yemen’s western coast were also carried out to support coastal forces and protect civilians, the coalition said. 

These operations targeted military vehicles and ammunition dumps, and more than 30 Houthis were killed as a result.

  • Morocco recalled its ambassador to Germany in protest over what it described as Berlin's “antagonistic activism”
  • Last week, the diplomatic situation improved after the German foreign ministry issued a statement
RABAT: Morocco said on Wednesday it expected a return to normal cooperation and diplomatic ties with Germany after Berlin expressed support for Rabat’s autonomy plan for the disputed Western Sahara territory.
Morocco had recalled its ambassador to Germany in May in protest over what it described as Berlin’s “antagonistic activism” after the United States in December 2020 recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the territory, which is also claimed by the Algeria-backed Polisario Front movement.
In March, Morocco ordered all governmental departments and bodies to abstain from any cooperation and contacts with the German embassy and German political organizations.
But last week, the diplomatic situation improved after the German foreign ministry issued a statement describing Morocco’s autonomy plan as an “important contribution” to finding a political solution to the Western Sahara conflict, in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.
The Moroccan foreign ministry said in a statement that it welcomed the “positive statements...which bode well for a resumption of bilateral cooperation and a return to normalcy in the work of diplomatic representations of the two countries in Berlin and Rabat.”
Morocco has been assertive in pushing European countries and the European Union to follow the United States on its Western Sahara stance. King Mohammed last month said Morocco would not agree “any economic or commercial step that excludes the Moroccan Sahara.”

  • US and Israeli delegations discussed concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, its activities in the region
  • Tehran's support for proxy groups was also discussed
WASHINGTON: US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart discussed the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program and Tehran’s other “destabilising” activities in the Middle East, the White House said on Wednesday.
During a visit to Israel, Sullivan updated Israeli national security adviser Eyal Hulata on nuclear negotiations in Vienna as they discussed issues of “vital strategic importance” to both countries, a White House statement said.
“The delegations discussed the need to confront all aspects of the threat posed by Iran, including its nuclear program, destabilising activities in the region, and support for terrorist proxy groups,” it said.
“They agreed that Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program poses a grave threat to the region and to international peace and security.”
It added: “The officials affirmed that the United States and Israel are aligned in their determination to ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.”

  • The African Union Center for Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development seeks to protect countries emerging from conflict against possible setbacks
  • In 2019, during Egypt’s presidency of the AU, the organization agreed that the Egyptian president should take the lead in post-conflict reconstruction and development on the continent
CAIRO: Egypt has launched a new facility to help African nations rebuild after conflict, and promote stability and development across the continent.

The African Union Center for Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development seeks to protect countries emerging from conflict against possible setbacks, and build up state institutions to help consolidate stability and peace.

An event to mark the launch of the center was hosted by Ambassador Suha Gendy, Egypt’s assistant minister of foreign affairs and director of the Department of African Organizations and Groupings, and Ambassador Bankouli Adewe, commissioner for political, peace and security of the AU.

The launch came within the framework of Adewe’s visit to Cairo from Dec. 20-24.

In 2019, during Egypt’s presidency of the AU, the organization agreed that the Egyptian president should take the lead in post-conflict reconstruction and development on the continent.

The new center will operate from temporary offices until the completion of its permanent headquarters in Egypt’s new administrative capital.

  • Othman and his family have been living in a tent amidst ancient ruins at Sarjableh near the Turkish border
  • Their clothes hang to dry on two lines strung between the tent and an ancient stone portico
IDLIB PROVINCE, Syria: Mohamad Othman remembers going on school trips to ancient archaeological sites in Syria, never imagining one of them would become his home.
Othman and his family have been living in a tent amidst ancient ruins at Sarjableh near the Turkish border since fleeing for their lives some 2-1/2 years ago during a government offensive in northwestern Syria.
Rocks gathered from the site anchor down their tent, one of several dozen that are sheltering families who have fled their homes during the decade-long Syrian war.
Their clothes hang to dry on two lines strung between the tent and an ancient stone portico. Their children clamber over the rocks and balance on walls in this unusual if dangerous playground.
“In the summer, we face scorpions, snakes and dust, and all the pressures of life, and in winter the cold. The situation is desperate. There are no health services,” Othman, 30, said.
He said shelling forced them to flee their village near Maarat Al-Numan, an area close to the frontline between government and rebel forces that has been pummelled in various bouts of conflict during Syria’s decade-long conflict.
A father of four, he struggles to make an income, depending on seasonal work such as olive picking and any other jobs he can pick up. When there is no work, he is forced to go into debt to provide the basics. His children do not go to school.
“When the last bombardment and attack began, we left to come to here,” Othman said. “We did not find a place to take shelter, so we lived here among the ruins.”
The site, an early Christian settlement with ruins dating to the 5th century, has been popular with the displaced because they do not have to pay to stay there, unlike other areas where landowners charge rent.
“Everyone here used to have land that we would farm and we had livelihoods in our villages and did not need anyone. But our fate was to be displaced,” Othman said.
“We did not leave our land by our own free will to come to an area that has been uninhabited for thousands of years.”
There are some 2.8 million displaced people in northwestern Syria, with 1.7 million of them in sites for the internally displaced, the United Nations says.
Not far from Sarjableh, in another corner of the northwestern province of Idlib, the ancient site of Babisqa is also providing shelter for those bombed out of their homes.
In an earlier phase of the war, rebels used the site as a base, operating from ancients caves hewn from the rock where wiring installed by the opposition fighters can still be seen.
Among the 80 or so families living at the site, it is known as ‘Kharrab camp’, or ‘Ruins camp’.
Livestock farmers, they took their sheep and goats with them when they fled into rebel-held areas from territory now under Syrian government control. Today, sheep and goats feed amid the ancient stones, with poultry pecking on the ground.
Some people have used stones from the ruins to build their shelters, some of which are equipped with small solar panels propped up outside. An antennae strapped to the side of one of the homes provides Internet.
Mahmoud Abu Khalifa, a 35-year-old father of seven, stores family possessions and animal feed in an ancient cave hewn out of the rock. He keeps his sheep in a pen amidst the stones.
“Before being displaced, we had agricultural land and farmed crops and lived from them and everything was great and we had these animals,” he said.
Today “the children live in the ruins and mud,” he said. “The situation is very desperate,” he said.
“Our one demand is to return to our villages.”

  • But permit system means many more people will miss out
  • Tel Aviv reintroduced travel passes in 2021 after 2-year hiatus
GAZA CITY: Christmas is a special time for Gaza resident Wijdan, not only because of her Christian faith but also as it is the one time of year she is allowed to visit her adult children in the West Bank.

Each Christmas, Israel grants permits to a number of Christians in the Gaza Strip so they can pass through the Erez Crossing to attend religious and festive events in Bethlehem and meet up with relatives.

Wijdan, who prefers not to give her full name for fear of losing her permit, is looking forward to seeing her son and daughter during this year’s trip — after missing out last year because of the pandemic — but is sad that neither her husband nor her other son will be able to go with her.

“Six years ago, Israel prevented my husband and son from obtaining permits, and only I’m allowed to travel to the West Bank, which means we as a family can’t celebrate Christmas together,” she told Arab News.

“This is my chance every year that I can’t miss. I have to see my daughter and her family as well as my other son who lives there. It’s hard for me, but it’s what’s available.”

After a two-year hiatus, Israel this year granted travel permits to 500 Christians in Gaza. The Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority, which communicates with Israel on the issue, said permits could be granted to whole families or just certain members.

“Every year, I pray and wish for all the family to get exit passes so we can all gather at one table at Christmas, but this year again my wish won’t come true,” Wijdan said.

Due to economic problems, the Israeli siege and ongoing conflict, the number of Christians in Gaza has been in decline.

According to the Latin Monastery Church in Gaza, the territory is now home to just 1,100 Christians, down from more than 1,300 in 2014.

According to 2018 figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics, just 1 percent of the residents of Palestinian territories are Christians, with most of those concentrated in Bethlehem and Ramallah in the West Bank.

Christmas celebrations in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas, are limited to religious events in churches and some festive activities inside closed halls.

Since Hamas took control of the territory, the long-running custom of switching on the Christmas tree lights in Gaza City has been halted.

Gaza resident George Anton believes that celebrating Christmas in public is essential. “Going to Bethlehem, in addition to the religious aspect, makes you feel happy and joyful, and the celebrations in the street make you feel free to celebrate without restrictions,” he told Arab News.

“Celebrating with children and getting to know new places is what we long for. Our celebrations are limited to religious and family rituals inside homes.”

Wijdan said: “We pray for the day when we can have exchange visits with our families and friends on holidays and other occasions.”

