You are here

  • Home
  • US, Scottish doubts over key witness led to fears Lockerbie trial would collapse

US, Scottish doubts over key witness led to fears Lockerbie trial would collapse

US, Scottish doubts over key witness led to fears Lockerbie trial would collapse
Abdelbaset Ali Al-Megrahi and Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi at Tripoli Airport, Aug. 2009. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rw4sd

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

US, Scottish doubts over key witness led to fears Lockerbie trial would collapse

US, Scottish doubts over key witness led to fears Lockerbie trial would collapse
  • American and Scottish prosecutors had doubts about reliability of testimony
  • 1988 Lockerbie bombing killed 270 people and was blamed on a Libyan intelligence officer
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Prosecutors in Scotland and the US feared their case against the Libyan man convicted of the Lockerbie bombing would collapse if their concerns over the integrity of a star witness were made public, declassified documents have revealed.

Papers released on Tuesday showed that American and Scottish officials had privately raised doubts over the reliability of a man whose testimony was central to securing the prosecution of Abdelbaset Ali Al-Megrahi, a Libyan intelligence officer, for the 1988 Lockerbie bombing.

Al-Megrahi was sentenced to 27 years behind bars by a Scottish court after being found guilty of masterminding the 1988 bombing of an aircraft over Lockerbie, Scotland, that killed 270 people.

The testimony of Tony Gauci — a Maltese shopkeeper who claimed he sold clothing believed to have been used to wrap the bomb to a man resembling Al-Megrahi — was pivotal in securing his conviction in 2001.

But the new information, disclosed on the 33rd anniversary of the attack, has renewed calls for an appeal against the Libyan’s conviction.

Hans Koechler, who served as the UN’s independent observer at his trial, said: “I am even more convinced that a miscarriage of justice occurred.”

A report of a meeting between Alan Rodger, then Scotland’s lord advocate, and Robert Mueller, then the US assistant attorney-general, in Washington in 1992, reads: “If it became known we or the US were sending people to check on the soundness of Gauci’s identification, that would signal that we did not have a case on which we could confidently go to trial. The US Department of Justice maintained that they could not go to trial on the present identification.”

Gauci was the sole witness who linked Al-Megrahi directly to the bombing. In 2000, he told judges that Al-Megrahi “resembled a lot” a man who bought clothes from his shop.

But a 1992 letter from the Crown Office to Mueller raised doubts about that claim. “Further inquiries concerning the identification made by the shopkeeper Gauci could be seized upon by those in Malta, Libya and elsewhere hostile to the conclusions of the investigation.” 

In 2007, it emerged that the US had paid $2 million to Gauci.

Al-Megrahi was released from prison in 2009 and died of cancer in 2012.

Robert Black, professor emeritus of Scots law at Edinburgh University, who masterminded the trial, told The Times: “It is now more obvious than ever that the Megrahi conviction is built on sand. An independent inquiry should be instituted into the case by the Scottish government, the UK government or both.”

Topics: Scotland Lockerbie bombing Abdelbaset Ali Al-Megrahi

Related

Britain, US mark 30 years since Lockerbie bombing photos
World
Britain, US mark 30 years since Lockerbie bombing
Family of man convicted of Lockerbie bombing can appeal
World
Family of man convicted of Lockerbie bombing can appeal

US appoints devout Muslim as its global religious envoy

US appoints devout Muslim as its global religious envoy
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

US appoints devout Muslim as its global religious envoy

US appoints devout Muslim as its global religious envoy
  • Rashad Hussain has memorized the entirety of the Qur’an
  • His appointment was welcomed by civil society groups and former postholders
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The US Senate has confirmed a Muslim as the US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom for the first time.

Rashad Hussain, 42, was confirmed by the US Senate last Thursday by an overwhelming majority of 85 to five.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom hailed Hussain’s appointment, and highlighted his previous role as director for partnerships and global engagement at the National Security Council.

He also previously served as the Obama administration’s special envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

USCIRF Chair Nadine Maenza said in a statement: “With his years of knowledge and experience, Ambassador Hussain is well placed to advance the US government’s promotion of international religious freedom.”

Hussain is a devout Muslim and hafiz, meaning he has memorized the entirety of the Qur’an.

An Arabic and Urdu speaker, Hussain’s previous work has included fighting antisemitism in the US, and defending religious minorities in countries with Muslim majorities. 

“As a Muslim American, I have seen the impact of bigotry and guilt-by-association tactics used against minority communities, including the message it sends and dangers it poses to young people,” Hussain said in prepared remarks during the October confirmation hearing.

His appointment was welcomed by the US Muslim Public Affairs Council.

MPAC President Salam Al-Marayati said: “Rashad has served our community and country at the highest level of integrity and intelligence. Above all, he has served as a mentor and role model to Americans of all backgrounds, sharing with them the importance of public service and serving our country.”

Former religious freedom ambassador Rabbi David Saperstein joined Princeton University professor Robert P. George in supporting Hussain at the time of his confirmation hearing.

They wrote: “Hussain has enormous credibility across a broad range of faith groups, built on years of leadership in efforts for religious freedom.

“His nomination has brought enthusiastic praise from groups ranging from the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission and the Baptist World Alliance to the American Jewish Committee, the Anti-Defamation League and the Union for Reform Judaism, as well as widespread commendations from the Muslim community.”

Topics: United States of America (USA) Rashad Hussain Muslim American

UK virus cases top 106,000 in record

UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

UK virus cases top 106,000 in record

UK virus cases top 106,000 in record
  • UK is one of Europe's most affected by the virus with 147,573 deaths
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The UK government on Wednesday reported 106,122 new virus cases in the last 24 hours, the first time the daily figure has topped 100,000, as the omicron variant spreads rapidly.
The UK is one of Europe’s most affected by the virus with 147,573 deaths since the pandemic began and more than 11 million positive cases. The government is urging the public to get third vaccine jabs and more than 30 million have received boosters so far.

Topics: Coronavirus UK omicron

Related

Health chiefs fear ‘gathering storm’ as omicron variant sweeps world
World
Health chiefs fear ‘gathering storm’ as omicron variant sweeps world
While the spread of omicron is bad news for everyone in Britain, for the estimated 7,000 Afghan asylum seekers living in government-provided hotel accommodation it presents a particularly acute threat. (AFP)
World
‘Serious fears’ for Afghans in UK refugee hotels as omicron cases soar

UN Security Council adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

UN Security Council adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid
Updated 22 December 2021
AFP

UN Security Council adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

UN Security Council adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid
  • International community has struggled over how to avert a humanitarian catastrophe amid economic meltdown
  • Assistance supports “basic human needs in Afghanistan”
Updated 22 December 2021
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a US-proposed resolution that facilitates humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which is on the verge of economic collapse, while keeping funds out of Taliban hands.
The resolution states that “payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources, and the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely delivery of such assistance or to support such activities are permitted.”
Such assistance supports “basic human needs in Afghanistan” and is “not a violation” of sanctions imposed on entities linked to the Taliban, it adds.
The international community has struggled over how to avert a humanitarian catastrophe amid economic meltdown in Afghanistan since the Taliban swept back to power in mid-August, prompting the United States to freeze $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank.
An earlier US resolution had sought to authorize case-by-case exemptions to sanctions, but that was blocked by veto-wielding permanent Security Council members China and Russia.
“Humanitarian aid and life-saving assistance must be able to reach the Afghan people without any hindrance,” China’s UN Ambassador, Zhang Jun, said in a tweet Monday.
The decision to limit the scope of the resolution to one year, which was not part of the first draft, aims to satisfy Washington’s European allies, who, like India, had criticized the absence of any deadline and called for strict control over the destination of aid.

Topics: Afghanistan UN aid

Related

Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences in MH17 downing

Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences in MH17 downing
Updated 22 December 2021
AP

Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences in MH17 downing

Dutch prosecutors demand life sentences in MH17 downing
  • Prosecutors said the four recklessly used a Russian missile to bring down the passenger jet, killing all 298 passengers and crew
  • Public prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks made the sentence demand on the third day of a presentation of evidence supporting the indictment
Updated 22 December 2021
AP

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands: Dutch prosecutors on Wednesday demanded life sentences for four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, saying they caused “deep and irreversible suffering” to relatives of the 298 people killed.
Prosecutors said the four recklessly used a Russian missile to bring down the passenger jet, killing all 298 passengers and crew.
Public prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks made the sentence demand on the third day of a presentation of evidence supporting the indictment. The suspects are being tried in absentia.
“The downing of MH17 with a Buk missile brutally ended the lives of all 298 people on board. Incredibly deep and irreversible suffering has been caused to the next of kin,” Ridderbeks told the court.
Anton Kotte, who lost his son, daughter-in-law and his 6-year-old grandson when MH17 was shot down, said the sentence demand felt like “a new start,” but he added that with prosecution arguments and the deliberation of judges still to come, and the possibility for appeals, justice still felt a long way off.
“We just started coming in the right direction ... but the outcome will be in the future,” he said outside court.
Life sentences are rare in the Netherlands, where the sentence means the convicted person spending the rest of their life in prison.
But Ridderbeks said it was a necessary in the MH17 downing because of the extreme nature of the crime and to act as a deterrent.
“It must send an unequivocal international message that aviation deserves the greatest possible protection and that gross acts of violence against it will be punished severely,” she said.
Prosecutors accuse Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Igor Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, who were separatist rebels fighting Ukrainian government forces in 2014, of forming a team that aimed to bring down Ukrainian planes using a missile system trucked in from a Russian military base.
Prosecutor Thijs Berger told judges earlier Wednesday that it’s legally irrelevant that the suspects wanted to shoot down military and not civilian aircraft.
“Legally speaking they were ordinary citizens, they were not allowed to commit any violence,” he said.
The trial is being held in the Netherlands at a high security courtroom near Schiphol Airport because nearly 200 of those on board were Dutch citizens. Victims came from a total of 16 different nations.
Wednesday’s sentence demands came amid soaring tensions between Moscow and the West over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that has drawn fears of an invasion. Russia has denied plans to attack its neighbor.
Defense lawyers for Pulatov, who is the only suspect who is represented in court, will make their presentation to judges in March. Verdicts aren’t expected until September next year at the earliest.
Prosecutors had spent the previous two days explaining in meticulous detail the indictment and evidence backing it up to the panel of judges.
Prosecutors plotted in detail the route they say the Buk missile took to and from the launch site in an agricultural field near the village of Pervomaiskyi, using witnesses, social media posts, photos and video and intercepted phone calls and mobile phone location data.
They also discussed the forensic evidence gathered from the wreckage and bodies of victims that were recovered from eastern Ukraine and returned to the Netherlands for examination. Earlier in the trial, judges visited a hangar on a Dutch military air base where the wreckage is stored to view the mangled fragments.
The prosecutors concluded that the plane was shot down by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian 53rd Anti Aircraft Missile Bridade that was driven to the launch location “by orders of and under guidance of the suspects.”
The prosecutors also cited tapped conversations between Dubinski and Kharchenko discussing shooting down what they initially thought was a Ukrainian war plane.
Prosecutors argue that Girkin and Dubinskiy were senior separatist rebels while Pulatov and Kharchenko were their direct subordinates.
“Together they are responsible for the deployment of the Buk telar used to shoot down flight MH17,” prosecutors said in a written summary of their arguments.

Topics: Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 Netherlands prosecutors Ukraine

Related

‘Loss and pain’: Families testify at Dutch MH17 trial
World
‘Loss and pain’: Families testify at Dutch MH17 trial
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 judges reject request to investigate alternative crash scenarios
World
Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 judges reject request to investigate alternative crash scenarios

Greece: Migrant boat sinks, 1 dead, dozens feared missing

Greece: Migrant boat sinks, 1 dead, dozens feared missing
Updated 22 December 2021
AP

Greece: Migrant boat sinks, 1 dead, dozens feared missing

Greece: Migrant boat sinks, 1 dead, dozens feared missing
  • Most survivors said there were originally 32 people on the boat, but one told authorities there were about 50
  • Greece is one of the most popular routes into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Asia, the Middle East and Africa
Updated 22 December 2021
AP

ATHENS: Greece’s coast guard says one migrant has died and dozens are feared missing after a boat sank off the coast of the island of Folegandros.
The body of the unidentified man was recovered during an ongoing search and rescue operation launched early Wednesday after the boat sank some 180 kilometers (112 miles) southeast of Athens. The coast guard said 12 people, all believed to be from Iraq, had been rescued and transported to the nearby island of Santorini.
Most survivors said there were originally 32 people on the boat, but one told authorities there were about 50.
The coast guard said four coast guard vessels, two helicopters from the navy and air force, a military transport plane, five passing ships and three private vessels were participating in the search and rescue operation.
“The survivors made it onto a dinghy that was tethered to the boat. Only two of them were wearing life jackets,” Coast Guard spokesman Nikos Kokkalas told state-run ERT television.
“We always presume the worst-case scenario, in this case that 50 people were on the boat.”
The coast guard said the operation began Tuesday night after it received information that a vessel carrying migrants had suffered engine failure and later began taking on water south of Folegandros.
Greece is one of the most popular routes into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Most attempt to cross in dinghies from the Turkish shore to the nearby eastern Aegean Greek islands.
But with increased patrols and allegations of summary deportations back to Turkey for those who arrive, many have been attempting lengthier routes on larger vessels. Folegandros, one of the southern islands in the Cyclades, is not along a usual route for migrant smugglers.
Other vessels have bypassed the Greek islands and headed directly from the Turkish coast to Italy.
 

Topics: Greece migrant boat rescue operations

Related

Migrants seek Europe, driven by post-war misery
World
Migrants seek Europe, driven by post-war misery
World
Death toll in Greece migrant boat disaster rises to 21

Latest updates

US, Scottish doubts over key witness led to fears Lockerbie trial would collapse
US, Scottish doubts over key witness led to fears Lockerbie trial would collapse
US appoints devout Muslim as its global religious envoy
US appoints devout Muslim as its global religious envoy
UK approves Covid jab for under-12s as new daily cases top 100,000
UK approves Covid jab for under-12s as new daily cases top 100,000
Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi takes gold at 2021 Asian Karate Championship
Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi takes gold at 2021 Asian Karate Championship
Morocco sees return to normal diplomatic ties with Germany
Morocco sees return to normal diplomatic ties with Germany

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.