You are here

  • Home
  • Australian star Glen Boss back in the saddle as first three jockeys named for 2022 stc International Jockeys Challenge

Australian star Glen Boss back in the saddle as first three jockeys named for 2022 stc International Jockeys Challenge

Australian star Glen Boss back in the saddle as first three jockeys named for 2022 stc International Jockeys Challenge
Shane Foley, above, wins his second race at the 2021 stc International Jockeys Challenge aboard Motawariyah. (Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9gdsf

Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

Australian star Glen Boss back in the saddle as first three jockeys named for 2022 stc International Jockeys Challenge

Australian star Glen Boss back in the saddle as first three jockeys named for 2022 stc International Jockeys Challenge
  • Shane Foley returns, Hayley Turner joins line-up of seven female and seven male riders for prestigious Saudi Cup event
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

The first three jockeys in the 2022 stc International Jockeys Challenge have been announced, with recently retired Australian star Glen Boss climbing back into the saddle to compete in the four-race competition.

Last year’s winner Shane Foley returns to defend his crown and Hayley Turner, the first female jockey in Britain to ride 100 winners in a calendar year, will also take her place in the line-up of seven female and seven male riders.

Boss, 52, best known for winning three straight Melbourne Cups with Makybe Diva, as well as an astonishing 90 Group 1s in a glittering career, is looking forward to his return to race riding.

“I feel privileged and honored to be a part of the 2022 International Jockeys Challenge at the Saudi Cup,” said Boss. “I am extremely grateful to be representing Australia on the international stage and am eagerly looking forward to my arrival in Saudi Arabia for their prestigious carnival.”

He added: “I have watched the rapid rise of this meeting in recent years, highlighted by the diverse international participation and significant prize purse on offer. To be able to participate in 2022 as a representative of Australia fills me with great pride and I very much look forward to being a part of it.”

Foley, 33, won this year’s stc International Jockeys Challenge and as the reigning champion is invited back to compete again.

“I really enjoyed my first International Jockeys Challenge,” said Foley. “It was a pleasure to ride against some great jockeys and I thought the track rode very well. It’s nice to see them including the turf in this year’s event, which might even give the European jockeys a bit of an edge,” he said.

“I knew after reading through the form last year that I had a couple of OK rides and it really is down to the luck of the draw in these jockey challenges. I got a few good chances, and it all went well for me, thankfully. You need to get drawn on the good horses. I’m having an operation on my hip this week and so will be out of action for about six weeks, but I should be back riding and ready to go a good fortnight before the meeting.”

Foley said: “The prize money is brilliant, and you just have to see the list of jockeys that go out there to gauge how important it is for us. It’s nice to be competing alongside them all and the likes of Saudi, Dubai and Bahrain are the places we need to be during the winter.”

He added: “I know Jessie [Harrington] will be aiming a couple for the Saturday too, including Ever Present in the Red Sea Turf and possibly Confident Star in the Saudi Derby, so it would be nice to have some rides on Saudi Cup day, too.”

Turner, 38, is one of Britain’s most successful female jockeys and is also excited about the challenge, especially as she has had a spell on the sidelines after breaking her thumb.

“This will be my first time riding in Saudi and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Turner. “Hollie [Doyle] rode out there this year and I’ve spoken to a few others who have said it’s a really nice track to ride,” she said.

“Apparently it’s a bit like Belmont Park and I’ve ridden there a few times before. It’s exciting to be part of The Saudi Cup meeting, it’s been attracting a lot of people. The prize money is amazing so it’s easy to see why.”

“I always enjoy riding in jockey challenges. I’ve taken part in quite a few – Mauritius, South Africa, Japan, Ireland and France – and obviously the Shergar Cup is one of my favorites. It will be nice to tick another one off the list.”

Turner added: “I’m staying in the UK this winter. I’ve had a great year, but it got cut short a bit when I broke my thumb at Wolverhampton a few weeks ago. I’ll be back riding in the next couple of weeks and it will be great to get back out on the track.”

The stc International Jockeys Challenge features four handicap races being run for $400,000 each, with a further $100,000 prize fund for the challenge itself.

This year one race over 1,200m will be run on turf for the first time and all races will consist of 14 runners and five reserves, with all 14 jockeys riding in each race.

The jockeys are made up of seven international female riders, five international men and two local men with the jockeys receiving 15 percent of prize money won.

Topics: horseracing International Jockeys Challenge (IJC)

Related

The overall International Jockeys Challenge winner Shane Foley (R), Saudi jockey Adel Alfouraidi (C) came in second, with veteran American Mike Smith (L) third. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Sport
Shane Foley claims Jockeys Challenge ahead of Saudi Cup day
International Jockeys Challenge the perfect appetizer for Saudi Cup
Sport
International Jockeys Challenge the perfect appetizer for Saudi Cup

Jeddah Eagles edge closer to winning Central division of women’s Regional Football League

Jeddah Eagles edge closer to winning Central division of women’s Regional Football League
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

Jeddah Eagles edge closer to winning Central division of women’s Regional Football League

Jeddah Eagles edge closer to winning Central division of women’s Regional Football League
  • 8 best teams from Central, Eastern, Western regions will qualify for national championships to be played in Jeddah early 2022
Updated 23 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah Eagles have edged closer to winning the Western division of Saudi Arabia’s new women’s Regional Football League after beating Fire Ball Academy 7-0 in the ninth of 10 rounds of matches.

The team’s goals came through braces scored by Asrar Mohammed and Bireen Sadaqa, and a strike each from Lama Abdel Aal, Bayan Sadaqa, and Hala Khashoggi.

The round also saw the Storm defeat White Lion 3-1, thanks to two goals by Shahd Damas and one by Raghad Mukhaizin, while Tahani Al-Zahrani netted for the visitors.

The final match in the ninth round of the Western division — which will wrap up on Monday — ended in a 1-1 draw between Miraas and United Power.

The Regional Football League, organized by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, kicked off last month with 16 teams taking part in the first phase. Games have mostly been played in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

The league is split into three regions with six teams each in the Central and Western regions, and a four-team Eastern region.

Matches are played in a round-robin, home-and-away format, with the winner of each group declared champion of their region.

The top three teams in the Central and Western regions, as well as the top two from the Eastern region, will progress to the national championships, which will be played at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah from Jan. 1.

The Central division was earlier this week won by Al-Yamamah and will conclude with its 10th round of matches on Friday.

Day-night cricket fails to provide respite for England’s beleaguered captain in Australia

Day-night cricket fails to provide respite for England’s beleaguered captain in Australia
Updated 23 December 2021
Jon Pike

Day-night cricket fails to provide respite for England’s beleaguered captain in Australia

Day-night cricket fails to provide respite for England’s beleaguered captain in Australia
  • Public rebuke of bowlers by Joe Root was unusual, unlikely to sit well with players
Updated 23 December 2021
Jon Pike

Last week, I left a question hanging as to why anyone would want to captain a cricket team? This was in the context of the complexity and demands of the job, irrespective of the standard of cricket being played.

At international level, the spotlight is permanently focused on the captain by the media and followers of the game.

After the recent conclusion of the second Test match between Australia and England, it was not difficult to know which of the two captains would be able to answer the question positively.

As discussed in earlier columns, the captain of Australia in this match was a previous captain who had been banned from the role for his involvement in a ball-tampering transgression in 2018. His reintegration into the leadership team, as vice captain, had been achieved for the first match of this Ashes series, when his successor as captain in 2018 stood down following his own self-inflicted transgression.

Then, the new captain for the first match tested positive for COVID-19, after dining out. Consequently, he had to isolate and stand down from the second match, paving the way for the vice captain and former captain to assume full leadership, three years and nine months after being removed.

It would be hard not to imagine his feeling of elation when a comprehensive victory over England was sealed in the final session of the final and fifth day of the match, despite some belated defiance from England’s lower order. The rewards of captaincy would have been clear.

In the England camp, there were very opposite feelings. Its captain Joe Root was the brunt of more criticism and, in turn, he redirected some blame onto his bowlers for “not bowling the right lengths” in the conditions. Public rebuke of this nature is unusual and is unlikely to sit well with the bowlers. It also hints at tensions within the camp. These appear to be being addressed by a round of frank discussions.

A former Australian captain said: “If you can’t influence your bowlers on what length to bowl, what are you doing on the field?” Australian cricketers, past and present, are never slow to play up the weaknesses and travails of their English counterparts. There is a surfeit of current material. The decision of England’s captain to bat first in difficult conditions in the first Test, coupled with selection that was considered to be flawed by many observers, set the tone for the series. It will take a significant upturn in performance for England to achieve parity with Australia.

Criticism of England’s bowlers by Root and a statement from the coach standing by the original team selections, hint at a siege mentality. It may also reflect deep disappointment with the way that the match conditions at Adelaide did not work in favor of England. The match was a day-night one played with a pink ball.

The first day-night match was played between Australia and New Zealand at Adelaide in late November 2015. Since then, a further 15 have been played, with Australia hosting and winning eight. The Australian authorities are keen on the format because long, warm nights by the coast are suited for attracting spectators to an evening of cricket.

At the outset, there was an issue with what type of ball was most suitable. The white ball, used in limited-over cricket of 20 and 50 overs duration, would deteriorate too much before a new one was due after 80 overs, whilst it would be difficult to pick it out against white clothing. The visibility of the traditional red ball was not good enough under lights. The search for a ball color, which would provide acceptable levels of visibility and durability, involved experiments with orange and yellow before pink was decided upon.

Even so, there were reservations, especially from Indian players and authorities. These focused on the visibility of the ball under lights against bowlers of extreme pace, the extra layer of lacquer which may enable the ball to swing in the air more than a red ball and, in certain locations, evening dew might make the gripping of the ball more difficult, especially for spinners.

There have been aberrations in performance in several of the matches. India, for example, were bowled out for 36 by Australia. Noticeably, none of the men’s day-night Tests have ended in a draw and the conditions are more of a challenge to batters.

Thus, there were high hopes for England in Adelaide. Australia’s captain and quickest bowler was missing, courtesy of COVID-19, another quick bowler was missing through injury, two of the quick bowlers who were playing were nursing side strains and another, with only two Tests to his name, was returning after three years of shoulder rehabilitation. On the English side, both experienced seam bowlers, omitted for the first Test, were picked for conditions deemed to be favorable to them.

In the event, Australia’s batting lineup proved more than up to the task. This was not the case for England’s fragile lineup. Root is one of the finest of his generation but even he cannot paper over all of the cracks. There are signs that the pressure is beginning to tell on him. The third Test begins at Melbourne on Dec. 26 and, unless England’s batsmen can improve, the prospect of a 5-0 series defeat that seemed improbable three weeks ago looms large.

Until 2000, only one Ashes series, in 1920-21, had ended 5-0. This was to Australia on home soil. In the last 21 years in Australia, the home team has won two series 5-0 and one 4-0, with England’s only series triumph in 2010-11. This time, Australia has turned itself around from having a captaincy crisis, a dearth of Test-match cricket, and doubts over the form of its core batting, to being in almost total control of the series. The crisis has been transferred to England. Its captain may be asking, why me?

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket England Australia

Related

Joe Root’s calls at 1st Ashes Test reminder cricket captaincy is double-edged sword
Sport
Joe Root’s calls at 1st Ashes Test reminder cricket captaincy is double-edged sword
England tribute to phenomenal Root after double ton
Sport
England tribute to phenomenal Root after double ton

Benzema brace as Madrid beats Bilbao 2-1 in virus-hit game

Benzema brace as Madrid beats Bilbao 2-1 in virus-hit game
Updated 23 December 2021
AP

Benzema brace as Madrid beats Bilbao 2-1 in virus-hit game

Benzema brace as Madrid beats Bilbao 2-1 in virus-hit game
  • A total of 12 players between Madrid and Bilbao missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19
Updated 23 December 2021
AP

BARCELONA: Karim Benzema struck two quick goals to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday in a Spanish league game missing several players because of coronavirus infections.
Defending champion Atlético Madrid slumped to a fourth consecutive league defeat after losing 2-1 at Granada, extending its worst run in the competition since Diego Simeone took charge a decade ago.
A total of 12 players between Madrid and Bilbao missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19. That included Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and Bilbao’s Unai Simón, the goalkeeper for Spain’s national side.
Benzema started the scoring for the league leaders with a superb strike four minutes into the match at San Mamés. He struck again in the seventh for his league-leading 15th goal of the season.
Oihan Sancet hit right back for the hosts to close out a wild first 10 minutes of the game.
Iñaki Williams went close to grabbing an equalizer with a half-hour to play, but a defense anchored by Éder Militão held on to increase Madrid's lead to eight points over second-place Sevilla.
The outbreak on Madrid's squad gave Eden Hazard, Eduardo Camavinga, and Nacho Fernández the opportunity to earn rare starts.
“I want to highlight the players who hadn't played much were ready to go, that is the strength of a team that wants to compete,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti, whose side enters the winter break on a 15-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.
“Now to rest and get back those players who weren’t with us today... I think that we can have them all back after the holidays.”
The game came hours after the Spanish league strengthened its testing protocols to try to prevent teams being hit by outbreaks. In addition to Modric, Madrid was without David Alaba, Isco Alarcón, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Gareth Bale, Marcelo and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. Besides Simón, Bilbao was without Iñigo Martínez, Jokin Ezkieta and Alex Berenguer.
Benzema dazzled with his opening goal from the side of the area. The France striker stunned Bilbao when he used one touch to send a pass from Toni Kroos curling into the far corner of the net.
“What a striker, what a captain, what a player,” Ancelotti said.
Benzema's second came after a poor touch by Bilbao defender Unai Nuñez gifted him the ball with only Simón's replacement, Julen Agirrezabala, to beat.
“I like this type of soccer in a great stadium like this, it makes me happy, but it makes me even happier to beat this good team,” said Benzema, who was applauded by the Bilbao crowd when substituted late.
Sancet struck from the edge of the area to send the ball in off the post.
“We had our chance to tie the match," Bilbao coach Marcelino García said. "I am proud of how we played against a great league leader.”
ANOTHER LOSS
Atlético had not lost more than two league games in a row since Simeone became its coach in December 2011. This month it has lost to Mallorca, Real Madrid and Sevilla before its defeat in Granada.
Atlético started well with a goal from João Félix only three minutes after kickoff.
Darwin Machís then leveled in the 18th and Jorge Molina scored from a cross by Granada striker Luis Suárez to complete the comeback in the 61st.
Atlético was left in fifth place, some 17 points off Madrid's pace.
“We are not getting the wins like we used to,” Simeone said. “Many times we won games we did not deserve to win, now we are losing games we deserved to win… Lapses in concentration in the little details is costing us games.”
Molina was coming off a record-setting match on Sunday when he became the oldest player in Europe’s top five leagues to score a hat trick at 39 years and 241 days in a 4-1 win over Mallorca.

Topics: Karim Benzema real madrid Athletic Bilbao La Liga

Related

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema during the warm up before the match between Real Madrid and Valencia on Feb. 14, 2021. (REUTERS)
Sport
Real Madrid hit by Benzema injury ahead of Atalanta match
Real Madrid dispatch 10-man Inter to go through top of the group
Sport
Real Madrid dispatch 10-man Inter to go through top of the group

Dramatic CAF Super Cup victory for Al Ahly

Dramatic CAF Super Cup victory for Al Ahly
Updated 22 December 2021
AFP

Dramatic CAF Super Cup victory for Al Ahly

Dramatic CAF Super Cup victory for Al Ahly
  • In a superb exhibition of penalty taking, the clubs converted five each to send the shootout to sudden death
Updated 22 December 2021
AFP

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar: Taher Mohamed and Akram Tawfik played key roles as Al Ahly of Egypt edged Raja Casablanca of Morocco 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to win a CAF Super Cup thriller in Qatar on Wednesday.
Mohamed levelled during the final minute of regular time in Al Rayyan, firing a low shot into the corner of the net after being set up by South African Percy Tau.
Raja had led from the 13th minute when an Abdelilah Madkour shot deflected off Yassir Ibrahim into the net at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, one of eight 2022 World Cup venues.
In a superb exhibition of penalty taking, the clubs converted five each to send the shootout to sudden death.
Tawfik nudged Ahly ahead for a sixth time with a kick that gave Raja goalkeeper Anas Zniti no chance before a large crowd in the 45,000-capacity ground.
Madkour had to score to keep Raja in contention, but he blazed his shot over the crossbar and Ahly celebrated a record-extending eighth Super Cup success.

Topics: Qatar Al-Ahly CAF Super Cup Raja Club

Related

Al-Ahly claim record 10th CAF Champions League title with 3-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs
Sport
Al-Ahly claim record 10th CAF Champions League title with 3-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs
Al-Ahly's midfielder Hussein El-Shahat (R) runs after scoring during the FIFA Club World Cup second round match between Qatar's Al-Duhail and Egypt's Al-Ahly at the Education City Stadium in the Qatari city of Ar-Rayyan on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
Sport
Al-Ahly to face Bayern Munich after ending African losses at Club World Cup

Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi takes gold at 2021 Asian Karate Championship

Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi takes gold at 2021 Asian Karate Championship
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi takes gold at 2021 Asian Karate Championship

Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi takes gold at 2021 Asian Karate Championship
  • The 23-year-old won the Men’s Kumite +84kg category on a day that saw Saudi Arabia claim three silvers
  • The three silver medals were claimed by Yasser Al-Bargi in the -55kg, Fahad Al-Khathami in the -67kg and Sultan Al-Zahrani in the -75kg
Updated 22 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi revived memories of his Tokyo 2020 heroics by winning a gold medal at the Asian Karate Championship in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old won his medal in the Men’s Kumite +84kg category. Saudi athletes also claimed three silver medals on the last day of the 17th edition of the championship for under-21s and adults — and 19th edition for juniors —  which took place in Almaty.

Hamdi, who came agonizingly close to winning gold in the +74kg category against Sajag Ganzjadeh of Iran at the Tokyo Olympics in the summer, this time completed the job by defeating another Iranian opponent — Saleh Abazari — 4-0 in the final. 

The three silver medals were claimed by Yasser Al-Bargi in the -55kg, Fahad Al-Khathami in the -67kg and Sultan Al-Zahrani in the -75kg.

Earlier in the week at the in the junior categories, Sultan Al-Qahtani led the way for Saudi with gold in the Kumite +55kg competition.

The other triumphant young Saudis were Abdul Rahman Hajjrassi, who won a bronze in the Kumite -76kg; Omar Al-Bakhit, who won bronze in the Kumite +76kg; and Ali Makri, who completed the team’s trio of bronze medals in the Kumite competitions in the -61kg category.

Topics: Tarek Hamdi Asian Karate Championship Kazakhstan

Related

Tarek Hamdi in action at the World Karate Championships in Dubai. (Supplied/Arriyadiyah)
Sport
Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi off to a good start at World Karate Championships in Dubai
Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi joins training camp for 2021 World Karate Championships in Dubai
Sport
Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi joins training camp for 2021 World Karate Championships in Dubai

Latest updates

Australian star Glen Boss back in the saddle as first three jockeys named for 2022 stc International Jockeys Challenge
Australian star Glen Boss back in the saddle as first three jockeys named for 2022 stc International Jockeys Challenge
TikTok ventures into restaurant business
TikTok ventures into restaurant business
Saudi grain organization will buy wheat with an exceptional increase from local farmers
Saudi grain organization will buy wheat with an exceptional increase from local farmers
Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia's United Petroleum
Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia's United Petroleum
Jeddah Eagles edge closer to winning Central division of women’s Regional Football League
Jeddah Eagles edge closer to winning Central division of women’s Regional Football League

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.