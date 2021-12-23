Saudi Arabia, Pakistan ‘can play important role’ in improving conditions in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser in Islamabad on Thursday.

Al-Asheikh praised the solid relations connecting Saudi Arabia with Pakistan, noting that they are historical, deep-rooted ties that all are inspired to enhance through meetings and agreements that can draw a practical path to realize the aspirations and hopes of the two brotherly peoples and countries.

He added that Saudi-Pakistani ties are not only friendly, but also brotherly, which has resulted in joint visions and shared perspectives on various issues, referring to the continuous and historical stances of the Kingdom in supporting issues of mutual interest with Pakistan.

He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation for Qaiser’s invitation to visit Pakistan to exchange opinions and ideas on various cooperation files and parliamentary action between the Shoura Council and National Assembly, and activating the role of joint parliamentary committees.

For his part, Qaiser referred to the distinguished level achieved by the relations and bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in various fields.

He also praised the efforts of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in caring for the Two Holy Mosques.

Qaiser also expressed appreciation for the high level reached by the parliamentary relations between the National Assembly and the Shoura Council, commending Al-Asheikh’s keenness to enhance cooperation.

He also praised the Kingdom’s support for Islamic peoples and causes, such as the humanitarian support for the Afghan people, stressing that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia can play an important role in improving conditions in Afghanistan and contribute to overcoming the crisis facing its people.

Discussions also covered various issues of mutual interest, cooperation aspects and enhancing coordination at the parliamentary level in Islamic, regional and international events.

Several members and officials from the Shoura Council attended the session alongside the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki.

The delegation’s visit comes just days after Pakistan hosted the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers on Dec. 19, at the Parliament House in Islamabad. The session was called by Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attended the OIC session on the Afghan crisis. During the conference, he stressed the need to ensure that Afghanistan does not turn into a shelter for terrorist and extremist groups, adding that the deterioration of the humanitarian situation will affect regional stability.

The Saudi minister denounced Daesh terrorist attacks in Afghanistan. He added that the collapse of Afghanistan would lead to chaos that will have regional and international ramifications.

Participating OIC nations established a fund to channel humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in partnership with other international actors.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha also announced the appointment of Tariq Ali Bakheet as his special envoy on Afghanistan, to follow up on the implementation of the resolution of the Council of Foreign Ministers, particularly for coordinating efforts for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

The special envoy will coordinate delivery of humanitarian assistance and support, and is mandated to pursue economic and political engagement with Afghanistan.