Latest migrant shipwreck off Greece leaves at least four dead

Latest migrant shipwreck off Greece leaves at least four dead

ATHENS: At least four migrants have died after their boat was wrecked on an islet north of the island of Antikythera on Thursday, the Greek coast guard said.
They added that rescue crews had mounted an operation to rescue about 90 other people.
Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for refugees and migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia but most cross on rubber boats to islands close to the Turkish coast.
Thursday’s shipwreck is the second in the Aegean Sea this week, with rescue crews still searching for a second day for dozens of asylum-seekers feared missing after their boat sank off the island of Folegandros.
Antikythera and Folegandros are not on the typical route for migrants and officials said the boats, which set off from Turkey, were likely to have been aiming for Italy.
The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR called the Folegandros shipwreck “the worst” in the Aegean this year.
“This shipwreck is a painful reminder that people continue to embark on perilous voyages in search of safety,” Adriano Silvestri, the UNHCR’s assistant representative in Greece said.
“Such tragic deaths are avoidable, including through the establishment of regular and safe pathways that could prevent people from resorting to smugglers,” he added.
The UNHCR estimates that more than 2,500 people died or went missing at sea while attempting to reach Europe this year.
Greece, which was the frontline of Europe’s refugee crisis when it began in 2015, has since hardened its stance and boosted land and sea patrols to deter people from reaching its shores.

Merck’s at-home antiviral COVID-19 pill gets US authorization

Merck’s at-home antiviral COVID-19 pill gets US authorization

  • Merck's drug, molnupiravir, was shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by around 30%
  • The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Merck's drug to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for severe disease
DUBAI: The US on Thursday authorized Merck & Co’s antiviral pill for COVID-19 for certain high-risk adult patients, a day after giving the go-ahead to a similar but more effective treatment from Pfizer Inc.
Merck’s drug, molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was shown to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by around 30 percent in a clinical trial of high-risk individuals early in the course of the illness.
The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Merck’s drug to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults who are at risk for severe disease, and for whom alternative COVID-19 treatments are not accessible or clinically appropriate.
Pfizer’s drug, Paxlovid, was authorized on Wednesday for people aged 12 and older and has shown to be nearly 90 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to trial data.
The Pfizer treatment’s two-drug regimen may not be appropriate for some patients because it includes an older antiviral called ritonavir that is known to have interactions with some other prescription medicines.
The agency’s decision on Thursday comes despite concerns about its use by some outside advisers to the FDA.
Both the Merck and Pfizer pills could be promising tools for those who are sick with COVID-19, especially in the face of the fast-spreading omicron variant, which is now dominant in the United States. Some existing monoclonal antibody therapies given in the hospital are not as effective against omicron.
“This drug is also incredibly easy to use,” Nick Kartsonis, senior vice president of clinical research for vaccines and infectious diseases told Reuters.
“It doesn’t require any second drug to boost its efficacy, and you can give it in a variety of special patient populations, including people who have significant issues with liver function or kidney function, and you don’t have to worry about concomitant medications.”
Merck’s drug is not authorized for use in patients younger than 18 because molnupiravir may affect bone and cartilage growth, the FDA said. The pill is not recommended for use during pregnancy, the agency added.
The drug is meant to be taken twice a day — four pills each time — for five days, making a full treatment course 40 pills.
The US government’s contract for 10 million courses of the Pfizer drug at a price of $530 per course compares to the deal with Merck for as many as 5 million courses of molnupiravir at a price of $700 per course.
Paul Schaper, Merck’s head of global public policy, said the company will ship hundreds of thousands of treatment within several days and million courses of treatment within several weeks in the United States.
“We have entered into agreements with the US government for slightly more than 3 million doses, 3 million courses of treatment over 2021 and 2022,” Schaper told Reuters.
Merck has said molnupiravir, which helps prevent the virus from replicating, should be effective against any variant, including the new omicron variant.

Vatican tightens COVID restrictions following Italy action

Updated 23 December 2021
Vatican tightens COVID restrictions following Italy action

  • Vatican officials and employees will not be allowed to work without green pass
VATICAN CITY: All Vatican officials and employees will have to have a green pass showing they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or prove they have recovered from the virus, according to a decree issued on Thursday.
They will not be allowed to work without such proof and will forfeit wages for time absent, according to the decree issued by Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
Previously, those not vaccinated were able to enter workplaces by providing negative results of recent COVID tests.
The tightening of regulations was due to the “worsening of the current health emergency.”
The Vatican decree was issued shortly after Italy, which surrounds the tiny city-state, said it would tighten restrictions to try to curb a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections.

UK government rules out new restrictions before Christmas

Updated 23 December 2021
UK government rules out new restrictions before Christmas

  • Health Secretary Sajid Javid said two studies suggesting omicron carries a significantly lower risk of hospitalization
  • The UK Health Security Agency is due to publish new data on omicron later Thursday
LONDON: The British government said Thursday it won’t introduce any new coronavirus restrictions until after Christmas, and called early studies on the severity of the omicron variant encouraging.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said two studies suggesting omicron carries a significantly lower risk of hospitalization than the previously dominant delta strain was “encouraging news.” But he said it was “not very clear yet ... by how much that risk is reduced.”
The UK Health Security Agency is due to publish new data on omicron later Thursday. It follows two studies, from Imperial College London and Scottish researchers, that found patients with omicron were between 20 percent and 68 percent less likely to require hospital treatment than those with delta.
Data out of South Africa, where the variant was first detected, have also suggested omicron might be milder there. Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact that omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more able to evade vaccines.
Given those factors, the new variant could still overwhelm health systems because of the sheer number of infections. Confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK, where omicron is now dominant, have surged by almost 60 percent in a week. Britain’s Office for National Statistics estimated Friday that about 1 in 45 people in private households in England — 1.2 million individuals — had COVID-19 in the week to Dec. 16, the highest level seen in the pandemic.
Britain’s Conservative government this month reinstated rules requiring face masks in shops and ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test before entering nightclubs and other crowded venues in an attempt to slow omicron’s spread.
Officials also urged people to get tested regularly and cut back on socializing. Many in Britain have heeded that advice, leaving entertainment and hospitality businesses reeling at what should be their busiest time of the year.
The government has offered grants and loans to support restaurants, bars, theaters and other venues, but many say it is not enough to stop them going under.
Rules set by the UK government apply in England. Other parts of the UK — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have set slightly tighter restrictions, including the closure of nightclubs.
Javid said the British government would “keep analyzing (the) data, and if we need to do anything more, we will, but nothing more is going to happen before Christmas.”
“Despite the caution that we are all taking, people should enjoy their Christmases with their families and their friends — of course, remain cautious,” he said.
The government is hoping vaccine boosters will provide a bulwark against omicron, as the data suggests, and has set a goal of offering everyone 18 and up a third shot by the end of December.

Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate

Updated 23 December 2021
Suicide bomber killed at Kabul passport office gate

  • The nature of the blast was not immediately clear
KABUL: A suicide bomber was killed at the gate of a passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, a government spokesman said, and several people were injured in the blast, according to unconfirmed reports.
A spokesman for Afghanistan’s interior ministry said the attacker was shot and killed while trying to enter the passport office premises.
One member of the Taliban who was a witness told Reuters multiple people were injured, and the building and streets around the area were locked down by Taliban security forces.
Large crowds of Afghans have been thronging outside the passport office in a bid to get travel documents in recent days after the service was restarted after weeks of suspension.
Officials said that Thursdays are reserved as a special day for Taliban officials to visit the passport office to make travel documents. 

India PM Narendra Modi calls meeting of state chiefs on fighting omicron variant

Updated 23 December 2021
India PM Narendra Modi calls meeting of state chiefs on fighting omicron variant

  • While more than half of India’s adult population is fully vaccinated, hundreds of millions are still at risk
  • India has recorded 236 omicron coronavirus cases across 16 states over the last 24 hours
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold discussions with state chiefs on Thursday on containing the possible surge of omicron cases ahead of the festive season, as gatherings in public spaces and markets gain momentum.
India has recorded 236 omicron coronavirus cases across 16 states over the last 24 hours, the federal health ministry said, more than double from last week.
While more than half of India’s adult population is fully vaccinated, hundreds of millions are still at risk. Doctors warn that if an omicron-fueled third wave of infections hits the country, medical facilities could be over-run very quickly.
Modi’s government came under scathing criticism during the summer when India’s health system was overwhelmed by a deadly second wave that killed tens of thousands of people.
Residents in the capital New Delhi scrambled for beds as oxygen supplies ran out and ambulances fell short and morgues ran out of space. This week, authorities in New Delhi announced a partial ban on public celebrations for Christmas and New Year’s Eve in a bid to prevent overcrowding.
A senior police official in Delhi said about 300-350 officers had been deployed to enforce COVID-19 protocols, mainly to crack down on crowds in market places, where shoppers have been thronging without masks.
“We have briefed our men on the ground to step up enforcement,” said Deepak Yadav, deputy commissioner of police for the New Delhi district.
Other states are also urging people to follow social distancing norms.
Earlier this week, the health department in the southern state of Karnataka — among five states reporting the highest number of omicron cases — barred churches from using roads or public places to accommodate people during mass or for other celebrations.

