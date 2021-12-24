You are here

Banan Real Estate takes control of Al-Aziza Real Estate as it raises stake to 46%

The value of the additional 35,416 shares was $2.3 million.
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

  • Al-Aziza Real Estate will convert into a subsidiary of Banan Real Estate
Arab News

RIYADH: Banan Real Estate Co. announced on Thursday the acquisition of an additional 3.54 percent stake in Al-Aziza Real Estate Development and Investment Co., bringing its ownership to 46.04 percent.

The value of the additional 35,416 shares was SR8.85 million ($2.3 million) and was financed from the company’s cash flows in 2022, the company said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul.

Al-Aziza Development and Real Estate Investment Co.’s capital stands at SR10 million, divided into one million shares.

Al-Aziza Real Estate will convert into a subsidiary of Banan Real Estate due to control by Banan, the company said. The consolidated financial statements will be prepared at the end of 2021.

The board of directors of Al-Aziza Development was amended, with Badr Suleiman Saleh Alhaqbani becoming chairman and Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Saleh Alhaqbani taking the vice chairman role.

Banan Real Estate Company has SR200 million of capital, and profits and reserves exceeding SR100 million, Abdulmohsen Alhakbani told CNBC Arabia in June.

“The size of the company’s investment portfolio is about SR314 million,” he said. “We have agreements for banking facilities aimed at providing the necessary liquidity for expansion."

Topics: #saudi #realestate #property

PIF-backed ROSHN, General Authority for Real Estate unify efforts to develop local sector

Arab News

PIF-backed ROSHN, General Authority for Real Estate unify efforts to develop local sector

Arab News

RIYADH: ROSHN, a real estate company owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and the General Authority for Real Estate on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to unify efforts in developing the sector.

The agreement aims to build a model for the real estate sector and real estate projects that will better serve investors, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The deal includes monitoring all stages of real estate projects, starting with ownership and listing them in the real estate registry to handing over the units to the new owner.

The General Authority for Real Estate, through its partnerships with governmental and non-governmental sectors, seeks to organize and supervise the non-governmental real estate sector, develop it and raise its efficiency and transparency, and maintain its sustainability.

ROSHN is accelerating its efforts for a more sustainable real estate sector in the Kingdom. The company signed on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding with the National Housing Co. to build sustainable residential communities, according to a statement.

Topics: #saudi #realestate #pif

Binance moves Singapore chief to head Middle East from Dubai

Arab News

Binance moves Singapore chief to head Middle East from Dubai

  • Binance recently withdrew a crypto-license application in Singapore
Arab News

RIYADH: Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, appointed its Singapore CEO Richard Teng as the company’s chief for the Middle East and North Africa, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The move came after Binance Global announced an agreement with the Dubai World Trade Center Authority to establish an international virtual asset ecosystem earlier this week, Bloomberg reported.

Teng ran the Abu Dhabi Global Market’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority for six years, and joined Binance Singapore as its CEO just four months ago.

Teng is key to helping the crypto firm expand in Dubai, according to Binance Holdings CEO Changpeng Zhao.

The firm has held discussions with regulators in the UAE about a potential headquarters in the Gulf nation, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The UAE is in talks with Asian firms seeking to relocate to the Gulf nation, as part of efforts to transform itself into a hub for cryptocurrencies, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 22.

“We’ve seen multinational firms right now waiting to relocate out of east Asia,” UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Topics: #binance #crypto #mideast #dubai

Europe may see further gas price rises after October record 

Rinat Gainullin

Europe may see further gas price rises after October record 

Rinat Gainullin

MOSCOW: Spot prices for natural gas on the European market witnessed another spike during last week.

On Dec. 13, the price for the benchmark Dutch front-month contract surpassed the previous all-time high of €116 per MWh set on Oct. 5. The price soared 18 percent in the week ending Dec. 17, and 79 percent in month through Dec. 22.

The spike in price last week occurred amid media reports that volumes of Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline were dropping sharply on a daily basis.

This is confirmed by Gazprom data showing that from last Saturday, Dec. 18, through Dec. 21, the daily flows to Europe via Belarus fell by 41 percent.

The volumes shipped through the Yamal-Europe pipeline which has a nameplate capacity of 33 billion cubic meter (bcm), could have reached 28 bcm so far this year, or 20 percent of total Russian pipeline exports to Europe.

In the first 11 months of this year Russian gas shipped to both EU and U.K. via all pipelines accounted for about 46 percent of the region’s total pipeline gas imports over this period.

This was a rough estimate based on data compiled from a recent report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies show.

It’s worth noting that gas volumes on the Yamal-Europe route had experienced a drop in August earlier this year.

This was caused by a fire at a gas processing plant in North Western Siberia that provides feedstock for the pipeline. According to analysts estimates at the time, the accident would have cost Russia some 8 bcm of natural gas in lost export volumes.  

But analysts contacted recently by Arab News regarding the December spike in price for gas in Europe indicated there is no point in dramatizing the situation.  

“Indeed, there has been some decline in Yamal-Europe over the past few days, but volumes are not so significant,”Kirill Bakhtin, an oil and gas analyst at Moscow-based Sinara Financial Group told Arab News.

“The pipeline has been now reversed, so gas is now flowing from Germany to Poland to meet the demand from Polish consumers. The pipe reversal is a temporary factor and can happen every few months,” Bakhtin explained.

“Gazprom has slowed exports via Yamal-Europe because European clients are asking for less gas...because prices are so high. They are instead pulling gas from storage,” Ronald Smith Executive Director and Senior Oil and Gas Analyst at Moscow-based BCS Global Markets told Arab News.

Responding to Arab News question what is behind the December surge in price Smith said: “Currently Europe is cold and calm, meaning that gas demand for heating is up, electricity demand is up and wind generation is very low, meaning that gas-fired generation is running at high levels despite gas prices being so high.”

But both Bakhtin and Smith seem to be more concerned about what would happen towards the end of the winter period in February-March 2022 when the heating season should be still in full swing.

“Europe entered November with its underground gas storage facilities filled by 77 percent compared with the normal 90-95 percent.

“During the normal heating season, the filling would be reduced by 60-65 percentage points. It’s a risky situation…if the winter turns out to be colder and no substantial supplies would arrive because of high prices, then the storage occupancy rate may fall below the critical 10 percent,” Bahktin warned.

“They [Gazprom clients] can play that game of pulling gas from storage for a while, but it raises the possibility of outright shortages towards the end of winter,” Smith said.

Topics: gas Russia

Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years

Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years

Mohammed Abu Zaid

Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s local production of gasoline has increased by 55 percent from 2014 to 2021, the country’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources said in a statement. 

Tarek El-Molla said that local gasoline production reached 6 million tonnes in 2021, up from 3.9 million tonnes in 2014. 

This comes in light of the operation of three major projects, including Assiut’s new project, the Egyptian Refinery in Mostorod and the expansions of the plant in Alexandria.

Assiut’s newly inaugurated complex aims to produce 800,000 tonnes of gasoline annually, representing 13 percent of Egypt’s total production, to cover the needs of Upper Egypt's governorates. 

The minister said that the 7 billion Egyptian pounds ($450 million) project seeks to minimize dangers and save costs of transporting petroleum products from the north to the south.

The complex also aims to maximize the utilization of Assiut Oil Refining Company's assets by opening new investments in Upper Egypt's governorates and providing job opportunities. 

Topics: Egypt

Saudi Sidra Capital buys former HQ building of Southwestern Energy in Houston

Arab News

Saudi Sidra Capital buys former HQ building of Southwestern Energy in Houston

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based financial services provider Sidra Capital has acquired the Houston 10,000 Energy Drive property, which was formerly the headquarters of the NYSE-listed oil and gas business Southwestern Energy.

The property includes two connected LEED certified office towers comprising over 51,000 square metres of Class A leasable space, according to a statement.

LEED is a green building rating system of the US Green Building Council. 

The acquisition reflects the company’s strategy of making investments that are aligned with emerging post-pandemic trends.

This follows Sidra’s launch earlier this year of a $155 million fund to invest in industrial properties in the US.

Sidra Capital has been investing in real estate there since 2016, with over 10 million square feet of leasable area acquired. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia real estate

