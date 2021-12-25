You are here

Restoration of Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity uncovers long hidden treasures  

Christian worshippers walk outside the Church of the Nativity ahead of Christmas the biblical city of Bethlehem on Dec. 19, 2021. (AFP)
Christian worshippers walk outside the Church of the Nativity ahead of Christmas the biblical city of Bethlehem on Dec. 19, 2021. (AFP)
Christian worshippers light candles outside the grotto at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on December 19, 2021. The UNESCO World Heritage site has been undergoing restoration work since 2013. (AFP)
Christian worshippers light candles outside the grotto at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on December 19, 2021. The UNESCO World Heritage site has been undergoing restoration work since 2013. (AFP)
Christian worshippers visit the Greek Basilica at the Church of the Nativity on Dec. 19, 2021. (AFP)
Christian worshippers visit the Greek Basilica at the Church of the Nativity on Dec. 19, 2021. (AFP)
People gather outside the entrance to the Chapel of Saint Catherine at the Church of the Nativity complex on Dec. 19, 2021. (AFP)
People gather outside the entrance to the Chapel of Saint Catherine at the Church of the Nativity complex on Dec. 19, 2021. (AFP)
Restoration of Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity uncovers long hidden treasures  
A view of the Church of the Nativity, the traditional place of Christ's birth, in the biblical city of Bethlehem. (AFP)
A view of the Church of the Nativity, the traditional place of Christ's birth, in the biblical city of Bethlehem. (AFP)
Daoud Kuttab

Restoration of Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity uncovers long hidden treasures  

Restoration of Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity uncovers long hidden treasures  
  This Christmas, visitors to the purported birthplace of Jesus Christ can encounter details uncovered for the first time in centuries
  A baptismal font, a glass lantern and a mosaic of an angel are just some of the surprise discoveries made during repairs  
AMMAN: Years of meticulous restoration work at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem have uncovered a precious trove of previously undiscovered artworks, relics and artifacts dating back centuries. 

Christians believe Jesus Christ was born at the site where the church now stands — an event that is celebrated every year on Dec. 25. As such, Bethlehem and the church itself are considered places of pilgrimage by Christians the world over. 

The COVID-19 pandemic may have reduced the long lines of pilgrims and tourists to a trickle over the past two years, but those fortunate enough to attend will have noticed significant changes at the site since renovations began.




Christians believe the grotto of the Church of the Nativity to be the place where Jesus Christ was born. (Supplied)

Inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2012, a church was first completed at the site in 339. The edifice that replaced it after a fire in the sixth century retains elaborate floor mosaics from the original building.

Thanks to several years of sensitive restoration work, many hidden details have been revealed for the first time in centuries, including original stonework, detailed ornamentation and precious objects lost to time. 

Renovation work began in 2013 after a generous donation from Palestinian philanthropist Said Khoury, who during a visit noticed that rainwater was seeping into the church through its deteriorating roof.

Determined to do something to protect the site, Khoury, then chairman of the Athens-based Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the matter and donated half a million dollars to kick-start the restoration.




Restoration work was made possible by donations from around the world. (Supplied)

The Presidential Committee for the Restoration of the Church of Nativity was established and, before long, donations to support the renovation were flooding in from around the world. 

An international tender was made with the help of CCC to ensure the renovation work was carried out to the highest standards in order to protect the church’s World Heritage status. 

“The Italian firm that won the tender, Piacenti, are expert restorers for three generations and they carried out the work according to the specifications that were dictated by UNESCO,” Mazen Karam, CEO of the Bethlehem Development Foundation, told Arab News.

Karam and his foundation colleagues, who raise funds and supervise the renovation work, are thrilled with the number of new discoveries that have been made over the course of the restoration. These included a beautiful, hand-crafted glass lamp. 

The restoration team also discovered a baptismal font hidden under a layer of marble, and uncovered an angel on the northern wall of the basilica, which had been covered with plaster. 

“The angel is just one of the many surprise discoveries that we have seen in the church once the renovation process began,” said Karam.

Another big surprise was the discovery of the building’s original door, now faithfully restored, which is believed to have been gifted to the church by an Armenian king. 

Tour guides encourage visitors to see the church after dark from the direction of Manger Square to experience the full effect of the new lighting installed among its restored walls. 

On entering the church, visitors pass through the Door of Humility — a stone entrance that was deliberately built with a low ceiling that forces worshippers to bow in reverence.

Once inside, visitors can fully appreciate the tireless effort that has gone into restoring the lofty ceilings, pillars, walls and paintings. 

Perhaps most importantly, the restoration has halted the scourge of rain damage. The last time the roof underwent major repairs was in 1480 during the Mamluk period. “Now we can say with confidence that the ceiling will be good for another 1,000 years,” Karam said.

During the repairs, the whole roof was covered with 1,625 square meters of new lead sheeting and around 8 percent of its wooden trusses replaced with ancient wood brought from Italy, reinforced with steel connectors to protect the basilica from seismic activity.

The church roof last underwent major repairs in 1480 during the Mamluk period.

UNESCO removed the church from its List of World Heritage in Danger in 2019.

Restoration to date has cost around $15m, but a further $2.8m is needed.

All 42 of the church’s wooden window frames were replaced and fitted with UV-deflecting double glazing. About 3,365 square meters of internal plastering, 3,076 square meters of external stone facades, and 125 square meters of wall mosaics were renovated, consolidated and cleaned, while 50 stone columns were restored and repainted.

Such was the success and quality of the restoration work that UNESCO removed the Church of the Nativity from the List of World Heritage in Danger in 2019.

The Bethlehem Development Foundation said it was particularly grateful for the “extremely professional and respectful” support of the presidential committee and the Palestinian government, which ensured that resources and expertise were made available. 

To date, the restoration work has cost around $15 million. However, the repairs are not yet complete, and an estimated $2 million in additional funding will be needed to finish this phase of the project.

Work completed to date includes the restoration of the sixth-century marble tiles for the Bema in front of the Orthodox Iconostasis and transept south. 

Projects yet to be funded include the conservation of the front-yard stone tiles, the installation of a firefighting system and microclimate controls, structural consolidation at the north and south corners of the basilica, the consolidation of its external southern wall against seismic activity, and the restoration of the central nave. 

Perhaps the most sensitive portion of the church that remains to be refurbished is the Grotto of the Nativity, a subterranean space where Christians believe Jesus was born. The precise spot is marked by a silver star. 

The foundation said that the grotto is in urgent need of repairs, which will cost an estimated $2.8 million, having suffered centuries of earthquakes, fires, and the wear and tear of hosting millions of visitors. 

However, the issue is not entirely a question of money. Given its religious significance, any work on the grotto must first be approved by the three churches that guard the site — Orthodox, Catholic and Armenian. 

Restoration of the site could also deny pilgrims and tourists access to the grotto for up to eight months. 

“The grotto will require a number of things before we can begin working on it,” the foundation told Arab News. “We need the approval of the three churches and we expect that this will require a further $2.8 million and will require that all works, including the grotto, can be completed by 2023 if the needed funding is secured.” 

One solution the churches, Bethlehem municipality and the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism would like to see is a phased restoration that allows for scheduled prayer and some visits to the grotto.

Karam said that this approach will allow the Church of the Nativity to remain both a place of worship and a site of historical curiosity to people of all faiths and denominations while it undergoes repairs. 

“Your visit will help keep it alive as a testimony to the living church and will prevent it from turning into a museum,” he said.

Morocco extends flight ban because of virus

Morocco extends flight ban because of virus
Updated 24 December 2021
AFP

Morocco extends flight ban because of virus

Morocco extends flight ban because of virus
  • The suspension of all passenger flights to and from Morocco will be extended until January 31
  • The government has also banned all New Year's Eve celebrations
Updated 24 December 2021
AFP

RABAT: Morocco on Friday extended a halt on international passenger flights until the end of January as it tries to rein in surging cases of the omicron coronavirus variant.
The National Office of Airports (ONDA) announced that “the suspension of all passenger flights to and from Morocco will be extended until January 31, 2022.”
Rabat imposed the measure to run initially from late November until December 31, although a mechanism had been in place for Moroccan citizens stranded abroad to come home.
But on Thursday Rabat stopped that mechanism, meaning the de facto closure of the country’s borders.
Now the only passenger movements allowed are one-off repatriation flights for foreign citizens in the kingdom, authorized on a case-by-case basis by Rabat.
The government has also banned all New Year’s Eve celebrations and reimposed a nighttime curfew.
Festivals and cultural gatherings have been banned since the start of the month.
The restrictions have dealt a punishing blow to the North African country’s vital tourism sector, already on its knees after two lost seasons because of the pandemic.

Groups call for protests against Libya’s poll cancelation

Groups call for protests against Libya’s poll cancelation
Updated 24 December 2021
AP

Groups call for protests against Libya’s poll cancelation

Groups call for protests against Libya’s poll cancelation
  • While unclear to what extent Libyans would demonstrate publicly, call underlines risks to fragile stability
  • Libya’s election commission has proposed Jan. 24 as a new date for the presidential poll
Updated 24 December 2021
AP

CAIRO: Several Libyan parliamentary candidates called for nationwide protests over the cancelation of Friday’s long-awaited presidential election, a blow to hopes of ending a decade of chaos in the oil-rich North African country.
While it was unclear to what extent Libyans would demonstrate publicly, the call underlines risks to a fragile stability in the oil-rich nation that’s a haven for militias and still riven by an east-west divide.
Libya’s election commission has proposed Jan. 24 as a new date for the presidential poll, which was to be followed by parliamentary elections on Feb. 15. But no dates have been officially set or agreed upon by the country’s rival factions.
“Do not be passive. Take to the streets and express your opinion. Force them to respect your will,” AlSalhen AlNihoom, a parliamentary candidate from the eastern city of Benghazi, wrote on his Facebook page.
Many parliamentary hopefuls have circulated a poster calling for rallies on what they dubbed “Salvation Friday.” The poster listed the demands of protesters, namely to set Jan. 24 as a final deadline for the poll.
Earlier this week, some 50 parliamentary hopefuls denounced the cancelation of the vote, insisting in a joint statement that the commission should set another final date for holding it. The statement called on Libyans to take to the streets to defend their “right to a safe, stable and sovereign” country.
For nearly a year, the planned election was the lynchpin of international efforts to bring peace to Libya.
But with several well-known figures — including the son of ousted dictator Muammar Qaddafi — declaring candidacy despite officials bans, the election commission never published a list of accepted candidates.
Many observers had warned that either scenario — holding the vote on time or postponing it — would be a destabilizing setback.
On Thursday, UN Secretary General Antoni Guterres said that elections should be held “in the appropriate conditions,” according to a statement issued by his spokesperson. The UN top diplomat vowed that his organization will continue to support Libyan efforts to overcome challenges and hold both presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible.
Libya plunged into turmoil after the 2011 uprising that culminated in the overthrow and killing of longtime strongman Qaddafi. Eventually, the country split between rival governments — one in the east, backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar, and another UN-supported administration in the capital of Tripoli, in the west. Each side is supported by a variety of militias and foreign powers.
In April 2019, Haftar and his forces launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli. His campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support of the Tripoli government with hundreds of troops and thousands of Syrian mercenaries.
Mediated by the United Nations, an October 2020 cease-fire led to the formation of a transitional government with elections scheduled for Dec. 24. But with the vote now canceled, the fate of that government is now unclear. The parliamentary committee said the government’s mandate ends on Friday.
Two days earlier, the east-based parliament’s presidency tasked a 10-lawmaker committee to propose within a week a new roadmap. It said lawmakers would discuss the proposal in the next general session, without giving a date.

UK condemns Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles in war games

UK condemns Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles in war games
Updated 24 December 2021
Reuters
AP

UK condemns Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles in war games

UK condemns Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles in war games
  • The short-range and medium-range missiles can reach US bases in the region as well as Israel
  • The annual exercise that began on Monday came days after the breakup of talks to revive the nuclear deal
Updated 24 December 2021
Reuters AP

LONDON: Britain said on Friday it condemned a launch of ballistic missiles by Iran in war games conducted this week.
“These actions are a threat to regional and international security and we call on Iran to immediately cease its activities,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired more than a dozen surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, the official IRNA news agency reported on Friday.
The report said the Guard fired 16 missiles during an ongoing major military exercise across the country’s south. It said the name of missiles were Emad, Ghadr, Sejjil, Zalzal, Dezful and Zolfaghar and that their range is from 350 to 2,000 kilometers (220 to 1250 miles). The short-range and medium-range missiles, Iran has said, can reach US bases in the region as well as Israel.
It said the missiles successfully hit one target at the same time as 10 drones simultaneously hit their targets. State TV showed missiles launching in the desert.
Iran had displayed and test fired the missiles in the past.
Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, said the planned drill was an answer to Israel’s recent “massive but pointless threats” to Iran.
Bagheri said, “This was a tiny part of hundreds of missiles that can hit any hostile target simultaneously.”
Israel has long seen Iran’s nuclear program as a threat and seeks a harder line by the US and international community. Iran insists its nuclear program is peaceful.
During the second day of the drill on Tuesday, Iran launched cruise missiles, too.
The Guard in the past has said it has cruise missiles with ranges of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). It also has missiles that range up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles).
From time to time, Iran holds military exercises, saying they are aimed at improving the readiness of its forces and testing new weapons.
The five-day annual exercise that began on Monday came days after the breakup of talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Iran has accelerated its nuclear advances as negotiations to return to the accord struggle to make headway. The talks will resume on Monday.
Former President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal and re-imposed crushing sanctions on Iran in 2018 . Tehran has since started enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity — a short technical step from the 90 percent needed to make an atomic bomb.

Italy pledges support for Baghdad

Italy pledges support for Baghdad
Updated 24 December 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

Italy pledges support for Baghdad

Italy pledges support for Baghdad
  • Two parties discuss enhancing security ties ahead of Italy’s control of the NATO mission to Iraq in May 2022
Updated 24 December 2021
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: The Italian government has pledged its support to Iraq to further its goals for stabilization and to continue the fight against terrorism.

Iraq’s president and prime minister held talks on Thursday in Baghdad with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

President Barham Saleh stressed the need to defuse the region’s crises and prevent escalation through dialogue.

“Iraq is an indispensable element for regional stability,” he said in a statement.

Saleh and the chief of Italian diplomacy discussed bilateral ties and efforts to “strengthen them in various fields, and joint bilateral cooperation in the face of various challenges, especially those related to combating terrorism and extremism, strengthening economic and cultural relations, confronting the dangerous repercussions of climate change and protecting the environment,” a spokesman for the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Arab News.

Saleh praised “Italy’s supportive role for the Iraqi security forces in combating terrorism within the international coalition and Nato, in addition to contributions in the humanitarian and social aspects.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi stressed the importance of benefiting from Italy’s experience in fighting corruption and organised crime networks.

“Di Maio and Al-Kadhimi discussed ways to develop Iraqi-Italian relations in various political and economic areas and in the war on terrorism,” the same source told Arab News.

The two parties also discussed improving security relations, especially with regards to the training of Iraqi forces under the NATO framework, with the defense pact moving to a non-combat role in the country.

Di Maio reaffirmed Rome’s support for Iraq and its government.

“Italy is committed to stabilization and development of this country, and to continue help the government in a concrete way to fight against terrorism,” he said.

He also praised the Iraqi government’s efforts to “bring views closer and enhance local and regional stability,” and wished for a boost of bilateral commercial relations.

Italy is part of the international coalition of troops in Iraq, with some 1,000 Italian soldiers currently deployed. The country will head the NATO mission in Iraq from May 2022.

UAE bans flights arriving from Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania due to COVID-19

UAE bans flights arriving from Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania due to COVID-19
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

UAE bans flights arriving from Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania due to COVID-19

UAE bans flights arriving from Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania due to COVID-19
  • The decision bars travelers who were in the four countries 14 days prior to their arrival in the UAE
  • Excluded from the travel ban are UAE nationals, members of diplomatic missions and golden residence holders
Updated 24 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has suspended all inbound flights from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Nigeria over COVID-19 concerns, state news agency WAM reported.
The decision also bars travelers who were in the four countries 14 days prior to their arrival in the UAE.
“Flight operations will continue to transport passengers from the UAE to the same countries,” the report said.
Excluded from the travel ban are UAE nationals, members of diplomatic missions and golden residence holders, although they are required to present a negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours of departure. 
They are likewise required to undergo a Rapid-PCR test at the airport six hours before departure and another PCR test at UAE airports. The must also isolate for 10 days and take a nasal test on their ninth day in the UAE.
The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that those arriving from the four countries through other nations must stay in latter countries for at least 14 days before being allowed to enter the UAE.
“UAE citizens are barred from travelling to the four African countries except for the country's emergency treatment cases, official delegations, and scholarships,” the report added.
The UAE also introduced new travel requirements for travelers arriving on direct flights from Uganda and Ghana. 
Passengers must present a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours and take a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of the departure.
Those transiting to the UAE must show a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport of their main point of departure within six hours of traveling.
They also required to take a Rapid PCR test at the transit airport before being allowed to enter the UAE.

