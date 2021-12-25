You are here

  • Home
  • Thousands of flights canceled globally as omicron mars Christmas weekend
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Thousands of flights canceled globally as omicron mars Christmas weekend

An information screen lists multiple cancelled flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Dec. 24, 2021 in New York City. (Scott Heins/Getty Images/AFP)
An information screen lists multiple cancelled flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Dec. 24, 2021 in New York City. (Scott Heins/Getty Images/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b2vnh

Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

Thousands of flights canceled globally as omicron mars Christmas weekend

Thousands of flights canceled globally as omicron mars Christmas weekend
  • Website says 1,779 Christmas Day flights were called off worldwide
  • 402 more flights scheduled for Sunday had been cancelled
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Commercial airlines around the world canceled more than 4,500 flights over the Christmas weekend, as a mounting wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the omicron variant created greater uncertainty and misery for holiday travelers.
Airline carriers globally scrapped at least 2,401 flights on Friday, which fell on Christmas Eve and is typically a heavy day for air travel, according to a running tally on the flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. Nearly 10,000 more flights were delayed.
The website showed that 1,779 Christmas Day flights were called off worldwide, along with 402 more that had been scheduled for Sunday.
Commercial air traffic within the United States and into or out of the country accounted for more than a quarter of all the canceled flights over the weekend, FlightAware data showed.
Among the first US carriers to report a wave of holiday weekend cancelations were United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, which scrubbed nearly 280 flights combined on Friday alone, citing personnel shortages amid the surge of COVID-19 infections.
COVID-19 infections have surged in the United States in recent days due to the highly transmissible variant omicron, which was first detected in November and now accounts for nearly three-quarters of US cases and as many as 90 percent in some areas, such as the Eastern Seaboard.
The average number of new US coronavirus cases has risen 45 percent to 179,000 per day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally.
New York reported more than 44,000 newly confirmed infections on Friday alone, shattering that state’s daily record. At least 10 other states set new one-day case records on Thursday or Friday.
Rising hospitalizations were hitting health care systems especially hard in the US Midwest, with intensive care units in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan bracing for the worst even as they remain under pressure from an earlier wave of Delta variant cases.
In Britain, many industries and transport networks were struggling with staff shortages as sick workers self-isolated, while hospitals have warned of the risk of an impact on patient safety.
One in 20 Londoners had COVID-19 last week, a figure that could rise to one in 10 by early next week, according to data released on Thursday by the Office for National Statistics. https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/one-10-londoners-likely-infected-with-c...
Government data showed a record tally of 122,186 new infections nationwide on Friday, marking a third day in which the number of known cases has surpassed 100,000.
While recent research suggests omicron produces milder illness, and a lower rate of hospitalizations, than previous variants of COVID-19, health officials have maintained a cautious note about the outlook.
“There is a glimmer of Christmas hope ... but it definitely isn’t yet at the point where we could downgrade that serious threat,” Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency, told the BBC.
France hit another COVID-19 infection record on Friday, with its daily tally exceeding 94,000 while hospitalizations from the virus reached a seven-month high, prompting the government to convene a special meeting for Monday that could trigger new public health restrictions.
Despite the uncertainties and grim news around the world, millions of Americans carried on with travel plans through a second pandemic-clouded holiday season.
Moses Jimenez, an accountant from Long Beach, Mississippi, flew to New York with his wife and three children, even though the latest torrent of coronavirus cases dashed their hopes of catching a Broadway performance of “Hamilton” or visit some museums.
“Hamilton” was one of a dozen productions to cancel shows this week as cast and crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Museums were scratched from the family’s itinerary because many now require proof of vaccination and the two younger children are ineligible for the shot.
Instead, Jimenez, 33, said his brood will make the best of roaming the city’s streets and parks, while also seeing relatives and friends.
“We just wanted to get out of the house, really, get the kids out to the city for Christmas,” Jimenez told Reuters on Thursday at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.
New York planned to sharply limit the number of people it allows in Times Square for its annual outdoor New Year’s Eve celebration, in response to the surge of new coronavirus cases https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-city-scale-down-new-years-eve-..., capping the number of attendees 15,000.
The Biden administration will next week lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries imposed last month over concerns about the omicron variant, the White House said https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/exclusive-us-lift-travel-curbs-eigh.... (Reporting by Alistair Bell, Arriana McLymore, David Ljunggren, Maria Caspani and David Shepardson; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Howard Goller, Diane Craft and Sandra Maler)

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 omicron Christmas

Related

Australia shortens booster wait as omicron explosion turns holidays into chaos
World
Australia shortens booster wait as omicron explosion turns holidays into chaos
Thailand reports first omicron cluster, cancels some New Year events
World
Thailand reports first omicron cluster, cancels some New Year events

Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh

The burnt-out ferry is seen anchored along a coast a day after it caught fire killing at least 39 people in Jhalkathi, 250 km south of Dhaka on December 24, 2021. (AFP)
The burnt-out ferry is seen anchored along a coast a day after it caught fire killing at least 39 people in Jhalkathi, 250 km south of Dhaka on December 24, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 25 December 2021
AP

Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh

The burnt-out ferry is seen anchored along a coast a day after it caught fire killing at least 39 people in Jhalkathi, 250 km south of Dhaka on December 24, 2021. (AFP)
  • Blaze broke out around 3 a.m. on the MV Avijan-10, which was carrying 800 passengers
Updated 25 December 2021
AP

DHAKA: A massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early Friday, leaving at least 39 people dead and 70 injured, officials said. Many passengers leapt from the vessel into cold waters to escape the blaze.

It took 15 fire engines two hours to control the fire and another eight to cool down the vessel, according to fire officer Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan, who led the rescue operation. Afterward, the blackened hull of the ferry sat anchored at the river’s edge. Many anxious relatives gathered on the banks, while divers continued to search the waters.
The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. on the MV Avijan-10, which was carrying 800 passengers, many of whom were traveling to visit family and friends for the weekend, officials said.
“I was sleeping on the deck and woke up hearing screams and a loud noise,” survivor Anisur Rahman told reporters, adding that he saw smoke coming from the back of the ferry. “I jumped into the freezing water of the river in the thick fog, like many other passengers, and swam to the riverbank.”

FASTFACT

Rescuers recovered 37 bodies from the river, while two people died from burn injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police officer Moinul Haque said rescuers recovered 37 bodies from the river, while two people died from burn injuries on the way to the hospital. All of the 70 injured were hospitalized, including some with severe burns.
Ferries are a leading means of transportation in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by about 130 rivers, and accidents involving the vessels are common, often blamed on overcrowding or lax safety rules.
The ferry was traveling from Dhaka, the capital, to Barguna, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) to the south. It caught fire off the coast of Jhalokati district on the Sugandha River, toward the end of the journey.
Bhuiyan said the fire may have started in the engine room. The government set up two committees to investigate the blaze and ordered them to report their findings in three days.
In April, 25 people died after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized outside Dhaka.

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

Bangladesh ferry sinks, five dead, many missing
World
Bangladesh ferry sinks, five dead, many missing
Bangladesh ferry with 100 passengers sinks; at least 31 dead
World
Bangladesh ferry with 100 passengers sinks; at least 31 dead

NASA telescope set for launch on million-mile voyage

NASA telescope set for launch on million-mile voyage
Updated 25 December 2021
AFP

NASA telescope set for launch on million-mile voyage

NASA telescope set for launch on million-mile voyage
  • Webb follows in the footsteps of the legendary Hubble — but intends to show humans what the Universe looked like even closer to its birth nearly 14 billion years ago
  • The telescope's mirror measures 6.5 meters in diameter, triple that of Hubble’s mirror
Updated 25 December 2021
AFP

KOUROU, French Guiana: The world’s most powerful space telescope is set to blast off on Saturday to its outpost 1.5 million kilometers (930,000 miles) from Earth, after several delays caused by technical hitches.
The James Webb Space Telescope, some three decades and billions of dollars in the making, will leave Earth enclosed in its Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou Space Center in French Guiana.
The launch, scheduled in a brief window after 9:20 am (1220 GMT), will send the telescope on a month-long journey to its remote orbit.
It is expected to beam back new clues that will help scientists understand more about the origins of the Universe and Earth-like planets beyond our solar system.
Named after a former NASA director, Webb follows in the footsteps of the legendary Hubble — but intends to show humans what the Universe looked like even closer to its birth nearly 14 billion years ago.
Speaking on social media, Webb project co-founder John Mather described the telescope’s unprecedented sensitivity.
“#JWST can see the heat signature of a bumblebee at the distance of the Moon,” he said.
All that power is needed to detect the weak glow emitted billions of years ago by the very first galaxies to exist and the first stars being formed.

The telescope is unequalled in size and complexity.
Its mirror measures 6.5 meters (21 feet) in diameter — three times the size of the Hubble’s mirror — and is made of 18 hexagonal sections.
It is so large that it had to be folded to fit into the rocket.
That maneuver was laser-guided with NASA imposing strict isolation measures to limit any contact with the telescope’s mirrors from particles or even human breath.
Once the rockets have carried Webb 120 kilometers, the protective nose of the craft, called a “fairing,” is shed to lighten the load.
To protect the delicate instrument from changes in pressure at that stage, rocket-builder Arianespace installed a custom decompression system.
“Exceptional measures for an exceptional client,” said a European Space Agency official in Kourou on Thursday.
Crew on the ground will know whether the first stage of the flight was successful about 27 minutes after launch.
Once it reaches its station, the challenge will be to fully deploy the mirror and a tennis-court-sized sun shield.
That intimidatingly complex process will take two weeks and must be flawless if Webb is to function correctly.
Its orbit will be much farther than Hubble, which has been 600 kilometers above the Earth since 1990.
The location of Webb’s orbit is called the Lagrange 2 point and was chosen in part because it will keep the Earth, the Sun and the Moon all on the same side of its sun shield.
Webb is expected to officially enter service in June.

Topics: NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Related

This image made available by NASA shows an artist's rendering of the Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun. (AP)
Offbeat
NASA craft ‘touches’ sun for 1st time, dives into atmosphere
US’s Lockheed Martin to design NASA space station
Business & Economy
US’s Lockheed Martin to design NASA space station

Philippines plans for ‘workation’ to revive tourism in 2022

The Department of Tourism has been preparing for the reopening and over 86 percent of the country’s tourism industry workers have been fully vaccinated as of mid-December. (Shutterstock)
The Department of Tourism has been preparing for the reopening and over 86 percent of the country’s tourism industry workers have been fully vaccinated as of mid-December. (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 December 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippines plans for ‘workation’ to revive tourism in 2022

The Department of Tourism has been preparing for the reopening and over 86 percent of the country’s tourism industry workers have been fully vaccinated as of mid-December. (Shutterstock)
  • “For 2022, we look forward to sustaining the momentum of recovery for many of our destinations, primarily driven by the domestic market”
Updated 25 December 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines is hopeful for the revival of its tourism sector in 2022, officials and key stakeholders have said, as they seek to encourage more domestic travelers and tap into the growing “workation” market two years after nearly all recreational activity was halted by COVID-19 curbs.
Home to white sand beaches, famous diving spots, lively entertainment, diverse cultural heritage and unique wildlife, the Philippine economy is dependent on tourism, which in 2019 generated 2.51 trillion pesos ($50 billion), contributing nearly 13 percent of the country’s GDP, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.
As the pandemic hit in 2020, most tourism destinations in the Philippines were forced to shut down, dealing a major blow to the sector as its revenues plummeted to 973 billion pesos, with foreign tourist arrivals slumping 82 percent and local travel almost 78 percent.
Nearly two years into the pandemic, the Southeast Asian nation has been largely successful in containing the spread of COVID-19 with lockdowns and vaccination drives. The number of infections in the population of 110 million has been steadily falling since mid-September, reaching on average less than 300 new cases a day, with over 40 percent of Filipinos having been fully vaccinated.

FASTFACT

• Manila seeks to tap into growing demand for business combined with leisure, an emerging trend resulting from remote working.

• As COVID-19 hit, revenue from tourism dropped by from 2.51 trillion pesos ($50 billion) in 2019 to 973 billion pesos in 2020.

The decreasing infection rate has allowed authorities to gradually reopen the tourism sector, especially for domestic travelers. Fully vaccinated travelers from countries classified by Philippine authorities as “low-risk” can already enter the country.
“The current tourism scenario is looking generally optimistic as we near the end of 2021,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat told Arab News earlier this week.
“For 2022, we look forward to sustaining the momentum of recovery for many of our destinations, primarily driven by the domestic market.”
For international travelers, the Philippines is going to focus on what she termed as “sustainable tourism development models,” while also tapping into the growing market for business combined with leisure, or “workation” — an emerging trend resulting from office activities shifting to remote working during the pandemic.
“Our focus is on providing guests with high-quality experiences rather than mass tourism and short-term gains,” Puyat said.
“The trend was something that came along as a need by employees who worked from home during the pandemic, yet also needed the time to take a break and recover from cabin fever. We are confident that with the increasing prominence of remote work, this trend will be highly relevant even after the pandemic.”
The Department of Tourism, she said, has been preparing for the reopening and over 86 percent of the country’s tourism industry workers have been fully vaccinated as of mid-December.
“Fortunately, the development of anti-COVID-19 vaccines have given us a renewed hope for the industry to finally continue on a steady path towards full recovery,” Puyat said, adding that the country’s tourism industry also expects a boost from hosting the upcoming World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit.
The WTTC Global Summit, considered the most influential event for travel and tourism professionals, is scheduled to take place in Manila in late March.
The government’s optimism is shared by the country’s main hospitality sector stakeholders.
“Considering the reports on the number of COVID-19 cases which has been kept to three digits, we feel that 2022 onwards will see and upward trajectory not only for hotels and other accommodation facilities, but for the tourism industry in general,” said, Benito Bengzon, executive director of the Philippine Hotel Owners Association.
“We’re quite confident that the hotel industry in particular will start to recover.”
PHOA President Arthur Lopez added, however, that it may take a few years before the full rebound can take place as international flights also need to pick up.
“There will be a boom in travel because everybody wants to travel and those who want to travel have a lot of money they can spend, but I think we have to be realistic,” he said.
“The International Air Transport Association already said 2024 is only the start, the beginning. So, in other words, it has to peak two or three years after it starts.”

Topics: Philippines

Related

Typhoon-hit Philippines province requests troops to contain chaos
World
Typhoon-hit Philippines province requests troops to contain chaos
Update Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food (L) is displayed along a road in Surigao City, Surigao del norte province, on December 19, 2021, days after super Typhoon Rai devastated the city. (AFP)
World
Death toll in Philippines typhoon surges to 375: national police

Egypt sends suspect to US to face charges of defrauding Kuwaiti Embassy

Egypt sends suspect to US to face charges of defrauding Kuwaiti Embassy
Updated 24 December 2021
RAY HANANIA

Egypt sends suspect to US to face charges of defrauding Kuwaiti Embassy

Egypt sends suspect to US to face charges of defrauding Kuwaiti Embassy
  • El-Khebki fled the US in 2014, officials said
  • Justice Department officials said El-Khebki was returned to the US by Egyptian authorities
Updated 24 December 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The US District Court for the District of Columbia unsealed the indictment of a suspect who was returned from Egypt to the US on Dec. 14 to face fraud and money laundering charges involving the Kuwaiti Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Special Agent in Charge Ray Villanueva of Homeland Security Investigations Washington, D.C. said Ahmed El-Khebki, 62, is a naturalized US citizen originally from Egypt and Sudan and has been taken into US custody.

El-Khebki fled the US in 2014, officials said.

In 2016, two former employees of the Kuwaiti Embassy Health Office pleaded guilty in the US District Court for the District of Columbia for conspiring with El-Khebki and others to launder money embezzled from the Kuwaiti Embassy’s Health Office.

Justice Department officials said El-Khebki was returned to the US by Egyptian authorities.

According to court documents and statements made during his initial appearance, El-Khebki and his co-conspirators carried out a scheme to defraud the Kuwaiti Embassy Health Office in Washington, D.C., which arranged and paid for services provided by US medical providers to Kuwaiti citizens who traveled to the US for medical care, according to court filings.

El-Khebki and his co-conspirators submitted fraudulent invoices to the Kuwaiti Embassy Health Office, where other members of the conspiracy signed checks drawn off the Health Office’s US bank account made payable to shell companies created as part of the scheme.

The Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security thanked Interpol and Egyptian authorities for their assistance in apprehending El-Khebki and returning him to the US. The Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service also provided significant assistance.

Homeland Security Investigations based in Washington, D.C. is leading the investigation. Senior Trial Attorney Jonathan T. Baum and Trial Attorney Shai D. Bronshtein of the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section are prosecuting the case.

Topics: US Egypt Kuwaiti embassy in Washington

Related

Special Kuwait’s Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion plots a course to a more sustainable future  photos
Middle-East
Kuwait’s Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion plots a course to a more sustainable future 
US President Biden warns Iran of ‘additional measures’ if diplomacy fails
Middle-East
US President Biden warns Iran of ‘additional measures’ if diplomacy fails

Greece: 13 dead, others missing in new migrant boat accident

Greece: 13 dead, others missing in new migrant boat accident
Updated 25 December 2021
AP

Greece: 13 dead, others missing in new migrant boat accident

Greece: 13 dead, others missing in new migrant boat accident
  • Thursday's shipwreck is the second in the Aegean Sea this week
  • The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR called the Folegandros shipwreck "the worst" in the Aegean this year
Updated 25 December 2021
AP

ATHENS, Greece: At least 13 people died after a migrant boat capsized in the Aegean Sea late Friday, bringing to at least 27 the combined death toll from three accidents in as many days involving migrant boats in Greek waters.
The sinkings came as smugglers increasingly favor a perilous route from Turkey to Italy, which avoids Greece’s heavily patrolled eastern Aegean islands that for years were at the forefront of the country’s migration crisis.
The coast guard said 62 people were rescued after a sailboat capsized late Friday some 8 kilometers (5 miles) off the island of Paros, in the central Aegean. Survivors told the coast guard that about 80 people had been on the vessel.
Five coast guard patrol boats, nine private vessels, a helicopter and a military transport plane continued the night-time search for more survivors, authorities said, while coast guard divers also participated.
Smugglers based in Turkey increasingly have packed yachts with migrants and refugees and sent them toward Italy.
Earlier, 11 people were confirmed dead after a sailboat Thursday struck a rocky islet some 235 kilometers (145 miles) south of Athens, near the island of Antikythera. The coast guard said Friday that 90 survivors ‒ 52 men, 11 women and 27 children ‒ were rescued after spending hours on the islet.
“People need safe alternatives to these perilous crossings,” the Greek office of the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, said in a tweet.
In a separate incident Friday, Greek police arrested three people on smuggling charges and detained 92 migrants after a yacht ran aground in the southern Peloponnese region.
And a search operation also continued for a third day in the central Aegean, where a boat carrying migrants sank near the island of Folegandros, killing at least three people. Thirteen others were rescued, and the survivors reported that at least 17 people were missing. Authorities said the passengers originally were from Iraq.
Greece is a popular entry point into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. But arrivals dropped sharply in the last two years after Greece extended a wall at the Turkish border and began intercepting inbound boats carrying migrants and refugees ‒ a tactic criticized by human rights groups.
More than 116,000 asylum-seekers crossed the Mediterranean to reach EU countries this year as of Dec. 19, according to UNHCR. The agency said 55 percent traveled illegally to Italy, 35 percent to Spain, and 7 percent to Greece, with the remainder heading to Malta and Cyprus.

Topics: Greece migrants shipwreck

Related

Update Greece: Migrant boat sinks, 1 dead, dozens feared missing
World
Greece: Migrant boat sinks, 1 dead, dozens feared missing
Migrants land on Greece’s Lesbos before Pope Francis trip
World
Migrants land on Greece’s Lesbos before Pope Francis trip

Latest updates

Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh
The burnt-out ferry is seen anchored along a coast a day after it caught fire killing at least 39 people in Jhalkathi, 250 km south of Dhaka on December 24, 2021. (AFP)
Thousands of flights canceled globally as omicron mars Christmas weekend
Thousands of flights canceled globally as omicron mars Christmas weekend
NASA telescope set for launch on million-mile voyage
NASA telescope set for launch on million-mile voyage
Libyans protest against poll cancellation
Libyans protest against poll cancellation
What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default
What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Sovereign Debt and Default

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.