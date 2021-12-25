NGO rescues more than 270 people in central Mediterraean

You are here

Sea Watch said that its ship, Sea-Watch 3, helped two inflatables that had run into trouble in the early hours of Christmas Day. (@seawatch_intl)
  • Sea Watch said its ship helped two inflatables that had run into trouble in the early hours of Christmas Day
FRANKFURT: A German NGO said Saturday that one of its migrant rescue ships has picked up more than 270 people from the central Mediterranean Sea in three operations since Friday.
Sea Watch said on its Twitter account that its ship, Sea-Watch 3, helped two inflatables that had run into trouble in the early hours of Christmas Day.
The two dinghies were carrying around 100 and 80 people respectively and were rescued around 38 nautical miles (70 kilometers) off the coast of Libya, a spokesman told AFP.
Sea Watch said its team was now looking after around 270 people in all, after picking up 93 people in a wooden boat in international waters south of the Italian island of Lampedusa on Friday morning.
Sea-Watch 3 set out on its “Christmas rescue operation” on Thursday evening.
The rescue ship has been patrolling the sea off the Libyan coast since November 2017 and helping any vessels in distress.

  • This month, the pavilion held symposiums on the Arabic language, the Suez Canal, tourism, and higher education
  • Head of the Egyptian Commercial Office in Dubai: King of Sweden visited pavilion in December
CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea said her country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has so far attracted over half a million visitors since its opening in early October, making it among the most visited pavilions.

She added that the pavilion takes visitors on a journey through time from the Pharaonic civilization of the past to the achievements of the present and the vision of the future.

It includes reproductions of King Tutankhamun’s treasures, three royal coffins and a statue of Maat, the goddess associated with truth, justice, balance and righteousness in ancient Egypt.

Ashraf Hamdy, head of the Egyptian Commercial Office in Dubai, said the pavilion received high-profile visitors in December, including the king of Sweden and Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, deputy prime minister and interior minister of the UAE.

This month, the pavilion held symposiums on sustainable energy, innovation and entrepreneurship, the Arabic language, the Suez Canal, tourism, higher education and smart cities.

  • Louai al-Yasseri resigned from his leadership in Najaf, a day after the governor of Nasiriyah province quit following the violent suppression of protesters
  • Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to express their anger at corruption
NAJAF, Iraq: The governor of Iraq’s Najaf province resigned on Friday, a day after another governor also quit following demonstrations against living conditions and corruption.
Louai Al-Yasseri resigned from his leadership in Najaf, in central Iraq, a day after the governor of Nasiriyah province in the south quit following the violent suppression of protesters.
Their departures underline the challenges facing war-scarred Iraq and how little has changed despite protests that swept Baghdad and the South two years ago.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to express their anger at corruption, unemployment and crumbling public services, and hundreds lost their lives in protest-related violence.
Yasseri announced at a press conference that he was leaving his post in the holy Shiite city, according to the official Iraqi News Agency.
His resignation follows harsh criticism from prominent Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr, who emerged as kingmaker following legislative elections in October.
Sadr paid a public visit to the municipality in Najaf on Wednesday after “reports of corruption and shortcomings in this institution,” according to the news agency.
“We will work on dismissing the governor of Najaf and replacing him legally,” he said.
On Friday evening, Sadr welcomed the governor’s resignation as a “step in the right direction.”
In the past weeks, sporadic demonstrations have broken out across Najaf and the neighboring province of Diwaniya, as well as in Nasiriyah.
Protesters have decried living conditions and called for job opportunities for young graduates.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi held a security meeting Wednesday to discuss the protests, where he repeated the need to avoid “the use of force or shoot.”
The following day, the governor of Nasiriyah, Ahmed Ghani Khafaji, announced his resignation after protests in which three people were shot and wounded, according to a medical source.
The 2019 demonstrations petered out after bloody crackdowns and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 600 people were killed and tens of thousands injured throughout the protests.
Kadhemi moved the elections forward to October as a concession to the demonstrators.
But anger gave way to disillusion and the ballot saw record-low turnout.
The movement of Sadr — who once led a militia against American and Iraqi government forces — won 73 out of the assembly’s total 329 seats, the election commission said.

  • NCRI officials said the protests began on Dec. 15, demanding better treatment of teachers and educators
  • Protesters chanted “free all imprisoned teachers” and “free all political prisoners”
CHICAGO: Teachers and educators in Iran continued to protest in more than 100 cities this week against the clerical regime’s oppressive policies that target educators, officials from the US-based National Council of Resistance of Iran said Friday.

NCRI officials said the protests began on Dec. 15, demanding better treatment of teachers and educators. The Mullah-controlled Iranian parliament responded by introducing and adopting a law that provides a “ranking” of teachers that protestors and the NCRI called “deceptive.”

In a resolution unanimously endorsed by teachers’ groups, they vowed to not remain silent against the oppression and arrests of teachers and educators.

“They demanded the unconditional release of all imprisoned teachers, the halt to summoning, interrogating, and fabricating cases in unjust courts against the teachers. They pledged to do their utmost to support the imprisoned teachers,” said NCRI President Maryam Rajavi.

“With their courageous protests today, Iranian teachers showed that they will not back down despite the clerical regime’s deceptive plans, threats, and suppressive measures. The teachers’ movement will carry on until their demands are met.”

Even if implemented, Rajavi said, the legislation “would not have met the minimum demands of teachers.” Protest leaders called the bill “a dagger” to the freedom of teachers and educators and they vowed to continue protests.

Despite threats and repressive measures implemented by the regime in response to the protests, teachers staged a large-scale protest in Tehran outside the Planning and Budget Organization and in as many as 100 other cities and villages outside of the local Education Ministry offices.

Protesters chanted “free all imprisoned teachers”, “free all political prisoners”, “we have heard too many promises, but no justice”, and “livelihood, dignity are our inalienable right,” as they protested the regime.

In several cities, such as Tehran, Mashhad and Shiraz, the suppressive forces charged at the teachers to disperse them, but were forced to retreat in the face of the teachers’ resistance and chants of “you, shameless.”

In Tehran, the State Security Force attempted to disperse teachers at the metro station exits to prevent them from joining together. But the teachers gathered outside the metro stations.

Many teachers had been summoned by intelligence and security agents and warned against staging protests.

In Mashhad, the SSF prevented the teachers from entering or leaving the protest site. In Shiraz, the Prosecutor’s Office had sent text messages to teachers, warning them against participating in the protest gathering.

Rajavi urged Iranian youths, particularly high school and university students, to join their teachers’ protests.

“The first lesson of the arisen teachers of Iran is to be free and courageous in the face of the mullahs’ oppression. The teachers’ movement will carry on until their demands are met,” Rajavi said.

She added: “The protests manifest the determination of the Iranian people to overthrow the clerical regime, which is the main cause of oppression, corruption, unemployment and poverty.”

The breadth of the protests has stymied the Iranian Mullahs. Protests were reported in Shiraz, Isfahan, Kermanshah, Kerman, Ramhormoz, Marivan, Ardabil, Lahijan, Yazd, Qazvin, Ilam, Karaj, Hamedan, Arak, Mashhad, Ahvaz, Rasht, Bandar Abbas, Neyshabur, Bushehr, Tabriz, Qom, Khorramshahr, Kashan, Sari, Najafabad, Nowshahr, Javanrud, Sanandaj, Kazerun, Firuzabad, Golpayegan, Borujerd, Khorramabad, Zanjan, Semnan, Neyriz, Bahmai, Mamasani, Jahrom, Shirvan, Izeh, Malayer, Babol, Shush, Gorgan, Abadeh, Borazjan, Darab, Lordegan, Mahshahr, Shahreza, Shahrekord, Sarbandar, Andimeshk, Bandar Khomeini, Pol Dokhtar, Lamerd, Sabzevar, Amol, Bukan, Bojnurd, Ferdows, Ashkanan, Nourabad, Aligudarz, Gachsaran, Shahin Shahr Dashtestan, Eslamabad-e Gharb, Azna, Torbat Heydariyeh, Gotvand, Behbahan, Bandar Ganaveh, Delfan, Sardasht, Semirom, Bijar, Bafgh, Qorveh, Dehgolan, Divanderreh, Shahrud, Torbat Jam, Chalus, Baneh, Farashband, Shahrbabak, and Abhar, Rajavi said.

  • Al-Rai also called for the government to convene
  • "We support your commitment to holding the legislative elections," said Al-Rai, directing his speech to President Michel Aoun
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s top Christian cleric, Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, stressed the importance of the country holding legislative elections next year as he delivered his Christmas sermon on Saturday.
Al-Rai also called for the government to convene, saying that failing to do so sets a precedent that may hinder the function of future governments.
Lebanon’s cabinet, which is focused on restarting talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock much-needed foreign aid, has not met since Oct. 12, due to a dispute over a probe into last year’s deadly Beirut port blast.
“We support your commitment to holding the legislative elections,” said Al-Rai, directing his speech to President Michel Aoun who was attending the sermon. “The elections are the guarantee that presidential elections will be held on time and it is an opportunity for change.”
Parliament had voted for the legislative election to take place on March 27 but Aoun has said he would only sign a decree for them to take place in May.
Al-Rai also offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the port blast which killed more than 200 people in August last year.
“Our thoughts today are with the families of the port blast victims who are in pain because the judiciary is hindered and the fate of investigation is uncertain,” he said.
The explosion was caused by a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely for years, but more than a year on, no one has been held accountable.
Shiite group Hezbollah and its allies have pushed to remove the lead investigator of the explosion, accusing him of political bias.

TEHRAN: A road accident in southwestern Iran killed at least 10 people on Saturday, Iranian media reported.
The official IRNA news agency said the accident happened as a truck hit a minibus that was carrying laborers on the road linking the city of Khorramshahr with the city of Ahvaz in Khuzestan province.
The fatalities include the truck driver and nine workers from the minibus. Three other cars rear-ended the bus and each other. Thirteen injured were taken to local hospitals.
Roads in Iran regularly see such chain-reaction accidents and pileups. Fourteen people, including eight children, were killed in a road accident in March.
Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, with some 17,000 deaths annually. The grave toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

