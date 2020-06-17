You are here

  • Home
  • Germany’s Sea Watch rescues 100 migrants off Libya

Germany’s Sea Watch rescues 100 migrants off Libya

Migrants wait to be rescued by German NGO search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 during a search and rescue (SAR) operation in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan Coast, June 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9rf5p

Updated 2 min 13 sec ago
AFP

Germany’s Sea Watch rescues 100 migrants off Libya

  • The dinghy was found 40 kilometers west of Tripoli, several of the migrants, who included women and children, were given immediate medical attention
  • Warmer weather and better sailing conditions are expected to lead to a surge in attempts by migrants to reach Italy from Libya
Updated 2 min 13 sec ago
AFP

ROME: The German NGO Sea Watch rescued around 100 migrants off of Libya on Wednesday, saying the Libyan coast guard would have turned them back to shore if the humanitarian group had not intervened.
The dinghy was found 29 nautical miles off Zawyia, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Tripoli, Sea Watch said on Twitter, adding that several of the migrants, who included women and children, were given immediate medical attention.
Left-wing Italian humanitarian group Mediterranea, which also patrols the region in the Mare Jonio, said the Libyan coast guard “captured” another migrant boat earlier Wednesday near Tripoli.
“We had to watch powerless as Libyan militiamen intervened... violating all international conventions by pushing dozens of refugees toward the bombs and the torture they were trying to escape,” Mediterranea said in a statement.
The coast guard vessel sped past the Mare Jonio to reach “a boat that was nearly immobile and therefore in obvious difficulty,” it said.
When the Italian ship reached the dinghy, it was “empty... damaged and deflated, and as usual the engine was already gone.”
The German and Italian rescue ships were allowed to resume operations in the central Mediterranean at the beginning of June after the Italian authorities held them at port for two months citing “technical reasons.”
Warmer weather and better sailing conditions are expected to lead to a surge in attempts by migrants to reach Italy from Libya.

Topics: Sea Watch migrants

Related

Special
Middle-East
Bodies of 61 migrants recovered from shipwreck off Tunisia
Middle-East
UN says dozen migrants feared drowned in capsizing off Libya

Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak

Updated 37 min 13 sec ago
AFP

Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak

  • All schools have been ordered to close again and return to online classes
  • Officials have closed 11 markets and disinfected thousands of food and beverage businesses in Beijing
Updated 37 min 13 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: Beijing’s airports canceled two-thirds of all flights on Wednesday and schools in the Chinese capital were closed again as authorities rushed to contain a new coronavirus outbreak and warned infections may rise.
The city reported 31 new cases while officials urged residents not to leave Beijing, with fears growing about a second wave of infections in China, which had largely brought the contagion under control since its emergence in Wuhan late last year.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been tested so far following the fresh outbreak, which is believed to have started in the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food market.
Almost 30 residential compounds in the city are now under lockdown.
“Because the Xinfadi market is the largest marketplace selling daily necessities, with thousands of migrant workers and a large number of visitors, it is hard to control the spread,” said Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We may see a rise in confirmed cases in the coming days,” Pang told a regular press briefing.
Beijing has reported 137 infections over the past six days and 95 percent of them were “mild cases,” Pang said.
The city has ramped up its testing capacity and is gathering about 400,000 samples a day, said Zhang Qiang, an official from Beijing’s epidemic prevention task force.
Since June 13, 356,000 samples have been tested. That includes swabs from workers and visitors to different markets in Beijing and communities near to spots where outbreaks have been registered.
A shortage of expensive testing machines has led to delays in processing.
At least 1,255 scheduled flights were canceled Wednesday, state-run People’s Daily reported — nearly 70 percent of all trips to and from Beijing’s main airports.
The outbreak had already forced authorities to announce a travel ban for residents of “medium- or high-risk” areas of the city, while requiring all other residents to take nucleic acid tests in order to leave Beijing.
Several provinces were quarantining travelers from Beijing, where all schools — which had mostly reopened — have been ordered to close again and return to online classes.
Officials have closed 11 markets and disinfected thousands of food and beverage businesses in Beijing after the outbreak was detected.
In addition to the cluster in Beijing, two domestic cases — one in neighboring Hebei province and another in the eastern province of Zhejiang — were reported Wednesday, while there were 11 imported cases.
A local case was also reported in Tianjin, a large city located just outside Beijing to the southeast, state television announced late in the day.
The 22-year-old man, a hotel restaurant worker, reportedly had not left Tianjin in the two weeks before displaying symptoms — fueling speculation about another possible cluster.
Authorities have so far banned group sports, ordered people to wear masks in crowded enclosed spaces, and suspended inter-provincial group tours in response to the outbreak.
Bars in Beijing’s trendy Sanlitun area were ordered to shut down, while shops were seeing lighter foot traffic.
Officials said that since May 30, more than 200,000 people had visited Xinfadi market, which supplies more than 70 percent of Beijing’s fruit and vegetables.
Until the new outbreak, most of China’s recent cases were nationals returning from abroad as COVID-19 spread globally, and the government had all but declared victory against the disease.
China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that the virus type found in the Beijing outbreak was a “major epidemic strain” in Europe.

Topics: Coronavirus Beijing China

Related

World
Parts of Beijing locked down due to fresh virus cluster

Latest updates

Germany’s Sea Watch rescues 100 migrants off Libya
Beijing cancels flights, shuts schools over new virus outbreak
Dubai’s COVID-19 restrictions on over 60s and young children lifted
Yemen coalition welcomes removal from UN child war zone list
Exhibition by Syrian painter in France to open on World Refugee Day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.