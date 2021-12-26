You are here

  • Home
  • $2.8bn boost for National Bank of Egypt’s retail portfolio expansion

$2.8bn boost for National Bank of Egypt’s retail portfolio expansion

$2.8bn boost for National Bank of Egypt’s retail portfolio expansion
Short Url

https://arab.news/rgy63

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

$2.8bn boost for National Bank of Egypt’s retail portfolio expansion

$2.8bn boost for National Bank of Egypt’s retail portfolio expansion
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Bank of Egypt will pump 45 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.8 billion) next year into its retail portfolio amid plans to boost its customer base.

Currently, the volume of the banks retail portfolio is valued at 156 billion Egyptian pounds, which includes 11 billion pounds earmarked for its real estate financing initiative launched by the Central Bank of Egypt.

The bank plans to expand its customer base from the current 18 million to 20 million during 2022, Al Arabiya reported on Sunday.

NBE’s customers deposits portfolio is valued at 2.3 trillion Egyptian pounds. 

Topics: Egypt banking retail portfolio Investment

Egyptian copper exports rise by 130% in 2021

Egyptian copper exports rise by 130% in 2021
Updated 11 sec ago
 Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian copper exports rise by 130% in 2021

Egyptian copper exports rise by 130% in 2021
Updated 11 sec ago
 Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s copper exports rose 130 percent in 2021 between January and October, the country’s Export Council for Building Materials said in its latest report.

According to the statistics, copper exports reached $296 million during the period as compared to $129 million during the same period in 2020.

Egypt exported copper to 45 countries. Of the total, 16 markets were added to the country’s list in 2021.

The new markets include South Africa, Mozambique, Malta, Qatar, Switzerland, Canada, Rwanda, Senegal, the Russian Federation, Australia, Tunisia, Tanzania, Vietnam and Spain, according to the Middle East News Agency.

Saudi Arabia was the largest importer of copper, with imports increasing by over 4,000 percent to $70 million, up from $1.6 million last year, accounting for 24 percent of the total value of copper exports.

Copper exports to Lebanon rose by 350 percent, reaching $31 million, compared to $7 million in 2020, while Greece recorded an increase of 180 percent, to reach $30 million, compared to $10.6 million last year. 

The council stated that total copper exports to China increased by 777 percent, reaching $27.6 million compared to $3 million last year.

However, exports to Algeria and Jordan decreased as compared to the last year, down 32 and 25 percent respectively, the report added. 

Topics: Egypt copper exports

Egypt signs $1bn oil exploration deal with Italy’s Eni

Egypt signs $1bn oil exploration deal with Italy’s Eni
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 40 min 27 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt signs $1bn oil exploration deal with Italy’s Eni

Egypt signs $1bn oil exploration deal with Italy’s Eni
  • The deal comes as part of the ministry’s strategy to increase production rates and to plan for the natural decline of wells
Updated 40 min 27 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation has signed a $1 billion agreement with the Italian energy company Eni, for oil exploration in the Gulf of Suez and Nile Delta region in Egypt.

Under the agreement, Eni is committed to spend at least an additional $20 million to drill four new wells, according to a statement issued by the ministry of petroleum and mineral resources.

The deal comes as part of the ministry’s strategy to increase production rates and to plan for the natural decline of wells by using the latest technologies in oil producing areas.

It also aims to encourage the pumping of more investments in the field of oil and gas exploration and boost Egypt’s reserves. 

Last October, the Italian company announced three new discoveries in the Meleiha and South West Meleiha concessions in the Western Desert.

Eni has been operating in Egypt since 1954 and is a major producer, with a current production of about 360,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Topics: economy Oil Egypt gulf of suez Eni Italy

Related

Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years
Business & Economy
Egypt achieves 55% higher gasoline production in the last 7 years

Saudi real estate market falls by 9.1% in 4Q 2021

Saudi real estate market falls by 9.1% in 4Q 2021
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi real estate market falls by 9.1% in 4Q 2021

Saudi real estate market falls by 9.1% in 4Q 2021
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real estate market slid in late December by 9.1 percent, as the value of deals finalized at a weekly rate of less than SR4.1 billion ($1.09 billion).

All segments of the real estate sector recorded a decline with the residential sector transactions declining by 4 percent, the commercial sector fell by 11.7 percent and the total value of transactions in the agriculture and industrial sectors dropped by 27.1 percent.

Topics: SAUDI REAL ESTATE economy

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $214m in Sakani Program

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $214m in Sakani Program
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $214m in Sakani Program

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $214m in Sakani Program
  • December witnessed an increased deposit compared to last month, of SR788 million
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) has injected over SR805 million ($214.3 million) in December to the accounts of people benefiting from Sakani program, 

This brings the total amount of financing to SR33.3 billion, to help more Saudis own homes, CEO of REDF, Mansour Madi stated on Sunday.

December witnessed an increased deposit compared to last month, of SR788 million to the beneficiary accounts of Saudi families, SPA reported.

Madi pointed out that the fund insists on continuing to deposit the monthly funding for the beneficiaries of the Sakani program.

REDF provided more than 43 electronic services for citizens online, in addition to a real-estate adviser application that facilitates the program, he added.

More than 560,000 Saudi families benefited from the Housing Ministry’s Sakani program, which has subsidized real estate loans since its inception in June 2017.

Sakani is a program run by the Ministry of Housing and the REDF to allocate fully constructed and planned housing units across Saudi Arabia.

Topics: economy Sakani Saudi Arabia

Related

175,000 Saudi families benefit from Sakani program in 10 months
Business & Economy
175,000 Saudi families benefit from Sakani program in 10 months

Arla Foods sees 10% rise from Saudi plants on more Starbucks, Puck products

Arla Foods sees 10% rise from Saudi plants on more Starbucks, Puck products
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

Arla Foods sees 10% rise from Saudi plants on more Starbucks, Puck products

Arla Foods sees 10% rise from Saudi plants on more Starbucks, Puck products
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Danish Arla Food, the largest dairy producer in Scandinavia, expects to raise output from its Saudi plants as it plans to add more Starbucks ready made and its own Puck products.

The Danish producer, known for making Lurpak butter, expects its Saudi output to go up by 10 percent win 2022 from 2021 after starting its new production lines in September, according to a statement. The company didn’t say how much it’s producing.

Arla invested SR64 million ($17 million) in the new production lines to export more products to other countries in the region. It invested SR127 million over the past five years in expanding their storage facilities, the statement said.

The company said new lines are adding more Saudi jobs, with a line fully operated by females.

The size of Saudi dairy market is expected to reach $7.94 billion by end of 2026 up from $5.72 billion in 2020, the statement said, citing TechSci Research firm.

Starbucks signed a 21-year agreement in 2018 with Arla Foods, giving the latter license to continue to manufacture, distribute and market Starbucks premium milk-based ready-to-drink coffee beverages for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Topics: Starbucks Food Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

$2.8bn boost for National Bank of Egypt’s retail portfolio expansion
$2.8bn boost for National Bank of Egypt’s retail portfolio expansion
African Cup: Player release can be delayed until January 3
African Cup: Player release can be delayed until January 3
What’s in the McNuggets?
What’s in the McNuggets?
Egyptian copper exports rise by 130% in 2021
Egyptian copper exports rise by 130% in 2021
Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors
Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.