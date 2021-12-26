You are here

Saudi and US air forces conclude joint combat readiness exercise

The exercise was held at King Abdullah Air Base and is part of a number of joint drills between both countries' air forces. (Saudi Ministry of Defense)
The exercise was held at King Abdullah Air Base and is part of a number of joint drills between both countries’ air forces. (Saudi Ministry of Defense)
The exercise was held at King Abdullah Air Base and is part of a number of joint drills between both countries’ air forces. (Saudi Ministry of Defense)
The exercise was held at King Abdullah Air Base and is part of a number of joint drills between both countries’ air forces. (Saudi Ministry of Defense)
The exercise was held at King Abdullah Air Base and is part of a number of joint drills between both countries’ air forces. (Saudi Ministry of Defense)
The exercise was held at King Abdullah Air Base and is part of a number of joint drills between both countries’ air forces. (Saudi Ministry of Defense)
  The joint drill aims to enhance military cooperation, coordination and exchange of expertise
JEDDAH: The Royal Saudi Air Force and their US counterparts concluded a bilateral exercise in western Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Sunday.
The combat readiness maneuvers were held at King Abdullah Air Base and are part of a number of joint exercises between both countries’ air forces to enhance military cooperation, coordination and exchange of expertise.
“The exercise aims to strengthen military ties and raise combat readiness, and the scenario was implemented as planned in advance with high skill and precision,” the ministry said.

Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai receives 2 million visitors

  The pavilion is considered to be the largest after that of the host's and has already achieved three Guinness World Records
DUBAI: Two million people have visited the Kingdom’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, making up more than 30 percent of the expo’s total visitors.
Visitors to the Kingdom’s pavilion, which officially opened on Oct. 1, have traveled from Arab countries and further afield.
There have also been high-level visits from diplomatic delegations.
The committee said that this is the highest percentage of visitors heading to one pavilion within 86 days in the history of international exhibitions.
The pavilion offers, over a period of six months, more than 1,800 events, activities, programs and themed weeks that reflect the Kingdom’s rich nature, vibrant society, longstanding heritage and economic opportunities.

The pavilion offers, over a period of six months, more than 1,800 events, activities, programs and themed weeks that reflect the Kingdom’s rich nature, vibrant society, longstanding heritage and economic opportunities.

There is also a sustainable energy station, a strong presence of Saudi heritage handicrafts, shows featuring popular folklore, and famous dishes from all of the country’s regions.
Pavilion visitors are taken on discovery tours that reflect the young spirit of Saudi Arabia and its cultural, innovative, economic and investment opportunities.
The pavilion is considered to be the largest after that of the host’s and has already achieved three Guinness World Records for the largest interactive light floor, the longest interactive water curtain and the largest interactive digital screen mirror.

Saudi civil aviation workshop empowers private aircraft owners

  The workshop was aimed at raising the level of compliance with the relevant executive regulations, systems and procedures
RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation recently organized a workshop in Riyadh with the participation of specialists and those interested in the field of general aviation in the government and private sectors.

It was aimed at enhancing effective communication between GACA and the general aviation community in the Kingdom, and building a partnership to enhance the safety, security and efficiency of general aviation in the country.

It came within the framework of developing and activating the role of general aviation and light sports aviation to open the way for those wishing to develop these hobbies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It provided a platform to hear the views of participants and provide them with the appropriate space through legislation and international best practice to ensure safety for them and the community.

Private aircraft owners were informed of the latest strategic and operational developments, and the workshop also highlighted their responsibilities. These included ensuring the validity of the pilot’s license, the obligation to operate the aircraft according to the license, and compliance with the guiding requirements in the Aeronautical Information Publication.

The workshop was also aimed at raising the level of compliance with the relevant executive regulations, systems and procedures.

 

Saudi project clears 2,231 Houthi mines in Yemen

  The demining took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada
ADEN: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance in Yemen dismantled 2,231 mines in the fourth week of December.

This figure includes 11 anti-personnel mines, 1,399 anti-tank mines, 801 unexploded ordinances and 20 other explosive devices.

The project is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia to help ease the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The demining took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

A total of 298,412 mines have been cleared since the start of the project. More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.

 

Concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia due to omicron

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rapidly increasing due to the omicron variant, with infections more than doubling in a week.
In a press conference on Sunday, Saudi Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that many countries were witnessing a jump in COVID-19 cases, including Saudi Arabia.
He stressed the importance of receiving the necessary vaccine doses and booster shots, while also emphasizing the importance for children who were eligible to get the vaccine to come forward and do so. 
Health authorities began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of five and 11 last Tuesday. Priority is being given to those who are considered vulnerable and at high risk from the virus.
The Saudi Ministry of Commerce spokesman Abdulrahman Al-Hussain announced at the same press conference what measures were required of commercial businesses to help tackle and control the spread of COVID-19.

Commercial businesses are required to implement barcodes for customers to scan on the government-approved Tawakkalna app before entering an establishment. He also stressed the importance for all small commercial businesses to check the vaccination status of customers through the app.
He added that, starting in February, people would not be allowed to enter commercial businesses without showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot.
The Tawakkalna app was launched last year to help track COVID-19 infections. It has since been updated to include vaccination information, while also functioning as a COVID-19 passport to use within and outside the Kingdom.
Al-Abd Al-Aly urged people to follow preventative measures such as wearing face masks, washing their hands, and self-quarantine for those people showing symptoms.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 389 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and one new COVID-19-related death while 124 more patients had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours..

The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers throughout the Kingdom, urged people who had not yet had a jab to register through its Sehhaty app to get one. It also renewed calls for the public to adhere to precautionary measures.
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for people who show no or mild symptoms, or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. 
Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for either service can be made through Sehhaty.

New electronic Qur’an to help blind and visually impaired at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

  Nearly 6 inches long and 4 inches wide device enables users to smoothly move pages using high-quality Braille cells
First phase of project took nearly 10 months
  • First phase of project took nearly 10 months
JEDDAH: An electronic Qur’an is being introduced at Makkah’s Grand Mosque to help blind and visually impaired Muslims.

Advanced braille-based technology is being used to create the Haramain electronic Qur’an, allowing blind and visually impaired visitors and pilgrims to read and access the verses of Islam’s holy book more easily.

Ghazi Al-Thubyani, from the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said special shelves were being prepared for the 100 electronic braille devices that had been designed for the visually impaired.

The device, which is nearly six inches long and four inches wide, means users can move smoothly between pages using high-quality braille cells.

“Each cell can accommodate six dotted points, as well as 10 digital keys that allow the users to enter the page number for swift navigation, as well as rotation buttons. They can also scroll the lines on each side of the texts in braille,” Al-Thubyani told Arab News. “This service will be provided very soon. We are nearly finished with preparing shelves for these devices to be at the reach of the sightless worshippers who visit the holy mosque.”

He added that the Grand Mosque offered paper copies of the Qur’an in Braille in addition to the new devices. “Each mus’haf (Qur’an copy) consists of six volumes. We also have booklets in braille tailored for blind children to help them learn about monotheism and the basics of Islam.”

• As part of its plans to digitalize the services provided, the presidency has been making every effort to facilitate people’s experience when visiting the Two Holy Mosques.

• Misha’al Al-Harasani, who led the team that created the new device, previously described his invention as an electronic board with 28 characters.

Blind and visually impaired Muslims experience challenges when reading Qur’an copies available in braille. They need to have up to six paper volumes to read the sacred 600-page book. As part of its plans to digitalize the services provided, the presidency has been making every effort to facilitate people’s experience when visiting the Two Holy Mosques.

Al-Thubyani said that the project’s first phase, which took nearly 10 months, focused on the Qur’an. There will be another phase in which the elucidations and explanations of the Holy Qur’an will be added using the same technology.

The presidency was keen to utilize technology in all its services at the Two Holy Mosques and that their plans complied with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, he added.

The visually impaired can read the Qur’an easily and navigate through the pages the same way as the entire Qur’an is registered on the board.

Misha’al Al-Harasani

The project began when a meeting at the presidency concluded that the help of inventors should be sought to come up with a device that could spare the exertions and time of the blind and visually impaired when they were reading paper copies of the Qur’an in braille.

Misha’al Al-Harasani, who led the team that created the new device, previously described his invention as an electronic board with 28 characters. Each character had six braille letters, and the board page contained 28 rows.

“The visually impaired can read the Qur’an easily and navigate through the pages the same way as the entire Qur’an is registered on the board,” Al-Harasani told Arab News in an earlier interview.

He explained how the digital mus’haf would ease the process of reading the Qur’an for the visually impaired, compared with the regular version of the Qur’an in braille.

“The visually impaired read the Qur’an in braille in six large volumes that make it difficult for them to reach the page, passage, or surah. Carrying them and storing them is difficult, too, because of the size.”

He was inspired to create the digital mus’haf when he visited the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an in Madinah to participate in a Qur’an teaching seminar for those with special needs.

“With the help of my team, I researched on the reading of the Qur’an for those with special needs, especially for the visually impaired. And from there, the idea of creating a digital mus’haf for the visually impaired came to be.”

Al-Harasani, whose previous inventions for the visually impaired include a mobile phone, a currency, and a plane passenger seat, said that part of the team he was working with were visually impaired individuals.

