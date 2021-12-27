You are here

  • Home
  • Factors to watch before trading on Dec. 27, 2021: IPOs, dividends, omicron

Factors to watch before trading on Dec. 27, 2021: IPOs, dividends, omicron

Factors to watch before trading on Dec. 27, 2021: IPOs, dividends, omicron
Short Url

https://arab.news/44qex

Updated 27 December 2021
Salma Wael

Factors to watch before trading on Dec. 27, 2021: IPOs, dividends, omicron

Factors to watch before trading on Dec. 27, 2021: IPOs, dividends, omicron
Updated 27 December 2021
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Upon completion of last week’s episode of IPOs and dividends, the Saudi stock market soared to end the trading week higher, which was offset by a fall in the previous trading session in line with Gulf indexes.

A series of initial public offerings, dividend announcements, and coronavirus cases have been the main drivers of the Kingdom’s bourse as it approaches the end of the year.

Its main stock index, TASI, closed the prior session at 11,168 points, down from last week’s close of 11,271 points.

This came in line with GCC bourses as stock indexes of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait all saw declines from 1 to 4 percent.

Omicron strain still poses a risk for stock markets in the region. 

In a press conference on Sunday, Saudi Health Ministry spokesman Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that countries are witnessing a jump in COVID-19 cases globally, including Saudi Arabia.

Data by the Saudi Health Ministry revealed that infections more than doubled in a week. As many as 389 new coronavirus cases were confirmed together with one coronavirus-caused death on Dec. 26, the data unveiled.

The dominant variant has left Saudi Arabia’s financial market prone to volatility since its break back in November this year. 

On another note, as we approach year-end, many companies have set their 2021’s dividends at higher rates compared to a year earlier, fueling investor optimism which was also heightened by a numerous wave of IPOs.

The Capital Market Authority has 54 IPO applications pending, 31 of which are direct listings, the authority’s chairman Mohammed El Kuwaiz said in November, adding that the Saudi bourse is now larger than the Kingdom’s entire economy.

As of early morning, Brent crude oil was up $0.10, or 0.13 percent, to $76.24 per barrel, while US WTI crude retreated 0.96 percent to $73.08 per barrel. 

Stock news:

  • Anaam International Holding Group signed an initial agreement with ARW Industry for a potential 55-percent acquisition at an initial purchase of SR23.5 million ($6.2 million). The aim of the acquisition is to diversify the business into new sectors
  • Al-Moammar Information Systems Co. and Al Rajhi Capital signed an initial agreement to launch an investment fund worth SR1 billion

Calendar:

Dec. 28, 2021:

  • Subscription to Batic’s unsubscribed shares starts with over 4 million rump shares available

Dec. 29, 2021:

  • Last day to subscribe to Batic’s rump shares

Dec. 30, 2021:

  • End of Al Wasail Industrial IPO bidding and book-building for qualified investors
  • Sahara International Petrochemical Co., or Sipchem, will start paying out dividends of SR1.09 billion – SR1.5 per share – for the second half of 2021
  • Yanbu Cement Co. will start paying out dividends of SR156 million – SR1 per share – for the second half of 2021
  • Dallah Healthcare Co. will start paying out dividends of SR90 million – SR1 per share – for the second half of 2021

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Prices expected to rise as fears of Omicron fade amid supply disruptions: Oil in Brief 

Prices expected to rise as fears of Omicron fade amid supply disruptions: Oil in Brief 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Prices expected to rise as fears of Omicron fade amid supply disruptions: Oil in Brief 

Prices expected to rise as fears of Omicron fade amid supply disruptions: Oil in Brief 
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh: Global markets expect a further rise in oil prices, due to the diminishing fears on the spread of the Omicron variant, and possible supply disruptions from Libya and Nigeria. Bloomberg mentioned. 

In their first trading day after the holiday Brent and WTI edged lower with the former seeing a 1.07 percent fall as of 1:02 p.m. Saudi time while the US grade is going up by +0.18 percent. 

Looking at the Bigger Picture

Drilling restrictions in the US shale patch and cyber-attacks on pipelines have raised deep concerns about gasoline shortages in the north-eastern US, Bloomberg reported. 

Despite fears of the spread of the Omicron strain, which affected prices during the last period, the news that the virus is less dangerous than the previous strains of Covid - 19 is expected to lead to more increase in demand, Bloomberg added.

The slight decrease in oil prices over the past two days is not indicative of a long-term decline, and that prices are on track to record a weekly gain of 4 percent, CNBC indicated. 

Through a micro lens

The rise in global oil prices during the past months led to the recovery of the Saudi economy, as the value of oil exports increased by 123 percent in October to SR 45.5 billion, Bloomberg reported. 

The oil industry, which was severely affected by 2020 due to the emergence of Covid-19, has re-emerged strongly, despite the growing calls at the beginning of this year to rely on renewable energy sources as an engine of growth, according to the Financial Times. 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC Oil production

Related

Saudi Arabia needs oil prices at $70-$75 to see a surplus: Jadwa
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia needs oil prices at $70-$75 to see a surplus: Jadwa

Saudization of 3 sectors to create up to 10,000 jobs

Saudization of 3 sectors to create up to 10,000 jobs
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 25 min 50 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudization of 3 sectors to create up to 10,000 jobs

Saudization of 3 sectors to create up to 10,000 jobs
Updated 25 min 50 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will see localization of up to 10,000 jobs in 3 sectors on Thursday Dec 30, with almost 100 percent of employees being Saudis.

The sectors include customs clearance, driving schools, and engineering technical professions. 

The decision will provide 2,000 jobs in customs clearance sector to Saudis and up to 8,000 jobs in the driving schools sector, Al Arabiya reported.

The monthly wage registered in the social insurance for each Saudi employee shall not be less than SR5,000 ($1,331), or else the employee will not be included in the required Saudization percentage.

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development had revealed the localization of 20 professions and activities in a number of sectors, creating more than 378,000 jobs in 2021, according to Al Arabiya.

This means the Kingdom exceeded the target of 213,000 localized jobs announced by the Minister, Ahmed Al-Rajhi during a meeting with businessmen last September.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy

Related

‘Saudization’ of workforce increases by 60,000 in Q3 
Business & Economy
‘Saudization’ of workforce increases by 60,000 in Q3 

Egypt’s $1.5bn transport startup Swvl to list on Nasdaq 

Egypt’s $1.5bn transport startup Swvl to list on Nasdaq 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s $1.5bn transport startup Swvl to list on Nasdaq 

Egypt’s $1.5bn transport startup Swvl to list on Nasdaq 
  • The $1.5 billion startup would be the first unicorn in the Middle East to be listed on Nasdaq
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian ride-hailing startup Swvl will offer 35 percent of its shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange through a merger with US SPAC Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital.

The Initial Public Offering will take place by the end of January 2022, Almal local paper reported, citing CEO Mostafa Kandil. 

Upon listing, the $1.5 billion startup would be the first unicorn in the Middle East to be listed on Nasdaq, according to Almal. 

Swvl Holdings Corp. aims to expand to Latin American and European markets during the next year through providing governments with latest smart transportation solutions, Kandil said. 

Topics: economy Egypt Swvl

Related

Update SWVL raises $35.5m pre-funding to push growth strategy
Business & Economy
SWVL raises $35.5m pre-funding to push growth strategy

Binance gets initial approval from Bahrain’s central bank: Crypto Moves

Binance gets initial approval from Bahrain’s central bank: Crypto Moves
Updated 55 min 45 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Binance gets initial approval from Bahrain’s central bank: Crypto Moves

Binance gets initial approval from Bahrain’s central bank: Crypto Moves
Updated 55 min 45 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, has received initial approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain to be the service provider of crypto assets in the Gulf country, Bloomberg reported.

Binance still needs to complete an application process, CEO Changpeng Zhao wrote in an email to Bloomberg News. 

If successful, this will mark the first regulatory approval for the cryptocurrency exchange in the Middle East and North Africa. Binance is expanding its regional presence, as executives prepare to set up potential headquarters in the Gulf countries.

Bahrain has been one of the Middle East’s early adopters of digital assets. The Gulf’s smallest economy approved the first licensed crypto-asset platform in the region, Rain Financial, in 2019, and granted another license to Manama-based CoinMENA earlier this year.

UAE

As part of the new online security laws of the UAE that come into effect on Jan. 2, 2022, online cryptocurrencies fraud promoters face up to five years in prison and a fine of more than $270,000.

These laws aim to protect internet users from electronic fraud, to preserve privacy and personal rights, Bitcoin.com reported.

While the UAE already had laws banning the promotion of cryptocurrencies, according to Hassan Elhais of Al Rowaad Advocates, these laws lacked provisions enabling authorities to penalize any such offenders.

“As per Article 48, posting misleading ads or inaccurate data online about a certain product will be punishable with jail and/or a fine between $5,445 and $136,100. The same penalty applies to members of the public who promote cryptocurrencies unrecognized by authorities in the country," Elhais said.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Erdogan announced in a meeting with journalists on Friday that the country’s cryptocurrency law is ready and will be submitted to the parliament without delay.

“The law is ready, we will send it to the parliament soon without delay,” Erdogan said.

Following Erdogan’s announcement, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday that the Turkish Financial Crimes Investigation Board has fined Binance’s Turkish exchange (BN Teknoloji) 8 million lira ($751,314) over violations found during liability inspections.

The fine imposed on BN Teknoloji was the first of its kind after the authority took on the responsibilities to oversee crypto asset service providers in May, according to Anadolu.

Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 1.42 percent to $50,809 at 1:42 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,057, up 0.18 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Topics: cryptocurrency Binance bitcoin regulations

Japan’s sales retail pick up pace; US holiday season buoyant for shopkeepers: Macro Snapshot

Japan’s sales retail pick up pace; US holiday season buoyant for shopkeepers: Macro Snapshot
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 27 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Japan’s sales retail pick up pace; US holiday season buoyant for shopkeepers: Macro Snapshot

Japan’s sales retail pick up pace; US holiday season buoyant for shopkeepers: Macro Snapshot
Updated 27 December 2021
Ziad Sabbah

Retail sales in Japan rose for the third consecutive month in November, in a favorable sign for businesses in the country.

Sales were 1.2 percent higher in November — on a monthly basis. This was driven by higher expenditure on clothes and cars, which went up by 7.5 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively, according to data from the country’s Ministry of Economy and Trade.

In yearly terms, retail sales increased by 1.9 percent in November, accelerating from the previous month’s 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile in the US

Expenditure on clothes, jewelry and electronics pushed US holiday sales up by 8.5 percent from a year ago, according to a report from Mastercard SpendingPulse.

Both online and in-store sales grew as consumers looked for gifts earlier than usual. In addition, stores tried to introduce more promotions to stimulate the holiday shopping season despite supply chain issues, Bloomberg reported.

The holiday season is defined as Nov. 1 to Dec. 24.

Turkey’s business confidence

The Real Sector Index in Turkey dropped by 2.3 points to 106.1 in December, the country’s central bank said.

This was driven by a major decline in the general business situation sub-index, as it decreased to 77, down from 90.6 in the previous month. 

This comes against the backdrop of the country's persistent move towards lower interest rates amidst high inflationary pressures.

Moreover, the survey — conducted by Turkey's central bank for manufacturing companies — showed that firms’ reporting of both current and future orders worsened.

On the other hand, total employment and volume of output are expected to increase in the coming three months.

China’s industrial profits

Industrial profits for Chinese firms went up by an annual rate of 38 percent in the January-November period, data from the country’s official statistics agency showed.

In particular, mining firms’ profits fueled this increase, surging by over 180 percent during the same period.

However, profits rose by an annual rate of 9 percent in November, decelerating significantly from October's 24.6 percent jump.

This was attributed to tumbling prices of some raw materials, a faltering property market and weaker consumer demand.

Germany’s falling surpluses

Current account surpluses in Germany are starting to drop, causing major trade partners some relief.

Europe’s top economy had the biggest current account surplus for four consecutive years through 2019.

This made it the largest creditor in the world, prompting worldwide calls for their reduction, the Wall Street Journal reported.

For instance, the US has long called that these large surpluses were partly inducing global economic imbalances. The IMF and the EU were also among those urging Germany to cut its surplus, but the German government said that there wasn’t much to do about it.

Germany’s current account surplus — as a share of GDP — is set to fall to 5.5 percent next year, which is the lowest level since 2005. This is also less than the 8.6 percent peak recorded in 2015.

Topics: economy

Latest updates

Prices expected to rise as fears of Omicron fade amid supply disruptions: Oil in Brief 
Prices expected to rise as fears of Omicron fade amid supply disruptions: Oil in Brief 
Get vaccinated or lose govt services, Egyptians told
Get vaccinated or lose govt services, Egyptians told
Saudization of 3 sectors to create up to 10,000 jobs
Saudization of 3 sectors to create up to 10,000 jobs
Iraqi court rejects appeal by Iran-backed parties against vote
Iraqi court rejects appeal by Iran-backed parties against vote
Egypt’s $1.5bn transport startup Swvl to list on Nasdaq 
Egypt’s $1.5bn transport startup Swvl to list on Nasdaq 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.