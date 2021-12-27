Adidas, MDLBEAST spotlight Saudi female talent

Cult show ‘Emily in Paris’ spotlights Elie Saab design
Updated 27 December 2021
DUBAI: Cult Netflix series “Emily in Paris” is back for season two, and as expected viewers were treated to head-turning fashion from the show’s protagonist Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and her best friend Mindy Chen (Ashley Park).
The love-it-or-hate-it show, which has detractors and fans battling it out online, is as famous for its fashion as its saccharine storyline.
From runway ready-pieces from the likes of Valentino to next-level looks from Balmain, the fashionable lead stars do not disappoint on the sartorial front, offering plenty of inspiration for our 2022 wardrobes — with help from last season’s co-costume designer Marylin Fitoussi and Patricia Field, who is known for her wardrobe work on “Sex and the City,” on-board as costume consultants.
Indeed, Emily’s sartorial style has evolved this season, as the Chicago native’s wardrobe takes a colorful turn that has fashion insiders either in love or up in arms online.
Among the inimitable lineup of looks displayed by Emily throughout the 10 episodes was a particular eye-catching number. In season two’s opener — titled “Voulez-Vous Coucher Avec Moi?” — Emily strides into her marketing firm’s office wearing a boxy green jacket with short sleeves by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.
The mini coat was plucked from the Beirut-born couturier’s Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection and was paired with a striped and ribbed-knit Versace polo and vintage Thierry Mugler checked skirt.
Throughout the series, Emily, Mindy and monochrome queen Camille — another character from season one — continue to be decked out in exuberant outfits.
Looks from well-known designer labels share screen time with under-the-radar designers. Oscar de la Renta, Roger Vivier, Mary Katrantzou, La Perla, Vassilis Zoulias and Rianna + Nina are among the brands championed by the fashionable trio.
The stylists behind the show also embraced sustainability this season, with all of the couture looks supplied by the Paris-based Renaissance Project, a non-profit that recycles cast-off clothes.
The characters’ flashy style not only caught the attention of binge-watchers, but online retailers as well.
In November, WWD magazine reported that a number of retail sites partnered with Netflix to feature a selection of looks from the show, curated from luxury brands.
Among the shoppable styles is a silk, fuchsia printed pajama set from AZ Factory that Emily wore in episode 8.
‘Spider-Man’ surpasses $1bn globally in second weekend
According to studio estimates Sunday “Spider-Man” added $81.5 million over the three-day weekend
The Sony and Marvel film has now grossed $467 million from North American theaters
Updated 27 December 2021
DUBAI: Peter Parker’s good fortune continued over the holiday weekend.
Even with some mighty competition from new Matrix and Sing movies, and rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stayed in the No. 1 spot and netted a few more milestones too including crossing the $1 billion mark globally.
According to studio estimates Sunday “Spider-Man” added $81.5 million over the three-day weekend, down 69 percent from its first weekend.
The Sony and Marvel film has now grossed $467 million from North American theaters, more than doubling the domestic grosses of 2021′s previous No. 1 film, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”
With $587.1 million from 61 overseas markets, in just 12 days of release, “Spider-Man” has grossed $1.05 billion globally, making it the highest earner of the pandemic. It’s the first film of the pandemic to cross $1 billion and is tied with “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” for being the third-fastest film ever to do so — and this without the benefit of its release in China.
Universal’s “Sing 2” came in second place with an estimated $23.8 million, while Warner Bros.’ “The Matrix Resurrections” grossed $12 million to take third place.
The animated musical “Sing 2” features high-profile celebrity talent including Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Bono, as well as a jukebox soundtrack full of well-known hits. Since its release Wednesday, it’s made $41 million ($1.6 million of that came from Thanksgiving weekend showings) from North America and $65 million worldwide.
“We’re extraordinarily pleased,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic distribution.
Orr said the stellar CinemaScore (A+) and audience scores suggest that the film will continue to perform well in the next few weeks, when many kids are still out of school for the holidays.
The fourth Matrix also opened on Wednesday and has earned an estimated $22.5 million in its first five days in North America. The film, directed by Lana Wachowski and starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, is currently streaming on HBO Max as well. Globally, it’s grossed $69.8 million to date.
And in fourth is Disney and 20th Century’s “The King’s Man,” a prequel to the action-comedy Kingsman series starring Ralph Fiennes. It came in slightly under expectations with $10 million from its first five days. The audience skewed heavily male (65 percent).
The Kurt Warner biopic “American Underdog” opened on Christmas Day and has made an estimated $6.2 million in its two days in release. Zachary Levi stars as Warner, the quarterback who went from undrafted free agent to Hall of Famer.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” expanded nationwide on Christmas, after playing in limited release for a month, and added $2.3 million bringing its total to $3.7 million.
From Bella Hadid to Shanina Shaik, how part-Arab stars are celebrating the festive season
Updated 26 December 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: From Karen Wazen’s mouth watering roast turkey spread to Elisa Sednaoui’s elf costume, our Instagram feeds have been extra festive with stars taking to the photo-sharing platform to celebrate the jolly season.
The holidays are all about giving back to those less fortunate, and Bella Hadid spent her Christmas doing just that. The 25-year-old model posted a photo on her Instagram Story that showed her volunteering at a food bank. In the days leading up to the holiday, the part-Palestinian model participated in various charitable drives in New York that saw her donate fresh, hot meals and bags filled with toys to those who need it most.
“Christmas in Lagos,” she captioned a video of a Christmas light-filled wonderland on Instagram.
Meanwhile, US-Palestinian DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra had more than just one occasion to celebrate on the 25th, as it was also their youngest sibling Gigi Khadra’s 14th birthday. The identical twins took to their shared Instagram account to wish their little sister a happy birthday, posting sweet messages on the platform.
“Happy Bday to our little Xmas munchkin (sic),” they captioned a photo of Gigi sporting festive pajamas and posing in front of a Christmas tree.
However, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, not everyone got to celebrate the holiday with all of their loved ones this year.
Dubai-based Lebanese-Australian model and humanitarian Jessica Kahawaty revealed that her and her brother Julien both tested positive a few days ago, meaning they were unable to spend time with their mother.
“Thinking of all those that can’t celebrate Christmas with their families today,” she wrote. “My brother and I caught (COVID-19) about a week ago, so we are unable to be with my mother today,” she added alongside a teary-eyed emoji.
But she assured her one million Instagram followers that they are doing well despite the circumstances. “We’re okay! Playing backgammon and having tea on the balcony,” she shared. “So good to hear people outside.”
Simi and Haze Khadra: ‘I feel lucky because we are Palestinians’
Updated 25 December 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: US-Palestinian DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra sat down with best-selling author Jay Shetty on his weekly podcast “On Purpose,” where they discussed everything from their latest beauty brand to how they embrace their Middle Eastern roots.
“Being Middle Eastern is inextricable to how we are and how we see the world,” said Simi during the 42-minute discussion. “You know, anybody who’s come across Middle Eastern culture, you know, it’s a hotbed of literature, art, architecture, mysticism, generosity, understanding, loyalty. Those values are just paradigmatic of Arab culture wherever you find it in the world,” she added.
The sisters were raised by Palestinian parents between Riyadh, London and Dubai.
They are very vocal about the occupation in Palestine, often taking to their social media platforms to raise awareness on the situation.
“Learning about our culture, and I think even talking on Palestine on our platform, I feel lucky because we are Palestinians. So, in many ways we have carte blanche to talk about it and people are not going to criticize us the way they criticize somebody who’s not Palestinian,” she said.
“I think we do have a responsibility to highlight that the situation in Palestine is not a new situation. It’s a story of colonialism and disposition and it’s happened in history over and over again... But when you talk about it in terms of Palestine, they make it seem like this crazy, multi-faceted, complex issue and any criticism against it is classified as anti-Semitic and I think that’s where a lot of the tension comes in,” added Simi. “But that’s what the mainstream media wants you to believe.”
Simi revealed that at first it was difficult for her to talk about the situation with her friends, because the Palestinian children in the videos shared online “looked like her cousins.”
The sisters also credited their upbringing with giving them a well-rounded view of the world.
“I think having all of these experiences and being in so many places and meeting people of all different cultures, it’s given us a heightened sense of empathy and compassion for being a human being and a sense of understanding that someone who grew up in one place wouldn’t have,” the pair said.
Saudi mother-of-six finds sweet success with her ‘kingdom of bees’
Honey, hard work help Saudi beekeeper taste sweet success
Updated 25 December 2021
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Beekeeping as a hobby or business is not for the faint-hearted, as a mother-of-six from Hail in northern Saudi Arabia is proving in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry.
Since launching her beekeeping career four years ago, 38-year-old Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari has found sweet success and been dubbed the “Beekeeper of the North.”
As the only female beekeeper in the Hail region, she is winning praise from fellow beekeepers and visitors, and has been honored by Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, minister of environment, water and agriculture.
Al-Shimmari, who describes herself as a hard-working self-learner, said: “I disagree with those who say that beekeeping is a man’s profession. A strong female can accomplish anything and can excel at any career.”
Al-Shimmari told Arab News that she decided to educate herself about the secrets of the beekeeping business, so bought a beehive and “began exploring the kingdom of bees from A to Z.”
She enjoys being “fully immersed in nature, dealing with bees, plants and fresh honey.”
I disagree with those who say that beekeeping is a man’s profession. A strong female can accomplish anything and can excel at any career.
Norah Shawi Al-Shimmari
Al-Shimmari said that she learnt by observing. “How can one queen lead thousands of workers in a bee colony? I started to explore more and learnt from my colleagues, professional beekeepers who have been in the business for years.”
She said: “Gaining skill and excelling in beekeeping is far from easy. It requires on-site experience, and you need to have a good source that will answer all your questions. I received support from all the beekeepers I sought out. They were keen to teach me from scratch, and explained how to overcome obstacles and solve problems step by step.”
Advice from online platforms also helped Al-Shimmari to improve her beekeeping skills, with demonstrations on how to provide the best environment for bees.
Starting out with one beehive as a hobby, she gradually increased to 50 beehives, and began providing her family and relatives with honey from her farm.
“Once the production started to rise, my family encouraged me to transform my hobby into a business. They saw the array of honey types I produced and how hard-working I am. So I created my honey brand named after my late father Shawi.”
Al-Shimmari produces 11 honey products and pollen, with eight types of honey from different flowers.
A female beekeeper in Saudi Arabia is a rarity, one of the factors that helped Al-Shimmari find business success in the area where she lives on the outskirts of the city of Hail. Her village of Al-Khita is known for its fertile farmland, but beekeepers in general are scarce.
Al-Shimmari moves her beehives around different locations so bees have access to athel, sidr and talh flowers, known for their attractive color and plentiful nectar.
“Beehives are heavy, and it needs two people, but I manage to relocate them during different seasons to collect nectar from special plants and flowers. That means I can get a variety of honey types,” she said.
Her working day starts at dawn when bees begin leaving their hive and searching for nectar.
“I also have my farm, where I keep all my hives and where many types of flowers are planted for bees to get nectar, including citrus trees, clover, roses, climbing plants and grape vines. Bees also get nectar from neighbors’ fruit trees.”
Meanwhile, the “Beekeeper of the North” dreams of expanding her business with hundreds of hives, and adds that she still draws inspiration from the Kingdom’s first female apiarist, Hanaa Al-Alamai, from Rijal Alma in the southern Asir region.
Al-Shimmari was the only woman among 33 beekeepers who took part in the 2021 Hail Honey Festival in early November. The festival helps apiarists market their products and increase investment opportunities, and also delivers a substantial financial return for local beekeepers and producers.
“I am so happy because of all the support that I have received during the festival from my fellow beekeepers, visitors and officials. My talent can be seen and recognized by everyone, so I hope to meet their expectations and more,” she said.