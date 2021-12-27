Lulu to wow customers with amazing midnight offers

Kerten receives ‘Most Innovative Lifestyle Hospitality Group’ award

Leading the hospitality industry in the Middle East region, Kerten Hospitality, a mixed-use lifestyle operator, has received global recognition for its commitment to innovation, sustainability and service excellence in lifestyle hospitality.

UK’s Global Brands Magazine, one of the largest brand publications in the world, has awarded the organization Most Innovative Lifestyle Hospitality Group – Middle East 2021.

This annual accolade is given to the group for standing out among the industry leaders demonstrating exceptional service and unique vision.

In Saudi Arabia, Kerten Hospitality has recently opened its lifestyle destination in Jeddah that connects people and brings a new edge to the city’s trendy area.

The House Hotel Jeddah CityYard is the place to rest, dine and socialize in the modern hotel with 114 rooms, 14 dining options that dazzle palates and a picturesque panoramic rooftop view from the pool that has quickly turned into the go-to destination for live music and entertainment.

The house has become home to famous local and international visitors, all positively surprised to find such a transformative experience in Saudi Arabia today.

This is one of Kerten Hospitality’s mixed-use projects and a pipeline of 6 openings in 2022, a series of announcements about new curated projects along with an entry into new geographies with a growing team of distinguished professionals.

Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality said: “We are thrilled to have been recognized as the leading lifestyle hospitality player in the region we have entered only six years ago. Today, we are building more than 35 sustainable lifestyle destinations globally with a focus on the local community, entrepreneurship, empowerment and soft touch hospitality focused on ESG, entertainment, connecting local and international travelers, for our community of owners who are well established, well-traveled, successful business people, and whom by taking notice of the changing world want to be part of that change, with high yield long-term investments that become the talk of the town.”

Knippenberg added: “Recently, we have signed up to enter new markets such as the UAE, Italy and Morocco. Egypt, Kuwait, Georgia and the UAE, are the next destinations set to open in 2022, with a pipeline supporting the opening of minimum 10 projects in 2023! For our lifestyle footprint growth, we are thankful to our visionary owners who have welcomed us as their extended hand and with whom we would like to share this global win.”

About Kerten Hospitality’s win, the Global Brand Magazine stated: “Your company was selected from a very competitive group of entrants, all of whom demonstrated unique and exceptional service delivery towards evolving Hospitality sectors. Kerten Hospitality was awarded this honor for its commitment to innovation, sustainability and service excellence.”

The Global Brand Awards were established with the aim of honoring excellence in performance and rewarding companies across different sectors.