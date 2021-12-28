Saudi cabinet approves evidence law to develop the legislative system

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet approved a law of evidence to develop the Kingdom’s legislative system on Tuesday.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the law of evidence is the first of four previously announced draft reform bills to be approved, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The other three draft laws are the personal status law, the civil transactions law, and the penal code for discretionary sanctions.
The personal status law will be approved in the first quarter of 2022, and the remaining two draft laws will follow suit after they have been studied by the cabinet and the Shoura Council.
The law of evidence will achieve a “major qualitative leap in the judicial legislation system and establish principles based on firm references in judicial work,” the crown prince said.
Prince Mohammed thanked King Salman for his constant support for the development of the legislative system which “contributes to raising its quality and enhancing the performance of justice agencies, considering that these systems are essential pillars in achieving transparency and justice.”
The crown prince said the law of evidence meets the requirements of developments in social, economic, and technical aspects of life.
He added that it will keep pace with developments in the present era, adhere to Sharia law and the Kingdom's international obligations, benefit from the best international practices in the laws of evidence in place around the world, and contribute to the promotion of justice to protect society, individuals, rights, and property.
King Salman to deliver annual Shoura Council speech on Wednesday
Speech comes in light of transformation in Kingdom based on vision 2030: Shoura Council speaker
Updated 12 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: King Salman will deliver an annual speech on Wednesday discussing the Kingdom’s internal and external policy and its positions on important regional and international issues.
Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Asheikh said the council will be honored to listen to the king’s speech which will include directives, his vision regarding various internal and external issues and topics, and the most prominent developments in the Kingdom.
“We look forward to the royal speech that will outline the features of the future and set out the path and approach that the country will take on its comprehensive development path. It will also clarify the Kingdom's policy and its positions towards various foreign, regional, and international issues,” the speaker said.
He added that the speech comes in light of realistic and tangible transformation and developments that the Kingdom is witnessing based on its ambitious vision 2030.
Al-Asheikh said that the speech coincides with the Kingdom’s pioneering role and remarkable efforts at the international level to push global growth, protect humanity from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, and preserve the climate and environment through the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Bangladeshi president over victims of massive ferry fire
Updated 26 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Bangladeshi President Mohammad Abdul Hamid for the victims of a fire that broke out on an overcrowded ferry in a river and killed and injured several people. Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
At least 39 people died and about 100 others wounded when the blaze broke out in the middle of the night on Friday while many of the ferry’s 700 passengers were sleeping near the southern district of Barguna.
“We learned of the news of a fire that broke out on a ferry in a river in the south of the Bangladesh, and the resulting deaths and injuries, and we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Bangladeshi people our deepest condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the president.
Saudi Arabia keen on Sudan’s stability and unity: Foreign minister
Updated 56 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made two phone calls on Tuesday to the President of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok.
During the two calls, the foreign minister affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness on “Sudan’s stability and unity, the formation of the new government as soon as possible, and the compatibility between the military and civil components for the benefit of Sudan and its people,” the foreign ministry said.
Protests have continued in Sudan to denounce an Oct. 25 military coup, even after Abdallah Hamdok was reinstated as prime minister last month.
Saudi Arabia announces 602 new COVID-19 cases, one more death
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 541,157
A total of 8,873 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced one death from COVID-19 and 602 new infections on Tuesday.
Of the new cases, 179 were recorded in Riyadh, 149 in Makkah, 122 in Jeddah, 19 in Madinah, 14 in Hofuf, 13 in Dammam, eight in Taif, eight in Al-Mubarraz, seven in Al-Khobar, six in Qatif, five in Tabuk, five in Al-Lith, and four in Jubail.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 541,157 after 147 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,873 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 50 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.
The once lost ancient capital is now a popular tourist site
Development project will help ‘share our cultural legacy with the world’: Crown prince
Updated 28 December 2021
Zaid Khashogji
ALULA: Once known as a lost city of the dead, AlUla is today a living museum that is home to ancient civilizations, historical sites and archaeological wonders dating back 200,000 years.
Located northwest of Saudi Arabia and covering an area of more than 22,000 sq. km, it is known for its sandstone mountains and fertile oases harboring plentiful resources. Due to its location as an ancient crossroads on the Arabian Peninsula, it was an ideal resting place for caravan traders who would travel great distances in the region.
The AlUla valley is a landscape of striking contrasts, featuring strange rock formations carved by man and nature, petroglyphs and engravings, and a lush oasis that has thrived since ancient times.
AlUla was the capital of the kingdoms of the Arab Dadan and Lihyan civilizations, which prospered in the desert oasis from 600-300 B.C. by controlling the incense trade routes that passed through the valley.
Engravings of hunters holding spears on horses and camels can be seen on AlUla’s mountains, which held religious significance to the Dadanites and Lihyanites who, according to local tour guide Abdulkarim Al-Hajri, worshipped whatever benefited them.
“In the past, Arabs only worshipped the divine trinity: The star, the sun and the moon,” he said. “For the Arabs, the camel had a communal significance, so did the bull, which represented fertility, and the lion, which represented strength and resilience.
“Man started with symbols, then drawing, then writing, all of which can be found on these mountains,” Al-Hajri said. “Some people say these are the different Arabic languages and that is wrong; in fact, they are different Arabic writings — Arabic is the mother language, one language that evolved through time.
“The current Arabic style of writing is derived directly from the Nabataean writing,” he added.
Visitors to the area can inspect the markings, and Lihyani and Thamudi inscriptions with the help of the local guides, who told Arab News that many of AlUla’s treasures have yet to be discovered.
The Nabatean kingdom followed, whose people lived and thrived in the city of Hegra for over 200 years until it was conquered by the Roman Empire in A.D. 106. The Nabataeans were one of several nomadic Bedouin tribes that roamed the Arabian Desert. They most likely originated from west of the Arabian Peninsula, in Hejaz, due to similarities in the spoken Semitic languages and deities worshipped in both areas.
Hegra, a 52,000-square-meter ancient city, was the kingdom’s principal southern city and today features more than 100 well-preserved tombs, with the biggest being Qasr Al-Farid or “The Lonely Castle.” It is one of the most recognized and frequented sites in AlUla. Hegra is also the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The Nabateans were skilled at harnessing natural water resources, so much so that travelers sought their help when passing by the arid lands.
At Hegra, they tapped into underground reserves of water and devised systems of channels for directing and storing it. The name Nabataean has been linked to the Arabic word “Nabatu,” meaning water that springs from the well.
The tombs at Hegra were built to hold the remains of families or groups, whose status was reflected in the size or decoration of their final resting places. Higher up the mountains were simpler pit graves where people of lower social status were buried.
One deity worshipped by the Nabateans was Dushara, an eagle that guarded the entrance to several tombs in Hegra. The bird is now headless, with one theory suggesting the Romans decapitated it as a way of claiming the land and ensuring the Nabateans’ god perished with them.
Across the Hegra tombs between two jagged sandstone mountains sits Al-Diwan (the court). Carved into the hillside to shield it from the wind, it is a grand square chamber containing three stone benches that served as a meeting room for the Nabataean rulers, who would convene to discuss the affairs of the city and its people. It is one of the few examples of non-funerary architecture in the city.
Following the framework of Saudi Vision 2030, the Journey Through Time Masterplan was launched in April, which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is chairman of the Royal Commission for AlUla, described as “a leap forward to sustainably and responsibly develop AlUla, and share our cultural legacy with the world.”
The Sharaan Nature Reserve, one of the strategic projects carried out by the commission, extends over an area of 1,500 sq. km, with varied terrain, mountains and valleys covered with wild flowers and desert areas, embracing a variety of wild animals.
The French orientalist Charles Auguste Huber drew the southern facade of Rawdat Al-Naga, in the Sharaan reserve, between 1878 and 1884 when he was commissioned by France to explore the Arabian Peninsula.
When passing through the Rakab Mountains, he said: “We passed through mountains, and were they in Europe would have become overcrowded with tourists.”
One of AlUla’s most prominent landmarks is the Tantora sundial, which can be found in the old town. The Winter at Tantora festival started last week to coincide with the traditional planting season in AlUla, known as Al-Marba’aniya.
The six-week festival is named after the sundial because of the essential role it played in people’s lives and the annual event is a key date on the calendar. It is also part of the three-month AlUla Moments, which is back for its third edition and allows visitors to experience a range of activities and engage in cultural exploration.
Tickets can be booked via the official website, Experiencealula.com.