You are here

  • Home
  • Houthis must end ‘hostile activity’ in Yemeni capital Sanaa: Arab coalition

Houthis must end ‘hostile activity’ in Yemeni capital Sanaa: Arab coalition

The Arab coalition said it was monitoring the Houthis’ activity in the Yemeni capital. (Reuters/File Photo)
The Arab coalition said it was monitoring the Houthis’ activity in the Yemeni capital. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zm3z2

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Houthis must end ‘hostile activity’ in Yemeni capital Sanaa: Arab coalition

The Arab coalition said it was monitoring the Houthis’ activity in the Yemeni capital. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The coalition also revealed details of the recent operation it carried out against the Houthis
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Tuesday it had observed “hostile activity” by the Houthi militia in Yemen's capital Sanaa.

It added that the Houthis must immediately stop its activities and evacuate its camps and bases in Sanaa. 

It also said it was monitoring the Houthis’ activity, adding that if they did not comply with the evacuation order, it would carry out strikes on its locations in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The coalition also revealed details of the recent operation it carried out against the Houthis, saying: “We destroyed a weapons depot in a camp and we will destroy any activity for the transfer and movement of weapons.”

Later, the coalition said it had destroyed a hostile air defense system on the Marib front.

Topics: Yemen Houthois Houthis Sanaa

Related

Yemen’s Houthi militia allow temporary resumption of UN flights into Sanaa
Middle-East
Yemen’s Houthi militia allow temporary resumption of UN flights into Sanaa
Yemeni fighters drive their armored vehicle on the Mass front line after clashes with Houthi rebels in Marib, Yemen. (AP file photo)
Middle-East
100 Houthis killed in heavy fighting around Yemen’s Marib city

Jordan parliament descends into mass brawl over amendment

Jordan’s lower house descended into a mass brawl on Tuesday after a heated discussion over controversial constitutional amendments. (Supplied)
Jordan’s lower house descended into a mass brawl on Tuesday after a heated discussion over controversial constitutional amendments. (Supplied)
Updated 13 min 56 sec ago
Raed Omari

Jordan parliament descends into mass brawl over amendment

Jordan’s lower house descended into a mass brawl on Tuesday after a heated discussion over controversial constitutional amendments. (Supplied)
  • MPs exchange verbal insults, engage in fisticuffs
Updated 13 min 56 sec ago
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Jordan’s lower house descended into a mass brawl on Tuesday after a heated discussion over controversial constitutional amendments.

In an instant, a group of MPs engaged in fisticuffs, following verbal altercations and an exchange of insults between House Speaker Abdul Karim Dughmi and Deputy Suleiman Abu Yahya, who accused Dughmi of an “inability to run the show.”

With the session running out of control, Dughmi, the parliament’s longest-serving lawmaker, had to adjourn the session for 30 minutes.

The mess began when Tuesday’s session opened with a discussion on proposed constitutional amendments, under which the term “female Jordanians” was added to the title of the second chapter of the constitution on Jordanians’ rights and duties.

Some MPs, especially women, claim that the amendment will create discrimination between Jordanians based on gender.

Defending the amendments, head of the house’s legal committee, MP Abdulmunim Oddat, said that the term “Jordanian women” adds no new provisions to the constitution and was only meant to create “linguistic equality.”

But Oddat was unable to proceed with his defense as many lawmakers yelled at him in objection to the proposed amendment, requesting that the term “Jordanian females” be scrapped.

Having his request to adjourn the session to contain the situation rejected by Dughmi, Abu Yahya told the speaker: “You are unable to run the show … you know nothing.” Infuriated, Dughmi told Abu Yahya: “Shut up and leave the hall.”

Then things fell apart and the session descended into chaos.

The government has referred a total of 30 constitutional amendments to the lower house, which stipulate the establishment of a national security and foreign policy council to be headed by the king.

The house’s legal committee has revisited the government’s proposed amendments and reworded the provision without the phrase “to be headed by the king.”

The panel said that the king is constitutionally the head of state and head of the executive authority and therefore there is “no need for that phrase.”

It added that the women’s amendment “defends the rights of that social class” and “increases their effective role in building society,” integrating them fully according to the principle of rights, duties, social justice and equal opportunity.

Topics: Middle East Jordan

Related

Special Jordanian Parliament refers Israeli energy deal to agriculture committee
Middle-East
Jordanian Parliament refers Israeli energy deal to agriculture committee
‘I’m not afraid to tell the truth:’ Jordanian filmmaker Darin Sallam discusses ‘Farah’
Lifestyle
‘I’m not afraid to tell the truth:’ Jordanian filmmaker Darin Sallam discusses ‘Farah’

Abu Dhabi schools to switch to distance learning for two weeks in January

Abu Dhabi schools to switch to distance learning for two weeks in January
Updated 22 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi schools to switch to distance learning for two weeks in January

Abu Dhabi schools to switch to distance learning for two weeks in January
  • Government schools across the UAE will also be switching to online learning
Updated 22 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Public and private schools in Abu Dhabi will switch to distance learning during the first two weeks of the second semester starting from January 3, the emirate announced on Tuesday.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the decision applied to pupils at public and private schools across the emirate and will also apply to training institutes, colleges and universities.

The decision was taken as a “precautionary measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 and maintain low infection rates in the emirate.”

Government schools across the UAE will also be switching to online learning for the same period.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi said the decision comes as the world is witnessing a “significant increase” in the number of cases of infection due to the Omicron variant of the virus.

Topics: Middle East Abu Dhabi UAE Coronavirus COVID-19 distance learning

Related

Distance learning to end in UAE schools from January 2022
Middle-East
Distance learning to end in UAE schools from January 2022
Schools in the Kingdom closed in March 2020, in the early stages of the pandemic. They began to reopen in September this year, though remote learning remains in place for younger children. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
What do parents in Saudi Arabia really think about distance learning?

Tunisian government signs two projects with UN to improve food security

Tunisian government signs two projects with UN to improve food security
Updated 28 December 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Tunisian government signs two projects with UN to improve food security

Tunisian government signs two projects with UN to improve food security
  • The two projects aim to enhance food security and resilience to climate change through a National Action Plan
  • The agreement with the FAO based in Rome are part of a four-year cooperation running until 2025
Updated 28 December 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The Tunisian government and the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation have announced they are cooperating on two projects to enhance food security and resilience to climate change through a National Action Plan for the agricultural sector in Tunisia.

The agreements were signed in Tunis by the Agriculture, Water Resources, and Fisheries Minister Mahmoud Elias Hamza, and Philippe Ankers, a representative in Tunisia for the Rome-based UN agency.

The projects are part of a four-year cooperation framework running until 2025, the FAO said in a statement.

The first project will be supported by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), in which the FAO will be the main partner. It will look at food security and resilience to climate change, aiming to set up a National Action Plan for the agricultural sector with different adaptation options related to water, land, crops, livestock, fisheries and forestry.

“The plan will focus on adapting actions and clarifying the roles and contributions of stakeholders, including private sector partners,” the FAO said.

“We expect that in the end it will allow for increased knowledge on climate change adaptation for informed decision making; supporting the resilience of the agricultural sector through climate-smart investments and public-private partnerships; implementing social protection plans for better adaptation in the most vulnerable rural communities and innovation through new digital technologies,” it said.

The second project is called “SocPro4Fish” and is supported by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation.

It complements some activities previously carried out by FAO in partnership with the Tunisian government to generate factual data on social protection in the fisheries and wider aquaculture sector in Tunisia.

It will focus on improving access to social protection, and aims to strengthen Tunisian institutional capacities to improve the quality of social benefits for fishermen and workers in the fisheries and aquaculture, two economic key sectors in Tunisia’s economy.

Topics: Tunisia food security UN Food and Agriculture Organisation Green Climate Fund

Related

Obligatory vaccination passes are introduced in Tunisia
Middle-East
Obligatory vaccination passes are introduced in Tunisia
Tunisia to cut subsidies, raise taxes and freeze pay in 2022
Middle-East
Tunisia to cut subsidies, raise taxes and freeze pay in 2022

Explosion in outskirts of Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley — al Jadeed TV

Explosion in outskirts of Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley — al Jadeed TV
Updated 28 December 2021
Reuters

Explosion in outskirts of Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley — al Jadeed TV

Explosion in outskirts of Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley — al Jadeed TV
Updated 28 December 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: An explosion rocked the outskirts of a town in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley on Tuesday which two sources familiar with the matter said was caused by Hezbollah detonating old munitions.
A Lebanese Army spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
The explosion took place on the outskirts of the town of Al-Nabi Sheet near the mountainous Syrian border, Al Jadeed TV reported.
Videos shared online showed a column of smoke rising above a mountainous area. 

Topics: Lebanon Bekaa Valley explosion

Related

Freedivers dressed in Santa Claus costumes pose for a picture while submerged under water off the coast of Lebanon’s northern city of Batroun on Friday. (AFP)
Middle-East
Lebanon endures gloomy Christmas amid currency crash
Syrian army carries out controlled explosion in Damascus
Middle-East
Syrian army carries out controlled explosion in Damascus

Kuwait approves new cabinet - state news agency

Kuwait approves new cabinet - state news agency
Updated 28 December 2021
Reuters

Kuwait approves new cabinet - state news agency

Kuwait approves new cabinet - state news agency
Updated 28 December 2021
Reuters

CAIRO/KUWAIT: Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah approved on Tuesday the formation of a new cabinet with the appointment of Abdul Wahab Al-Rasheed as minister of finance and the reappointment of oil minister Mohammad al-Fares, state media reported.

Related

Kuwait-based educational tech startup Dawrat expands into Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Kuwait-based educational tech startup Dawrat expands into Saudi Arabia
Egypt sends suspect to US to face charges of defrauding Kuwaiti Embassy
World
Egypt sends suspect to US to face charges of defrauding Kuwaiti Embassy

Latest updates

Egypt ‘digitally unwraps’ mummy of famed pharaoh
A handout picture released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities on December 28, 2021, shows a 3D reconstruction of the head of Amenhotep I, created using computed tomography (CT) scans. (AFP/Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities)
Jordan parliament descends into mass brawl over amendment
Jordan’s lower house descended into a mass brawl on Tuesday after a heated discussion over controversial constitutional amendments. (Supplied)
Abu Dhabi schools to switch to distance learning for two weeks in January
Abu Dhabi schools to switch to distance learning for two weeks in January
Saudi driver hopes for success in the Dakar Rally
Dania Akeel spoke to Arab News about her preparations for the upcoming Dakar Rally. (Supplied)
PIF-owned SALIC acquires meat processing plant in Australia 
PIF-owned SALIC acquires meat processing plant in Australia 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.