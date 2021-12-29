You are here

Saudi Arabia reiterates call for international aid effort to help Afghanistan

Saudi Arabia's Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM. (SPA)
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reiterates call for international aid effort to help Afghanistan

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM. (SPA)
  • During a weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by King Salman, ministers also discussed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent tour of GCC nations
  • They also reviewed the latest developments in Yemen and reaffirmed their support for the Yemeni government and people
RIYADH: Saudi authorities on Tuesday repeated their call for the international community to address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and provide sustainable aid.
During a weekly cabinet meeting, chaired remotely by King Salman from NEOM, the Council of Ministers reviewed the Kingdom’s speech delivered during an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, hosted by Pakistan on Dec. 19, to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
The cabinet also reviewed the Kingdom’s own humanitarian work and support for the needy around the world, including its air and land bridge operation to transport urgently needed relief, including humanitarian and food aid, to Afghanistan.
At the beginning of the session, the cabinet reviewed the programs and projects that are part of the state’s general budget for the next fiscal year, which aim to enhance human development, maintain the process of economic growth and diversification, and promote financial sustainability.
Ministers discussed the results of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s recent tour of neighboring Gulf Cooperation Council states and his talks with their leaders. They reviewed the positive outcomes of agreements reached during the royal tour, and during the 42nd session of the GCC Supreme Council in Riyadh on Dec. 14, with the aim of supporting cooperation, interdependence, integration and coordination in all fields.
Minister of Information Majid Al-Qasabi said that the cabinet also reviewed the outcomes of follow-up and political consultation committee meetings between the Kingdom and Egypt, during which both countries agreed to unify their visions on many regional and international issues and crises. They also agreed to continue their efforts to support regional security and stability, stressed the importance of joint Arab action, and rejected any attempts by regional forces to interfere in the affairs of Arab countries.
The council discussed other regional and international developments, and reiterated the Kingdom’s permanent position of support for the Yemeni government, its keenness to achieve security, stability and development for the Yemeni people, and its desire to further the efforts to reach a political solution to the seven-year war in the country.
The ministers praised the Arab coalition for its work in Yemen “confronting and thwarting the attempts of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects, and to neutralize its hostile capabilities in accordance with international law and its customary rules.”
Meanwhile, the council described the selection of Diriyah as the Capital of Arab Culture for 2030 by the Arab Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization as “a culmination of its historical position and cultural richness, which have made it one of the most prominent sites” in terms of cultural impact.
The cabinet also acknowledged the Kingdom’s election this month to a seat on the council of the International Maritime Organization, the UN agency responsible for measures to improve the safety and security of international shipping, and to prevent pollution from ships.
They said it reflects “the unlimited support that the maritime transport sector enjoys from the state, and in appreciation of the Kingdom’s international position, its great role in the maritime transport industry, and its contribution to initiatives related to security, safety and the marine environment.”
Ministers authorized the energy minister to a sign draft memorandum of understanding with Uganda in the field of renewable energy, and the minister of environment, water and agriculture to re-sign an amendment to an MoU for agricultural cooperation with Iraq.
They approved the Kingdom’s accession to the Hague Convention Abolishing the Requirement of Legalization for Foreign Public Documents, also known as the Apostille Treaty, and authorized the foreign minister to complete the resultant legal procedures that are required.
The cabinet also approved an MoU between the Saudi and Kuwaiti governments for cooperation in the fields of higher education and scientific research.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Saudi cabinet Saudi Council of Ministers Afghanistan Crown prince GCC tour Afghanistan crisis

Saudi Arabia calls on UN Security Council to hold Houthis accountable
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia calls on UN Security Council to hold Houthis accountable

Saudi Arabia calls on UN Security Council to hold Houthis accountable

Saudi Arabia calls on UN Security Council to hold Houthis accountable
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia calls on UN Security Council to hold Houthis accountable

Saudi Arabia calls on UN Security Council to hold Houthis accountable
  • Al-Mouallimi stressed that targeting civilians and civilian objects is a war crime
  • He said the Kingdom will spare no effort to take all necessary measures to preserve the safety of its people
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia called on the UN Security Council to hold the Houthi militia and those who supply it with arms and resources accountable in a bid to stop the militia threatening international peace and security.

The request was made by the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN Abdallah Al-Mouallimi in a letter to the organization’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council.

“I write about the continuation of terrorist attacks launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia on civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia. This includes a military projectile hitting a shop in Samtah, Jazan on Dec. 24 which resulted in the deaths of a Saudi citizen and a Yemeni resident. Seven civilians including six citizens and a Bangladeshi resident were also injured and two shops and 12 vehicles were damaged,” the letter said. 

Al-Mouallimi stressed that targeting civilians and civilian objects is a war crime, and that the Houthi militia must be held accountable in accordance with international law.

He said the Kingdom will spare no effort to take all necessary measures to protect its territory and preserve the safety of its citizens and residents in accordance with international laws.

“It is clear that the absence of strict measures by the international community, especially the Security Council, toward those who supply weapons to the Houthi militia, will allow the militia to continue its terrorist acts in the region,” the envoy said.

“It is therefore of paramount importance that the Security Council assume its responsibility towards the Houthis and those who supply their arms and the resources that finance their terrorist acts, in order to stop their threats to international peace and security.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthis UN Abdallah Al-Mouallimi UN Security Council (UNSC)

King Salman to deliver annual Shoura Council speech on Wednesday

King Salman to deliver annual Shoura Council speech on Wednesday
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

King Salman to deliver annual Shoura Council speech on Wednesday

King Salman to deliver annual Shoura Council speech on Wednesday
  • Speech comes in light of transformation in Kingdom based on vision 2030: Shoura Council speaker
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman will deliver an annual speech on Wednesday discussing the Kingdom’s internal and external policy and its positions on important regional and international issues.

Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Asheikh said the council will be honored to listen to the king’s speech which will include directives, his vision regarding various internal and external issues and topics, and the most prominent developments in the Kingdom.

“We look forward to the royal speech that will outline the features of the future and set out the path and approach that the country will take on its comprehensive development path. It will also clarify the Kingdom's policy and its positions towards various foreign, regional, and international issues,” the speaker said.

He added that the speech comes in light of realistic and tangible transformation and developments that the Kingdom is witnessing based on its ambitious vision 2030.

Al-Asheikh said that the speech coincides with the Kingdom’s pioneering role and remarkable efforts at the international level to push global growth, protect humanity from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, and preserve the climate and environment through the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Shoura Council Speech

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Bangladeshi president over victims of massive ferry fire

Villagers look at a burnt-out ferry after it caught on fire killing at least 39 people in Jhalkathi, 250 kilometers (160 miles) south of Dhaka, on Dec. 24, 2021. (AFP)
Villagers look at a burnt-out ferry after it caught on fire killing at least 39 people in Jhalkathi, 250 kilometers (160 miles) south of Dhaka, on Dec. 24, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Bangladeshi president over victims of massive ferry fire

Villagers look at a burnt-out ferry after it caught on fire killing at least 39 people in Jhalkathi, 250 kilometers (160 miles) south of Dhaka, on Dec. 24, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Bangladeshi President Mohammad Abdul Hamid for the victims of a fire that broke out on an overcrowded ferry in a river and killed and injured several people. Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
At least 39 people died and about 100 others wounded when the blaze broke out in the middle of the night on Friday while many of the ferry’s 700 passengers were sleeping near the southern district of Barguna.
“We learned of the news of a fire that broke out on a ferry in a river in the south of the Bangladesh, and the resulting deaths and injuries, and we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Bangladeshi people our deepest condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the president.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Mohammad Abdul Hamid Bangladesh fire Ferry Barguna Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia keen on Sudan’s stability and unity: Foreign minister

Saudi Arabia keen on Sudan’s stability and unity: Foreign minister
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia keen on Sudan’s stability and unity: Foreign minister

Saudi Arabia keen on Sudan’s stability and unity: Foreign minister
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made two phone calls on Tuesday to the President of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok.
During the two calls, the foreign minister affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness on “Sudan’s stability and unity, the formation of the new government as soon as possible, and the compatibility between the military and civil components for the benefit of Sudan and its people,” the foreign ministry said.
Protests have continued in Sudan to denounce an Oct. 25 military coup, even after Abdallah Hamdok was reinstated as prime minister last month.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Sudan Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan abdalla hamdok

Saudi cabinet approves evidence law to develop the legislative system

Saudi cabinet approves evidence law to develop the legislative system
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi cabinet approves evidence law to develop the legislative system

Saudi cabinet approves evidence law to develop the legislative system
  • The law of evidence will achieve a “major qualitative leap in the judicial legislation system,” the crown prince said
  • Prince Mohammed said the law meets the requirements of developments in social and economic aspects of life
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cabinet approved a law of evidence to develop the Kingdom’s legislative system on Tuesday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the law of evidence is the first of four previously announced draft reform bills to be approved, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The other three draft laws are the personal status law, the civil transactions law, and the penal code for discretionary sanctions.

The personal status law will be approved in the first quarter of 2022, and the remaining two draft laws will follow suit after they have been studied by the cabinet and the Shoura Council.

The law of evidence will achieve a “major qualitative leap in the judicial legislation system and establish principles based on firm references in judicial work,” the crown prince said. 

Prince Mohammed thanked King Salman for his constant support for the development of the legislative system which “contributes to raising its quality and enhancing the performance of justice agencies, considering that these systems are essential pillars in achieving transparency and justice.”

The crown prince said the law of evidence meets the requirements of developments in social, economic, and technical aspects of life.

He added that it will keep pace with developments in the present era, adhere to Sharia law and the Kingdom's international obligations, benefit from the best international practices in the laws of evidence in place around the world, and contribute to the promotion of justice to protect society, individuals, rights, and property.

Topics: Law of evidence Saudi Arabia Cabinet Judicial system

