Coronavirus cases surge across Australia as omicron explodes

New infections in Sydney, above, and surrounding parts of New South Wales state skyrocketed to more than 11,000, up from 6,000 a day earlier. (AFP)
AP

  • The surge has already overwhelmed testing stations, prompted new vaccine mandates
  • Testing centers have been unable to keep up with a rush in demand
SYDNEY: Coronavirus cases surged across Australia on Wednesday as an outbreak of the omicron variant exploded, prompting Prime Minister Scott Morrison to schedule an emergency national cabinet meeting.
The surge has already overwhelmed testing stations, prompted new vaccine mandates and caused at least one state to cut back on elective surgeries.
New infections in Sydney and surrounding parts of New South Wales state skyrocketed to more than 11,000, up from 6,000 a day earlier. Victoria state also reported a record 3,700 cases, up by more than 1,000 from the previous record set on Tuesday.
Morrison said the nation’s leaders would meet ahead of schedule on Thursday.
“As omicron continues to go forward we will see further pressures, but states and territories are working very closely on their plans to deal with those challenges,” Morrison told reporters.
He said he hoped the meeting would help give a clearer definition on what constituted a close contact and which tests should be used in different circumstances as case numbers ballooned.
Other states also reported surging numbers, with more than 1,500 new infections in Queensland, 1,400 in South Australia, 138 in the Australian Capital Territory and 55 in Tasmania. Queensland health officials said about 80 percent of cases were the omicron variant.
South Australia announced it would place limits on elective surgery and mandate vaccine booster shots for frontline health care workers.
State Premier Steven Marshall said South Australia would no longer be conducting screening tests for interstate travel because it doesn’t have the capacity.
“omicron is moving too quickly,” Marshall said, adding that resources needed to be focused on the “very imminent” increase in hospitalizations.
More than three-quarters of Australians are fully vaccinated, and just how deadly the latest outbreak will prove remains to be seen.
Australia has so far avoided the worst ravages of the pandemic, reporting a total of 2,200 virus deaths among its population of 26 million.
On Wednesday, New South Wales — Australia’s most populous state — reported three new virus deaths and 625 hospitalizations, including 61 patients in intensive care. Victoria reported four new deaths and 397 hospitalizations, including 62 in intensive care.
Testing centers have been unable to keep up with a surge in demand.
Thousands of people across New South Wales have waited for hours this week to be tested. Some were travelers who were required to have a negative PCR test before arriving in Queensland.
But under pressure to ease that requirement, Queensland’s premier said Wednesday it will accept rapid antigen tests instead of PCR tests for travelers from interstate hotspots from January 1.
The outbreak was also contributing to a shortage of blood donations and an urgent call for donors to step up.
Testing and quarantining requirements prompted by the outbreak, combined with the holiday season, were creating a “perfect storm” of cancellations, said Red Cross Lifeblood donor center network head Cath Stone.
“More than half of all appointments are not being attended, which means we need more donors to roll up their sleeves and take the place of those who can’t donate,” Stone said.

Omicron risk remains ‘very high’: WHO

  • The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States, Britain, France and Italy
GENEVA: The risk posed by the omicron variant is still “very high,” the World Health Organization said Wednesday, after Covid-19 case numbers shot up by 11 percent globally last week.

Omicron is behind rapid virus spikes in several countries, including those where it has already overtaken the previously-dominant Delta variant, the WHO said in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update.

“The overall risk related to the new variant of concern omicron remains very high,” the UN health agency said.

“Consistent evidence shows that the omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days and rapid increases in the incidence of cases is seen in a number of countries,” including Britain and the United States, where it has become the dominant variant.

“The rapid growth rate is likely to be a combination of both immune evasion and intrinsic increased transmissibility of the omicron variant.”

However, the WHO highlighted the 29 percent decrease in the incidence of cases observed in South Africa — the country which first reported the variant to the WHO on November 24.

It said early data from Britain, South Africa and Denmark — which currently has the world’s highest rate of infection per person — suggested there was a reduced risk of hospitalization for omicron compared to Delta.

However, further data was needed to understand omicron’s severity in terms of clinical markers, including the use of oxygen, mechanical ventilation and death.

More data was also required on how the severity might be being impacted by previous Covid infection, or vaccination.

“It is also expected that corticosteroids and interleukin 6 receptor blockers will remain effective in the management of patients with severe disease,” the WHO said.

“However, preliminary data suggest that monoclonal antibodies may be less able to neutralize the omicron variant.”

The WHO said that in the week ending Sunday, following a gradual increase since October, the global number of new cases rose by 11 percent compared to the previous week, while the number of new deaths dipped by four percent.

“This corresponds to just under five million new cases and over 44,000 new deaths,” the Geneva-based organization said.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States, Britain, France and Italy.
 

Mother Teresa charity to continue services after India bans foreign funding

Updated 29 December 2021

  • The Home Ministry decided on Christmas Day to “refuse” the Missionaries of Charity’s application to renew a license that allows it to receive funds from abroad
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A Catholic charity founded by Mother Teresa said that it will carry on with its “service to humanity” after the Indian government blocked it from receiving foreign funds.

The Home Ministry decided on Christmas Day to “refuse” the Missionaries of Charity’s application to renew a license that allows it to receive funds from abroad. In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said that the organization did not meet eligibility conditions under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, following the discovery of “adverse inputs.”

Sunita Kumar, MoC spokesperson and longtime associate of Mother Teresa, told Arab News: “I have not known something like this ever since I have taken over as spokesperson. I have not heard of this.”

Based in the Indian city of Kolkata, MoC is considered one of the most prominent groups running shelters for the poor. The charity was founded in 1950 by Mother Teresa, a Roman Catholic nun who died in 1997 and was posthumously declared a saint by the Vatican in 2016. MoC has more than 3,000 nuns worldwide who run hospices, clinics and schools, while also taking care of abandoned children and leprosy patients.

In a statement on Monday, MoC confirmed that its renewal application had been denied, adding that it would suspend its foreign funding accounts “until the matter is resolved.”

However, Kumar said that the organization is “not worried about money.”

She added: “Our service to humanity will continue.” 

The rejection of the application came amid reports of rising intolerance towards Christians in India, including right-wing Hindu groups disrupting Christmas mass in parts of the country. The wave of anti-Christian violence reportedly took place mostly in states run by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka.

The latest development drew sharp criticism on social media, with senior opposition leader P. Chidambaram referring to the rejection as “shocking.”

“This is the greatest insult to the memory of Mother Teresa, who devoted her life to care for the ‘poor and wretched’ of India,” the former finance minister tweeted on Tuesday.

The BJP has yet to provide a comment on the matter. The party’s spokesperson, Sudesh Verma, did not immediately respond to queries sent by Arab News.

Philippines ends open pit mining ban to reinvigorate industry

  • Ban imposed since 2017 as mines blamed for environmental damage
MANILA: The Philippines has lifted a four-year-old ban on open-pit mining for copper, gold, silver and complex ores, an official said on Tuesday, marking the second landmark policy move this year as the government tries to revitalise the industry.

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu has signed an administrative order lifting the ban, Mines and Geosciences Bureau Director Wilfredo Moncano said.

The government imposed the ban in 2017, when the ministry, which oversees the mining industry, was led by an anti-mining advocate who had blamed the sector for extensive environmental damage.

After several years of restrictive policies that have been blamed for stagnating the industry, the government now wants stalled and new mining projects to attract investments and help stimulate the pandemic-hit economy.

In April, President Rodrigo Duterte lifted a moratorium on new mineral agreements imposed in 2012.

Open-pit mining remained a globally accepted method of extracting minerals, Moncano said.

Cimatu’s predecessor at the environment department, Regina Lopez, had enforced the ban, infuriating miners who argued that the country’s large copper and gold deposits could be exploited only through open-pit mining.

But environmental activists expressed dismay over the policy reversal, with the Alyansa Tigil Mina (Alliance to End Mining) group describing it as “a short-sighted and misplaced development priority of the government.”

The Philippines’ annual export revenue from its mineral extraction industry could increase by up to $2 billion over the next five to six years as new mining projects take off, according to the government.

The Southeast Asian country is China’s biggest supplier of nickel ore and also has substantial copper and gold reserves.

More than a third of the Philippines’ total land area of 30 million hectares (74.1 million acres) has been identified as having “high mineral potential,” but only less than 5% of its mineral reserves has been extracted so far, according to the mines bureau.

Save the Children confirms two staff members among Myanmar massacre dead

YANGON: Save the Children confirmed Tuesday the deaths of two of its staff reported missing after the charred remains of more than 30 people were found in eastern Myanmar on Saturday.
“It is with profound sadness that we are confirming today that two members of Save the Children’s staff were among at least 35 people, including women and children, who were killed on Friday 24th December in an attack by the Myanmar military in Kayah State,” the charity said in a statement.

Turkey, Qatar await Taliban green light to run airports

ISTANBUL: Private Turkish and Qatari companies have agreed to jointly operate five airports in Afghanistan, although they are still waiting to reach a final deal with the Taliban, officials said Tuesday.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that a "memorandum of understanding" had been inked in Doha earlier this month, covering Kabul and four other airports in the war-ravaged country.
Cavusoglu said the United Arab Emirates, which operated the civilian part of Kabul airport before the Taliban stormed back to power after two decades of civil war, also expressed an interest in joining the Turkish and Qatari companies.
He said the issue was discussed during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed's visit to Ankara in late November.
"They said 'maybe we can run work trilaterally' but there was never any concrete proposal," said Cavusoglu.
"We haven't presented any proposal to them either. But operating the airport briefly appeared on the agenda."
Turkish and Qatari officials have said little about the details of the memorandum of understanding, refusing to say which companies were to be involved.
Responding to mounting speculation that a deal may be imminent, Afghan civil aviation ministry spokesman Imamuddin Ahmadi told AFP on Tuesday that "no deal has been signed yet".
The Taliban have already rejected Turkey's offer to provide security for Kabul airport, which offers an escape route for civilians seeking to flee the impoverished country, as well as a way for humanitarian aid to reach Afghanistan.
Cavusoglu has stressed that no deal can be reached until the hardline Islamist group allows a trusted foreign operator to secure the airport terminal while the Taliban protects its perimeter.

