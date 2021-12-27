Australia’s most populous state New South Wales reports first omicron death

You are here

New South Wales, the country’s most populous state, reported 6,324 new infections Monday. (AFP)
  • The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at an aged care facility in western Sydney
SYDNEY: Australia’s New South Wales state reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and confirmed its first death from the omicron variant.
The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at an aged care facility in western Sydney. He was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.
New South Wales, the country’s most populous state, reported 6,324 new infections Monday, a fall of 70 from the record number a day before. There were 524 people in hospitals, including 55 in intensive care.
New measures came into force in New South Wales on Monday, including limits of one person per 2 square meters in bars and restaurants and required “check-ins” with QR codes in hospitality venues.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the state government is considering lifting the requirement for health workers to isolate after being exposed to COVID-19 because of staff shortages.
Victoria state reported 1,999 new cases on Monday with three deaths.
State COVID-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said Victoria has moved to random genome testing for the omicron variant to better understand its spread.

  • PM’s powers suspended in probe over land
  • President also fires commander of marine forces
MOGADISHU: Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said on Monday he had suspended the powers of the prime minister amid a corruption probe in what the assistant information minister said amounted to an “indirect coup.”
Mohamed accused Roble of looting public land owned by the Somali National Army and of interfering with a defense ministry investigation. All other ministers would continue with their duties, he said.
Roble was not immediately available for comment. But the government spokesperson, Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, said on Facebook the president’s action was unconstitutional.
He said the prime minister would continue with his duties.
Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble on Sunday each accused the other of holding up ongoing parliamentary elections in a dispute analysts say may distract the government from its fight against the Al-Qaeda-linked insurgency Al-Shabab.
Mohamed also said he had removed the commander of marine forces, General Abdihamid Mohamed Dirir, from office while a similar investigation was being carried out.
Dirir and a spokesperson were not immediately available for comment.
Assistant Information Minister Abdirahman Yusuf Omar Adala said the deployment of security forces around Roble’s office would not prevent Roble from carrying out his duties.
“What is going on this morning is (an) indirect coup but it will not win,” Adala said on Facebook.
In September, Mohamed suspended Roble’s power to hire and fire officials in a dispute nominally over a murder investigation that generated months of tension in a country riven by militant attacks and clan rivalries.
Mohamed and Roble first clashed in April, when the president unilaterally extended his four-year term by two years, prompting army factions loyal to each man to seize rival positions in the capital, Mogadishu. The confrontation was resolved when the president put Roble in charge of security and organizing delayed legislative and presidential elections. 

  • The Delta flight that turned back to Seattle last week left passengers with expired COVID-19 test results and US visas, according to Chinese media reports
BEIJING: Delta Air Lines said Monday that new pandemic-related cleaning requirements at a Shanghai airport were behind the turning back of a recent flight from Seattle in midair, a move that had prompted a protest from the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco.
An emailed statement said the new mandates at Shanghai Pudong International Airport “require significantly extended ground time and are not operationally viable for Delta.”
It wasn’t clear what the rules are and what prompted the change, but it comes as China tightens its already strict COVID-19 travel restrictions in the face of a growing outbreak in the city of Xi’an and ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in six weeks.
Xi’an, which is about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) southwest of Beijing, reported more than 300 new cases over the weekend, a sharp rise from previous days. The city of 13 million people has been locked down, with only one person per household allowed out every two days to shop for necessities.
The Delta flight that turned back to Seattle last week left passengers with expired COVID-19 test results and US visas, according to Chinese media reports.
The consulate in San Francisco did not name Delta but said in a short statement Sunday that many flights from the US to China had been delayed or canceled in recent days including a flight that turned back more than halfway to its destination.
The consulate “had made a stern representation to the airline,” the statement said.

  • Approximately 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan to be shipped
TOKYO: Japan will provide to Egypt approximately 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, as part of assistance to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Egypt.

On Dec. 27, the first batch of these vaccines will be airlifted from Japan to Egypt.

Japan will continue to provide various assistance in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations towards the earliest convergence of COVID-19, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said.

This story originally appeared on Arab News Japan

  • Moscow condemned for facilitating the alleged deployment of private military contractors from the Russia-backed Wagner Group to Mali
MOSCOW: Russia will continue providing Mali with military assistance through state channels, the RIA news agency cited a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Monday, days after Bamako denied the presence of Russian mercenaries.
France, Canada and 13 European nations last week condemned Moscow for facilitating the alleged deployment of private military contractors from the Russia-backed Wagner Group to Mali, where the government is battling an Islamist insurgency.
Mali’s government on Saturday denied the presence of Russian mercenaries, but said “Russian trainers” were there as part of a bilateral agreement between Mali and Russia.
A cargo plane delivered four helicopters, weapons and ammunition from Russia to Mali in October, part of what the Malian government said was a commercial deal with the Russian state.
RIA on Monday quoted Pyotr Ilichev, director of the Russian foreign ministry’s department for international organizations, as saying in an interview that Bamako had the right to cooperate with any partners it wanted in its fight with militants.
“We will continue to defend Bamako’s legitimate interests at the UN (United Nations) and also to provide active assistance to our Malian partners in the military and military-technical spheres through state channels,” Ilichev was quoted as saying.
President Vladimir Putin has said the Wagner Group do not represent the Russian state, but that private military contractors have the right to work anywhere in the world so long as they do not break Russian law.
Ilichev was cited as saying that France’s withdrawal from military bases in Mali had the potential to destabilize the region. Paris has previously denied suggestions it is abandoning Mali.

DHAKA: Bangladesh police on Monday arrested the owner of an overcrowded ferry that caught fire and killed at least 39 people last week, after investigators blamed the toll on a disregard for safety.
The blaze broke out in the middle of the night on Friday when many of the ferry’s 700 passengers were sleeping near the southern district of Barguna.
Survivors relayed harrowing stories of having to jump into the Sugandha river from the three-story ferry, which was only designed to carry 420 people.
Most of the victims burnt to death while others drowned in frigid waters while trying to escape.
Ferry owner Hum Jalal Sheikh was arrested Monday, a police spokesman told reporters, a day after a court issued an arrest warrant for eight people including the captain and crew of the Obhijaan-10.
Marine police officer Mahbubur Rahman said the vessel did not have adequate fire extinguishers and buoys to face a major mid-river accident.
“We spoke to the survivors and they said the driver of the ferry kept the vessel moving for nearly an hour after its engine room caught fire,” he told AFP.
“Had they stopped the ferry and anchored immediately, it could have saved all these valuable lives.”
Experts in Bangladesh blame poor maintenance, lax safety standards at shipyards and overcrowding for the South Asian nation’s frequent maritime disasters.
At least 21 people were killed in August when a boat packed with passengers collided with a sand-laden cargo ship.

