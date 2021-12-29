You are here

Public shaming of alleged COVID-19 rule breakers sparks backlash in China
Public shaming has resurfaced as China’s local governments struggle to enforce the national zero COVID-19 policy. (AFP)
  • Public shaming part of disciplinary measures in August to punish those breaking health rules
  • Official outlets and social media users criticized the heavyhanded approach
BEIJING: Armed riot police in southern China have paraded four alleged violators of COVID-19 rules through the streets, state media reported Wednesday, leading to criticism of the government’s heavy-handed approach.
China banned such public shaming of criminal suspects in 2010 after decades of campaigning by human rights activists, but the practice has resurfaced as local governments struggle to enforce the national zero COVID-19 policy.
Four masked suspects in hazmat suits – carrying placards displaying their photos and names – were paraded Tuesday in front of a large crowd in Guangxi region’s Jingxi city, state-run Guangxi News said.
Photos of the event showed each suspect held by two police officers – wearing face shields, masks and hazmat suits – and surrounded by a circle of police in riot gear, some holding guns.
The four were accused of transporting illegal migrants while China’s borders remain largely closed due to the pandemic, the newspaper said.
Jingxi is near the Chinese border with Vietnam.
The public shaming was part of disciplinary measures announced by the local government in August to punish those breaking health rules.
Guangxi News said the parade provided a “real-life warning” to the public, and “deterred border-related crimes.”
But it also led to a backlash, with official outlets and social media users criticizing the heavyhanded approach.
Although Jingxi is “under tremendous pressure” to prevent imported coronavirus cases, “the measure seriously violates the spirit of the rule of law and cannot be allowed to happen again,” Chinese Communist Party-affiliated Beijing News said Wednesday.
Other suspects accused of illicit smuggling and human trafficking have also been paraded in recent months, according to reports on the Jingxi government website.
Videos of a similar parade in November showed a crowd of people watching two prisoners being held while a local official read out their crimes on a microphone.
They were then seen marching through the streets in their hazmat suits, flanked by police in riot gear.
And in August, dozens of armed police were seen marching a suspect through the streets to a children’s playground.

  • On Wednesday, Poland reported 15,571 new coronavirus cases
WARSAW: Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily number in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska said on private television Polsat News.
Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that has forced authorities to tighten restrictions. On Wednesday, Poland reported 15,571 new coronavirus cases.

TOKYO: Japan braced for a feared rebound in coronavirus cases as the highways and airports filled with travelers at the start of New Year’s holidays on Wednesday.
The governors of the metropolizes of Tokyo and Osaka urged residents to keep end-of-year gatherings small, as more cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 come to light, including a suspected cluster at an Osaka nursing home.
Health officials advised travelers to avail themselves of free coronavirus tests before departure, amid fears that an outpouring of city dwellers could spread infections to the countryside.
“The highest risk is meeting people without taking adequate measures to prevent infection,” said Norio Ohmagari, director of the Disease Control and Prevention Center and a top health adviser to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
“Also, due to the reports of relatively mild infections caused by the omicron strain, people are underestimating the risk of corona.”
The consecutive New Year’s holidays mark one of the busiest travel seasons in Japan. Footage from public broadcaster NHK showed Tokyo’s main airports were packed, while public highway data showed a 39 km (24 mile) traffic jam heading southwest of the capital.
Officials in Osaka confirmed five omicron cases at a nursing home, believed to be the first cluster of the variant in Japan, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.
Community transmission of omicron has been found in eight prefectures so far, according to a Jiji news agency tally. The variant may comprise 90 percent of COVID-19 cases in Osaka by early next month, according to a projection released on Tuesday by Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura.
Concerns that omicron may be more infectious and evade vaccine protections have prompted Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to accelerate Japan’s booster shot https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access program and maintain some of the world’s strictest border restrictions.
New COVID-19 infections have ticked up in recent weeks, reaching 385 nationwide on Tuesday. Even so, serious cases and deaths have stayed low, aided by a vaccination push that has fully inoculated almost 80 percent of the population.
Japan has seen just 28 COVID-19 related fatalities in December, on course for the lowest monthly tally since July 2020.

  • The quake was at a depth of 80 kilometers
ATHENS: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Crete, Greece, on Wednesday, the country’s Geodynamic Institute said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) earlier registered the tremor at 6.1. Egyptian authorities reported the quake was felt in some of the country’s cities.
The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles), the EMSC said. Greece’s Geodynamic Institute said the depth was 42.7 km.

  • The surge has already overwhelmed testing stations, prompted new vaccine mandates
  • Testing centers have been unable to keep up with a rush in demand
SYDNEY: Coronavirus cases surged across Australia on Wednesday as an outbreak of the omicron variant exploded, prompting Prime Minister Scott Morrison to schedule an emergency national cabinet meeting.
The surge has already overwhelmed testing stations, prompted new vaccine mandates and caused at least one state to cut back on elective surgeries.
New infections in Sydney and surrounding parts of New South Wales state skyrocketed to more than 11,000, up from 6,000 a day earlier. Victoria state also reported a record 3,700 cases, up by more than 1,000 from the previous record set on Tuesday.
Morrison said the nation’s leaders would meet ahead of schedule on Thursday.
“As omicron continues to go forward we will see further pressures, but states and territories are working very closely on their plans to deal with those challenges,” Morrison told reporters.
He said he hoped the meeting would help give a clearer definition on what constituted a close contact and which tests should be used in different circumstances as case numbers ballooned.
Other states also reported surging numbers, with more than 1,500 new infections in Queensland, 1,400 in South Australia, 138 in the Australian Capital Territory and 55 in Tasmania. Queensland health officials said about 80 percent of cases were the omicron variant.
South Australia announced it would place limits on elective surgery and mandate vaccine booster shots for frontline health care workers.
State Premier Steven Marshall said South Australia would no longer be conducting screening tests for interstate travel because it doesn’t have the capacity.
“omicron is moving too quickly,” Marshall said, adding that resources needed to be focused on the “very imminent” increase in hospitalizations.
More than three-quarters of Australians are fully vaccinated, and just how deadly the latest outbreak will prove remains to be seen.
Australia has so far avoided the worst ravages of the pandemic, reporting a total of 2,200 virus deaths among its population of 26 million.
On Wednesday, New South Wales — Australia’s most populous state — reported three new virus deaths and 625 hospitalizations, including 61 patients in intensive care. Victoria reported four new deaths and 397 hospitalizations, including 62 in intensive care.
Testing centers have been unable to keep up with a surge in demand.
Thousands of people across New South Wales have waited for hours this week to be tested. Some were travelers who were required to have a negative PCR test before arriving in Queensland.
But under pressure to ease that requirement, Queensland’s premier said Wednesday it will accept rapid antigen tests instead of PCR tests for travelers from interstate hotspots from January 1.
The outbreak was also contributing to a shortage of blood donations and an urgent call for donors to step up.
Testing and quarantining requirements prompted by the outbreak, combined with the holiday season, were creating a “perfect storm” of cancellations, said Red Cross Lifeblood donor center network head Cath Stone.
“More than half of all appointments are not being attended, which means we need more donors to roll up their sleeves and take the place of those who can’t donate,” Stone said.

  • The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States, Britain, France and Italy
GENEVA: The risk posed by the omicron variant is still “very high,” the World Health Organization said Wednesday, after Covid-19 case numbers shot up by 11 percent globally last week.

Omicron is behind rapid virus spikes in several countries, including those where it has already overtaken the previously-dominant Delta variant, the WHO said in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update.

“The overall risk related to the new variant of concern omicron remains very high,” the UN health agency said.

“Consistent evidence shows that the omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days and rapid increases in the incidence of cases is seen in a number of countries,” including Britain and the United States, where it has become the dominant variant.

“The rapid growth rate is likely to be a combination of both immune evasion and intrinsic increased transmissibility of the omicron variant.”

However, the WHO highlighted the 29 percent decrease in the incidence of cases observed in South Africa — the country which first reported the variant to the WHO on November 24.

It said early data from Britain, South Africa and Denmark — which currently has the world’s highest rate of infection per person — suggested there was a reduced risk of hospitalization for omicron compared to Delta.

However, further data was needed to understand omicron’s severity in terms of clinical markers, including the use of oxygen, mechanical ventilation and death.

More data was also required on how the severity might be being impacted by previous Covid infection, or vaccination.

“It is also expected that corticosteroids and interleukin 6 receptor blockers will remain effective in the management of patients with severe disease,” the WHO said.

“However, preliminary data suggest that monoclonal antibodies may be less able to neutralize the omicron variant.”

The WHO said that in the week ending Sunday, following a gradual increase since October, the global number of new cases rose by 11 percent compared to the previous week, while the number of new deaths dipped by four percent.

“This corresponds to just under five million new cases and over 44,000 new deaths,” the Geneva-based organization said.

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from the United States, Britain, France and Italy.
 

