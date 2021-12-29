You are here

  Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Sydney: organizers

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Sydney: organizers

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Sydney: organizers
Team Serbia will now be led by world No.33 Dusan Lajovic,” organizers said in a statement ahead of Saturday’s start to the tournament. (File/Reuters)
AFP

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Sydney: organizers

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Sydney: organizers
AFP

SYDNEY: Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Cup in Sydney, organizers said on Wednesday, heightening doubts about his vaccination status and whether he will defend his Australian Open title.

“World No.1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2022 ATP Cup. Team Serbia will now be led by world No.33 Dusan Lajovic,” organizers said in a statement ahead of Saturday’s start to the tournament.

There has been intense speculation as to whether 34-year-old Djokovic will travel to Australia, having refused to confirm if he has been inoculated against the coronavirus.

The nine-time Australian Open champion could win a record 21st Grand Slam title if he plays at Melbourne Park next month, but to enter Australia he and members of his entourage have to be vaccinated.

He has previously expressed his opposition to the vaccine and his father Srdjan said in late November that Djokovic would probably not play the first Grand Slam of the year, accusing the organizers of “blackmail.”

Tennis Australia has organized charter flights to bring international stars into Melbourne and Sydney for warm-up tournaments.

Defending women’s Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka was among those to touch down on Tuesday, but Djokovic was not on board. Players can also opt to fly commercial.

The Australian Open is due to start on January 17.

Topics: sports tennis Novak Djokovic

Riyadh homecoming show the highlight of 'whirlwind' 2021 for Saudi's WWE Superstar Mansoor

Riyadh homecoming show the highlight of 'whirlwind' 2021 for Saudi's WWE Superstar Mansoor
Updated 29 December 2021
Mansoor

Riyadh homecoming show the highlight of 'whirlwind' 2021 for Saudi's WWE Superstar Mansoor

Riyadh homecoming show the highlight of 'whirlwind' 2021 for Saudi's WWE Superstar Mansoor
  In a landmark year, the Kingdom's leading wrestler has appeared on WWE's RAW and SmackDown brands, as well as Survivor Series and Crown Jewel
Updated 29 December 2021
Mansoor

A lot has changed since my last column in October. From excitement about my tag team partnership with Mustafa Ali to returning to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel and wrestling against him.

It was nostalgic being back in Riyadh and performing in front such a big audience filled with my country people. My match against Mustafa Ali was probably my biggest one this year, mainly because I got to carry the momentum of winning in my home base, in front of family, friends, and amazing fans.

It is bittersweet now that I have left, and I cannot wait to return and feel that wave of emotion and energy again.

In my opinion, the audience in Saudi Arabia is incomparable with any other. People have said Crown Jewel was easily the best KSA show. I would go as far as to say it was the best WWE show of the entire year. It is always a tremendous experience performing over there; the fans only get two events per year, and you can just feel all the excitement they have built up since the last one.

Before going into the ring, I always have butterflies but the moment I step out and hear everyone in the crowd, everything else melts away and I am immediately reminded that this is what I was born to do. That energy and electricity from the crowd takes the show to the next level — it elevates my athletic and performative abilities in ways I did not think were possible and always forces me to perform better.

The same goes for all the other Superstars who put in a lot of work and great effort to make it a memorable event for fans in Riyadh.

It has been a crazy, whirlwind year with so many highs. I have had the honor to perform on both Raw and SmackDown in the same year, as well as feature on other key pay-per-view events like Survivor Series and Crown Jewel. This year, I have had the opportunity to do the job I have always wanted since I was a child and it has been an absolute dream.

A lot of people ask: “How does it feel to be on SmackDown over RAW?”

I still get to work with some of the most amazing Superstars WWE has produced, but the biggest difference would be the length. SmackDown runs for only two hours, while RAW is three hours — this makes things a bit more competitive on who gets time on the show. When I am on the SmackDown schedule for the week, I make sure to be smart about that time.

Overall, 2021 was good to me and I am optimistic about what is to come in the new year.

Officially, I am still in my first professional year with WWE and I want it to end with a bang. I hope that by June or July, before my first year is over, I can compete for a championship and win a title. Whether it is a Tag Team, InterContinental, or even the WWE Championship, that is my next avenue and goal, securing a title.

For the first time, the full schedule of events and pay per views for the coming year have been announced and I am particularly excited for WrestleMania 38, which is set to be the biggest show of the year taking place in April. I am hoping to see Edge take part in the event, he has had a great comeback. Also, I really want to see Big E remain the WWE Champion until WrestleMania and I am sure the fans would want the same, too.

It is so good to be back to live shows and again and I am looking forward to traveling across the world for great events. In fact, one of my biggest dreams is to see a WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia where I can get a chance to compete and win.

Topics: WWE

Jeddah Eagles beat White Lion to claim Saudi women's Regional Football League western division

Jeddah Eagles beat White Lion to claim Saudi women's Regional Football League western division
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Jeddah Eagles beat White Lion to claim Saudi women's Regional Football League western division

Jeddah Eagles beat White Lion to claim Saudi women's Regional Football League western division
  Champions progress to the national titles on Jan. 1 alongside the Storm and Miraas after a campaign that saw them win eight matches, draw one and lose one
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Jeddah Eagles have been crowned champions of the western division of the inaugural Saudi women’s Regional Football League after beating White Lion 4-1 in the 10th and final round of the six-team competition.

The dominant Jeddah Eagles ended the season with 25 points from eight wins, one draw and one loss, scoring 39 goals and conceding only four.

The Storm’s 4-1 win over Miraas in the last round of action meant they finished second with 24 points, while their opponents had to be content with third place on 15 points.

The Storm’s goals came from Shahd Damas, Raghad Mukhaizin, Dalia Abu Laban and Mashael Al-Harbi, with Miraas’s sole strike coming from Mulook Hawsawi.

Jeddah Eagles, the Storm and Miraas now progress to the national championships in Jeddah on Jan. 1.

The new 16-team Regional Football League was divided into three divisions with the top three teams in the central and western regions, as well as the top two from the eastern region, qualifying to national championships, which will take place at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on New Year’s Day.

The western division’s conclusion also saw United Power beat Fire Ball Academy 5-1.

Raghad Mukhaizen of the Storm was named the western division player of the season while her teammate Dalia Abu Laban finished top scorer. Hessa Al-Sudairi of Jeddah Eagle claimed the best goalkeeper award.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

Arab nations set sights on footballing glory as World Cup nears

After a year that gave us the excellent FIFA Arab Cup, the region’s football fans are now turning their attention to the conclusion of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (Reuters)
After a year that gave us the excellent FIFA Arab Cup, the region’s football fans are now turning their attention to the conclusion of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (Reuters)
Updated 28 December 2021
Liliane Tannoury

Arab nations set sights on footballing glory as World Cup nears

After a year that gave us the excellent FIFA Arab Cup, the region’s football fans are now turning their attention to the conclusion of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (Reuters)
  Saudi Arabia on course for automatic place at Qatar 2022, while Egypt are among favorites for upcoming Africa Cup of Nations
Updated 28 December 2021
Liliane Tannoury

RIYADH: After a year that gave us the excellent FIFA Arab Cup, the region’s football fans are now turning their attention to the conclusion of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

With the final round of Asian qualifiers approaching, the Saudis are on the verge of qualifying for a second successive World Cup. Top of Group B with five wins and a draw, coach Herve Renard’s side are looking increasingly elegant and balanced, and only a final collapse can stop them booking their place in Qatar.

The Arab Cup in Doha was a chance for Renard and his assistant Laurent Bonadei — who took charge of the team for the event — to try out his U23 squad. Despite exiting at the group stage, with just one draw and two losses, the tournament will have given the French coach a clear idea of which of his young pretenders can be drafted into the senior team for the rest of the qualifiers and beyond.

Of the AFC’s Arab nations, only Saudi Arabia look like they will make it to Qatar 2022 with an automatic spot. The best that any of the rest — Lebanon, the UAE, Syria, Iraq and Oman — can hope for is a play-off place.

Meanwhile, the African Confederation is guaranteed five spots in Qatar and Arab nations Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco and Egypt will all be in the hunt when the group phase concludes in March.

Before that is the much-delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on Jan. 9 and runs until Feb. 6.

The Egyptian team will welcome the return of Mohamed Salah and other Europe-based players for the tournament — and the qualifiers — having performed commendably to reach the semi-finals of the Arab Cup without them.

Despite a cruel stoppage-time loss to Tunisia, coach Carlos Queiroz will have been impressed by how his young players performed and will be looking forward to adding other rising stars such as Hamdi Fathi, Hussein Faisal, Mohamed Abdel Moneim and Ahmed Abdel Al-Futuh to his squad. Add one of the world’s best players in Salah, and Egyptian fans can expect 2022 to be a landmark year.

Algeria failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup but righted that wrong by winning the 2019 African Nations Cup in Cairo. The team looks formidable and more than ready for the double challenge ahead of them.

The Desert Warriors have excelled in the qualifiers so far, and claimed the FIFA Arab Cup title in large part due to the brilliance of forward Yacine Brahimi, goalkeeper Raif Mbolhi and other home-based stars. The Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers will no doubt see the likes of Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez return to strengthen the ranks.

Tunisia lost the final of the Arab Cup to Algeria in Qatar but produced one of the players of the tournament in Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri, who stole the hearts of his compatriots and all Arabs with his performances and distinctive looks.

The bushy-haired youngster was both elegant and aggressive in midfield and will be hoping his impact in this tournament will catapult him into first-team contention at Old Trafford alongside superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Finally there is Morocco, who shone in the group stages of the Arab Cup before getting knocked out on penalties in the quarter-finals by Algeria.

Of particular interest is 28-year-old defender Badr Benoun, whose excellent form at Egypt’s Al-Ahly has made him a wanted man across the Middle East, with Emirati club Al-Ain showing strong interest in recent weeks.

Besides being a successful year for Arab nations at international level, 2021 also saw Arab club sides Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Al-Ahly of Egypt win the Asian and African Champions League competitions.

Fingers crossed, 2022 might just be the year that sees five Arab nations reach the World Cup for the very first time.

Topics: football soccer Middle East 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Saudi driver hopes for success in the Dakar Rally

Dania Akeel spoke to Arab News about her preparations for the upcoming Dakar Rally. (Supplied)
Dania Akeel spoke to Arab News about her preparations for the upcoming Dakar Rally. (Supplied)
Updated 23 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi driver hopes for success in the Dakar Rally

Dania Akeel spoke to Arab News about her preparations for the upcoming Dakar Rally. (Supplied)
  Dania Akeel gives an exclusive interview to Arab News about her preparations for the big race
Updated 23 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a few days, the world-famous Dakar Rally will start in Hail.

Taking part in the third edition of the race to be held in Saudi Arabia will be one of Kingdom’s leading lights in motorsports Dania Akeel, who familiarised herself with her chosen vehicle for Dakar in the Hail Rally earlier this month.

“My experience at the Hail Rally was excellent, as it came right before the Dakar Rally. I learned a lot from it and my car was performing at the highest level,” said Akeel.

Her attention is now firmly on the start of the Dakar Rally, which will take place over 12 stages from Jan. 1-14.

“I am looking to go beyond my boundaries as a driver, developing my skills, improving my speed and achieving good results,” said Akeel. “During the two weeks I will focus on reaching the finish line safely and in the smoothest way possible. This methodology, I hope, will generate positive results in regard to the rankings.”

Asked about the inaugural Rally Jameel, the women-only rally that will be held in the Kingdom in March next year, she said: “I am pleased about the Rally Jameel initiative and I am excited to participate. The idea of a navigation rally for women encourages female participation in the sport. It offers the chance for participants to get acquainted with Saudi Arabia’s beautiful and diverse terrain. It is also a great way to meet people who enjoy similar activities, which is one of my favourite things about sport in general.”

Topics: Motorsport Dakar Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia Dania Akeel

Battling performance reaps only one point for reinvigorated Newcastle against Manchester United at St. James' Park

Battling performance reaps only one point for reinvigorated Newcastle against Manchester United at St. James' Park
Updated 28 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

Battling performance reaps only one point for reinvigorated Newcastle against Manchester United at St. James' Park

Battling performance reaps only one point for reinvigorated Newcastle against Manchester United at St. James' Park
  Edinson Cavani equalizer cancels out Allan Saint-Maximin's spectacular opener to leave Magpies with only one win all season and stuck in 19th position
Updated 28 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: A point after a wonderful performance full of verve in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at St. James’ Park was arguably the high point of Eddie Howe’s reign so far.

But when all is said and done, at the end of the Premier League season, it is not Newcastle United’s points tally against the top six teams in England that will keep them in the division. It will be the results against those around them that will define 2021-22.

And so far, it is fair to say neither have really been good enough. No team has conceded more goals than Newcastle this season. No team has won less games. They have set a new Premier League record for the number of goals given away in the calendar year — 80 — and just one team has fewer points.

However, and this has caveats, there was enough in their performance against Ralph Rangnick’s Manchester United to suggest that when May rolls around, the fate of their season will be anything but a foregone conclusion. It really should be given the statistics.

It was a case of so near, yet so far for Newcastle at St. James’ Park on Monday night — and for 63 minutes it felt like lift-off for Newcastle United.

A jinking run and finish from Allan Saint-Maximin set Tyneside alight with hope and promise.

And for more than an hour a makeshift Newcastle backline held firm, with Cristiano Ronaldo cutting a clearly frustrated figure at the head of a blunted Red Devils attack.

But just as three points began to appear on the horizon — only the second of a troubled campaign — an Edinson Cavani hammer blow dented survival hopes and brought Howe’s Magpies and a capacity 52,000 crowd back down to earth with a bang.

“We are desperately disappointed not to win,” said head coach Howe in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw. “We defended really well. I thought we were tight in our lines. I thought that we were really diligent, tactically excellent.”

“And we were really good in transition, a counter attack threat throughout the game. We created so many chances to get that second goal, which would have proved crucial in the end.”

With Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden and Joe Willock all absent from the matchday squad, Howe was forced to make six changes to the side beaten 4-0 by Manchester City last time out.

Howe was unable to even name a full bench with kids Elliot Anderson and Joe White again present, with two goalkeepers — Mark Gillespie and Freddie Woodman — also named.

The recalled Saint-Maximin took just seven minutes to light the touchpaper for the home team.

Cutting in from the left, the Frenchman jinked his way into a yard of space on the Man United area and, while falling to the ground, managed to dig out a shot that left David de Gea rooted to the spot. Cue wild celebrations.

One goal to the good, Newcastle dominated the midfield battle, with Fred and Scott McTominay second best to the very impressive duo of Joelinton and Sean Longstaff.

Top scorer Callum Wilson, who succumbed to injury just before half-time, had the ball in the net on 37 minutes, but his joy was cut short with the lifting of the linesman’s flag.

Having seen his side bettered in almost every department in the opening 45, Rangnick changed the emphasis at the break as he introduced Uruguayan Cavani.

The frontman popped up in spaces the passive and petulant Ronaldo refused to occupy.

That change, which strongly improved Manchester United as an attacking force, could not quite halt the flow at the other end, though, as Saint-Maximin somehow failed to turn home from just six yards as the Magpies pushed for a second.

As Newcastle’s counter-attacking became more sporadic, so Cavani began to influence.

On 70 minutes, the home side’s resolve crumbled as Cavani first saw a shot blocked, only to turn home the rebound with Martin Dubravka helpless.

Just five minutes later a chance fell his way again, but rather than claim the winner, his finishing failed him as he skewed wide with the goal at his mercy. A let-off for Howe’s men.

The visitors’ profligacy in front of goal galvanized Newcastle and the final stanza of this enthralling encounter belonged to the hosts.

And it is fair to say Newcastle were just a post’s width away from what would have proven a vital, relegation battle-reinvigorating victory. Substitute Jacob Murphy curled a right-footed effort from the left on to the inside of de Gea’s goal, only for the Spaniard to somehow get across and parry Miguel Almiron’s top corner-bound shot into the Gallowgate End.

With that, it ended all square. A point gained or two points dropped for Newcastle? Ultimately for Howe, that evaluation depends at what cost, as goalscorer Saint-Maximin and six-goal Wilson both look to have picked up medium-term injuries.

“Callum’s injury doesn’t look good. I don’t know what it is, or the extent of it. But looking at it, it didn’t look good. I felt the worst for him in that moment,” said Howe. “He thought he’d taken a kick and that’s why he got up and tried to run it off. That wasn’t to be.”

He added: “Maxi? I don’t know how bad that is. We will have to see how that one is. That’s the big disappointment from tonight.”

With numbers already short, what does that mean for Thursday’s scheduled trip to Everton?

Howe continued: “We need to count the cost and see where we are. We will count the bodies up and see whether we have enough to play the game.”

With injuries mounting, January just around the corner and United’s new majority shareholders, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, ready to spend big in the window, a COVID-19 call-off on Thursday might not be the worst thing for the Magpies, strategically speaking.

Topics: Newcastle Newcastle United

