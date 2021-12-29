Huda Kattan takes to Instagram to speak out on Afghanistan crisis

DUBAI: US-Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan has taken to social media to speak out about international warnings that Afghanistan is facing a famine, and urged her 2.3 million followers to help in any way they can.
According to The Food and Agricultural Organization, the country is on the brink of a famine as 18.8 million Afghans are unable to feed themselves every day while nearly nine million people are close to starvation.
Kattan said that the issue was brought to her attention by a close friend and it “broke her heart.”
This week, she posted a CNN video report touching on the humanitarian crisis alongside a series of infographics.
“Hey my loves, this is hard to watch, but while we enjoy the holidays, children in Afghanistan wither away from starvation,” Kattan captioned the Instagram post.
“I’m not sure if everyone is aware but Afghanistan is currently facing a catastrophic famine and without any aid, one million children will not survive this winter. This was brought to my attention by a close, dear friend and it broke my heart,” the Dubai-based entrepreneur and founder of the Huda Beauty brand, and skincare label Wishful, added.
“I know how hard it is when you feel that you’re unable to make a difference, but just spreading awareness by sharing content can make a huge impact as well as helping charities out if you’re able to. Please swipe through and share with your friends!”
Kattan is an avid humanitarian and has a well-documented track record of stepping up and helping those who need it most.
Earlier this year, the 38-year-old and her family donated $100,000 to Help India Breathe, a COVID-19 relief fundraiser launched by author Jay Shetty and his wife Radhika Devlukia-Shetty.
She also donated $100,000 to Doctors Without Borders in Gaza.
In April, Kattan took part in a food drive campaign launched by the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, donating one million meals to those less fortunate via her cosmetics company Huda Beauty.
Nobu offers authentic taste to Japanese food lovers in Jeddah
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: Renowned Japanese Nobu restaurant’s branch has opened on the popular Jeddah Corniche.
The new Nobu Jeddah is part of an expansion of the Nobu brand in Saudi Arabia, founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, in partnership with Fakieh Leisure and Entertainment Group, Tarfeeh Fakieh.
It is located on the corniche that hosts many restaurants, cafes, as well as entertainment and artistic centers.
Nobu is at the heart of Al-Nawras Resort, the most iconic resort in Jeddah overlooking the Jeddah Corniche.
The newest member of the restaurant chain will not only bring the fabulous menu to the beachfront, but will also offer an elevated casual dining experience with stunning sea views.
Nobu, the world’s most recognized Japanese restaurant, known for its innovative new-style cuisine, is named after its head chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa (Nobu-san).
It owes its global success to the high-quality, fresh ingredients and the unique concept of the fusion of Japanese and South-American cuisine.
Jamil Attar, CEO of Tarfeeh Fakieh, said: “We are so proud to unveil the signature Nobu Restaurant here in Jeddah and provide a renowned dining experience for locals and visitors on the seaside.”
Attar added: “Jeddah is home to world-class dining, and we are pleased to offer a spirited take on the signature Nobu experience within a warm and sophisticated atmosphere.”
He said that the Nobu restaurant is decorated with a modern design in its prime location on the Jeddah Corniche, providing a wonderful view of the Red Sea.
Tarfeeh Fakieh, the Kingdom’s leading provider of leisure, entertainment and edutainment continues to expand its growing portfolio in Jeddah.
Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed impressed by performances of young co-stars in ‘Encounter’
Updated 28 December 2021
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: Amazon Prime’s sci-fi psychological thriller “Encounter” stars Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed, as a former decorated marine who reunites with his sons to escape both from a secret invasion of alien parasites and from the police who think that the estranged father has kidnapped the boys.
“I do a lot of research. I was speaking to a lot of people, a lot of soldiers, some special forces people, did military training, physical training,” said British-Pakistani Ahmed, who stars in the new Michael Pierce-directed psychological drama alongside child actors Aditya Geddada and Lucian-River Chauhan, who take on the role of his children.
“I think one of the coolest things in this job is kind of talking to people and meeting them. So I love meeting people and recording interviews, and when they tell me their stories it helps me imagine myself into the role,” he adds.
The chemistry between the family is the center point of the film, with Ahmed balancing a soldier’s mission-first focus, with a fatherly concern for the boys he’s all but forgotten how to parent. The boys in turn go through a coming of age story learning to speak up when they question his choices.
“I think the message of the film is to protect your family no matter what and I think that’s what happened in this film,” said Chauhan, 17.
“I think I have one more,” quipped nine-year-old Geddada. “That family is the most important thing in the world,” he said.
“Encounter” is the first feature film for young stars Chauhan and Geddada. Ahmed says that he was initially concerned about working with children, but after seeing their auditions, he was impressed and excited to act alongside them.
“I learned really what acting is all about, which is about being open and present and honest. And so much of the time I think we forget that. These guys, I won’t call them kids, they are my colleagues, they are my friends. They taught me that. They reminded me that, and I’m grateful for that,” Ahmed shares.
“Encounter” is playing in cinemas now and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Model Nour Arida shines in French label Boucheron's holiday campaign
Updated 28 December 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: French fine jewelry label Boucheron cast Lebanese fashion influencer Nour Arida in its festive season campaign, which centers on the brand’s holiday collection, and the style star has been promoting the series of clips and images on her social media accounts much to her fans’ delight.
Titled “Together as One,” the series of videos capture the joy of getting together with loved ones and experiencing precious moments during the festive season. Other house ambassadors also feature in the campaign, including British TV personality Alexa Chung, Chinese actress Dongyu Zhou, Chinese singer Lu Han, Taiwanese-Australian model Hannah Quinlivan, South Korean star Youn-Jung and Japanese celebrity Rola.
Arida, who boasts 9.9 million followers on Instagram, wears several pieces from the maison’s “Wladimir the Cat” collection, including the pendant — which is set with tsavorites and paved with diamonds — in white gold. Arida, 32, also shows off a matching ring.
She is also seen sporting pieces from the fine jewelry house’s “Serpent Bohème” collection.
The Lebanese fashion blogger and model was appointed Boucheron’s latest global brand spokesperson last year. She joined other international stars who have lent their faces to the high end jewelry maison, such as US actress Kate Winslet and French model Laetitia Cast, to front key campaigns and act as a muse for future collections.
Arida previously starred in Boucheron’s Legacies campaign alongside her five-year-old daughter Ayla.
At the 74th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival in 2021, the model looked stunning while representing the French jewelry maison. She made her Cannes red carpet debut wearing a handmade Cape de Lumiere by Maison Boucheron and a form-fitting black couture gown by Jean Paul Gaultier.
In addition to Boucheron, Arida, who is signed to Elite Models in Paris, has lent her face to several campaigns for renowned international brands such as Tous Jewelry, MAC Cosmetics and Magrabi eyewear.
Meanwhile, when she is not fronting campaigns for brands, she is busy helming her own.
The entrepreneur launched Generation Peace, a new children’s line, earlier this year.
The Paris-based model and social media influencer has years of fashion experience under her belt. Before becoming a successful fashion blogger and designer, Arida worked as a buyer and brand manager for a number of prestigious fashion labels, including Rag & Bone, Zimmermann, Theory, Vince, J-Brand and Frame Denim, among others.
She’s behind you! Debut Muslim panto sweeps Britain
‘Cinder’aliyah’ adapts the famous Cinderella story to South Asian culture
New dates could be added in January after rapturous reception in 5 major cities, says writer
Updated 28 December 2021
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: We are all well familiar with “Cinderella”, “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Aladdin,” but a new fairytale has taken to stages across Britain this month.
Touring five cities, including London, Manchester and Birmingham, Britain’s first ever Muslim pantomime, “Cinder’aliyah,” was written by British-Pakistani actor and stand-up comedian Abdullah Afzal for international humanitarian charity Penny Appeal, with all proceeds going to aid its winter campaign.
Thousands of people from different backgrounds, ethnicities and religions have come out to watch the pantomime and there are talks about extending it into January and adding more cities around the UK. Afzal, 32, told Arab News that his aim when writing the panto was to bring people together instead of segregating them.
Afzal, who is best known for his role in BBC’s “Citizen Khan,” said there is a bit of worry when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and the looming lockdown that may follow in January, but they were always worried that this could happen before the pantomime started touring in December.
“I think with pantomimes, you have to be prepared for anything and everything and I think it’s the same behind the scenes as well, so whatever happens we’ll deal with it when the time comes.”
“Cinder’aliyah” includes the stock characters from the original, with their names and traditions adapted to emulate South Asian culture. The story follows a young Pakistani girl who has had to endure the constant trouble and hardships thrown at her by her evil stepmother and stepsisters.
“I know that Penny Appeal had done a Muslim pantomime before, and I thought I could put my own spin on things,” Afzal said.
British-Kashmiri actress and writer Anisa Butt, who plays the lead, said although the story is set on a South Asian Muslim family, it is not just a pantomime for South Asians and anyone can watch it.
“Some of the jokes are quite culture-specific, but I think that’s actually quite nice, that’s why we’re getting the laughs that we’re getting and it’s a lot of fun, and I think, especially in our community, we’ve not seen that before,” said Butt, 28, who was a Disney child star in India and made her film debut in “Baat Bann Gayi.”
She said that it has been a long time since she has done a pantomime — which is a family-based theatrical production involving music, topical jokes and slapstick comedy — and was delighted to do an untraditional performance that adapted the original story.
Prince Javed, or Prince Charming as known in “Cinderella,” played by Hussnain Lahori, British-Pakistani singer, actor and music producer, has been looking for love, but cannot find anyone that he desires because he’s looking for someone true and pure, and he finally finds that in Cinder’aliyah.
“We’re trying to introduce everyone to pantomimes because it’s part of British culture, but we’re also trying to promote British culture through this pantomime to all Asians and non-Asians as well,” Lahori said.
Although they had expected the show to be in high demand, they did not expect how well it had been received by the audiences on social media and with PR feedback, he added.
“I think not many people have been to a pantomime before and quite frankly, I don’t think they were expecting it to be as good as it is,” Lahori said.
Amna Saqlain, from London, is no stranger to pantomimes and traveled over 90 minutes with nine family members to see the show. She said it has been a great experience, especially for the children, and that she enjoyed the traditional Christmas songs that they had adapted.
“I’ve been to many as a kid but they have always been Christmas-related and not to do with our religion, so it was quite nice to have a lot of connotations to our religion and our culture,” she said.
Cult show ‘Emily in Paris’ spotlights Elie Saab design
Updated 27 December 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Cult Netflix series “Emily in Paris” is back for season two, and as expected viewers were treated to head-turning fashion from the show’s protagonist Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and her best friend Mindy Chen (Ashley Park).
The love-it-or-hate-it show, which has detractors and fans battling it out online, is as famous for its fashion as its saccharine storyline.
From runway ready-pieces from the likes of Valentino to next-level looks from Balmain, the fashionable lead stars do not disappoint on the sartorial front, offering plenty of inspiration for our 2022 wardrobes — with help from last season’s co-costume designer Marylin Fitoussi and Patricia Field, who is known for her wardrobe work on “Sex and the City,” on-board as costume consultants.
Indeed, Emily’s sartorial style has evolved this season, as the Chicago native’s wardrobe takes a colorful turn that has fashion insiders either in love or up in arms online.
Among the inimitable lineup of looks displayed by Emily throughout the 10 episodes was a particular eye-catching number. In season two’s opener — titled “Voulez-Vous Coucher Avec Moi?” — Emily strides into her marketing firm’s office wearing a boxy green jacket with short sleeves by Lebanese designer Elie Saab.
The mini coat was plucked from the Beirut-born couturier’s Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection and was paired with a striped and ribbed-knit Versace polo and vintage Thierry Mugler checked skirt.
Throughout the series, Emily, Mindy and monochrome queen Camille — another character from season one — continue to be decked out in exuberant outfits.
Looks from well-known designer labels share screen time with under-the-radar designers. Oscar de la Renta, Roger Vivier, Mary Katrantzou, La Perla, Vassilis Zoulias and Rianna + Nina are among the brands championed by the fashionable trio.
The stylists behind the show also embraced sustainability this season, with all of the couture looks supplied by the Paris-based Renaissance Project, a non-profit that recycles cast-off clothes.
The characters’ flashy style not only caught the attention of binge-watchers, but online retailers as well.
In November, WWD magazine reported that a number of retail sites partnered with Netflix to feature a selection of looks from the show, curated from luxury brands.
Among the shoppable styles is a silk, fuchsia printed pajama set from AZ Factory that Emily wore in episode 8.