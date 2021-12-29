Israel strikes Gaza after gunfire wounds civilian near fence

You are here

Israeli soldiers deploy on the Israel and Gaza border on Wednesday. The military said it responded with tank fire at multiple Hamas militant positions in the Gaza Strip. (AP)
  • The violence came as Israel announced measures aimed at improving living conditions in the occupied West Bank
  • The Israeli military said a civilian near the security fence was lightly wounded by gunfire from Gaza
JERUSALEM: An Israeli and three Palestinians were wounded on Wednesday in the first exchange of fire in months on the Gaza frontier.
The violence came as Israel announced measures aimed at improving living conditions in the occupied West Bank after a rare meeting of top officials.
Israel has announced a number of measures in recent months it says are aimed at easing tensions, but they have had little visible impact on the ground, where attacks by both Israeli settlers and Palestinians are on the rise. There have been no peace talks in more than a decade.
The Israeli military said a civilian near the security fence was lightly wounded by gunfire from Gaza, and that it responded with tank fire at multiple military positions manned by the Hamas militant group, which has ruled the territory since 2007. The Gaza Health Ministry said three Palestinians were wounded, without saying if they were civilians or fighters.
Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved a series of measures aimed at improving relations with the Palestinians after hosting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at his home in Israel late Tuesday.
It was the first time Abbas met an Israeli official inside the country since 2010. The two discussed security coordination between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, which administers pockets of the occupied West Bank.
Gantz’s office said he approved “confidence-building measures,” including the transfer of tax payments to the Palestinian Authority, the authorization of hundreds of permits for Palestinian merchants and VIPs, and approving residency status for thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
Israel collects hundreds of millions of dollars of taxes on behalf of the PA as part of the interim peace agreements signed in the 1990s.
The tax transfers are a key source of funding for the cash-strapped Palestinians, but Israel has withheld funds over the PA’s payment of stipends to thousands of families that have had relatives killed, wounded or imprisoned in the conflict. Israel says the payments incentivize terrorism, while the Palestinians say they provide crucial support to needy families.
Israel approved residency for some 9,500 Palestinians. Israel controls the Palestinian population registry, and over the years its policies have left an estimated tens of thousands of Palestinians without legal status, severely limiting their freedom of movement, even within the occupied territories. Israel granted legal status to some 4,000 Palestinians in October.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is opposed to Palestinian statehood. His government has shown no interest in reviving peace talks but has said it wants to reduce tensions by improving living conditions in the West Bank.
Recent months have seen a surge in violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as Palestinian attacks on Israelis in east Jerusalem and the West Bank.
Gantz’s meeting with Abbas — the second in the six months since Bennett’s coalition government took office — drew vocal criticism from Israeli opposition lawmakers, including those from former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, the largest in parliament.
The Palestinians seek an independent state that includes all of the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, areas Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war.
Hamas seized Gaza from Abbas’ forces in 2007, a year after the Islamic militant group won a landslide victory in parliamentary elections. Gaza has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since then.
The Gaza frontier has been mostly quiet since Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war in May — their fourth since Hamas took over Gaza. Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks emanating from Gaza, even those claimed by other armed groups.

In exodus from Lebanon, the well-off find new home in Cyprus

In exodus from Lebanon, the well-off find new home in Cyprus
Updated 55 min 45 sec ago
AP

In exodus from Lebanon, the well-off find new home in Cyprus

In exodus from Lebanon, the well-off find new home in Cyprus
  • They are grateful they did not have to turn to human smugglers and embark on risky Mediterranean crossings to reach European shores
  • Thousands of Lebanese, including teachers, doctors and nurses have left the country amid a devastating economic crisis
Updated 55 min 45 sec ago
AP

PARALIMNI, Cyprus: Many well-off Lebanese who escaped their country’s economic tailspin for a new life in the nearby island nation of Cyprus say the transition has been a whirlwind of emotions.
They are grateful they did not have to turn to human smugglers and embark on risky Mediterranean crossings to reach European shores. But they also feel guilty for leaving family and friends behind to struggle with Lebanon’s unprecedented crises — a failing economy, political uncertainty and social upheaval.
The feelings are intense for Celine Elbacha, an architect who moved with her family of four to the Mediterranean island nation in August 2020, and Nadine Kalache Maalouf, who arrived with her husband and two children four months ago.
They are among more than 12,000 Lebanese who have left their homeland in the past two years for Cyprus — less than a 50-minute flight from Beirut — enrolling their kids in schools, setting up businesses and snapping up apartments on the island.
“We were fortunate to be able to come,” Maalouf said. “We’re doing our best here as a Lebanese community to help ... our families, our friends back home. So it’s not like we just moved and we turned our backs and we’re not looking back.”
Thousands of Lebanese, including teachers, doctors and nurses have left the country amid a devastating economic crisis that has thrown two thirds of the country’s population into poverty since October 2019. That brain drain accelerated after the massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year, when a stockpile of improperly stored ammonium nitrates detonated, killing at least 216 people and destroying several residential areas.
The exodus is telling about the state of Lebanon, where not only the poor are seeking a way out, but also a relatively well-off middle class that has lost faith in the country turning itself around.
For those who can afford it, Cyprus, a member of the European Union, is an attractive option for its proximity and the facilities it offers — including residency for a certain level of investment in real estate and businesses. As Lebanese banks clamped down on deposits, many sought to open bank accounts in Cyprus or buy apartments as a way to free up their money.
The island has a history of taking in Lebanese, who first came in the 1980s, at the height of Lebanon’s 15-year-civil war, and again in 2006, when Cyprus served as a base for evacuating civilians during the month-long war between Israel and Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.
Maalouf, 43, who made the move to Cyprus with her husband and two kids, said she was pleasantly surprised by how “easy” the relocation process was. She hasn’t found work yet but has connected with Cyprus’ close-knit Lebanese community.
“We were scared about this step,” she said, but Cypriot immigration authorities “made that very smooth and very easy.”
Cyprus’ Interior Ministry spokesman Loizos Michael confirmed to The Associated Press that the government has “simplified procedures” for Lebanese nationals who wish to immigrate lawfully, “as part of humanitarian assistance” to Lebanon.
Additionally, incentives are offered to Lebanese businessmen who wish to transfer their businesses to Cyprus, Michael said, without elaborating.
Maalouf said her primary motivation was to shield her children from Lebanon’s dire economic situation — runaway inflation has seen the Lebanese pound lose more than 90 percent of its value in less than two years — and provide them with a chance for a better future.
“It’s scary when you’re a parent, you’re scared and you say, OK, I need to save my kids,” said Maalouf.
The transition was easier for 47-year-old Elbacha and her family. They had bought a vacation home in Cyprus years ago in the town of Paralimni on the island’s east coast and felt they already had a footing here.
Her elder daughter, Stephanie, has been studying at a university in Paris for two years now. Her younger daughter, 17-year-old Morgane, was fortunate to get into Cyprus’ only French-speaking school in Nicosia, the capital.
Elbacha and her husband, also an architect, have set up a company in Cyprus and are both working. They have a sense of obligation to the country that has welcomed them, she said.
“We want to be feeling like we are not illegal in the country,” she said. Cyprus has helped them “in every sense, and it’s like we have to return this.”
Elbacha is lucky, she says, especially when she remembers how powerless many Lebanese feel in the face of constant feuds and bickering among the political elite. Her home in Beirut sustained minor damage in the Aug. 4, 2020 port explosion, mostly broken glass. None of the four of them were hurt but some of her friends and relatives fared much worse.
Later that month, the family moved to Cyprus. The first five months here, she remembers feelings of guilt, like she was “betraying my country,” she said.
Maalouf, who also ended up with her family in Paralimni, has little faith things will turn around in Lebanon anytime soon, despite upcoming general elections. “I’ve been hearing this since I was a teenager. Things will get better. We’ll see and things never get better,” she said.
For its proximity to Lebanon, Cyprus is in many ways ideal for both Maalouf and Elbacha. They can easily visit family and friends back in Beirut.
“The people of Cyprus are very warm and welcoming,” said Maalouf. “We don’t feel like strangers here.”

Sudanese gunmen loot UN food aid warehouse in Darfur

Sudanese gunmen loot UN food aid warehouse in Darfur
Updated 29 December 2021
AFP

Sudanese gunmen loot UN food aid warehouse in Darfur

Sudanese gunmen loot UN food aid warehouse in Darfur
  • Residents of El-Fasher, capital of North Darfur state, reported heavy shooting near the warehouse late Tuesday
  • A WFP official said they were “conducting an audit into what was stolen from the warehouse, which contain some 1,900 tons of food products”
Updated 29 December 2021
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese gunmen have looted a World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse containing some 1,900 tons of food aid in Darfur amid a surge of violence in the troubled western region, officials said Wednesday.
Residents of El-Fasher, capital of North Darfur state, reported heavy shooting near the warehouse late Tuesday. “We heard intense gunfire,” Mohamed Salem told AFP.
A WFP official said they were “conducting an audit into what was stolen from the warehouse, which contain some 1,900 tons of food products.”
Darfur has seen a spike in conflict since October triggered by disputes over land, livestock and access to water and grazing, with some 250 people reported killed in fighting between herders and farmers in recent months.
Tens of thousands have been forced to flee their homes, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Sudan is also reeling from political turbulence in the wake of a coup led military chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on October 25.
Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned looting and violence near a former UN logistics base in El-Fasher that had been recently handed over to the local authorities.
Over 14 million people, a third of Sudan’s population, will need humanitarian aid next year, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the highest level for a decade.
Darfur was ravaged by a civil war that erupted in 2003, pitting ethnic minority rebels who complained of discrimination against the Arab-dominated government.
More than 300,000 people died and 2.5 million were displaced during the conflict, according to the UN.
While the main conflict in Darfur has subsided, with a peace deal struck with key rebel groups last year, the arid region has remained awash with weapons and violence often erupts.
A joint UN and African Union mission, UNAMID, ended 13 years of peacekeeping operations last December.

Coptic churches in Egypt closed to visitors during Christmas celebrations in January due to COVID-19 pandemic

Coptic churches in Egypt closed to visitors during Christmas celebrations in January due to COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 29 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Coptic churches in Egypt closed to visitors during Christmas celebrations in January due to COVID-19 pandemic

Coptic churches in Egypt closed to visitors during Christmas celebrations in January due to COVID-19 pandemic
  • The decision to cancel large scale celebrations applies to all tourist facilities in Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh and all coastal cities
Updated 29 December 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Coptic Orthodox Church in Egypt has announced that Christmas prayers to held on Jan. 6 will be without worshippers due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The church explained that “due to the continued spread of the coronavirus with its new mutations, we will only do the prayers of the Divine Liturgy on Christmas Eve at the Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ in the New Administrative Capital.”

The Orthodox Church also announced that coverage of Christmas celebrations this year would be limited to Egyptian television.

The church stated that in the current circumstances members of the media would not have access to cover church events related to Christmas.

Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark, had previously warned against crowding and called on people to adhere to all important health measures.

“In the upcoming holidays, we must adhere to all the necessary precautions, and may God heal the injured and preserve the health of everyone,” he said.

Adel Al-Masry, head of the Chamber of Tourism Establishments and Restaurants, announced the cancellation of major celebrations and large gatherings during the New Year, but said that this did not apply to small indoor celebrations or regular dinners for guests in tourist facilities. Al-Masry said this was in accordance with the government’s guidelines.

Alaa Akel, chair of the Business Steering Committee at the Chamber of Hotel Establishments, said that the maximum number of attendees for weddings, engagements or parties held in open spaces in hotels on New Year's Eve should not exceed 300 individuals, provided that all preventive measures are followed.

The decision to cancel large scale celebrations applies to all tourist facilities in Cairo, Sharm El Sheikh and all coastal cities.

UAE coronavirus infections surge

UAE coronavirus infections surge
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

UAE coronavirus infections surge

UAE coronavirus infections surge
  • The country’s COVID-19 caseload is now at 757,145
  • No deaths have been recorded, the health ministry says
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE on Wednesday reported a surge in daily coronavirus infections with 2,234 cases confirmed, state news agency WAM reported.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload is now at 757,145, with recoveries at 743,340 after 775 patients have been tested free from the virus in the past 24 hours.

No deaths have been recorded, the health ministry said.

COVID-19 cases have multiplied almost 47 times since early this month, when infections have fallen to as low as 48 on December 6.

Abu Dhabi earlier tightened border controls for travelers into the emirate, requiring vaccinate residents to present green pass on their Al-Hosn apps, while those who have not received COVID-19 jabs must show a negative PCR test received within 96 hours.

EDE scanners were also deployed earlier along border checks to scan motorists for potential COVID-19 infections.

Public and private schools in the emirate were also to switch to distance learning during the first two weeks next year.

Dubai’s education council meanwhile said that regular face-to-face education in private schools would continue in the second semester, while collective classroom and extracurricular activities would be discontinued.

“Canteens will close for the first two weeks of the semester and gatherings and school trips will be suspended,” the Knowledge and Human Development Authority said on Twitter.

The Dubai government also approved stringent measures for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, mandating the wearing of masks indoors and outdoors, as well as social distancing during gatherings.

Those who fail to wear masks face a 3,000-dirham fine.

Israel approves measures for Palestinians after leaders meet

Israel approves measures for Palestinians after leaders meet
Updated 29 December 2021
AP

Israel approves measures for Palestinians after leaders meet

Israel approves measures for Palestinians after leaders meet
  • It was the first time Abbas met an Israeli official inside Israel since 2010
Updated 29 December 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s defense minister approved a raft of measures aimed at improving relations with the Palestinians on Wednesday following a rare meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Israel.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Abbas at his private residence in a Tel Aviv suburb late Tuesday night. It was the first time Abbas met an Israeli official inside Israel since 2010. The two discussed security coordination between Israel and Abbas’ Palestinian Authority, which administers pockets of the occupied West Bank.
Gantz’s office said he approved “confidence-building measures” including the transfer of tax payments to the Palestinian Authority, the authorization of hundreds of permits for Palestinian merchants and VIPs, and approving residency status for thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
Israel collects hundreds of millions of dollars worth of taxes on behalf of the PA as part of the interim peace agreements signed in the 1990s.
The tax transfers are a key source of funding for the cash-strapped Palestinians, but Israel has withheld funds over the PA’s payment of stipends to thousands of families that have had relatives killed, wounded or imprisoned in the conflict. Israel says the payments incentivize terrorism, while the Palestinians say they provide crucial support to needy families.
Israel approved residency for some 9,500 Palestinians. Israel controls the Palestinian population registry, and over the years its policies have left an estimated tens of thousands of Palestinians without legal status, severely limiting their freedom of movement, even within the occupied territories. Israel granted legal status to some 4,000 Palestinians in October.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is opposed to Palestinian statehood. His government has shown no interest in reviving peace talks, which broke down more than a decade ago, but has said it wants to reduce tensions by improving living conditions in the West Bank. Recent months have seen a surge in violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank and Palestinian attacks on Israelis in east Jerusalem and the West Bank.
Gantz’s meeting with Abbas — the second in the six months since Bennett’s coalition government took office — drew vocal criticism from Israeli opposition lawmakers, including former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, the largest in parliament.
The Palestinians seek an independent state that includes all of the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, areas Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war.
Hamas seized Gaza from Abbas’ forces in 2007, a year after the Islamic militant group won a landslide victory in parliamentary elections. Gaza has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since then.

