You are here

  • Home
  • North Korea calls for troops’ greater loyalty to Kim Jong Un

North Korea calls for troops’ greater loyalty to Kim Jong Un

North Korea calls for troops’ greater loyalty to Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party on Dec. 28, 2021. (KCNA via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4xthw

Updated 30 December 2021
AP

North Korea calls for troops’ greater loyalty to Kim Jong Un

North Korea calls for troops’ greater loyalty to Kim Jong Un
  • North Korea has previously issued similar propaganda-heavy statements urging people to rally behind leader in times of difficulties
Updated 30 December 2021
AP

SEOUL: North Korea on Thursday urged its 1.2 million troops to unite behind leader Kim Jong Un and defend him with their lives, as the country celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kim’s ascension to supreme commander of the military.
The anniversary comes as North Korea is holding a key multi-day political conference in which officials are expected to discuss how to address difficulties brought by the pandemic and long-dormant diplomacy with the United States.
In a lengthy editorial, the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said that North Korea’s military commanders and soldiers must become an “impregnable fortress and bulletproof walls in devotedly defending (Kim) with their lives.”
It also called for building a more modernized, advanced military that serves as a “reliable guardian of our state and people.” The editorial said all of North Korea’s troops and people must uphold Kim’s leadership to establish a powerful socialist country.
North Korea has previously issued similar propaganda-heavy statements urging people to rally behind Kim in times of difficulties. Some experts say Kim has been grappling with the toughest moment of his 10-year rule due to the coronavirus pandemic, UN sanctions and his own mismanagement.
On Monday, Kim opened a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party to review past projects and determine major policies for next year. In two days of meetings, Kim set unspecified development strategies for the country’s rural development, while participants discussed next year’s budget and other agendas, according to state media.
Observers say North Korea will likely disclose Kim’s stances on relations with Washington and Seoul, the deadlocked nuclear diplomacy and the economic hardships at the end of the plenary meeting expected later this week.
Despite the present difficulties, few outside analysts question Kim’s grip on power. Kim’s supreme commander post at the Korean People’s Army was the first top job he was given after his father Kim Jong Il’s death in 2011. The current leader holds a slew of other high-profile positions such as general secretary of the Workers’ Party and chairman of the State Affairs Commission.

Topics: North Korea Kim Jong Un

Related

Kim Jong Un vows to build ‘invincible’ North Korean military while slamming US
World
Kim Jong Un vows to build ‘invincible’ North Korean military while slamming US
US has ‘wrong’ expectation for dialogue with North Korea: Kim Jong Un’s sister
World
US has ‘wrong’ expectation for dialogue with North Korea: Kim Jong Un’s sister

Fulfilling her lifelong dream, 104-year-old Indian woman learns to read

Fulfilling her lifelong dream, 104-year-old Indian woman learns to read
Updated 30 min 40 sec ago

Fulfilling her lifelong dream, 104-year-old Indian woman learns to read

Fulfilling her lifelong dream, 104-year-old Indian woman learns to read
  • Illiterate all her life, Kuttiyamma Konthy started taking reading classes a few months ago
  • In November, she scored 89/100 in a Kerala state literacy exam
Updated 30 min 40 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: When the morning newspaper arrives at her home in Thiruvanchoor village, Kottayam district, 104-year-old Kuttiyamma Konthy carefully studies it from front to back — a luxury unimaginable until a few months ago, when she fulfilled her dream of learning to read and write.

Illiterate all her life, the youngest daughter of landless farm workers from a marginalized community, Konthy knew that education was a passion she would not be able to pursue in her early years. As a teenager, she married an Ayurvedic medicine seller and raised five children.

“Life was harsh in the beginning and survival was the only concern those days,” Konthy told Arab News. “Education was beyond our means and imagination, and social standing.”

Decades later, while taking care of her 10 grandchildren, she learnt the alphabet of her native Malayalam — the language spoken in the southern Indian state of Kerala — but not well enough to read.

Help came unexpectedly when her 34-year-old neighbor, Rehna John, became aware of her dream.

A literacy teacher, John started giving alphabet books to Konthy and the two met every evening to review progress, which was quicker than expected.

“She is the brightest of all the literacy students I have taught so far,” John said. “She managed to finish all the courses in three months which were meant to last a year.”

Konthy’s achievement was recognized in November when she scored 89/100 in a state literacy exam and Kerala’s education minister, V. Sivankutty, announced her test results on social media, with a note that said “age is no barrier to entering the world of knowledge.”

Konthy can now enroll in the fourth year of elementary school — a new chapter she is looking forward to.

“It makes me happy that I can study,” she said. “I never allowed my dream to die, and I want to live this dream.”

Being active is also what she attributes her good health to. Besides some hearing and sight loss, the centenarian student does not complain of any ailments and says: “If you don’t sit idle and keep yourself engaged, that keeps you hale and healthy.”

Her morning engagement nowadays, before she goes on to do housework, is the local Malayalam-language broadsheet Kerala Kaumudi.

“I really look for the newspaper and read whatever is published there,” she said. “This is a habit for me and makes me feel good.”

Topics: India

Related

Never too late: Elderly Indian women go to school for first time
World
Never too late: Elderly Indian women go to school for first time
Indian expats aim to promote literacy drive
Saudi Arabia
Indian expats aim to promote literacy drive

Myanmar court jails Aung San Suu Kyi aides for sedition

Myanmar court jails Aung San Suu Kyi aides for sedition
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP

Myanmar court jails Aung San Suu Kyi aides for sedition

Myanmar court jails Aung San Suu Kyi aides for sedition
  • Sentence is latest blow struck in the military authorities’ legal campaign against Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP
YANGON: A Myanmar junta court on Thursday sentenced two close aides of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to two years in jail for sedition, a legal source said.
The sentence, passed in a special court inside Yangon’s Insein prison, is the latest blow struck in the military authorities’ legal campaign against Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD).
The country has been in turmoil since February 1, when the generals deposed Suu Kyi’s civilian government after the NLD won a general election.
Protests against the coup have been met with ruthless force, leading to the deaths of more than 1,300 civilians, according to a local monitoring group, and drawing stern criticism from world governments.
Senior NLD figures have been hit with criminal charges, including Nobel laureate Suu Kyi herself, who faces a battery of allegations including corruption and violating the official secrets act.
Two members of the NLD’s central committee – economic adviser Han Thar Myint and Thein Oo – were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment on Thursday, a legal source close to the case said.
Journalists have not been given access to court hearings and lawyers are banned from speaking to the media.
Earlier this month Suu Kyi, who spent years in detention under a previous military regime, was jailed for four years for incitement against the military and breaching COVID-19 restrictions.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing later reduced the term to two years and said she would serve her sentence under house arrest in the capital Naypyidaw.

Six militants killed in Kashmir: Indian police

Six militants killed in Kashmir: Indian police
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP

Six militants killed in Kashmir: Indian police

Six militants killed in Kashmir: Indian police
  • Two soldiers and a policeman were wounded in the clashes
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP

SRINAGAR: Government forces in Indian-administered Kashmir killed six suspected militants in two incidents overnight, police said Thursday, rounding off another bloody year in the restive territory.
Militant groups have fought Indian forces for over three decades, demanding freedom for Kashmir or its merger with Pakistan, which has controlled part of the region since after independence.
Indian police said that the six killed in two villages belonged to the Pakistan-based extremist group Jaish-e-Mohammad, with two of them Pakistani nationals.
Two soldiers and a policeman were wounded in the clashes, a law enforcement officer told AFP.
Officials say that at least 380 militants, nearly 100 civilians, and over 80 security forces personnel have been killed in the region since August 2019.
That was when New Delhi revoked the region’s limited autonomy and brought it under direct rule, adding to anger among locals and galvanizing support for self-determination.
This year the death toll was 264, compared to 321 in 2020, according to the South Asia Terrorism Portal.
Police say that with intensified military operations against the rebels, the number of local fighters has dropped to fewer than 100 for the first time in a decade.
Local police chief Vijay Kumar told the Economic Times daily this week that some 70 percent of the youth who joined militant ranks this year “were either killed or arrested.”
Most of those arrested are being held under anti-terror legislation called the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
The law allows people to be held for six months — often rolled over — without being charged and bail is virtually impossible.
One of those — in custody since November — is Khurram Parvez, program coordinator for respected rights group the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS).
On December 1 the UN Human Rights Office criticized the arrest and said that the UAPA “raises serious concerns relating to the right of presumption of innocence along with other due process and fair trial rights.”
The Indian government said the statement “betrays a complete lack of understanding on the part of the OHCHR of the security challenges faced by India from cross-border terrorism.”
India has an estimated 500,000 soldiers deployed in Kashmir. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir and came close to another in 2016.

Topics: India Kashmir Militants

Related

India imposes stricter rules to prevent COVID-19 spread during festive season
World
India imposes stricter rules to prevent COVID-19 spread during festive season
An inside view of Saint Luke's church on the day of its reopening on December 22, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha/Twitter)
World
Christmas bells ring after 30 years at oldest church in Indian-administered Kashmir

Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 — police, residents

Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 — police, residents
Updated 30 December 2021
Reuters

Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 — police, residents

Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attack town near capital, kill 7 — police, residents
  • Police captain Farah Ali said the fighters stayed briefly in the town after the attack but then left
Updated 30 December 2021
Reuters

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s Al-Shabab fighters attacked a town north of the capital Mogadishu on Thursday, killing at least seven people as they fought government security forces, a police officer and residents said.
Police and residents in Balad, 30 kilometers north of Mogadishu, said the Al-Qaeda-linked group’s fighters attacked and overran government forces guarding a bridge at the town’s entrance early in the morning.
“We were in a mosque praying when a heavy exchange of gunfire took place at the bridge. Al Shabab thus captured the town, overrunning the soldiers at the bridge,” Hassan Nur, a shopkeeper in Balad, an agricultural town that links Somalia’s Middle Shabelle region to Lower Shabelle, told Reuters by phone.
“There were few police forces in the town. (The police) were missing. When the firing started people ran into their houses. I counted five dead soldiers and two civilian women,” he said.
Police captain Farah Ali said the fighters stayed briefly in the town after the attack but then left.
“Al Shabab did not come to our station but captured the entire town in the fighting and left without patrolling,” he told Reuters.
“I understand there are about eight people dead including soldiers.”
Al Shabab aims to topple the government and impose a strict interpretation of Islamic law. It carries out frequent gun and bomb attacks on security and government targets, but also on civilians. It also targets African Union peacekeeping troops.
Somalia, which has had only limited central government since 1991, is trying to reconstruct itself with the help of the United Nations.
The UN and other countries have urged its prime minister, Mohammed Hussein Roble, and president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to settle a political dispute that has distracted them from the fight against insurgents.
The president on Monday suspended the prime minister’s powers for suspected corruption, which the prime minister said was a coup attempt as he asked all security forces to take orders from his office.
The two have also blamed each other for long delays in ongoing parliamentary elections.

Topics: Somalia Al-Shabab militants attack

Related

Somalia faces ‘rapidly worsening’ drought: UN
World
Somalia faces ‘rapidly worsening’ drought: UN
Update Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 5
World
Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 5

Four soldiers killed in Mali attack: Army

Four soldiers killed in Mali attack: Army
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP

Four soldiers killed in Mali attack: Army

Four soldiers killed in Mali attack: Army
  • Mali is the epicenter of a militant insurgency that began in the north of the country in 2012
  • France intervened in 2013 and now has roughly 5,000 troops in the region
Updated 30 December 2021
AFP

BAMAKO: Four Malian soldiers were killed and around a dozen others were wounded when they were attacked in the west of the county, the army said Thursday.
Mali’s Armed Forces (FAMA) said the attack occurred late Tuesday in a region of the country where jihadists have attacked soldiers in the past.
“A FAMA unit in the Nara region was the target of a sophisticated attack combining IED (Improvised Explosive Devices) and heavy weapons,” the army said in a statement.
It said the army suffered “four dead and a dozen seriously wounded,” adding it was a provisional toll, but did not say who carried out the attack.
Mali is the epicenter of a militant insurgency that began in the north of the country in 2012 and spread three years later to neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.
Thousands of people across the region have died and around two million have been displaced by the conflict.
Despite the presence of French and UN troops, the conflict spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.
France intervened in 2013 and now has roughly 5,000 troops in the region, but plans to lower that number to 2,500-3,000 by 2023.
The spiral of violence has continued despite the coup that brought the military to power in Bamako in 2020.

Topics: mali

Related

French soldiers lower flag after years in Mali’s Timbuktu
World
French soldiers lower flag after years in Mali’s Timbuktu
Russia to keep helping Mali militarily despite Western criticism
World
Russia to keep helping Mali militarily despite Western criticism

Latest updates

From despair to hope: 2021 was a year like no other for Newcastle United fans
From despair to hope: 2021 was a year like no other for Newcastle United fans
Play back: The best video games of 2021 we’ll be playing in the new year
Play back: The best video games of 2021 we’ll be playing in the new year
China pledges to slash carbon emissions by 5% by 2025
China pledges to slash carbon emissions by 5% by 2025
In Egypt, lending apps boost cash-strapped women business owners
In Egypt, lending apps boost cash-strapped women business owners
Review: Characters come alive in ‘Emily in Paris’ season two
Review: Characters come alive in ‘Emily in Paris’ season two

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.