You are here

  • Home
  • Man City rise above December chaos, on course for EPL title

Man City rise above December chaos, on course for EPL title

Man City rise above December chaos, on course for EPL title
Manchester City’s Phil Foden celebrates scoring their first goal with Ruben Dias during their Premier League match against Brentford at Brentford Community Stadium, London on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c346h

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Man City rise above December chaos, on course for EPL title

Man City rise above December chaos, on course for EPL title
  • Manchester City have risen above it all with 7 straight victories, an eight-point lead and a 10-match winning streak
  • “We have seven COVID cases, we have 5 or 6 players out for six or more weeks,” said Thomas Tuchel, the manager of second-place Chelsea
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: Chaos has reigned in the Premier League in December, with COVID-19 outbreaks decimating squads, forcing the postponement of 16 games and fueling talk of a pause in play that never materialized.
Manchester City have risen above it all with 7 straight victories, an eight-point lead and a 10-match winning streak.
Such is City’s sudden dominance of the league that one of their rivals appears to be waving the white flag.
“We have seven COVID cases, we have five or six players out for six or more weeks,” said Thomas Tuchel, the manager of second-place Chelsea. “How should we compete in a title race?”
While Tuchel was grumbling about his misfortune minutes after seeing Chelsea concede a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 with Brighton at Stamford Bridge, City — playing just 5 miles (8 kilometers) further west of London — was seeing out a 1-0 win at Brentford to complete a perfect month of 21 points.
TV cameras panned to City substitutes Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, two of the team’s in-form players who had been given a rest and were sitting alongside each other in the dugout having clearly been told they wouldn’t be coming on. Indeed, City manager Pep Guardiola didn’t make a single substitution, having rotated his starting lineup that contained a completely fresh attacking trio of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus.
What luxury, especially at a time when some teams have requested postponements because they couldn’t call up the minimum number of players required — 13 plus a goalkeeper.
And that just might be the difference. The best and most expensively assembled squad in the league — managed by possibly the world’s top coach — has coped best with the most grueling period of the season, when fixtures come thick and fast and English soccer attracts more eyeballs than ever because every other big European league is on a winter break.
It was in December last year that City began a 21-match winning run in all competitions that lifted the team from a mid-table position in the Premier League — albeit because the team had some games in hand — to first place and a lead of 15 points.
Fast forward a year and City were third, five points behind leader Chelsea, after their 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace on Oct. 30. Ten straight wins later, City are eight points clear of Chelsea and nine ahead of third-place Liverpool, whose 1-0 loss at injury-hit Leicester on Tuesday was another late Christmas present for Guardiola. Liverpool have a game in hand on both City and Chelsea.
City have a great opportunity to expand the gap, too. Chelsea and Liverpool meet on Sunday, so one or both of the teams are sure to drop points. By then, City will have played Arsenal.
While Chelsea have a defensive crisis with Ben Chilwell (knee) out for the season and Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Reece James also out injured, Liverpool will lose its two star forward — Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mane (Senegal) — to the African Cup of Nations following the Chelsea game.
City will also be deprived of Mahrez, who will play in the tournament for Algeria, but can still boast such an array of attacking options that the club was happy to sanction the sale of Spain forward Ferran Torres to Barcelona this week for an initial 55 million euros ($66 million).
Amid a widespread rush to label City as the hot favorites for another league title, Guardiola wasn’t getting ahead of himself.
“We are on a good run, but it’s the end of December,” he said after the Brentford game. “There are many games to go. We are eight points in front but there are 54 still to play for and many tough games still to play.
“I’m not going to believe anyone who says it’s already done. The teams we have with (us) — Chelsea and Liverpool — are more than exceptional.”
City have managed to avoid being affected by too many COVID-19 cases among its playing staff, at least publicly anyway.
The team even has the fixture schedule on its side, having already played away to Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Leicester in the league this season.
Heading into January, the champions have done the hard yards. A sixth league title in 11 seasons is already in sight.

Topics: Manchester city Premier league Liverpool Chelsea COVID-19

Related

Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak
Sport
Manchester United reopen training ground after Covid outbreak
Six of the best for Man City as Arsenal, Spurs cruise
Sport
Six of the best for Man City as Arsenal, Spurs cruise

Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb seeks more glory at Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia

Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb seeks more glory at Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb seeks more glory at Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia

Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb seeks more glory at Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia
  • Testing of Prodrive Hunter T1+ has put Bahrain Raid Xtreme team in a confident mood ahead of the world’s most arduous car race
Updated 30 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The 2022 Dakar Rally gets under way in Saudi Arabia on Saturday and nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb believes he can add to his remarkable winning record with Bahrain Raid Xtreme (BRX).

The French driver, along with 2014 Dakar winner Nani Roma and Orlando Terranova, will tackle the world’s most arduous motor race at the wheel of the Prodrive Hunter T1+, each of the three BRX cars powered by a new sustainable fuel.

Roma finished fifth in last year’s Dakar, the highest finish recorded by a team on its debut in the event, and the three BRX team-mates believe that a much better result is possible this time, particularly after two weeks of intense testing in the UAE deserts earlier this month.

“The Dakar is always so tricky, and you need to put everything together; the driving, the navigation, to have a strong car and to avoid mistakes,” said Loeb.

“We did a bit of everything during our test in the UAE to prepare for Dakar, and following that, we have genuinely started to think about winning the rally.”

The 2022 Dakar Rally is the opening round of the new FIA World Rally Raid Championship, which also includes the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (Mar. 5-10), Rally Kazakhstan (April 24-30), the Andalucia Rally (June 6-12) and the Morocco Rally (Oct. 6-12).

The opening leg of the Dakar consists of a 595km liaison stage and a 19km special stage from Jeddah to Hail, which will decide the starting order for the following day’s 330-km stage.

Roma, one of only three competitors in Dakar history to have won both on a bike (2004) and in a car, said: “With a T1 + car with the larger wheels I can now maintain our speed in places where I never could before.

“The main thing is that the car is strong, and for me that is the main point following our test in the UAE as we spent long hours in the car. These are exciting times,” he added.

The new T1+ cars are heavier than the T1 cars but have the same power, and the drivers have had to adjust accordingly.

The BRX cars are running on the Prodrive EcoPower fuel that has been specifically developed for the Hunter and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent compared to petrol.

Terranova said: “The new car is incredible as it is very easy to drive and you feel confident for the speed and with the safety. It’s really such a superb job from the team to build this car, so if we can make first place that would be an incredible result.”

Topics: Sebastien Loeb

Related

Sebastien Loeb hopes UAE desert testing will boost bid for 2022 Dakar Rally glory
Sport
Sebastien Loeb hopes UAE desert testing will boost bid for 2022 Dakar Rally glory

From despair to hope: 2021 was a year like no other for Newcastle United fans

From despair to hope: 2021 was a year like no other for Newcastle United fans
Updated 30 December 2021
Neil Mitchell

From despair to hope: 2021 was a year like no other for Newcastle United fans

From despair to hope: 2021 was a year like no other for Newcastle United fans
  • After the depressing Mike Ashley era, the Saudi-backed takeover has ensured a sense of positivity is coursing through the city, the club and the fans
Updated 30 December 2021
Neil Mitchell

There has been a small debate among certain sections of the Newcastle United fanbase this season about just how old the famous club that wear black and white in the North East of England are.

Do we mark anniversaries based on the older parent club, Stanley FC, founded in 1881? Or its merger with Newcastle West End in 1892 which created the club we know today, Newcastle United?

Whichever way you look at it, I think everyone will agree that 2021 marks one of the most significant years in the club’s history and in time could even be seen as the most important year of its existence.

As what you may call a rather proactive fan, I’ve spent most of the last 14 years, eight of them as an expat in Dubai, actively and vocally trying to promote change from the previous Mike Ashley ownership. As founder of the supporter's club, founding and interim chair of the Supporter's Trust, fanzine and newspaper writer, radio show host and currently YouTube broadcaster on the NUFC Matters channel, I’ve pushed for change in every possible way I can.

Finally, this year, it finally paid off, for all Newcastle fans.

After three years of attempts, resistance from football authorities, broadcast companies and anyone else who felt that they could chip in their two pennies’ worth, the consortium of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers — well-known property magnates in the UK who have a vested interest in Newcastle — finally took control of the club.

It hasn’t been easy.

The PIF has shown amazing resilience and patience to get the club. It was also not without legal action taken by the previous owner to force through the sale. Complex, and at times controversial, but in October 2021 the deal was signed, sealed and done.

Relief. Joy. Delirium. You can name any positive emotion you like. They all came to pass for all supporters of the club. There were literal celebrations in the streets. Under previous owner, Mike Ashley, we were a ghost ship of a club. Simply existing. Happy to survive and without ambition, the club had become a soulless vacuum, devoid of hope, dysfunctional and joyless. The mood swing since the takeover is palpable in every way you can measure.

Returning home to Newcastle for the recent holiday period I was able to see and feel first hand just how everything has changed in terms of mood, hope and more. The atmosphere in the city pre-match is something akin to the early 1990s and the Kevin Keegan “entertainers” years. Yet here we are, languishing at the bottom of the table, a genuine mountain to climb. But there is belief. Belief that in the PIF’s investment we have a springboard to better days. Belief that the consortium that has come together can provide the leadership and decisions to keep our status and build an exciting future. Belief in new manager Eddie Howe and the squad seemingly buying into his methods, personified by Brazilian Joelinton who looks like a whole new player.

It feels like we’ve been backed into a corner and between dubious VAR decisions, petulant comments in the press from so-called football writers and sniping from fans of other clubs, there is also a growing feeling of us against the world. And you know that may just be the kind of feeling that will help galvanize us all, the club, ownership, team, manager and fans, to do something amazing in the New Year and something spectacular in the years ahead.

There are a lot of lazy stereotypes about Newcastle fans that often get bandied about as fact when they couldn’t be further from the truth. Apparently we’re expectant, demanding, and have ideas above our station. For supporters of a club without a domestic trophy since 1955 or any competition win since the 1969 Inter Cities Fairs Cup, that always was a strange thing to say.

The reality is far from the truth. We want a club to be proud of, a team that gives 100 percent. We want hope and ambition, the desire to bloody the nose of the great and good and compete on a level playing field. With the investment of the PIF, we have gone from a club with no hope, no owner investment for 10 years and only $9.5 million in capital expenditure in that period (less than some League One clubs) to a reinvigorated sleeping giant, ready to rise. Hope has returned along with joy and the ability to dream again.

For a set of fans with supposedly “unreal expectations,” the ecstatic social media celebrations when the stadium’s windows were washed go some way to explain just how low the Ashley years had brought the bar and drained us all of so many of the simple pleasures that football can bring.

Now, all that has changed. We can dream big again.

One thing that stands out for me is the potential for growth. For NUFC as a club on the world stage. For Newcastle and its people as investment opportunities open up into the region. For PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers. For the PIF opening its portfolio to a truly global stage and for fans of Newcastle United, old and new, who in a small way can play their part in Saudi’s Vision 2030.

One thing is for sure — as anyone who knows Geordies would tell you — we won’t be a silent partner in any of this for sure.

From depressing lows to incredible highs, 2021 will be remembered as year like no other for Newcastle as a city, the North East of England as a region and for Newcastle United, the shining beacon that we look to as expats and the club we support through thick and thin.

For a so-called “small club in the North of England” we’ve made quite a lot of noise in the last quarter of 2021. And we’ve only just started.

Topics: football Newcastle Newcastle United

Related

Battling performance reaps only one point for reinvigorated Newcastle against Manchester United at St. James’ Park
Sport
Battling performance reaps only one point for reinvigorated Newcastle against Manchester United at St. James’ Park
Injuries to Newcastle star duo leave Eddie Howe facing transfer dilemma during January window
Sport
Injuries to Newcastle star duo leave Eddie Howe facing transfer dilemma during January window

The rise, fall and rise again of cricket in the USA and Ireland

The rise, fall and rise again of cricket in the USA and Ireland
Updated 30 December 2021
Jon Pike

The rise, fall and rise again of cricket in the USA and Ireland

The rise, fall and rise again of cricket in the USA and Ireland
  • Baseball in one country and politics in the other ensured that the sport never maintained its initial popularity, but both the USA and Ireland now have ambitions to join cricket’s elite nations
Updated 30 December 2021
Jon Pike

While the Australian men’s cricket team has been savaging its English counterpart, across the Pacific Ocean the USA men’s cricket team caused an upset last week by beating Ireland in a T20 match. This was notable because it represents the USA’s first victory over a full member of the International Cricket Council.

Currently, neither country is a top-tier cricket playing nation, although both have antecedents. According to USA Cricket, an early reference to cricket appeared in 1709, involving British colonialists. It is noteworthy that the first international match was played between the USA and Canada in September 1844. By the mid 1800s, cricket was played in 22 states by up to a thousand clubs, with a heavy concentration in Philadelphia.

This level of popularity was not maintained, with the rise of baseball being a major factor of disruption. During the Civil War, soldiers on both sides embraced this new game, mainly because it was shorter, required less equipment and could be played on a rough patch of ground. By the early 1870s, around 2,000 clubs had sprung up, catering for 100,000 players, a quarter of a million spectators and a growing commercial support system. Cricket vainly tried to hold its place, but the UK-based Imperial Cricket Conference, formed in 1909 to govern the game, ruled that no country outside the British Empire could be a member, thus marginalising the USA.

In Ireland cricket was reported to have been the country’s largest and most popular sport by the mid 1850s, but it became a victim of the politics of national identity and social class. Gaelic football and hurling provided a focus for agrarian tenants in their struggle against upper class protestants and, frequently, absent English landowners. In 1901, The Gaelic Athletic Association imposed a ban on the playing or watching of “foreign” games such as cricket, the penalty for so doing being a ban from playing Irish games. The ban lasted for 70 years, so that cricket was obscured for much of the 20th century.

A further change in dynamic came in 1922 when the Irish Free State was formed after it seceded from the UK. Although the game of cricket itself was not anathema in Ireland, its association as the sport of the colonial English elite clashed with the spirit of Irish cultural nationalism of the time. Slowly, since 1980 and particularly since 2000, both men’s and women’s Irish cricket has been re-established to the point where ICC full member status was awarded in 2017. This came on the back of a series of impressive performances in successive World Cup ODI competitions.

The USA’s route back onto the international circuit has taken a different course. After almost plunging into obscurity, it found a lifeline in the shape of immigrants from South Asia and the Caribbean after 1945. The admittance of countries from outside of the British Commonwealth into the ICC after 1965 gave it new impetus. Despite its rather blemished governance record, which caused the expulsion of the United States of America Cricket Association by the ICC in 2017, cricket in the USA now appears to be in safer hands. Run by USA Cricket since 2018, it was readmitted to the ICC as an associate member in 2019 and is regarded as an attractive proposition to both the game’s international administrators and commercial interests.

The ICC has awarded the 2024 T20 World Cup jointly to the West Indies and the USA, which has one ICC-approved ground in Florida, geographically close to the Caribbean. How much cricket will be played there remains to be seen. A bigger ambition is the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. After some dithering, occasioned, it seems, by political intrigue and changing personnel within its realm, the ICC has decided to mount a campaign to be included as part of the list of additional sports, which is to be considered by the Olympic Organising Committee in 2023. Time is short and a $3 million budget has been allocated to the campaign.

USA Cricket estimates that 200,000 people are playing the game in 400 local leagues. Development of T20 franchise leagues has been affected by the pandemic. It is reasonable to assume that Olympic participation would boost the game’s appeal, but that is six years away, if it happens.

Thus, US cricket seems to have a dilemma. Will enough Americans be attracted to watch first-class cricketers from the rest of the world perform locally, thereby providing a return on investment or should its limited resources be invested in developing local talent for the longer-term development of the national team? It appears that the answer is to try and pursue both pathways.

Ireland does not have this dilemma. Although it has been awarded joint hosting of the 2030 T20 World Cup with England and Scotland, it must find a way, in the intervening decade, of maintaining its playing performance status with limited financial and playing resources. As Cricket Ireland’s strategy emphasizes, this can only be achieved by investing in the grassroots for both men and women to develop home grown talent throughout the island.

The series between Ireland and the USA’s part-timers is the first in which the USA has hosted a full ICC member on home soil and comes at a fascinating time in their respective re-births into international cricket. Ireland is ahead in terms of performance ranking and would have been expected to win. Embarrassing defeat in the first T20 hit Ireland hard. In the second T20 match, Ireland recovered to secure a narrow victory.

COVID-19 has completely disrupted the three-match ODI series with all the matches having to be cancelled. It is a shame that the USA has been denied the opportunity to test its progress towards becoming a significant player on the international cricket stage and that Ireland has not been able to brush off rustiness before a series in the West Indies.

Topics: Cricket Jon Pike Cricket Column

Related

Day-night cricket fails to provide respite for England’s beleaguered captain in Australia
Sport
Day-night cricket fails to provide respite for England’s beleaguered captain in Australia

NEOM and Red Sea Development Company named as sponsors of Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid won the first staging of the competition in the Kingdom, in January 2020, which ended with Los Blancos winning on penalties in the final against city rivals Atletico. (AFP/File Photo)
Real Madrid won the first staging of the competition in the Kingdom, in January 2020, which ended with Los Blancos winning on penalties in the final against city rivals Atletico. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 29 December 2021
SALEH FAREED

NEOM and Red Sea Development Company named as sponsors of Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid won the first staging of the competition in the Kingdom, in January 2020, which ended with Los Blancos winning on penalties in the final against city rivals Atletico. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao will compete in the event, which takes place in Riyadh from Jan. 12 to 16
  • This is the second time the Super Cup has been held in Saudi Arabia; Jeddah hosted the competition in 2020, when Real Madrid ran out winners
Updated 29 December 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: NEOM has been named as the main partner of the Spanish Super Cup, while the Red Sea Development Company will be the main tournament sponsor. The event, which is being held in Saudi Arabia for the second time, runs from Jan. 12 to 16.

The announcements were made on Wednesday by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Sport. The four teams competing in the event are Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, respectively La Liga champions and runners-up, and Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, respectively the winners and runners-up of the Copa del Rey.

The Super Cup is returning to Saudi Arabia, this time in the capital Riyadh, two years after it was hosted by Jeddah. Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet in the semi-finals next month, marking the first time “El Clasico” has been played in the Kingdom.

Madrid fans will be hoping for a repeat of the 2-1 victory over their great rivals at the Camp Nou in October. This time it will be Xavi Hernandez in the Barca dugout in place of Ronald Koeman, who was sacked shortly after that home defeat two months ago.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will take on a struggling Athletic Bilbao in the other Super Cup semi-final.

Real Madrid won the first staging of the competition in the Kingdom, in January 2020, which ended with Los Blancos winning on penalties in the final against city rivals Atletico.

Topics: football soccer Spanish Super Cup La Liga real madrid Barcelona Atletico Madrid Athletic Bilbao

Related

Call for Saudi, Spanish Super Cups to be played on consecutive days in the Kingdom
Sport
Call for Saudi, Spanish Super Cups to be played on consecutive days in the Kingdom
High expectations for Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah
Sport
High expectations for Spanish Super Cup final in Jeddah

Players hail the success of first Saudi women’s Regional Football League

Houriya Al-Shamrani of White Lion has ambitions to become the league's best player. (Supplied)
Houriya Al-Shamrani of White Lion has ambitions to become the league's best player. (Supplied)
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

Players hail the success of first Saudi women’s Regional Football League

Houriya Al-Shamrani of White Lion has ambitions to become the league's best player. (Supplied)
  • The chance to play regularly against strong competition has helped develop skills and improve fitness levels, they said
  • “I want to be the first Saudi player in English Premier League,” said White Lion player Houriya Al-Shamrani
Updated 29 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The final whistle has blown in the group stage of the Regional Football League, the first official league competition for female soccer players in Saudi Arabia, with Al-Yamamah, Jeddah Eagles and Eastern Flames crowned champions of the central, western and eastern divisions, respectively.

In addition to the pride and joy they felt while competing in a league of their own, the players said it gave them the chance to develop their technical skills and improve their physical fitness, in anticipation of a chance to represent their country in a Saudi national women’s team in the future.

Sama Al-Sabiani of western division side White Lion said she really enjoyed playing in the first women’s league in the Kingdom, and that it had helped improve the organization of the team and resulted in remarkable improvements in the performance of the players as it gave them the opportunity to play against strong opponents,

“As players, we gained endurance and played with a higher fighting spirit than ever before; we gave it our all,” she said.

“Not only did we give a great performance, we really enjoyed ourselves.”

The 16-team league provided strong motivation for the players to develop and improve their skills, Al-Sabiani said, and White Lion trained really hard for it, although ultimately they finished outside the top three in their division who now proceed, with the top three in the central division and the top two from the eastern division, to the national championship, which begins at King Abdullah Sports City on New Year’s Day.

“As players, we fought and won several games, and we aspired to more victories to qualify for other leagues in the future,” Al-Sabiani added.

Rana Abdullah Saeed, a midfielder for The Storm, who finished second in the western division, said: “I had a great experience and I am very happy that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has taken this step. I am sure the SAFF will organize more leagues in the future and will continue to support women's football in particular, and sports in general.”

She added that the new league has had a very positive effect on her game.

“I was able to improve my technical skills and this experience has given me the motivation to develop my performance both on and off the field, making sure I eat right and educate myself more by reading sports books and watching videos on YouTube,” she said.

“This league, in particular, has helped me discover my strengths and weaknesses and I aspire to represent the Saudi national team thanks to my recent experience.”

White Lion player Houriya Al-Shamrani also said that the experience of playing in the Regional Football League had helped her to improve her skills and gain experience, and also helped the players to develop a competitive team spirit. She added that she benefited from playing under pressure and on natural grass.

“I was able to maintain my fitness level and meet many talented players,” Al-Shamrani said. “I also had the opportunity to speak with the undersecretary for planning and development at the Ministry of Sports, Adwa Al-Arifi, and listen to her advice. I will never forget her support when I was injured.

“I aspire to be the best player in the league and represent the Saudi national team and I want to be the first Saudi player to participate in the English Premier League.

“I would like to thank Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the SAFF for giving us this opportunity and I am sure the best is yet to come.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Women's Football

Related

First group of Saudi female football referees receive accreditation
Sport
First group of Saudi female football referees receive accreditation
All-female football teams preparing for inaugural Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia
Sport
All-female football teams preparing for inaugural Global Goals World Cup Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Man City rise above December chaos, on course for EPL title
Man City rise above December chaos, on course for EPL title
Saudi BSF appoints board chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term
Saudi BSF appoints board chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term
Russia’s inflation keeps pace in November, private sector experiences a slight upturn: Macro snapshot
Russia’s inflation keeps pace in November, private sector experiences a slight upturn: Macro snapshot
Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb seeks more glory at Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia
Nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb seeks more glory at Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia
Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 
Elon Musk’s SpaceX raises over $337m 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.